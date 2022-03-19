News
State Sen. Foung Hawj gains bipartisan backing for St. Paul’s Pig’s Eye landfill task force, but still no guarantees
It’s said that at the Minnesota State Capitol, policymaking often comes second to politics, an axiom that could further complicate the future of Pig’s Eye, the city’s largest, most overlooked regional park.
State Sen. Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul, announced this week that a key environmental committee had advanced efforts to accelerate the clean-up of the polluted Pig’s Eye landfill, which borders the Mississippi River on St. Paul’s East Side. His proposed legislation to establish a task force to pursue $800,000 in parks funding gained the support of the Senate Environment Policy Committee.
Hawj said the landfill, which contains harmful contaminants that leak into nearby waterways, including the Mississippi River, is a threat to people and wildlife, including downstream communities that rely on the Mississippi for their water supply. Documented pollutants include mercury, metals and PFAS/PFOS, which are common in heat-resistant, water-resistant and grease-resistant consumer goods.
Hawj, in a written statement, said his proposed task force of representatives from city, county, state, and federal agencies, among other stakeholders, would begin convening in October and report annually on their park efforts while pursuing the “resources to make that vision a reality.”
The initiative appears to have broad bipartisan support in both chambers of the Legislature. The House version of the bill received bipartisan support several weeks ago in committee, and its prospects appear strong for that chamber to approve it this spring.
However, it still faces an uphill climb in the Senate, where Republicans who hold the majority are leery of passing any budgetary appropriations in what is technically a non-budget year.
Apple Valley police Capt. Nick Francis to be city’s next chief
Growing up with 10 older siblings in the blue-collar town of South St. Paul, Nick Francis had to be tough.
But he said this week that his siblings — seven boys and three girls — have always teased him that he had it easy.
“I don’t know that I ever got anything new in my life,” he said. “But all my siblings say I was spoiled, because I was the first one to grow up without having powdered milk. But I never broke any bones, so it must’ve worked.”
This week, Francis was picked to be the next Apple Valley police chief, replacing Jon Rechtzigel, who is retiring March 31 after 35 years with the department, the last 10 as chief.
Francis, 44, has been with the city’s police department since 2000, first as a patrol officer, then becoming a sergeant in 2006 and captain in 2015.
The city council is expected to formally approve Francis to be in the post at its Thursday meeting, City Administrator Tom Lawell said. Capt. Greg Dahlstrom and Francis were the two internal candidates interviewed this month for the job. Francis will start the chief role April 1, leading a department with 55 sworn officers and budget that this year is just over $10 million.
CHIEFS WITH SOUTH ST. PAUL CONNECTIONS
Francis will have the distinction of being among current or former Dakota County police chiefs who grew up in South St. Paul. They include Rechtzigel, West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon and Brian Wicke, who was named South St. Paul’s police chief last month and will replace Bill Messerich next month. Messerich also grew up in the city, as did his predecessor, Dan Vujovich, whose predecessor was Bill’s dad, Mike.
That long list has not been lost on Francis’ brother, Jimmy, who since 2017 has been South St. Paul’s mayor and perhaps is the city’s biggest cheerleader.
“I think it has a lot to do with the pride and tradition in the role of being a police officer,” he said. “I mean, you can use the word public servant. That’s what it is, right? We’ve had three governors, multiple senators, Olympians. We’ve got it all!
“But you don’t want to lose track of the fact that these guys really are solid individuals, solid families that really care and want to serve the community.”
Public service has been a big part of the Francis family.
On the wall of in Francis’ office at the Apple Valley Police Department hangs a picture of his grandpa Burt Francis, who was a Dakota County sheriff’s deputy in the 1940s.
“Two of my grandmother’s brothers were South St. Paul police officers,” Francis said. “Grandpa Burt later became at South St. Paul firefighter.”
Francis’ brother “J.J.” has been a volunteer police reserve for South St. Paul police for 25 years, and their dad, Kay, is a longtime member of the city’s civil service commission.
HARD WORK AHEAD
Nick Francis said title of chief was never a goal of his as much as “just trying to be the hardest-working one at what I’m doing and to be fulfilled at work.”
“I think when you set your sights on a specific title, then you stop learning or driving,” he said. “But certainly the honor of leading others and working with the department for a very long time has been a goal of mine.”
Nevertheless, he said he is “excited about the hard work that lies ahead.”
“I’m also optimistic that there are brighter days in the future for our profession,” he said. “That’s been the most difficult thing for the last couple of years, and it’s not just our department or our state, but it’s our profession. And I think it’s a great time to lead into those brighter days.”
Francis lives in Apple Valley with his wife, Kirstin, and their sons, Braeden, 12, and Nico, 11.
“We’ve been here for 13 years and I’m pretty active in the community,” he said. “I coach a couple youth hockey teams each year and have a couple kids in the schools down here. So we’re busy and active all over the community, which I think is going to help make it a really smooth transition.”
Bradley Bozeman agrees to deal with Panthers, leaving Ravens to start over at center
Bradley Bozeman, a consistent starter along the Ravens’ offensive line who developed into one of the NFL’s better centers last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers, Carolina announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not announced.
His departure means the Ravens will have to start over at center in 2022, when they’ll have their third Week 1 starter in as many seasons. The team has two in-house candidates — the versatile Patrick Mekari and reserve Trystan Colon — and could also address the position in free agency or the draft. Former Cleveland Browns starter J.C. Tretter is available, and Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum is considered a first-round talent.
Bozeman, a sixth-round pick in 2018, started all but one game over the past three seasons in Baltimore and appeared in 62 games overall. In 2021, his first season as the Ravens’ starting center, Pro Football Focus rated him the NFL’s No. 11 player at the position. According to ESPN, Bozeman had the NFL’s second-best pass-block win rate and seventh-best run-block win rate.
With the Ravens’ tight salary cap situation, and more pressing needs elsewhere, Bozeman seemed to understand that his future was elsewhere as he entered free agency. In an emotional end-of-season news conference in January, his voice quavered and his eyes reddened as he addressed his future.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “I’ve been very blessed. This place has been so amazing to me, everyone involved, from the ground up. From all my teammates, to the coaches to — ” Bozeman stopped to collect himself — “to the fans, everyone. It’s been a great place for me. So just very grateful.”
This story will be updated.
Chicago Bears nix deal with Larry Ogunjobi — their top offseason acquisition — because of a failed physical
Friday was supposed to be a festive day at Halas Hall, a chance for the Chicago Bears to formally introduce three new additions to their roster. Instead, that gathering was delayed and significantly revised.
Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, who was supposed to be the headliner of the first free agency class put together by new general manager Ryan Poles, no longer had a contract to sign, no longer had his $26.35 million in guaranteed money on what was supposed to be a three-year, $40 million deal.
A little before 11 a.m. Friday, a team spokesman announced Ogunjobi failed his physical and no longer was a part of the organization’s plans.
It was a surprising change of direction that left the Bears without a big-splash addition to their defensive line and left Ogunjobi to venture back into the free-agent market at a time when many teams around the league had already used available financial resources in other areas.
Without question, Ogunjobi’s eventual landing spot and whatever new deal he agrees to will be worth keeping tabs on as he takes his career in a new direction for 2022 and beyond.
The Bears, meanwhile, quickly moved on from Ogunjobi by signing defensive lineman Justin Jones, who had 4½ sacks in his four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. A few hours later, they came to an agreement on a two-year deal with defensive tackle Al-Quadin Muhammad, who spent the last four seasons playing for Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts and had six sacks in 2021.
Poles, who last spoke with reporters at the league’s scouting combine in Indianapolis more than two weeks ago, was not made available for comment on Ogunjobi or any other topics regarding the Bears’ activity in free agency.
Poles issued a statement through the team reiterating what he emphasized two days earlier, that “Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear. He is a special person and player.”
But Ogunjobi, who had surgery on his injured right foot in January, isn’t becoming a Bear. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive lineman suffered an injury to his Lisfranc joint in the Cincinnati Bengals wild card-round win over the Las Vegas Raiders in January. It is believed the evaluation of that issue by the Bears medical team Thursday afternoon led to Friday’s surprising news.
Added Poles: “This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”
The Bears went ahead with a pair of free agent introductions Friday. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Nick Morrow both met with reporters.
Morrow, who missed all of last season with a high ankle sprain, said he had no concerns about his physical examination when he came to Chicago to finalize his one-year, $3 million contract. Morrow spent the entirety of the 2021 regular season on injured reserve but said he would have been in line to return to the Raiders had they beaten the Bengals in the playoffs.
“I’m healthy,” Morrow said Friday. “I’m ready to go.”
Morrow will be joining a Bears linebacker unit that includes Roquan Smith in a new defense under Eberflus. Morrow hopes to have an opportunity to showcase his speed and instincts wherever Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams opt to play him.
“I’m just excited to get in here and compete,” Morrow said.
Patrick, meanwhile, agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract this week and said Friday the Bears envision him as their new starting center under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Patrick already is familiar with Getsy from the five seasons they spent together with the Green Bay Packers and agreed that he’s at his best at center.
Said Patrick: “I get to apply some of my mental strengths with how I approach the game and how I see things, along with the physical approach that I can bring, right at the apex of the offensive line.”
Still, Friday will be remembered for the introduction that wasn’t made as Ogunjobi’s union with the Bears was abruptly called off. As a first-time GM, Poles eventually will be asked to share how the Bears’ medical evaluation of Ogunjobi conflicted with the information he had when he entered into the contract agreement on Monday.
Poles is expected to speak with reporters at the NFL’s spring meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla., later this month. He’ll be pressed on how that deal with Ogunjobi came apart, why last week’s trade of standout pass rusher Khalil Mack made sense for the organization’s long-term vision and what his overall plans for the receiving corps are after the recent signings of Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle.
Poles’ heavy lifting in reshaping the Bears roster has only just begun. His swing-and-miss on Ogunjobi — for whatever reason things unraveled — will remain notable into the foreseeable future.
Still, the second and third waves of free agency plus next month’s draft will offer additional opportunities for Poles to add to his depth chart. The Bears’ climb to become a contender will remain treacherous. And it didn’t get any less steep with Friday’s development.
