Steve Nash says Ben Simmons’ MRI revealed back injury ‘weeks ago,’ offers no clarity on return timeline
After receiving an epidural to help alleviate pain and tightness in his lower back, Nets star forward Ben Simmons is further from returning to the floor now than he was two weeks ago.
Simmons, the 25-year-old All-Star forward who arrived in Brooklyn from Philadelphia via the James Harden trade, has regressed from just doing individual work at team practices and is not practicing at all, Nets head coach Steve Nash said on Friday.
The regression happened after Simmons had what Nash has called “a flare-up” in his lower back, a situation that has grown more serious than Nash and the Nets had let on earlier this season.
Nash once said he was hopeful he’d see Simmons play in the regular season, but with only a few weeks until the playoffs begin, the Nets might be lucky if he’s on the floor for the sudden-death play-in tournament.
“He’s done some individual workouts, then he had the flareup, so that’s the next step,” Nash said ahead of tipoff against the Trail Blazers on Friday. “That’s a step he hasn’t gone back to yet, his individual workouts.”
Friday afternoon marked the first time Nash said Simmons underwent an MRI, and it marked the first time Nash categorized Simmons’ back issue as an injury – not as tightness or soreness, the interchangeable company lines since the Australian star first started missing games.
Those details were fished from Nash, who wasn’t pleased with the relentless line of questioning on Simmons’ status.
“I believe he has (gotten an MRI), but I think that’s old news,” Nash said in his first time announcing said MRI to the media. “I’m not sure that it’s–that was a couple weeks ago.”
When asked whether Simmons’ MRI came back clean, Nash responded, “What does clean mean?” “I think he’s got a back … something with his back.”
And when pressed by a reporter on whether Simmons’ MRI revealed “a strain, or something like that,” Nash responded: “Yeah.”
That was the only straightforward answer Nash gave in one of the most jarring press conferences of an already bizarre Nets season.
Nash had no feedback on Simmons’ progress after receiving the epidural on Tuesday (“I don’t have any update on that.”) and had no set of benchmarks Simmons needs to hit to return to practice.
“That’s really a question for the medical staff,” he said. “I don’t know the ins and outs of his back injury. I couldn’t speak on it with a great level of education and security right now.”
The lowest point of Nash’s press conference was the finale, when a reporter asked Nash if there were any signs Simmons had a back injury when he first arrived in Brooklyn after the trade.
“I can’t remember now,” he said, precisely 36 days after the deal. “What happened after the deal? We were on the road, I think. Yeah, I can’t remember where he was at when he got here.”
When the reporter asked this question again, Nash claimed ignorance.
“I can’t remember (what the state of his back was at the time),” he said. “What was that, a month ago? I can’t remember if he was having issues or if it flared up, but yeah, he hasn’t practiced yet for us.”
Meanwhile, Friday’s matchup against the Trail Blazers marks Game No. 70 of 82, meaning just 12 more games until the play-in tournament, of which Kyrie Irving (unvaccinated) is only available for three.
Nash has no substantive update on Simmons’, and it remains increasingly unclear whether the playmaker and All-NBA defender will suit up in a Nets jersey this season. Regardless of Simmons’ availability, the goal in Brooklyn remains the same: to build chemistry on a roster that has seen 39 different starting lineups this season.
“I think we just focus on who’s available right now,” Nash said. “Whenever Ben’s available, we’ll be very excited and we’ll get to work on trying to find cohesion, but right now we’ve just got to focus on the games in front of us and who is available and trying to manage the current squad.
“It’s an important part of the season for us still trying to stay in a decent place seeding wise but also get better and put ourselves in a better position with hopefully some more health to play at a high level. We’ve talked about it before — our runway is short here so we’ve got to take advantage of those days.”
When Simmons returns, that will likely mark starting lineup No. 40. Will the Nets be able to find the cohesion needed to compete for a championship integrating Simmons into the rotation so late?
Nash’s guess is just as good as anyone else’s. He doesn’t know and can’t remember.
ATM theft in Metro East possibly tied to nationwide crime ring
BETHALTO, Ill. — An ATM theft in Madison County, Illinois, may be linked to a nationwide crime ring involving similar thefts, according to authorities.
Police said a group of suspects used a stolen pickup truck to yank the ATM from its foundation at the Associated Bank on Texas Avenue in Bethalto Friday morning.
Someone called 911 after seeing the truck drag the ATM through a neighborhood.
“The caller that had called in indicated there was a vehicle dragging an object or item down the street. Our officers responded and found the suspects had torn the ATM off of its foundation,” said Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon.
Police later found the ATM abandoned in the middle of the street in a subdivision. They also found money on the ground.
Dixon said surveillance video shows the suspects were in possession of the ATM for only a couple of minutes.
“We have secured some vehicles that were involved in the theft. We have secured the ATM. The only thing we don’t have at this point in time is the suspects,” the police chief said. “The ATM was destroyed trying to get the doors open because the locking mechanism was damaged, but it does not appear they got the money out of the ATM.”
Authorities said there have been a series of ATM thefts across the county, and many of the incidents might be the work of a crime ring out of Texas. In each incident, thieves use a stolen truck, crash into an ATM, grab the device and go.
“The FBI has been working this for some time, and for whatever reason, it’s just developed as a means of criminal opportunity for individuals within the Houston area out of Texas,” said Dixon.
In the Bethalto case, police are searching for at least three suspects. Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage.
Ravens free-agency tracker: C Bradley Bozeman agrees to deal with Panthers; DT Michael Pierce returns
Welcome to the Ravens’ free-agency tracker, which will be updated throughout the offseason as the roster takes shape.
With the NFL’s new league year beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m., teams can officially announce signings and trades. Here’s a rundown of who the Ravens have signed thus far and who’s still on the open market:
Free-agent additions
Defensive tackle Michael Pierce: The former Ravens starter is returning to Baltimore on a three-year deal, the team announced Thursday. The deal is worth $16.5 million, according to NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings released Pierce earlier this week after he made just eight starts in two seasons. Pierce, 29, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings but opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns and then missed nine games in 2021 with tricep and elbow injuries.
Safety Marcus Williams: The former New Orleans Saints star finalized a five-year, $70 million deal Wednesday, giving a talented Ravens secondary one of the top playmakers on the open market. Williams’ contract is worth $14 million annually, the seventh most among NFL safeties, and includes $37 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Williams, 25, has been one of the NFL’s best safeties since arriving in New Orleans in 2017. Over five seasons with the Saints, he had 15 interceptions and 38 passes defended.
Offensive tackle Morgan Moses: The Ravens on Wednesday signed Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal, stabilizing a position of need along their offensive line. In the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, the Ravens have acquired an imposing veteran who almost landed on their free-agency radar last year.
Moses, 31, has been one of the NFL’s most durable linemen since Washington drafted him out of Virginia in the third round in 2014.
The Ravens are scheduled to hold an introductory news conference Thursday for Moses and Williams in the team’s Owings Mills facility. They will be joined by DeCosta, Ravens pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt and offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris.
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith: After reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $35 million deal with the Ravens on Wednesday, the two-time Pro Bowl selection is not signing his deal and will remain a free agent, according to NFL Network.
Free-agent losses
Quarterback Josh Johnson: Former Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson has signed with the Denver Broncos, he announced Friday on Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Johnson, signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad in December as starter Lamar Jackson recovered from an ankle injury, made a surprise start in Week 16 after backup Tyler Huntley tested positive for the coronavirus. In Johnson’s first start since 2018, he went 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Denver is the 14th NFL franchise that the 35-year-old Johnson has played for in his NFL career. He finished 2021 with 638 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and 67.1% accuracy.
Center Bradley Bozeman: Bradley Bozeman, a consistent starter along the Ravens’ offensive line who developed into one of the NFL’s better centers last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers, Carolina announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Cornerback Anthony Averett: Former Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agency, Athletes First. The Athletic reported Wednesday night that it’s a one-year deal worth $4.5 million.
A 2018 fourth-round pick, Averett entered free agency coming off the best season of his career. He allowed a passer rating of just 77.5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference, and had three interceptions and 11 pass defenses after combining for zero and 11, respectively, over his first three seasons.
Averett missed the Ravens’ final three games with a fractured rib, but he still finished the season as one of the NFL’s most targeted cornerbacks. According to Sports Info Solutions, quarterbacks went after him 90 times last year, fifth most in the league.
Averett was limited to 30 games over his first three years in Baltimore, struggling at times as a reserve cornerback and making a limited impact on special teams. But he impressed in training camp last year, when former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Averett had All-Pro talent. Amid an injruy-plagued season, the 5-foot-11 Averett emerged as the team’s most reliable cornerback.
He’s the second cornerback to leave Baltimore this season, after the Ravens released nickelback Tavon Young last week.
Tight end Eric Tomlinson: After 23 games in Baltimore, the 29-year-old Tomlinson reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Originally signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020, the 6-6, 263-pound Tomlinson played 26% of the offensive snaps while receiving Pro Football Focus’ second-highest run-blocking grade among 70 qualifying tight ends.
Still unsigned
Running back: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman
Wide receiver: Sammy Watkins
Tight end/fullback: Patrick Ricard
Offensive line: OT David Sharpe
Defensive line: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis
Outside linebacker: Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee
Inside linebacker: Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Otaro Alaka
Cornerback: Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry, Khalil Dorsey
Safety: DeShon Elliott
Other notable moves
- Quarterback Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player who played 11 seasons with the Ravens, is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to ESPN. Flacco, a New Jersey native who will back up 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson, has started five games for the Jets over the past two seasons.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a former Maryland star who spent half a season with the Ravens in 2020 after being acquired from the Minnesota Vikings, was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Ngakoue, 26, had 10 sacks with the Raiders last season after signing a two-year, $26 million deal.
- Tight end Hayden Hurst, the Ravens’ No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his agency EnterSports Management. The deal is worth $3.5 million with another $1 million that can be reached with incentives, according to Pro Football Network. Hurst caught 82 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being acquired for a second-round pick.
- Long snapper Morgan Cox, who spent 11 years with the Ravens as part of the special teams’ so-called “Wolfpack” alongside kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch, agreed to a one-year extension with the Tennessee Titans.
- Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was traded from the Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason for a package of draft picks, was designated with the franchise tag, which is worth $16.6 million. Brown, 25, is expected to receive a long-term contract extension from Kansas City before the July 15 deadline.
- Tight end Maxx Williams, a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, re-signed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network.
- Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN.
- Cornerback Darious Williams, who played three games with the Ravens in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams this past season, is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network.
- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2011 who spent for seasons as Flacco’s backup, is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with a max value of $17 million with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network.
- The Miami Dolphins signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to ESPN. Mostert played seven games with the Ravens during his rookie season in 2015, mostly on special teams, after going undrafted out of Purdue.
Key dates
March 27-30: Annual league meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.
April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 28-30: NFL draft, Las Vegas.
Illinois AG sues pipeline company over oil spill in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois’ attorney general filed a lawsuit against Marathon Pipe Line LLC, alleging the company created a substantial danger to the environment and public health during a crude oil spill in Edwardsville last week.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the suit Friday in Madison County. An estimated 165,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from the pipeline, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Some of the oil reached the nearby Cahokia Creek.
Raoul alleges Marathon violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act by causing or allowing the oil to leak in an area that includes residential neighborhoods, commercial properties, agricultural properties, forested areas, and a wetland.
The spill has also severely harmed the environment – including wildlife, surrounding wetlands and waterways,” Raoul said in a press release. “The long-lasting impact of this oil spill could be detrimental if not properly and quickly remediated.”
“I am committed to ensuring that Marathon is held accountable for the damage it has already done and preventing it from causing further harm to the public’s health and the environment,” he continued.
Marathon operates approximately 6,000 miles of underground pipelines in 14 states, including Illinois. The underground pipelines transport crude oil and petroleum products to and from terminals, refineries, and other pipelines.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the parent company of Marathon Pipe Line, said crews are still cleaning up along the Cahokia diversion channel even during inclement weather.
“The response team is prepared to continue operations through rain showers as needed,” the company said in a statement. “Conditions will be monitored to ensure safety of the response crews, the public, and the environment.”
Marathon said it’s also working with wildlife experts and will cover all expenses related to wildlife rehabilitation efforts related to the spill.
