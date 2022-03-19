News
The Visual Delight and Mayhem of Rosalía, A Musician of the Highest Order
The second most viewed music video of 2019 on YouTube was Rosalía and J Balvin’s “Con Altura.” Rosalía and her dancers, all women, do choreography on a plane small enough to be an oligarch’s Gulfstream. At one point, Rosalía is dressed as a red flame, just on the nose enough for this moment. Her producer El Guincho (Pablo Diaz-Reixa) plays the very relaxed pilot, and her co-star, J Balvin, hangs out in a plush leather seat, the even more relaxed MC. The track is hard-as-nails reggaeton with a brief hook that you hear many, many times: “Con altura,” or “with height,” or maybe more like “catch some air, up there.” A baby could sing it, and apparently a lot of them did.
Rosalía spent a few months of 2019 touring her second album, El Mal Querer, a fearless half-hour (short!) of experimentation and exploration she created with El Guincho and her close friend, Ferran Echegaray. It spawned a global hit, “Malamente,” which put together the palmas (hand claps) of flamenco with a reggaeton-leaning beat. She and her dancers, Las 8 Rosas, were like a small cultural battalion, all over social media with a physical embodiment of Latinx culture, completely robust and joyous without any particular concessions to existing norms. Their stop at Webster Hall in April of 2019 was one of the most focused and ecstatic shows I’ve ever seen from someone operating in the world of top billing popularity. I haven’t seen anything better since.
Popularity doesn’t seem to ever dull or inhibit Rosalía, and her new album, Motomami, is exactly as unpredictable as El Mal Querer was, in an entirely different way. She’s made a Spanish language album with barely any references to what we think of as Anglophone pop or rap. On Thursday night, used TikTok to debut a video version of Motomami. The TikTok show was a half-hour affair which she introduced as a “reduced version of the album I’ve been working on for three years,” co-created with Stillz, Echegarray, her sister, Pili, and the Spain-based film collective CANADA (who did the “Malamente” video). Most of it took place in a white backdrop photo studio, similar to the minimal set she used on SNL recently, where she sang in Spanish and used almost no stage trickery.
She began the TikTok film wearing the motorcycle helmet that serves as her current watermark, her Motomami uniform. The first song on the album, “Saoko” samples a Wisin and Daddy Yankee track of the same name, a nod to the stars she grew up on. Rosalía even uses a pack of drum sounds employed by several generations of reggaeton producers on “Saoko,” provided to her producer NaisGai. As there are nine songwriters and four producers on the track, I can’t tell you reliably who did what but it’s mostly a stomping reggaeton beat and distorted piano line. The idea here is in the line “yo me transformo,” from water into ice, night into day, or an average joe into a pop star, as seen on Lluvia de Estrellas (the Spanish language American Idol-ish competition she references). The TikTok show was filmed on an iPhone and mostly rendered in vertical aspect, though not entirely. (A note at the open recommends that the viewer watch on a phone and change aspect when necessary.) For the moment, Las 8 Rosas are gone, replaced by male dancers all wearing modified motorcycle helmets. For “Saoko” only, the camera seems to be inside a helmet, too.
“Saoko” is a stinging, bright song, and short. At the end of the lyrics, we get to her mood right now: “Fuck el stylist, fuck el estilo, tela y tijera, y ya.” She doesn’t mean that literally, since her main style collaborator is still Pili. But she’s found herself in the middle of international fame, and has made her third album in a context where somebody—maybe on her team, maybe at her label, Columbia—likely suggested she make a melodic record, maybe pump up the star features. And she gives us that, but just the once, on “La Fama,” with the Weeknd. Mainly, the album circles the twin heartbeats of reggaeton and bachata. Rosalía doesn’t upend Anglophone pop on Motomami so much as ignore it.
Even the latest single is a sort of inverted fuck you. “Hentai,” a reference to animated Japanese porn, is a piano ballad with no rhythm track, and it sounds a bit like a slow city-pop song. The video looks like a perfume ad: Rosalía has ditched the motorcycle helmet in favor of some fancy underwear. She rolls around in a field and then strikes a few poses on a mattress in the middle of a rodeo ring (after a brief mechanical bull ride). “Yo la batí hasta que se montó / Segundo es chingarte, lo primero a Dios”— “I beat it until it was whipped, second is fucking you, first is God.” The track feels regal, though, not even a little profane, and Rosalía is using the concept to let the massive midrange texture catch some air. She told co-writer Pharrell Wiliams that she wanted something that sounded like Disney, and they definitely got there. It’s a subtle perversion: If she’s going to give us a horny song, she’s going to turn it upside down and make it feel like the first, rather than the last, song you’d play your grandmother.
In the middle of all of her visual delight and mayhem, Rosalía is a musician of the highest order. Revisit her SNL performance, a chilly setting in which few can sound even competent. She did “La Fama,” while wearing what looked like a shower grip mat and a duvet, and sang both parts of a song that seems to be about a stalker? Maybe? There’s no love for fame in the lyrics on the album, and also no whining about it—just a rejection.
El Guincho is on Motomami, as is a young LA producer named Michael Uzowuru, who is on almost every track. “Bulerías,” on Motomami, is a pure flamenco track, with nothing but midfield palmas rhythms, and the quick vibrato in her voice that flamenco favors. Loosely translated, she’s singing about the fact that she’s always a flamenco singer (cantaora) whether she’s wearing a Versace tracksuit (“chándal de Versace”) or a traditional flamenco dress. She’s not taking either path—the athletic experiments of El Mal Querer are gone, and there are only three songs that feel centrally related to flamenco.
The few references to hip-hop that ran through “Con Altura” and pre-Motomami singles like “A Pale” and the Travis Scott collaboration “TKN” are gone from her music, as are big, obvious hooks. But none of this is necessarily that radical, when you consider the most viewed video of 2019, the one that beat out “Con Altura”—“Con Calma,” by her idol, Daddy Yankee, along with Snow. In fact, YouTube’s top three music videos that year were all sung or rapped in Spanish. Motomami is on top of a world that already exists, whether or not Americans want to see it.
Dave Hyde: The more it changes in AFC, the less it changes for Dolphins
Excuse me, if I type while toweling off, but I needed a shower after reading the terms of Deshaun Watson’s $230 million totally guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns.
One nifty feature is a base salary of a reported $1 million next year. The Browns wanted to protect Watson in case he’s suspended next season for alleged sexual misconduct claims by 22 women in a civil suit.
Give it to the Browns: They made no pretense of selling their soul. Watson wasn’t indicted of a crime by a grand jury. But the 22 women remain a career-staining stat. I’m all for second chances. But $230 million worth of second chances?
Here’s another sad part, local division: The Dolphins can’t even claim the moral high ground. Owner Steve Ross and general manager Chris Grier can’t say that, yeah, we’ll be 8-9 next season — and that’s how it looks from an admittedly unfinished offseason picture — but at least we stand for something. Because they didn’t. And they don’t.
Unless they stand for planned mediocrity, which is another two-decade subject entirely around this franchise.
Ross and Grier either chased Watson or were talked into chasing him by former coach Brian Flores in the middle of last season when it made for a public mess and pulled the rug from under quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Either way, Ross and Grier were involved.
The Dolphins, of course, pulled out of the Watson derby after firing Flores in January. Or Watson pulled out on them, depending on which source is talking. It’s always a trip back to high school in these stories to hear who broke up first. What isn’t so foggy is who won.
One guy got $230 million. The Dolphins just fell behind another team in the AFC. Several other teams added to their lead in a way they lap the Dolphins after this first week of free agency. Do we need to list them?
Denver got an impact quarterback, Russell Wilson, and impact defensive end Randy Gregory. Las Vegas got defensive end Chandler Jones and receiver DeVante Adams. The Los Angeles Chargers added cornerback C.J. Jackson and edge rusher Khalil Mack. Throw in Kansas City and all had better roster talent even before this. past week.
That’s just the AFC West.
Cleveland got an impact quarterback in Watson. Cincinnati has started to give Joe Burrow an actual offensive line. Baltimore added a couple players but more importantly gets the most injured roster last year back healthy. That’s just the AFC North.
Oh, and there’s Buffalo in the AFC East. They signed an aging pass rusher like Von Miller, who can go either way. The larger point: Do the Dolphins look any closer to Buffalo today than they were in losing the past five games to them?
Short answer: Not unless the outside-zone blocking scheme of new coach Mike McDaniel is world changing.
The good news — and every column needs some — is for two decades everyone wondered when the Dolphins could pull even with New England. Well, that day has come. Their rosters look even now starting with an offensive line where the Dolphins haven’t done much and New England barely has enough linemen to line up.
We’ll see how it finishes. Maybe the Dolphins sign the top free-agent left tackle Terron Armstead. Maybe they get a fill-in like La’el Collins or even bring back Billy Turner. Or maybe they decide their line problems last year were all about coaching.
As it is, they’re hitting singles in free agency — keeping their players, upgrading the running-back room — while their direct competition is knocking it out of the park. They’ve had one master plan in recent years, just one: Tank the 2019 season. That’s about it as far as vision and grand strategy. That’s got them right back to being the mediocre team they tried to leave.
And now?
This past week couldn’t have gone as planned. Denver and Cleveland upgraded with impact quarterbacks. The Chargers retooled the 29th-ranked defense. Those three teams didn’t even make the playoffs last year.
The AFC is stacked with contenders. The Dolphins aren’t one of them. The offseason isn’t over. But when you look from March to November right now, it looks little different than it has for two decades.
Morning Report Pets of the Week: Nelson and Marley
On weekdays, we feature photos of our readers’ pets in the Morning Report newsletter. Here’s one of our recent favorites:
“I enclose a picture taken yesterday of our granddaughter Tessa’s cats, brothers Nelson and Marley, who are obviously the best of friends,” writes Dan, a Morning Report subscriber.
Morning Report Pet of the Week: Snow White
On weekdays, we feature photos of our readers’ pets in the Morning Report newsletter. Here’s one of our recent favorites:
“My coworker encouraged me to send you a picture of our Pug, Snow White, for Pet of the Week,” writes Coco. “We live in Little Canada with our two little boys and Snow White, who is eight. She would always get sad when we would go for bike rides and she wasn’t invited. Naturally, I bought a special bike so we could take her along.
“Here is a picture of her in her ‘chariot.’ ”
Should be good biking weather soon, Snow White! Have you heard of 30 Days of Biking, a local initiative to spread the joy of biking via social media and beyond? Make the pledge to ride every day in April, even if it’s just around the block, at 30daysofbiking.com.
