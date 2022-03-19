News
Timberwolves playing with ‘swag’
Patrick Beverley was telling everyone Russell Westbrooks “stinks,” yelling at LeBron James and throwing his arms up to implore the Target Center crowd to further amplify its volume, even though Beverley — who is battling an injury — couldn’t really hear the cheers, anyway.
The 33-year-old veteran point guard’s emotions permeate to his teammates, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. also taking part in the interactions with opponents.
Wednesday’s blowout 124-104 victory over the L.A. Lakers was just another night at Target Center of late for the Timberwolves, who improved to 41-30 with their ninth win in 10 games. The physical basketball is just half of the show. Then there’s the jawing with opponents or crowd play of participating in the wave and Beverley blasting T-shirts into the stands via the cannon.
“I like the fact that we have confidence, the fact that we play with a lot of emotion,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We also have to realize we have to mature a little bit and act like we’ve been there before, because we have. So far this season, we have.”
It has become the team’s identity at this point, and something that was lacking in the past.
“Being on the other side, coming into Minnesota, swagless team over the years. Not really understanding an identity,” Beverley said. “But this year is very different. We know exactly who we are. We’re not backing down from anybody.”
Beverley said the Timberwolves do so “humbly, though.” That can be debated at times.
“It’s funny because when Memphis does it, everyone praises. But when we do it, we’re categorized as a team with very little character. It’s OK,” Beverley said.
There is a line to walk, which Finch has noted. It’s on the Timberwolves to walk it. Towns noted the difference between playing with a competitive spirit and being reckless.
“Let’s be honest, we got a lot of fiery personalities and passionate people, I would say,” Towns said. “So, just have to do a job, including myself, to keep your emotions in check.”
Every time Beverley gets in an opponent’s grill, he makes sure to end the confrontation with a smile and a butt tap to de-escalate the situation.
“It’s just a game at the end of the day. It’s a basketball game. We started playing basketball for the fun of it, the competitiveness of it. You don’t want to take that away, nor do you want to dumb it down with being overly aggressive, cocky,” Beverley said. “It’s a fine line you can flirt with in the game. I think that’s part of the game that’s been lost, and these fans in Minnesota, they appreciate that.
“We go out there, being competitive, having fun, leaving the game, win or lose, you can look at yourself in the mirror and (ask), did I have fun today? And for the most part, since I’ve been here, we’ve been having fun, and that’s what it’s all about.”
He feels Minnesota is building something special with himself, Towns, Finch, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. Perhaps that belief generates the confidence that is being displayed these days.
“Very comfortable in our skin,” Beverly said. “We’re not running away from any type of smoke or ducking any type of action. We want to show the league that this is a team that’s going to be talked about for the next couple of years, for sure.”
Edwards feels like that confidence wasn’t present on this team as recently as a year ago, and it’s been a game-changer.
“I feel like if you ain’t got swag, then you gonna lose every game. I tried to come out with as much swag as possible no matter how good I’m playing,” Edwards said. “PB got his own swag, so I think that just make the team have all the swag in the world. After we do that, then nobody can beat us.”
The Timberwolves will see if that holds true during their difficult upcoming seven-game stretch, which starts Saturday at home against Milwaukee. Minnesota will be stiffly tested time and again over the next two weeks, and now it’s time to see if the Timberwolves are up to the task.
They sure believe they are. Edwards said the swag starts with guys like Beverley and himself.
“A couple players on your team gotta have swag. It can’t just be one,” Edwards said. “Once a couple of them get swag, then you put it in three more, four more, and everybody feel like they the man of the hour, and that’s what we need. I feel like that’s where we’re at right now and we’re going to keep winning like that.”
News
Bills restricted free agent Ryan Bates to visit Patriots, Bears after Vikings stop
Buffalo restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates will visit New England and Chicago next week after visiting with the Vikings on Thursday in Minnesota, a source said Friday.
The source said the visit with the Vikings went well but that Bates wants to cover all his bases as he looks for a possible new team. Indications are the Vikings could end up extending an offer sheet to Bates.
The Bills gave Bates a right-of-refusal tender of $2.433 million and would have five days to match any offer extended to him. They would not get any compensation if they don’t match.
The Vikings are looking for starting right guard, and Bates is under strong consideration for that role. He started four regular-season games last season for the Bills, including the final three after there was an injury. He then started both of their playoff games.
Bates is expected to visit with the Patriots in New England early next week and then go immediately to Chicago to meet with the Bears.
News
EPA: Bridgeton landfill has more nuclear waste
BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) – The Environmental Protection Agency says nuclear waste buried in a Missouri landfill that sits near an underground smolder is more extensive than first believed. And it is part of the reason the $205 million Superfund project announced in September 2018 has been delayed. The EPA had announced a plan to remove some of the radioactive material at West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton and cap the rest.
The waste sits a few hundred yards from an adjacent landfill that has dealt with an underground smolder for more than a decade. EPA spokesman Ben Washburn says additional locations of “radiologically impacted material” were discovered, though they are no closer to the smolder than previously known locations.
News
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tens of thousands of motorists cross the U.S. 61 Bridge in Hastings every day, and countless pedestrians use the sidewalk.
However, one man decided Thursday to use an arch, which rises 94 feet over the deck — and much, much further over the Mississippi River below. The man, who said he was a former ironworker, made it down safely, according to police.
“He didn’t think it was a big deal at all,” Dave Wilske, Hastings police deputy chief, said Friday. “He told our officer he used to be an ironworker and that he’s used to working in situations like that. He just ran up onto it.”
The scene caused a stir as it was happening — as calls to police were made around 3:45 p.m. — and afterward, as pictures of the man on the arch have been widely shared on social media along with comments of disbelief.
“He was seen walking over the top of it,” said Wilske, who estimated the man is in his 50s. “It’s fairly wide up there, but it’s a pretty aggressive incline and decline.”
A police officer greeted the man as he came down. He was “very cooperative,” Wilske said.
The officer decided let the man go without citing him, Wilske said, adding he could have possibly faced charges such as trespassing on a critical public service structure or disorderly conduct. Wilske said the man’s name was not available Friday because the officer has not yet written a report.
Wilske warned others of the “serious dangers” of the act.
“Obviously, we don’t want any copycats out there that think that this is going to be OK,” he said.
The Twitter account Southeast Metro Fire News reported the incident shortly after the first call was made to authorities and also took a screengrab of a Minnesota Department of Transportation camera that shows the man walking down the steel arch.
On Friday, Joe Atkins, a Dakota County commissioner, shared the photo, while also commenting: “I cross the Hastings bridge a lot, but never dreamt of doing it this way.”
Timberwolves playing with ‘swag’
Bills restricted free agent Ryan Bates to visit Patriots, Bears after Vikings stop
EPA: Bridgeton landfill has more nuclear waste
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Lakeville woman’s death in January ruled a homicide
Minnesota United working through leadership changes post-Ozzie Alonso
Reports: Deshaun Watson changes mind, heads to Browns, staying in loaded AFC
Sonny Gray pleased with first bullpen session with Twins
Forest Lake program will honor Vietnam vets March 27
Live updates: Ukraine says it’ll take years to defuse mines
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
High school girls hockey: Burnsville girls take 2A Section 3 trophy from Rosemount in 6-2 showdown
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area