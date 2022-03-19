News
Twins reportedly agree to deal with all-star shortstop Carlos Correa
The Minnesota Twins have reportedly done what they are so often criticized for not doing — signing a big-name, big-money free agent.
What a splash this one is.
The Twins have agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million contract with all-star shortstop Carlos Correa, per multiple reports. The $35.1 million Correa is set to make per season will make him the highest-paid infielder on average annual salary in MLB history.
The 27-year-old is a two-time all-star who finished third in the Majors in wins above replacement last season en route to finishing fifth in American League MVP voting. The gold glover fills the gaping hole on the left side of the Twins’ infield.
Correa hit .279 last season, with 26 home runs and 92 runs batted in. Correa was widely considered the sport’s top free-agent this offseason.
He reportedly has opt-out options after each of the first two seasons of the deal.
News
Chicago Bulls go 0-3 on their West Coast trip, falling to the Phoenix Suns 129-102 — their 8th loss in 10 games
The Chicago Bulls returned home empty-handed from a three-game West Coast trip after a 129-102 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns, sending the team to its third straight loss and eighth in 10 games.
The Bulls threw in the towel with four minutes left on the clock as both teams subbed out their starters in the drubbing. The loss marked the second-straight game in which the Bulls ceded 125 points or more.
The Bulls headed West ready to be tested. The Suns and the Utah Jazz are among the best in the opposing conference, and coach Billy Donovan welcomed the challenge as a chance to prepare the team for the postseason. But with the Bulls 3-8 since the All-Star break, it’s hard to tell how much is being learned from the team’s recent run of losses.
For a quarter the Bulls held onto hope, but the game got ugly quickly — mostly at the hands of Devin Booker.
The Suns guard dropped 20 points in the first half, nearly matching the production of DeRozan, Vučević and LaVine, who scored a combined 22 points. The Bulls couldn’t slow Booker on blow-by drives, and even double teams weren’t enough to knock him off his midrange shots.
Teams continue to swarm DeRozan — who managed only 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting — and the rest of the Bulls offense couldn’t absorb the load of their limited star. LaVine took only seven shots, a personal low for the season as he continues to play through a left knee injury.
Vučević and Tristan Thompson were able to match the production of Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee around the rim, keeping the teams mostly level in the paint. But the Bulls simply didn’t have a counter for Booker, who scored 28 points before being pulled midway through the fourth quarter.
The Bulls created flashes of success, particularly pushing the pace in transition through LaVine and Alex Caruso. But a lack of finishing from every area of the court held the Bulls back from matching offensively. They shot 41.2% from the field and only 25.9% from 3-point range.
While the Bulls are still missing starters — Patrick Williams is expected to return next week, while Lonzo Ball is still sidelined indefinitely — the Suns weren’t at full strength either, missing injured stars Chris Paul and Jae Crowder.
The Bulls now face an uphill battle in the final 12 games of the season as they jockey with the Cleveland Cavaliers just above the play-in cutoff line.
()
News
Chicago Bulls go 0-3 on their West Coast trip, falling to the Phoenix Suns 125-110 — their 8th loss in 10 games
The Chicago Bulls returned home empty-handed from a three-game West Coast trip after a 129-102 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns, sending the team to its third straight loss and eighth in 10 games.
The Bulls threw in the towel with four minutes left on the clock as both teams subbed out their starters in the drubbing. The loss marked the second-straight game in which the Bulls ceded 125 points or more.
The Bulls headed West ready to be tested. The Suns and the Utah Jazz are among the best in the opposing conference, and coach Billy Donovan welcomed the challenge as a chance to prepare the team for the postseason. But with the Bulls 3-8 since the All-Star break, it’s hard to tell how much is being learned from the team’s recent run of losses.
For a quarter the Bulls held onto hope, but the game got ugly quickly — mostly at the hands of Devin Booker.
The Suns guard dropped 20 points in the first half, nearly matching the production of DeRozan, Vučević and LaVine, who scored a combined 22 points. The Bulls couldn’t slow Booker on blow-by drives, and even double teams weren’t enough to knock him off his midrange shots.
Teams continue to swarm DeRozan — who managed only 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting — and the rest of the Bulls offense couldn’t absorb the load of their limited star. LaVine took only seven shots, a personal low for the season as he continues to play through a left knee injury.
Vučević and Tristan Thompson were able to match the production of Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee around the rim, keeping the teams mostly level in the paint. But the Bulls simply didn’t have a counter for Booker, who scored 28 points before being pulled midway through the fourth quarter.
The Bulls created flashes of success, particularly pushing the pace in transition through LaVine and Alex Caruso. But a lack of finishing from every area of the court held the Bulls back from matching offensively. They shot 41.2% from the field and only 25.9% from 3-point range.
While the Bulls are still missing starters — Patrick Williams is expected to return next week, while Lonzo Ball is still sidelined indefinitely — the Suns weren’t at full strength either, missing injured stars Chris Paul and Jae Crowder.
The Bulls now face an uphill battle in the final 12 games of the season as they jockey with the Cleveland Cavaliers just above the play-in cutoff line.
()
News
Deshaun Watson changes mind, heads to Browns, staying in loaded AFC
Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.
Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.
Watson waived his no-trade clause Friday and accepted a trade to the Browns after previously rejecting the team — a stunning reversal that rocked the NFL and changed the trajectory of two organizations.
In deciding to bring on Watson, the Browns have gone all in to win a Super Bowl. It’s a choice they hope not to regret.
The Texans announced that they’re agreed to terms with the Browns, one of four teams to actively court Watson this week.
The three-time Pro Bowler, who didn’t play last season, had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn’t coming. However, he had a change of heart, called them Friday and said he was ready to start fresh in Cleveland, said a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
As the 2021 trading deadline approached, numerous reports said that the Miami Dolphins were the favorites to land Watson, though on the condition that he was cleared of legal wrongdoing.
Watson remains in an AFC that boasts a group of stellar younger-than-27 quarterbacks in the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (26), Bills’ Josh Allen (25), Bengals’ Joe Burrow (25), Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (25) and Chargers’ Justin Herbert (23). Additionally, the Denver Broncos added 33-year-old former Seahawks star Russell Wilson.
The Browns are paying a hefty price for Watson. They’re sending the Texans first-round draft picks the next three years plus a 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick. Houston is shipping Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.
“I felt it was the right move for our organization as we head into the new league year focused on building our roster for the 2022 season,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. “Our priority right now is adding talented players to the foundation we have already put in place over the last 15 months and this trade supports that plan.”
The Browns have yet to officially welcome Watson, who posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a No. 4 Browns jersey and flexing. He wrote: “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!! #DawgPound Ready To Work!”
He should be happy. Watson’s also receiving a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, a record.
Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that underachieved last season (8-9) and has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years. He became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.
Watson is still dealing with civil lawsuits from the women, massage therapists who accused him of assault and harassment. He’s also possibly facing a suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
The trade will not affect the league’s inquiry into Watson.
“Any transaction would have no effect on the NFL’s ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to AP. “Nor would it affect his status under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.
“If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the CBA.”
Watson’s arrival in Cleveland is certain to trigger a backlash by some fans, but the Browns are comfortable with his character after doing their own investigation of Watson before committing to chasing him.
The team will undoubtedly feel some heat and deal with tough questions about why they’re bringing on Watson despite his off-field issues. As part of their presentation to him in Houston earlier this week, the team outlined a plan to help Watson reshape his image.
Cleveland does have some experience in that area after signing running back Kareem Hunt, who was seen on video shoving a woman when he was with Kansas City. Hunt served an eight-game league suspension for his actions in 2019.
The Browns’ public pursuit of Watson angered incumbent starter Baker Mayfield, who requested a trade. Cleveland turned down Mayfield’s demand before learning Watson had agreed to waive his no-trade clause and jump to the AFC North.
Mayfield will likely be dealt in the next few days and there are several teams that may be interested in signing the 26-year-old. He struggled last season after injuring his left shoulder in Week 2, but has shown he’s capable of being a quality starter after leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020.
Indianapolis, New Orleans and Seattle are among the possible landing spots for Mayfield.
After the Browns were initially rejected by Watson, the team was trying to figure out how to mend a broken relationship with him. That’s no longer necessary as Cleveland’s focus will shift to welcoming Watson.
Watson had also been courted by Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans. Cleveland seemed to have the longest odds to get him, but he was intrigued by their talented roster, which includes star defensive end Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb.
It may have also helped Cleveland’s chances of getting Watson when the team signed free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper last week.
Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have spent the entirety of their tenure trying to find the right quarterback. The team had tried almost every possible avenue, signing veteran free agents and drafting college stars like Johnny Manziel and Mayfield, who was selected first overall in 2018.
The Watson trade smacks of some desperation, considering his legal woes but it does give them an elite player capable of matching up with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and any of the other top QBs in the AFC.
Watson had originally demanded the Texans trade him after the 2020 season, before the sexual misconduct accusations.
Cleveland had a chance to draft the former Clemson star in 2017, but twice passed on him. They didn’t overlook him this time, and may have finally solved a position that confounded the team since its expansion rebirth in 1999.
Watson had his best season in 2020, leading the league with 4,823 yards passing along with 33 touchdowns.
()
Twins reportedly agree to deal with all-star shortstop Carlos Correa
Chicago Bulls go 0-3 on their West Coast trip, falling to the Phoenix Suns 129-102 — their 8th loss in 10 games
Chicago Bulls go 0-3 on their West Coast trip, falling to the Phoenix Suns 125-110 — their 8th loss in 10 games
Deshaun Watson changes mind, heads to Browns, staying in loaded AFC
If your water tastes or smells funny, this might be why
Kirkwood athletic group cancels little league baseball, softball. Here’s why
How interest rate hike could impact St. Louis housing market
Class 2A girls basketball state semifinal: Fergus Falls 69, Minnehaha Academy 57
Gophers’ Gable Steveson edges fellow Minnesotan Greg Kerkvliet to reach NCAA wrestling final
Lonzo Ball — 7 weeks after undergoing knee surgery — is at a standstill for a return to the Chicago Bulls
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac