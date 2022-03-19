News
University of Missouri System settles discrimination lawsuit
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri System has settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a white woman who alleged she was removed from her position in favor of a younger, Black woman. The Columbia Missourian reports the university will pay $1.57 million to Rachel Brown, who was 60 when she lost her job as associate dean at the university’s School of Medicine. She sued in 2017, alleging age- and race-related discrimination. She dropped her racial claim earlier this year, meaning the settlement included only age discrimination and retaliation. As part of the settlement, neither party admitted wrongdoing. Nearly half of the settlement will go to Brown’s attorneys,
Literary calendar: Todd Boss introduces poetry collection ‘Someday the Plan of a Town’
TODD BOSS: Minnesotan introduces “Someday the Plan of a Town: Poems,” in conversation with poet Jim Moore. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, presented by Magers & Quinn.
VICTORIA CHRISTOPHER MURRAY: Award-winning author of more than 30 books discusses her latest, “The Personal Librarian,” the story of wealthy banker J.P. Morgan’s African-American collection curator, Belle da Costa Greene. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, presented by Club Book. Free. Streamed live at facebook.com/ClubBook.
AYESHA RAEES: Reads from “Coining a Wishing Tower: Poems.” Virtual event. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, presented by Magers & Quinn.
Metropolitan Library Service Agency (MELSA) announced its Twin Cities Metro eLibrary, shared by the eight Twin Cities metro public library systems (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, St. Paul, Washington) reached a record-breaking 7 million digital book checkouts in 2021. MELSA, consisting of more than 100 library branches in the Twin Cities metro area, is in the top four worldwide, just behind Toronto Public Library, National Library Board Singapore, and Los Angeles Public Library. The five top eBook titles borrowed through MELSA’s collection in 2021 were the novels “The Four Winds,” “The Midnight Library,” “Anxious People” and “American Dirt,” and nonfiction “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.” Twin Cities residents need only a valid library card to access digital books from the MELSA Twin Cities eLibrary on the Libby.app. Download that app and begin borrowing books, emagazines, and eaudiobooks anytime, anywhere.
Timothy Johnson, curator of the University of Minnesota’s Sherlock Holmes collections, has been invited to become a member of the Baker Street Irregulars, the oldest Sherlockian literary society in the world. The university’s Holmes collections constitute the world’s largest gathering of material related to Sherlock Holmes and his creator, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The collections consist of more than 60,000 items, including books, journals, and a wide variety of other forms through which the transformation of the Holmes character from printed page to cultural icon can be traced.
A reader was disappointed that A. Anatoli Kuznetsov’s book “Babi Yar” was not in last Sunday’s list of books about Ukraine, compiled from a variety of sources. We take readers’ suggestions seriously, so add “Babi Yar” to your TBR list. Published in 1966, three years before the author defected from the Soviet Union, the book recounts the Nazi massacre of more than 33,000 Russian Jews near Kiev in World War II. It includes his personal experiences, reportage and survivors’ testimonies. Earlier this month, a Russian air strike damaged the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial dedicated to the victims.
Boss Beauties Lisa Mayer on NFTs and Empowering Women
From Paris Hilton to Eminem, celebrities are buying and selling non-fungible tokens, driving more enthusiasm around the world of NFTs. Lisa Mayer, the founder and CEO of Boss Beauties said she is using her business selling NFTs as a vehicle to empower young women.
“If you really look at what drives us, it’s really our passion for helping women be everything they want to be,” Mayer said. “They can break the glass ceilings, they can make history and do anything in their life, in their career.”
Boss Beauties offers different mentorship programs and scholarships for young women and most recently launched an NFT collection that features different digital portraits of prominent women like Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Maya Angelou. The company’s first NFT collection also consisted of portraits of different women and was displayed at the New York Stock Exchange.
The Boss Beauty NFT Collection
NFTs are notoriously confusing—Saturday Night Live even had a skit poking fun at them—but Mayer said they’re a solution to the question “How can we own something that we can’t actually physically hold in our hands?”
Boss Beauties’ first NFT collection, Mayer said, is centered around the idea that “a woman can be everything she wants.”
“As women, sometimes we feel like we have to be one thing or we’re defined by just one thing, right? I’m an entrepreneur, but I’m so much more than that too.I’m a mom, I had my newborn when I founded Boss Beauties, he was only three months old.”
Twitter is a key part of Boss Beauties’ strategy in promoting its NFT collections. “We also use Instagram and other platforms, but Twitter in the web3 and NFT space is one of the main platforms that creators are using,” Mayer said.
Revenue Streams
While Mayer said Boss Beauties isn’t currently monetizing social media, it makes money by selling merchandise and apparel as well as through its NFT collections.
“We’re really looking to build a global brand,” Mayer said. “ Right now we have NFTs apparel and merchandise, but we’ll be getting into other product categories, and building out different parts of our brand that would later help grow and fuel our brand and our company.”
Mayer declined to say if Boss Beauties is pursuing venture capital funding.
Brand partnerships
Boss Beauties has worked with multiple brands including Neiman Marcus (which is showing the current NFT collection in store windows), Hugo Boss, and Mattel, which owns Barbie.
Like many creators, Mayer emphasized the importance of carefully selecting companies to work with. She said she’s particularly excited about Boss Beauties’ partnership with Barbie as a part of the Role Models NFT collection.
“As an example with Barbie, we’re looking at the work that Barbie has done with the The Dream Gap Project , which is really inspiring. And, you know, they’re really looking to help the next generation of girls and their work is amazing,” Mayer said.
Advice for Women
Mayer’s advice for young women who want to become entrepreneurs or launch their own business ventures is “focus on the things that you have.”
“There are challenging moments, but there are ways to figure out, ‘Okay, maybe I don’t have access to all this funding, but maybe, this company will donate office space to me, or maybe, there’s someone that I know that could be a mentor that could help me build a partnership with their company,’” she said.
This interview was originally published in The Creators, a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it in your inbox before it’s online.
Chris Bosh ahead of his time, but savoring current Heat good times
This was well after Chris Bosh was honored at midcourt Friday night at FTX Arena for his induction prior to the season into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The moment came as Erik Spoelstra was walking back to the coaching suite following his team’s 120-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
There, coach and center from the Heat’s 2012 and ‘13 championship teams paused for a moment together to discuss what might have been.
Or, more to the point, what could have been even at this moment.
At 37, Bosh is only 14 months older than current Heat starting power forward P.J. Tucker. But after dual bouts with blood clots and the inherent dangers of pushing forward, Bosh finds himself five years removed from a game that looks little like what he left behind.
And that, Spoelstra and Bosh agreed, is a shame when it came to career timing.
“You look at it now, we would have used him so much differently,” Spoelstra said of the intervening change in NBA playing style, where Bosh’s outside shooting and defensive versatility have become touchstones of league success in the 2020s. “It crazy how much differently I would have used him. I just didn’t have the library, the thought, the creativity, the thought process at that time. And it’s a shame. He really could have unlocked his skill level.
“He would be a perfect fit with this team, and that would be with Bam [Adebayo]. He’d be incredible. But the way he could space the floor, his skill level, his ability to draw fouls, his ability to put the ball on the floor and create. In this kind of game now, if I just had the foresight at all to be able to see this ahead of time, he would have been even better, if there’s another level of Hall of Fame. So I’ll take the hit on that one.”
While moments such as Friday’s halftime ceremony have allowed Bosh to remain in touch with the game and also have softened the blow of a premature end to his career, he said he can’t help but consider the types of what-ifs raised by Spoelstra.
“With the way the play is going on now,” Bosh said from the same podium where he previously had spoken following Heat playoff games, “it’s amazing just to see the spread and the movement and playing faster. And now you can shoot it, and nobody will say anything. You can just shoot the shots you want.
“For me, I didn’t know it would be this fast and this many threes; I’m not going to lie to you. But I remember, even in the last couple of years I was playing, especially that last year, I was feeling like, ‘I shot five threes today. I can shoot more. And I think we can play a little faster.’
“I do miss the game, not in a sense where I want to play it. I am definitely envious of the guys who get to play in this era of ball.”
In that regard, amid his travels and off-court pursuits, perhaps it is better the interactions with Adebayo are somewhat limited.
“I told Bam all the time, I would shoot way more if I was in that offense,” Bosh said with a smile. “It wouldn’t even be close. He’s more giving.”
From the outside, Bosh said it remains apparent what still burns inside the Heat, something he said bodes well for the impending playoff run.
“I mean, just the fact that they’ve been able to sustain the play throughout all the injuries and guys being out during COVID and the different lineup switches and stuff like that, anytime you’re coming into this part of the season having homecourt advantage is what you want, Bosh said.
“They’re a complete team. I know they want to get more minutes with their main guys, with [Kyle] Lowry and Bam and all this stuff, but I’m sure as the season wears on and as they continue to figure it out, they’ll be able to come around and compete. You’re going to have to beat them here, and that’s not going to be an easy task.
“I mean, really the sky’s the limit for this team, on top of what they can do regarding this year and the years after.”
