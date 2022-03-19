Vikings expected to keep Danielle Hunter, pay $18 million bonus

The Vikings are expected to keep often-injured defensive end Danielle Hunter and pay him an $18 million bonus that he is due, ESPN reported Saturday.

Hunter’s contract calls for him to be paid an $18 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year, which is Sunday. The NFL doesn’t always do roster moves on Sunday, so there was some urgency Saturday.

The Vikings have had options to pay the $18 million as a roster bonus, pay the entire amount to Hunter but make it a signing bonus that can be spread out over four years on the salary cap, try to negotiate a new deal, look to trade Hunter or release him. Although there were trade rumors surrounding Hunter, who has played in just seven games over the past two seasons due to injuries, it’s unclear what amount of interest the Vikings might have had in doing that.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday morning that, “barring an unforeseen change, Minnesota plans to pay (the roster bonus) and tie the two-time Pro Bowl selection to its team for the remaining two years on his contract, per league source.”

Vikings’ DE Danielle Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due today and, barring an unforeseen change, Minnesota plans to pay it and tie the two-time Pro Bowl selection to its team for the remaining two years on his contract, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

It apparently still could be an option that the Vikings turn the $18 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, and spread it out over four years left on Hunter’s contract, which includes two voidable years. That would save them $13.5 million on the 2022 cap, and they could make that move without Hunter’s consent.

If Hunter’s contract remains unchanged, he would make a base salary of $1.4 million in 2022, get the $18 million roster bonus and have a salary-cap hit of $25.838 million. Then his cap number would go all the way down in 2023 to $8.62 million, and he would have a base salary of $4.9 million.

If Hunter has a good season in 2022, he then might want more money in 2023. He current contract doesn’t allow him to become a free agent until after the 2023 season.

Hunter made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019, and had 14 1/2 sacks in each of those seasons. He missed the entire 2020 season due to having neck surgery and was lost for the 2021 season due to a torn pectoral muscle after playing in seven games. Hunter had six sacks in those games, and mostly looked back to his old form.

Hunter, a third-round pick in 2015, signed a five-year, $72 million contract extension in July 2018, and then was considered underpaid after he became a Pro Bowl player. Despite missing the entire 2020 season, Hunter had dissatisfaction with his contract and sat out voluntary offseason drills. The Vikings last June then reworked his contract, not giving him extra money but converting $18 million on the deal to a roster bonus due this month.