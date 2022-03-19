News
Vikings expected to keep Danielle Hunter, pay $18 million bonus
The Vikings are expected to keep often-injured defensive end Danielle Hunter and pay him an $18 million bonus that he is due, ESPN reported Saturday.
Hunter’s contract calls for him to be paid an $18 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year, which is Sunday. The NFL doesn’t always do roster moves on Sunday, so there was some urgency Saturday.
The Vikings have had options to pay the $18 million as a roster bonus, pay the entire amount to Hunter but make it a signing bonus that can be spread out over four years on the salary cap, try to negotiate a new deal, look to trade Hunter or release him. Although there were trade rumors surrounding Hunter, who has played in just seven games over the past two seasons due to injuries, it’s unclear what amount of interest the Vikings might have had in doing that.
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday morning that, “barring an unforeseen change, Minnesota plans to pay (the roster bonus) and tie the two-time Pro Bowl selection to its team for the remaining two years on his contract, per league source.”
Vikings’ DE Danielle Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due today and, barring an unforeseen change, Minnesota plans to pay it and tie the two-time Pro Bowl selection to its team for the remaining two years on his contract, per league source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022
It apparently still could be an option that the Vikings turn the $18 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, and spread it out over four years left on Hunter’s contract, which includes two voidable years. That would save them $13.5 million on the 2022 cap, and they could make that move without Hunter’s consent.
If Hunter’s contract remains unchanged, he would make a base salary of $1.4 million in 2022, get the $18 million roster bonus and have a salary-cap hit of $25.838 million. Then his cap number would go all the way down in 2023 to $8.62 million, and he would have a base salary of $4.9 million.
If Hunter has a good season in 2022, he then might want more money in 2023. He current contract doesn’t allow him to become a free agent until after the 2023 season.
Hunter made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019, and had 14 1/2 sacks in each of those seasons. He missed the entire 2020 season due to having neck surgery and was lost for the 2021 season due to a torn pectoral muscle after playing in seven games. Hunter had six sacks in those games, and mostly looked back to his old form.
Hunter, a third-round pick in 2015, signed a five-year, $72 million contract extension in July 2018, and then was considered underpaid after he became a Pro Bowl player. Despite missing the entire 2020 season, Hunter had dissatisfaction with his contract and sat out voluntary offseason drills. The Vikings last June then reworked his contract, not giving him extra money but converting $18 million on the deal to a roster bonus due this month.
News
Kevin Durant says Joel Embiid is the NBA’s MVP
Kevin Durant said losing the MVP race because of a mid-season injury wouldn’t be the end of the world.
After Nets fans chanted MVP a number of times in Durant’s 38-point performance in a must-have win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Durant suggested he knows he won’t be a finalist for Most Valuable Player because of an MCL sprain that kept him out a month-and-a-half from mid-January beyond the Feb. 20 NBA All-Star break.
Durant is averaging close to 30 points per game on 52% shooting from the field, but while there is no minimum requirement for games played to be eligible for MVP honors, the pool of more than 100 media members historically holds games missed against players when voting.
Durant, however, famously won the award in 2014 — an honor he dedicated to his mother, Wanda Durant. It’s why he’s not losing any sleep over his absence on many prospective MVP ballots this season.
“Nah, it’s not frustrating,” he said. “I’ve experienced what it’s like to win MVP, and that doesn’t validate me as a player. I mean, I know what I can do. So it’s always great to get some home fans, some hometown love, and it’s great when fans recognize you as one of the best players in the league, but nah, I wouldn’t say I’m pissed off or mad that I got hurt. It’s just a part of the game, but I understand the type of player that I am.”
Durant pinpointed four players he thinks will lead the MVP race this season: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Memphis’ Ja Morant and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.
He believes the eventual winner, however, plays alongside his former co-star, James Harden.
“I’d probably go Joel,” Durant said. “It’s so many great players playing at a high level, man, so like I said the other day: The league’s in a great place.”
CURRY’S ANKLE
Sharpshooter Seth Curry said his ankle doesn’t feel better or worse after playing 38 minutes against the Blazers on Friday.
Curry scored 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and hit seven threes in his first game back after missing three straight games with ankle soreness. Curry said he’s been dealing with the ankle issue since “probably a month before the” Feb. 10 trade that sent him along with Ben Simmons and Andre Drummond to Brooklyn.
“It’s been a while,” he said. “It’s something I’m just going to have to manage and deal with until the offseason.”
Curry said the ankle injury isn’t a situation where he wakes up in the morning and can tell whether or not he’s going to be available to play.
“It’s not something that’s going to go away,” he said. “So as long as it’s not getting worse, I should be good.”
()
News
City of St. Louis launches a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series
ST. LOUIS – With warmer weather on the horizon, the City of St. Louis is launching a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series.
Jobs with the city start at $15/hour with competitive benefits.
Open positions include lifeguards, full-time and seasonal utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers. The department announced that it will hold a series of job fairs across the city through March and into April and May as the region heads into spring and summer.
According to the city, people taking on these positions will do significant work that directly affects the lives of more than 300,000 residents.
The first job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wohl Center. Another one will take place a week from today at Tandy from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There are for more job fairs planned for April and May.
- April 9, 2022 at Marquette 11am-2pm
- April 16, 2022 at 12th and Park 11am -2pm
- May 7, 2022 at Cherokee 11am-2pm
- May 14, 2022 at Gamble 11am -2pm
These seasonal parks and recreation jobs do not require city residency.
News
University of Missouri System settles discrimination lawsuit
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri System has settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a white woman who alleged she was removed from her position in favor of a younger, Black woman. The Columbia Missourian reports the university will pay $1.57 million to Rachel Brown, who was 60 when she lost her job as associate dean at the university’s School of Medicine. She sued in 2017, alleging age- and race-related discrimination. She dropped her racial claim earlier this year, meaning the settlement included only age discrimination and retaliation. As part of the settlement, neither party admitted wrongdoing. Nearly half of the settlement will go to Brown’s attorneys,
Vikings expected to keep Danielle Hunter, pay $18 million bonus
Kevin Durant says Joel Embiid is the NBA’s MVP
City of St. Louis launches a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series
University of Missouri System settles discrimination lawsuit
Literary calendar: Todd Boss introduces poetry collection ‘Someday the Plan of a Town’
Boss Beauties Lisa Mayer on NFTs and Empowering Women
Chris Bosh ahead of his time, but savoring current Heat good times
Updated breakdown of Miami Dolphins’ moves in free agency
Working Strategies: When your boss is the one resigning
The Visual Delight and Mayhem of Rosalía, A Musician of the Highest Order
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac