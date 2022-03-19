News
‘Whole new world’: Brisket prices double due to pandemic, inflation
ST. LOUIS — If you’ve visited your local BBQ joint recently, you may have noticed brisket prices are soaring. Inflation is having a big impact on a variety of small businesses.
Bogarts has been cooking up St. Louis-styled BBQ for 12 years.
“We’re blessed, we’re busy from the time we open our doors until we sell out in the afternoon,” said Michael Macchi, owner, and chef at Bogart’s Smoke House.
Just like many small businesses, the pandemic affected their prices.
“Some of the customers noticed it. It was just a little small increase. But as of the first of the year, not only the meat prices go up, the chemical prices are going up, the paper products are going up, the plasticware has gone up, every time you turn around something is going up,” said Macchi.
Brisket doubled in price.
“It’s been a whole new world for us,” said Macchi. “We’re just trying to learn every day and try to get around it.”
A brisket sandwich right now costs $13.00 at Sugarfire, $13.95 at Bogart’s, and $13.99 at Salt and Smoke.
“Brisket a year ago was probably around $2.36 cents a pound, and now we’re upward close to $5 a pound,” said Macchi.
These latest numbers are the highest in years. Meals would cost even more, but restaurants like Boggarts are eating up some of the costs to try and go easy on customers’ wallets.
“We don’t want to scare nobody away,” said Macchi. “We don’t want to look like we’re price gauging, which we’re not, but we’d rather them just come back and be happy.”
They may continue to feel the heat, but Boggarts won’t let an increase smoke them out.
“You just keep going and hope things are going to get better,” said Macchi.
News
Seth Curry returns to help Nets avoid devastating loss to Trail Blazers
There was no way the Nets were giving away another game.
After Spencer Dinwiddie hit the buzzer-beating shot to win it at Barclays Center on Wednesday, the Nets stared another disappointing defeat in the face, this time against the West’s 12th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, a team lacking the majority of its main talent, including injured superstar Damian Lillard.
But Kevin Durant got the help he didn’t have against Dallas: No, not the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving, but sharpshooter Seth Curry, who returned from an ankle injury to pepper the Trail Blazers with a barrage of threes to help lift the Nets to a 128-123 victory at The Clays on Friday.
Curry scored 27 points and hit seven threes after missing three straight games with a persisting ankle injury. He helped power the Nets to a much-needed victory, as is the case every game as the Nets jostle for playoff position as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
If the Nets are going to salvage what’s left of the regular season and make a run at the sixth seed – the last playoff seed exempt from sudden-death play-in tournament territory – they’re going to have to win out.
Or get as close as they can to a perfect record to finish their remaining games of the season.
That’s because the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors are now tied for the East’s sixth seed, and the Nets are three games behind both. That means the Nets need to win three more games than both the Cavs and Raptors to tie them for sixth place in the conference.
The Nets hold the tiebreaker with a 2-1 series record against the Cavaliers, but are tied, 2-2, in the season series against the Raptors. Since both the Nets and Raptors are in the same division – and neither of them lead the Atlantic – the tiebreaker would go to the team with the best in-division record.
As of Friday night, the Nets are 9-6 against Atlantic Division opponents, and the Raptors are 7-5.
This is important because there are only 12 more games in the regular season, and Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated and ineligible to play in home games until a change in New York City’s vaccine mandate, is only available to play in three games for the rest of the regular season.
Play-in tournament rules force the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference to play a game where the winner takes the seventh seed outright. The loser of that No. 7 vs. No. 8 game plays the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game.
The loser of that game is eliminated from the playoff picture altogether. The winner secures the No. 8 seed.
Which is why the Nets need to put the pedal to the metal, and why first halves like the one against Portland are particularly unacceptable for a championship contender, even if they’re shorthanded several pieces.
The Trail Blazers, who average 107 points per game on the season, took a 75-62 lead into the half. It was one of the more embarrassing displays of effort on the Nets’ part all season. They were a team that looked disinterested in protecting the rim or accepting the challenge of individual, man-on-man defense. A lack of taking care of the ball compounded the Nets’ struggles in the first and second quarters: Brooklyn turned the ball over nine times in the opening two periods.
Durant was particularly complicit in the turnover category: He scored 38 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, but turned the ball over eight times under Portland’s swarming defensive pressure.
Curry, however, alleviated some of that pressure, especially in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, a set of few minutes Durant spent watching from the sidelines. Curry, who had it going from deep all night long, scored six of the Nets’ first eight points of the period on a pair of back-to-back threes that gave the Nets their first double-digit lead of the night.
The Trail Blazers called a timeout and never responded.
The Nets trailed by as many as 18 points but outscored the Trail Blazers, 39-26, to swing the momentum back in their favor in the third quarter. The Nets need to bottle up that second-half aggression and use it to start the remainder of their regular-season games,
The competition gets a lot stiffer than the 12th seeded Trail Blazers on the rest of this regular-season journey, and the Nets need every win they can get. A loss can be the difference between making the playoffs and a second disappointing early exit in a row.
News
Knicks hang on to beat Wizards, Porzingis, 100-97
At least they beat Kristaps Porzingis.
The return of the savior-turned-villain at MSG turned into a nailbiter for the Knicks, who defeated Porzingis and the Wizards on Friday night, 100-97, continuing their too-little-too-late surge to end the season.
It ended with dramatics, as the Knicks nearly blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. But Washington’s Kyle Kuzma missed his potential go-ahead trey with about five seconds remaining – and his teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope followed with another brick at the buzzer – and the game ended with a triumphant James Dolan shaking Porzingis’ hand after the home team’s victory.
Porzingis, who finished with 18 points in 29 minutes, was booed early and often but it was hardly the level of vitriol the Latvian encountered during his first return to MSG in 2019. The building was on fire back then, with the anger over Porzingis’ trade demand still fresh.
A lot has happened in the last three years. And neither side should feel good about their lottery-bound position.
In terms of consequence, Friday’s game was largely immaterial. Both teams are fighting for the 11th spot, or the first position out of the play-in tournament. They have outside chances at catching the Hawks or Hornets for No. 10, but they’re remote. It didn’t help that the Hawks beat the Grizzlies on Friday night, maintaining their five-game advantage over the Knicks (for the Hawks, it’s now 5 1/2 games ahead the Wizards).
So the night became mostly about the theatrics of Porzingis’ return, and another reason to relitigate the Knicks biggest trade of the last decade.
Porzingis has been injury-prone since leaving the Knicks, and his defense – or lack thereof – has killed the projections of perennial All-Star. He was dealt from the Mavericks to the Wizards last month for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, devolving, essentially, into a bad contract. He entered Friday averaging 19.3 points in 39 games with well-worn concerns about his defense and efficiency.
Still, he carries the allure of a 7-foot-3 sharpshooter with mobility. The idea of Porzingis as a Unicorn is still breathing, even if it’s on life support.
“His size and length are a little different when you see it up close and personal,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “His skillset changes the spacial dimension for us offensively. His ability to pick-and-pop. He’s a better roller, finisher than I thought, better playmaker in the pocket. He’s shown the ability to play off the bounce, too, which is unique for a guy his size.
“I think we’re still trying to work him into a rhythm and build up that synergy with the other four guys on the floor, get him more comfortable with the offensive and defensively terminology. He’s been around long enough, it’s not really that new. We just call it something different, so it’s just getting up to speed.”
On the other side is Porzingis’ replacement at power forward with the Knicks, Julius Randle, who emerged as a star last season but regressed this campaign. He scored 18 points on 18 points on 6-of-22 shooting. RJ Barrett also had 18 points on 6-of-22 from the field.
News
Winderman’s view: Markieff Morris gets his shot as backup center, plus other Heat-Thunder thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 120-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder:
— So in a rotation loaded with wing options, how might Erik Spoelstra find minutes for Markieff Morris?
— Friday night offered an intriguing possibility.
— Morris, not Dewayne Dedmon, played as the Heat’s backup center in the minutes Bam Adebayo sat out.
— It was a decided change of approach from the routine insertion of Dedmon as one of the initial reserves.
— With Dedmon struggling recently, the timing was particularly intriguing.
— Of course, this also was against a Thunder team lacking anything resembling a starting-quality (or reserve-quality) NBA center.
— With all due respect to Olivier Sarr (who was listed Friday as the Thunder’s starting center).
— Whether it could work against the size of, say, the Bucks, is another story.
— Then again, Dedmon hardly cut Milwaukee down to size in last season’s playoffs.
— And with Morris in place of Dedmon in the rotation, it provides more opportunity to cycle through the likes of Caleb Martin and Max Strus elsewhere in the rotation.
— As it is, Morris has stepped in at a time when P.J. Tucker has stepped back with his game.
— It might be too early to write off Dedmon as playoff-rotation element.
— But it now is clear that Morris can’t be written off as an option outside of the rotation.
— He again had his moments Friday, in his third game back after missing 58 due to whiplash,
— While Milwaukee seemingly remains the exception, going smaller in series against the Bulls, Nets, Hawks, Raptors, perhaps even Nets could prove viable.
— Not so sure about the 76ers.
— With Jimmy Butler out, Heat the opened with a lineup of Adebayo, Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent.
— Tucker had been listed as questionable, with knee soreness.
— Some time off might have to become the approach with the 36-year-old veteran.
— Butler had sprained his right ankle in the first half of Tuesday night’s victory over the visiting Pistons, with Vincent starting that second half.
— Tyler Herro again played as sixth man.
— Morris then followed.
— Martin and Strus entered together next.
— Martin was back after missing three consecutive games with a hyperextended left knee.
— Strus again staked a claim to playing time, this time hitting a 3-pointer from the logo midway through the second period to beat the shot-clocked buzzer.
— He based picked up where Robinson left off with a torrid 3-point start.
— Robinson’s third 3-point attempt was the 1,800th of his career.
— Herro later limped off midway through the third period, went to the locker room, but then returned to the bench and court shortly thereafter.
— Crisis averted.
— Of playing an opponent with nothing to lose, such as Friday night, Spoelstra said that is when radar has to be highest.
— “You play teams like this, and they have guys out of the lineup, and their record is what it is, those teams can be extremely dangerous,” Spoelstra said. “With 10, 12 games left in the year, they’re just playing free. And your guys can play with a lot of confidence and they can become dangerous.”
— Spoelstra was asked pregame to address the ongoing emergency of Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
— “He has so many things that are qualities of a great guard,” Spoelstra said. “He’s got size. He’s got a handle. He can get to where he wants to go to on the floor. He’s improved his shooting. He can get to the free-throw line. He’s a good passer. And he’s young, he ambitious.”
— Spoelstra added, “So he’s gotten better each year. And he’s playing his best basketball I think of his career, really in the last few weeks.”
— Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was asked pregame about Spoelstra’s Heat defense.
— “I think they have great fundamentals and great habits,” he said. “I think it allows them to scheme and play a lot of different defenses. You can tell just watching them go through the regular season, the little that I’ve seen them, that they kind of sharpened their blades schematically for the playoffs.”
— He added, “Their habits are constant, and I think that’s what allows them to be so fluid in terms of what they do with each opponent. You gotta be really sharp against them on that end of the floor.”
