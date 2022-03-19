News
WNIT: Gophers play second-round game Sunday at South Dakota State
Minnesota’s women’s basketball team might not have made the NCAA tournament, or even finished above .500 this season, but they’re still playing, something only 64 teams will be able to say on Sunday.
The Gophers will play a second-round Women’s National Invitation Tournament against South Dakota State on Sunday at Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D. Tip is set for 2 p.m.
The teams haven’t met since the 2018 NCAA tournament, an 89-77 Gophers victory, so it was a quick turnaround for both teams.
“I know they’re a really good team and we’re going to have to play really well together in that game, for sure,” said Gophers junior Sara Scalia, who scored a game-high 33 points in a 73-65 first-round victory at Green Bay on Thursday.
Minnesota improved to 15-17 after finishing 7-11 in the Big Ten. The Jackrabbits (24-9) were the regular-season Summit League champions and hammered Ohio, 87-57, in the first round Thursday.
Tori Nelson, a sophomore from Mendota Heights, finished with 15 points, three rebounds and five assists with no turnovers against the Bobcats. The Henry Sibley graduate was the Summit League freshman of the year in 2020-21. She’s shooting 57 percent from the floor and 45 percent from 3-point range (32 for 74).
Sunday’s victor will advance to the Sweet 16 to meet the winner of Monday night’s game between Drake and Northern Iowa.
Scalia hit four 3-pointers at Green Bay giving her 109 this season, second most in NCAA Division I. She leads the team in scoring with an 18.3-point average but has had some big help as the Gophers have gone 6-5 in their past 11 games.
In Thursday’s victory, Kadi Sissoko added 18 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds. Senior Gadiva Hubbard added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in the Gophers’ first tournament victory since beating Northern Iowa 91-75 in the 2019 WNIT.
Sissoko, a junior forward, is averaging 19 points and 9.6 rebounds in the Gophers’ past five games.
“She’s definitely stepped up for us,” Scalia said.
Sunday’s game can be heard on FM 96.7 KFAN-plus and streamed live on MIDCO Sports Plus.
News
Chesterfield man dead in I-70 tractor-trailer crash
ST. LOUIS–The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Chesterfield man driving a tractor-trailer died Friday after a three-vehicle accident in Cooper County, west of Columbia on Interstate 70.
Authorities say around 4:45 Friday afternoon, eastbound traffic on I-70 at the 102.8 mile marker was slowed due to an unrelated accident. A 2007 Volvo Conventional tractor driven by Momchi Petrov IV, 55, of Chesterfield, hit two vehicles that were stopped in front of him when he could not stop. The cab came apart from its load and ended up on its side.
Petrov was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Columbia. The drivers of the other vehicles were also taken to University Hospital with what was described as minor or moderate injuries.
News
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
By CLAUDIA LAUER
James “Jimmy” Hill refused to postpone his trip to Ukraine last month to bring medical treatment to his longtime partner Irina Teslenko, who has been suffering from progressive multiple sclerosis, his family said Saturday.
Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, this week, as Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital. His family says she and her mother are trying to leave the city, but because of her condition they would need an ambulance to help and it was unclear when or if that could happen.
In an interview from Pittsburgh Saturday, Hill’s sister, Katya Hill, called her brother’s relationship with Irina a “beautiful love story, but unfortunately it has a tragic ending.”
Katya Hill said Irina’s illness had progressed to the point that she had lost the ability to walk and much of the use of her hands. She said her brother — a native of Eveleth, Minnesota, who was living in Driggs, Idaho — had spent months trying to secure treatments to stop the progression of the disease and had finally arranged for treatment in February.
Katya said, as his older sister, she tried to convince him to postpone his trip as she saw reports of Russian tanks lining up at the Ukrainian border. But her brother was desperate to help stop the progression of Irina’s disease, and she said to an extent he thought the world wouldn’t let the invasion happen.
“He said, ‘I don’t know what I would do if I lost her, I have to try to do everything I can to try to stop the progression of MS,’” Katya said. “My brother sacrificed his life for her.”
Katya said the two met while her brother, who taught social work and forensic psychology at universities in various countries, was teaching a class in Ukraine. He knew instantly that he was in love and they spent years together, talking for hours every day on the phone when Jimmy was back in the Unites States.
Katya said in the last few weeks as the bombings grew more frequent and resources more scarce, her brother had been daydreaming of ways to get Ukrainian families to the U.S. to set up a “little Ukraine” at his Airbnb properties he owned in Idaho and Montana. She said her brother loved Ukraine and even on the day he was killed, friends had helped her piece together that he had decided to stay to be with Teslenko and her mother at the hospital.
It was initially reported that Jimmy was gunned down while waiting in a breadline, but Katya said the family had received new details through their senators and from Jimmy’s friends in Ukraine Saturday.
Katya said Jimmy and a friend who lives near the hospital had gone to an area where they had heard buses were waiting to evacuate people who wanted to leave the city via a safe corridor. There were more than a thousand people already waiting in line, and Jimmy told the friend he was going to return to the hospital. The friend told Katya that Russian shelling began as he was leaving, and the blast that killed her brother had caused the friend to lose hearing in one of her ears.
Katya said her family is still waiting to hear directly from the U.S. State Department to get details of where his body is.
Chernihiv police and the State Department confirmed the death of an American but did not identify him. The Associated Press reached out to the State Department to confirm details of Hill’s death, but had not received information as of early Saturday.
In poignant posts on Facebook in the weeks before his death, Hill described “indiscriminate bombing” in a city under siege. Katya said he had described increasing hardships in a Facebook Messenger group, starting each day by saying he was still alive.
But electricity and heat had been cut off, and food and supplies were becoming more scarce. Katya said he would go out to wait in line for food and supplies and bring back whatever he could for the hospital staff.
Most patients at the hospital had moved to the basement bomb shelter, but Irina and her mother remained in the upper levels because of the cold and so she could continue the treatment.
Katya said Irina’s mother had been told about Jimmy’s death, but had not wanted to tell her daughter. She said they had hoped for help to evacuate back to their home village southeast of Kyiv, where Irina’s father was waiting, but it was unclear whether they could find an ambulance to take them or a safe route for the trip.
___
Associated Press journalist Derek Karikari contributed to this report from New York.
News
Heat’s P.J. Tucker won’t sit for time off (as Erik Spoelstra weighs muscling into the equation)
The value of P.J. Tucker is he can be a perpetual-motion machine, cycling to open corners on offense, constantly seeking challenges on defense.
The problem with the veteran Miami Heat forward is that also means he rarely is willing to stop, which is not always the preferred approach with a 36-year-old who stands essential to the playoff rotation.
So, yes, coach Erik Spoelstra has attempted to craft the occasional night off. And, no, Tucker has not been willing to oblige, even Friday night against the overmatched Oklahoma City Thunder, even when he had been listed as questionable earlier in the day with a sore left knee.
So what might it take for Tucker to take a night off?
“A couple of bodyguards,” Spoelstra said with a laugh, with the Heat turning their attention to Monday night’s road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “No, really. Like every time I’ve like suggested it, he’ll just laugh in my face. Sometimes he’ll just scowl at me.”
Because of the lopsidedness of Friday’s victory, with the Heat lead cresting at 29, Tucker played only 17:44. Still, since returning from an absence due to health-and-safety protocols, Tucker has missed only two games since Jan. 3, appearing in all but one since Feb. 1.
“But we were able to get him some rest [Friday] night,” Spoelstra said, with the Thunder game one of only two in an eight-day stretch that ends Sunday. “And this week has been very helpful for a lot of the guys. We were able to get some rest, recovery, but also work on our game and try to improve.
“You don’t get many weeks like this, ever, in this Association, where you only play two games. So I think that’ll really help. You’ll see that benefit a lot of the guys, including P.J.”
As for scheduled absences, that potentially could come in one of the two remaining back-to-back sets, when the Heat play consecutive home games next Friday and Saturday against the New York Knicks and then Brooklyn Nets, or perhaps April 2-3, when the Heat have consecutive road games against the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.
“We’ll see,” Spoelstra said. “I think this schedule, right now, I don’t think we have to. But I’ll be mindful on those back-to-backs.
“We’re not going to predetermine anything right now. We’ll just see when we get there. He’ll be fine by Monday.”
Southeast champions
With Friday night’s victory, the Heat clinched the Southeast Division title, their 15th division title in the franchise’s 34 seasons and the eighth under Spoelstra.
Because division titles do not come with automatic postseason berths, the Heat have yet to clinch a playoff spot. The division title, however, is among the NBA’s primary playoff-seed tiebreakers.
The Heat last season finished second in the Southeast, one game behind the Atlanta Hawks.
Arison donation
The Family Foundation of Heat owner Micky Arison and wife Madeleine Arison has pledged $3 million in donations to organizations providing medical and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees displaced or forced to flee abroad.
Each of three organizations has been pledged $1 million: World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home and remaining in the country; Direct Relief, which provides medical aid, medicines, and supplies to people displaced within Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries; and UNICEF USA, which is working with partners to reach vulnerable children and families with essential services.
In addition, Carnival Corporation, of which Micky Arison is chairman, has made a $50,000 donation to World Central Kitchen, in the name of employees and crew members from Ukraine.
()
WNIT: Gophers play second-round game Sunday at South Dakota State
Chesterfield man dead in I-70 tractor-trailer crash
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
Heat’s P.J. Tucker won’t sit for time off (as Erik Spoelstra weighs muscling into the equation)
Your Money: While you’re young, 4 steps to personal financial planning
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
St. Louis police arrest man who tried carjacking officers
Woman shot in Minneapolis Friday marks city’s 13th homicide of year
Denied swift victory, Russian military maintains strong hand
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac