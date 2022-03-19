News
Woman shot in Minneapolis Friday marks city’s 13th homicide of year
Police say a woman who was shot in South Minneapolis on Friday morning has died of her injuries, marking the city’s 13th homicide of the year.
Investigators said in a news release Friday night that it appears the woman was shot after an argument at a gathering escalated into gunfire.
About 7:30 a.m., officers in the 5th Precinct responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South. Calls to 911 reported that a victim had been shot and then put into a vehicle that had left the scene. Officers learned that a woman in her 30s had been shot and then dropped off at the Hennepin County Medical Center. The woman later died at the hospital.
Few details about the investigation were available Friday night.
Denied swift victory, Russian military maintains strong hand
WASHINGTON — The signs are abundant of how Ukraine frustrated Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a swift victory and how Russia’s military proved far from ready for the fight.
A truck carrying Russian troops crashes, its doors blown open by a rocket-propelled grenade. Foreign-supplied drones target Russian command posts. Orthodox priests in trailing vestments parade Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag in defiance of their Russian captors in the occupied city of Berdyansk.
Russia has lost hundreds of tanks, many left charred or abandoned along the roads, and its death toll is on a pace to outstrip that of the country’s previous military campaigns in recent years.
Yet more than three weeks into the war, with Putin’s initial aim of an easy change in government in Kyiv long gone, Russia’s military still has a strong hand. With their greater might and stockpile of city-flattening munitions, Russian forces can fight on for whatever the Russian president may plan next, whether leveraging a negotiated settlement or brute destruction, military analysts say.
Despite all the determination of Ukraine’s people, all the losses among Russia’s forces and all the errors of Kremlin leaders, there is no sign that the war will soon be over. Even if Putin fails to take control of his neighbor, he can keep up the punishing attacks on its cities and people. Ukraine’s president said Russia is trying to starve Ukraine’s cities into submission and that Putin is deliberately creating “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
“His instinct will be always to double down because he’s got himself into a dreadful mess, a huge strategic blunder,” said Michael Clarke, former head of the British-based Royal United Services Institute, a defense think tank.
“And I don’t think it’s in his character to try to retrieve that, except by carrying on, going forward,” he said.
Putin’s forces are waging Russia’s largest, most complex combined military campaign since taking Berlin in 1945. His . His initial objective, which he announced in a television address on Feb. 24 as the invasion began, was to “demilitarize” Ukraine and save its people from “neo-Nazis” — a false description of Ukraine’s government, which is led by a Jewish president.
Fatefully, Putin underestimated the national pride and battlefield skills that Ukrainians have built up over the past eight years of battling Russian-backed separatists in the country’s east.
At the start, Russians thought “they would install, you know, some pro-Russian government and call it a day and declare victory,” said Dmitry Gorenburg, a researcher on Russia’s security at the Virginia-based CNA think tank. “That was sort of Plan A, and as near as we can tell, they didn’t really have a Plan B.”
Russia’s first apparent plan — attack key Ukrainian military targets, and make a quick run to Kyiv, the capital — failed immediately. It was foiled by Ukraine’s defenses along with the countless mistakes and organizational failures by a Russian force that had been told it was only mobilized for military drills.
Clarke, the British researcher, related accounts of Russian troops selling communication equipment and fuel out of military vehicles to locals during the weeks they waited on Ukraine’s borders.
With no friendly population to welcome them, Russian forces reverted to tactics from their past offensives in Syria and Chechnya — dropping bombs and lobbing missiles into cities and town, sending millions of men, women and children fleeing.
Putin’s forces are in position to capture the besieged port city of Mariupol. Overall, Russians appear to be fighting with three objectives now: to surround Kyiv, to encircle spread-out Ukrainian fighters in the east and to break through to the major port city of Odessa in the west, said Michael Kofman, an expert on the Russian military and program director at CNA.
Kofman cautions that much of the information on the war is coming from Ukrainians or from their American or other allies. That makes the partial picture skewed and a full picture impossible.
A senior U.S. defense official on Friday said the Russians have launched more than 1,080 missiles since the start of the war and that they retain about 90% of the combat power they had arrayed around Ukraine at the beginning of the invasion.
The U.S. assesses that the airspace over Ukraine remains contested, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the military assessments. The Ukrainian air force is continuing to fly aircraft and employ air and missile defense
“Just look at the map, and you just look at how little progress the Russians have been able to make,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said recently.
The math of military conquests and occupation may be against Putin in Ukraine.
Estimates of Russian deaths vary widely. Yet even conservative figures are in the low thousands. That’s a much faster pace than in previous Russian offensives, threatening support for the war among ordinary Russians. Russia had 64 deaths in five days of fighting during its 2008 war with Georgia. It lost about 15,000 in Afghanistan over 10 years, and more than 11,000 over years of fighting in Chechnya.
Russia’s number of dead and wounded in Ukraine is nearing the 10% benchmark of diminished combat effectiveness, Gorenburg said. The reported battlefield deaths of four Russian generals — out of an estimated 20 in the fight — signal impaired command, he said.
Researchers tracking only those Russian equipment losses that were photographed or recorded on video say Russia has lost more than 1,500 tanks, trucks, mounted equipment and other heavy gear. Two out of three of those were captured or abandoned, signaling the failings of the Russian troops that let them go.
Meanwhile, Russia needs to limit its use of smart, long-range missiles in case they’re needed in any larger war with NATO, military analysts say. On Saturday, the Russian military said it has used its latest hypersonic missile for the first time in combat, claiming that the Kinzhal, with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles), destroyed an underground warehouse storing Ukrainian missiles and aviation ammunition.
When it comes to the grinding job of capturing and holding cities, conventional military metrics suggest Russia needs a 5-to-1 advantage in urban fighting, analysts say. Meanwhile, the formula for ruling a restive territory in the face of armed opposition is 20 fighters for every 1,000 people — or 800,000 Russian troops for Ukraine’s more than 40 million people, Clarke notes. That’s almost as many as Russia’s entire active-duty military of 900,000.
On the ground, that means controlling any substantial chunk of Ukrainian territory long term would take more resources than Russia could foreseeably commit.
Other Russian options remain possible, including a negotiated settlement. Moscow is demanding that Ukraine formally embrace neutrality, thus swearing off any alliance with NATO, and recognize the independence of the separatist regions in the east and Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Russia’s other options include an unrelenting air campaign in which it bombs and depopulates cities as it did in Chechnya and Syria. U.S. officials also warn of the risk of Russian chemical attacks, and the threat of escalation to nuclear war.
“Unless the Russians intend to be completely genocidal — they could flatten all the major cities, and Ukrainians will rise up against Russian occupation — there will be just constant guerrilla war” if Russian troops remain, Clarke said.
Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
By CARA ANNA
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war’s worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks into the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War II.
“Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it is wiped off the face of the earth,” Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin said from a rubble-strewn street in a video addressed to Western leaders that was authenticated by The Associated Press.
Russian forces have already cut the city off from the Sea of Azov, and its fall would link Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, to territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in the east. It would mark a rare advance in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance that has dashed Russia’s hopes for a quick victory and galvanized the West.
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled over the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said Saturday. “One of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe is actually being destroyed,” Denysenko said in televised remarks.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, said the nearest forces that could assist Mariupol’s defenders were already struggling against “the overwhelming force of the enemy” or at least 100 kilometers (60 miles) away.
“There is currently no military solution to Mariupol,” he said late Friday. “That is not only my opinion, that is the opinion of the military.”
Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelenskyy has remained defiant, appearing in a video early Saturday shot on the streets of the capital, Kyiv, to denounce a huge Friday rally in Moscow that Russian President Vladimir Putin attended.
Zelenskyy said Russia is trying to starve Ukraine’s cities into submission but warned that continuing the invasion would exact a heavy toll on Russia. He also repeated his call for Putin to meet with him to prevent more bloodshed.
“The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s costs will be so high that you will not be able to rise again for several generations,” he said.
Putin lavished praise on his country’s military during the rally, which took place on the anniversary of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. The event included patriotic songs such as “Made in the U.S.S.R.,” with its opening line of “Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, it’s all my country.”
“We have not had unity like this for a long time,” Putin told the cheering crowd.
The rally took place as Russia has faced heavier-than-expected losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home, where Russian police have detained thousands of antiwar protesters.
Estimates of Russian deaths vary widely, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands. Russia had 64 deaths in five days of fighting during its 2008 war with Georgia. It lost about 15,000 in Afghanistan over 10 years, and more than 11,000 over years of fighting in Chechnya.
The Russian military said Saturday that it used its latest hypersonic missile for the first time in combat. Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Kinzhal missiles destroyed an underground warehouse storing Ukrainian missiles and aviation ammunition in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region of Ukraine.
Russia has said the Kinzhal, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound.
Meanwhile, fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine. U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began, though they concede the actual toll is likely much higher. The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees.
The northwestern Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin and Moshchun were under fire on Saturday, the Kyiv regional administration reported. It said Slavutich, located 165 kilometers (103 miles) north of the capital, was “completely isolated.”
Police of the Kyiv region said seven people were killed and five were wounded in a mortar attack on Friday in Makariv, a town roughly 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the capital. They said the attack destroyed homes and damaged other buildings.
Ukrainian and Russian officials agreed to establish 10 humanitarian corridors for bringing aid in and residents out of besieged cities — one from Mariupol and several around Kyiv and in the eastern Luhansk region, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday.
She also announced plans to deliver humanitarian aid to the southern city of Kherson, which Russia seized early in the war.
Ukraine and Russia have held several rounds of negotiations aimed at ending the conflict but remain divided over several issues, with Russia pressing for its neighbor’s demilitarization and Kyiv demanding security guarantees.
In a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Putin said Ukraine was trying to “drag the negotiations by making a series of new, unrealistic proposals,” according to the Kremlin.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, meanwhile, accused Putin of using the talks as a “smokescreen” while his forces regroup. “We don’t see any serious withdrawal of Russian troops or any serious proposals on the table,” she told the Times of London.
The British Department of Defense said in its latest intelligence assessment that the Kremlin “has been surprised by the scale and ferocity of Ukrainian resistance” and “is now pursuing a strategy of attrition” that is likely to involve indiscriminate attacks.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, during a Saturday visit to NATO ally Bulgaria, said the Russian invasion had “stalled on a number of fronts” but the U.S. had not yet seen signs that Putin was deploying additional forces.
Around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety have been attacked.
At least 130 people survived the Wednesday bombing of a Mariupol theater that was being used a shelter, but another 1,300 were believed to be still inside, Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner, said Friday.
“We pray that they will all be alive, but so far there is no information about them,” Denisova told Ukrainian television.
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies showed a long line of cars leaving Mariupol as people tried to evacuate. Zelenskyy said more than 9,000 people were able to leave Friday along a route that leads 227 kilometers (141 miles) away to the city of Zaporizhzhia — which is also under attack.
The governor of southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Starukh, announced a 38-hour curfew after two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia’s suburbs killed nine people Friday.
Russian forces have fired on eight cities and villages in the eastern Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, including Mariupol, Ukraine’s national police said Saturday.
The attacks with rockets and heavy artillery killed and wounded dozens of civilians, and damaged at least 37 residential buildings and facilities, including a school, a museum and a shopping center, it said.
In the western city of Lviv, Ukraine’s cultural capital, which was hit by Russian missiles on Friday, military veterans were training dozens of civilians on how to handle firearms and grenades.
“It’s hard, because I have really weak hands, but I can manage it,” said one trainee, 22-year-old Katarina Ishchenko.
Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.
The ‘Cathedral Fox,’ saved by a priest’s intervention, now a National Geographic star
As the Rev. John Ubel returned home from an early-morning run on a Thursday last May, he noticed a fox scurrying across the grounds of the Cathedral of St. Paul.
“That’s kind of neat,” he thought.
Only later did the priest realize — in what has become known as the story of the Cathedral Fox — that this was the first sign that something was terribly wrong. A wrong he would help right.
A CRY FOR HELP
The second sign of trouble came in the dark.
“The next night, Friday night, I was returning from a wedding reception,” Ubel recalls. “It was later at night, close to 10, and I heard some sounds. I thought, ‘That must be the fox I heard yesterday.’ The sound was a bit alarming.”
The crisis became clear the next morning.
“I got up very, very early on Saturday morning and heard the noise again,” Ubel said.
He followed the sound — a crying — into the bushes and realized a fox had fallen about 15 feet into the depths of a cavernous version of a window well of the Cathedral, an area that was framed in iron fencing.
“It looked a lot smaller than the fox I had seen,” Ubel said of his discovery. “And then it dawned on me … ‘Wait a minute … that must have been the mother that was running around.’”
Had she been distraught, trying to rescue her kit — her pup — after the fall? There was no way for her to reach the kit.
But Ubel could help. While he was unsure of catching or trapping the wild animal, he knew there must be people out who could. So he picked up his phone and started making calls.
HELP WANTED
Unfortunately, it was a weekend.
“I made calls all over the place in St. Paul and Ramsey County,” Ubel says. “No offense to anyone, but no one was getting back to me.”
By the time he started calling for help, Ubel estimates that the fox had been trapped for at least 48 hours without food or water.
“I decided I’d better do something myself,” he says.
But what to feed a fox?
“I did a Google search,” Ubel says.
After a run to the grocery store, the fox had some bananas, dried fruit plus a puddle of water to drink. The priest resumed his round of phone calls.
By Sunday evening, though, the fox had squeezed behind a window grate; it seemed weaker.
“It was not moving anymore,” says Ubel.
HELP ARRIVES
During the priest’s weekend calls, he left a message with the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota. The Roseville nonprofit is a veterinary hospital for wildlife — but it has no ambulance service; it requires the public to drop off injured wildlife.
On Sunday night, the priest connected with Tami Vogel, the center’s communications director.
“She told me that the city is very good about helping and would probably come out first thing on Monday,” he recalls.
Ubel didn’t think the fox could survive another night.
“I think the animal will be dead by then,” he said.
After the call ended, Ubel tried to focus on what was in front of him: dinner at his mom’s house in Highland Park.
He must have been pushing his food around.
“You’re thinking about that animal, aren’t you?” asked his mom, Gix.
Minutes later, the phone rang.
Two of the center’s staff members had offered to come and help after they clocked out.
“I left the food on my plate,” Ubel said, “and rushed back to the Cathedral.’
RESCUED
With the help of a ladder, one of the volunteers descended into the window well of the Cathedral and, within moments, masterfully untangled the fox from his hiding spot.
The crisis was clear.
“As soon as they came up, they were gone,” Ubel said. “I thought, ‘Wow, they weren’t in a talking mood. This must be serious.’ ”
It was.
“The fox was literally at death’s door,” says Vogel. “His blood pressure was so low, it didn’t register.”
It was rescued just in time.
“They told me this animal would not have made it through another night,” Ubel says.
HOPE
The fox’s future was unclear.
“We honestly didn’t think it was going to survive,” says Vogel.
They did know this: He was a gray fox, not as well-known as its distant cousin, the red fox. Gray foxes are typically born later in the spring, but this fox was already about three months old. Besides being critically emaciated, his bloodwork also revealed a case of lead toxicity — lead poisoning.
Back at the Cathedral, the days crept by as the priest awaited news he wasn’t certain would be good.
“I didn’t want to bother them,” he says. “And I was worried they’d say, ‘I’m sorry, but …’ ”
After three days of critical care, though, the fox’s blood pressure became strong enough to register.
He was still fighting for his life, though.
“Time will tell if the fox will survive the trauma his body is going through,” read a post on the wildlife center’s Facebook page.
Ubel saw the post, which was published a week after the fox was admitted.
“That’s when I knew,” said the priest, “that there was hope.”
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
As he moved out of critical care, the fox continued his recovery — with humans increasingly at the perimeter of his life.
“It’s not like he was a domesticated fox, if there is such a thing,” Vogel said. “We are very hands-off with our patients — we spend no time with the animals other than treatment, or giving them fresh food and water. A fox bonded with humans cannot be released into the wild, which is a very bad thing.”
But could he be released?
To answer this question, he’d move on to an independent wildlife rehabilitator for the “outdoor conditioning” phase of his rehab.
Before he left, on July 1, someone arrived to take his photo.
This is where National Geographic enters our story.
PHOTO ARK
Have you heard of the Photo Ark?
It’s an effort by Joel Sartore, a National Geographic photographer, to take portraits of about 20,000 species living in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries across the world — and also, occasionally, at the Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville.
“I think we linked up with him at the National Wildlife Rehabilitation Association’s annual symposium, he was a guest speaker one year,” Vogel says. “He found out about our patient load. He has a list of species he needs to photograph, so when we get a patient he needs, we contact him and let him know. He will do his best to get a photo of the patient while it’s in our care.”
That’s how it worked with the fox, although the fox may not have realized it.
“He uses a blind, almost,” Vogel says. “There’s no human interaction other than transferring the fox into the container for the photo. It’s amazing to see Joel at work. He has a very, very good eye; he knows what he wants, he’s organized and efficient, putting minimal stress on the animal.
“A lot of people want ‘the photo,’ but Joel does not put undue stress on the animal for the photo — he’s quick, quiet and efficient, and that’s why we work with him.”
THE PHOTO
In an email to the Pioneer Press, Sartore explained his process.
“I always photograph animals on a white or black background so there are no distractions in the photograph, it’s just the animal and the viewer,” he wrote. “There’s also no size comparison, so this juvenile fox is as important as any other species that I’ve ever photographed, giving all species an equal voice. Throughout the shoot, the comfort and safety of the animal is most important, so I minimize talking and try to get the shoot done as quickly as possible. The entire shoot lasts just a few minutes.”
In just a few minutes, what was his impression of the fox?
“The fox was just adorable, of course, and I felt good knowing he was in very good hands with the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRCMN),” Sartore wrote.
That’s evident from the photo: In 46 days — about six weeks — the gray fox had transformed from fading away in a window well. clinically emaciated and poisoned with lead, to a creature with fur so fluffy and eyes so bright that he almost looks like an artist’s rendering. Which, for a moment, he was.
The artist’s mission goes beyond the image itself, though.
“I’m very honored to have been able to partner with the WRCMN for many years now for the Photo Ark,” Sartore writes. “The ultimate goal of my project is to document every species in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, inspire action through education, and help save wildlife by supporting on-the-ground conservation efforts. The Photo Ark gives animals the chance to be seen, and have their stories told, while there’s still time to save them and their habitats. In my images, I hope viewers will look deeply into the eyes of these animals and see they are all important and so worthy of preserving. Readers can learn more about the project at natgeo.org/photoark.”
REHAB
After his photo shoot, the fox was taken to Connie and Nick LaFond’s farm in Hennepin County, a 45-acre property located between Maple Plain and Delano, about 35 miles from St. Paul.
Here, Connie LaFond, with the help of her husband, works with foxes and other wildlife to prepare them, if appropriate, to be released back into the wild.
It’s a passion project for LaFond, who is licensed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to rehabilitate wildlife but has a day job as a certified public accountant.
“I was always interested in wildlife,” LaFond says. “Back in the 1980s, when the WRC was just a room at the University of Minnesota, my husband and I took a class at the Humane Society in Golden Valley on wildlife rehab. That year, the Humane Society got a litter of foxes and didn’t know anybody to take them. We said, ‘Well, we have a small farm, we could take them.’ They said, ‘Good, here.’ ”
Since then, the couple has moved to a larger farm and, while they work with a variety of wildlife, they are known as specialists at working with foxes (both red and gray).
“The fox pens are large and come with dead trees, brush piles and other things fox would see in their habitat,” LaFond says.
It was clear this fox was in need of conditioning.
“Because of his intense treatment, he hadn’t moved around a lot,” LaFond says. “He seemed a little weak.’
As summer deepened, the fox reconnected with his wildness, climbing trees and hunting prey.
“He got better and better and stronger and stronger,” she says.
He also made a friend, another gray fox transferred from WRC. Originally from Wildwoods, a rehabilitation center in Duluth, this fox was recovering from a broken leg.
“The two them got along great,” LaFond says. “They spent a lot of time climbing and carrying on.”
LaFond was not surprised that the foxes were thriving.
“Foxes are really intelligent, they’ve very tough and they want to live,” she says. “Compared to cottontails, which you have to feed very carefully and just the right amount or they’ll die, foxes can survive almost anything. With fluids and food and medication, they can go from surviving to thriving, it’s just amazing.”
It was time to release these survivors.
RELEASED
The Cathedral fox did not return to city life. Instead, on Aug. 18, he and his pal from Duluth were transported to a property about three hours from St. Paul in Cass County, Minn.
The hardest part of the journey was probably crating them.
“By this stage,” LaFond says, “they are not friendly — that’s what we want, we want them to be afraid and wild, not to come up to people.”
The foxes would never know it, but the person whose habitat was opened up to them was a friend.
“The private landowner has about 300 acres with the mixed habitat that gray foxes need, and no hunting or trapping is allowed,” LaFond says. “He was thrilled to have gray foxes in the habitat.”
It was in this place, three months after he was rescued, that the fox of Cathedral Hill was set free.
“A friend we work with did the transport,” LaFond says. “She said it went great. Basically, you just wave goodbye as they run off into the woods.”
A bittersweet goodbye?
“I do have mixed feelings about it,” says LaFond. “But we give them a chance they would not have had otherwise, and they are as prepared as they could be.”
GIFTS
It’s been almost a year now since Ubel first spotted a fox on the grounds of the Cathedral.
As another spring begins to bloom, the priest says he’s become more aware of nature and wildlife all around him; it’s one of the gifts of the gray fox.
“Creation is a gift from God that we do not always take the time to enjoy and fully appreciate because we are so busy,” Ubel says. “Animals are one of the gifts in the background of our lives. The fox has taught me to more observant and aware of my surroundings; I am more likely to see the beauty of nature.
Since he helped save the fox, Ubel has become a supporter of WRC and its work, as well as of Sartore’s Photo Ark. He also shared the story of the fox with parishioners in a Cathedral bulletin post called “‘Foxes Have Dens’ (Most of the Time): The Beauty of God’s Creation.”
“This animal clearly captured my heart,” says Ubel. “He captured everyone’s hearts.”
LaFond agrees.
“When you think about it, it’s an amazing story,” she says. “Everyone involved went to pretty extreme measures to save this fox.”
LEARN MORE
- Learn more about the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota at Wrcmn.org.
- Learn more about the National Geographic Photo Ark at NatGeoPhotoArk.org.
- View and purchase Joel Sartore’s photos of the juvenile gray fox at Joelsartore.com.
