News
Adapted floor hockey: Dakota United wins PI state title
Dakota United won its fourth PI Division state title Saturday in Bloomington with a 5-2 victory over Brainerd.
Dakota United, the top seed in the South, knocked off Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka earlier Saturday in the semifinals after bouncing Maple Grove 16-0 in the quarterfinals.
The title is Dakota United’s first since 2016. The team finishes the year with a 9-1 record.
Dakota United is a co-op made up of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Hastings, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rosemount and Two Rivers.
Players on the roster are: Sam Holland, Hayden Hedegaard, Chloe Shibata, Fiona Fitzmann, Jordan Johnson, Alex Jorgenson, Alex Jorgenson, Samantha Jordheim, Sam Gerten, Dominik Albus, Indigo Jaworski, Cayden Needham, Tommy Juberian, Livia Grossbauer and Reece Martin.
CI DIVISION
New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan beat Lakeville/Burnsville/Farmington 12-3 to win the CI Division crown. It’s the co-op’s second state crown, and first since 2014.
New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan finished a perfect 10-0, winning all 10 games by at least six goals.
The roster includes: Carter Tupy, Ryan Swenson, Evan Minar, Landon Malecha, Trystan Seger, Dylan Raaen, Ray Parker, Elliott Soukup, Shane Fredrich and Aaron Adamson.
This weekend marked the first adapted floor hockey state tournaments since 2019, after the last two tournaments were wiped out by the pandemic.
News
LeBron James passes Karl Malone for 2nd all-time in scoring
WASHINGTON — LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA’s career scoring list Saturday night, surpassing Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Washington.
James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead. He entered the game 19 points behind Malone’s total of 36,928. After a six-point first quarter, James went on a scoring binge in the second that included a dunk and three 3-pointers.
The last of those 3s brought him even with Malone. Then he made a layup off a backdoor cut with 5:20 left in the quarter to move ahead.
Moments later, as Washington’s Tomas Satoransky prepared to shoot free throws, James’ accomplishment was put up on the video screen, and the crowd in Washington gave him a standing ovation. James acknowledged the cheers with a wave of his hand and exchanged a hug with Washington’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a former teammate.
James then checked out of the game and received congratulations from teammates on the sideline.
Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his career. James has a chance to break that record next season if he’s healthy enough.
James passed Malone in the same building where Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals moved past Jaromir Jagr and into third place on the NHL’s career list in goals earlier in the week.
___
Follow Noah Trister at
___
More AP NBA: and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
News
Giannis Antetokounmpo sits Saturday at Target Center
Amid a first-quarter review in the aftermath of the kerfuffle that resulted in the ejections of Patrick Beverley and George Hill, a roar emerged from the large contingent of Milwaukee fans in attendance at Target Center.
“MVP” chants were heard as Giannis Antetokounmpo finally made his way to the Bucks’ bench — it was the only chance those fans had to applaud their favorite player. Antetokounmpo missed Saturday’s contest with knee soreness — a declaration made just a couple hours prior to the game’s tip.
His absence from action was a bummer for the many Bucks fans in attendance — swaths of spectators sporting Milwaukee garb were seen walking the streets of downtown Minneapolis ahead of the game, much as you’d expect when the Packers or Badgers were in town.
But it continued a trend for much of this season — stars miss games against Minnesota. Since the all-star break, Darius Garland sat out Minnesota’s game in Cleveland, Jimmy Butler was out when the team was in Miami, and Antetokounmpo sat Saturday.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said “80 percent” of Minnesota’s game plan was centered around the Finals MVP — and likely best player in the world — and what he does. But it’s been the norm for Minnesota to have to adjust on the fly with major contributors for opponents missing games against Minnesota.
“It seems to be happening, for a while it was every night, with all the COVID issues. But it’s certainly weekly,” Finch said. “You never really know. Fortunately, for us, we’re in a place when we’re putting our game plans together. We kind have been pretty flexible over the last month or so with different looks we’re able to bring. So, our guys are getting better at adjusting on the fly.”
Finch had looked forward to Saturday’s game as a chance to check the Timberwolves out “under the hood” to see how the team stacked up against a true championship contender.
“It’s exactly what we do need, because these are exactly the types of teams we’re going to see in the postseason if we’re lucky enough to get there,” Finch said.
Obviously, Minnesota didn’t quite get that chance Saturday, but there are plenty more opportunities to come over the next week-plus. The Wolves head to Dallas on Monday, and with the Mavericks among the teams jostling with Minnesota to lock in a top-six seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks can’t really afford to have Luka Doncic sit.
“We’ve got this run of games coming up, this is a good start for it. We’ve got to stay ready and focused for sure,” Finch said. “Everyone is going to be a little bit different, but every night you’re going to have some superstar player out there you’re going to have to deal with. Obviously, no Giannis tonight, so we caught a break there. But coming up, it’s going to be a great test for us.”
News
Kirkwood athletic group cancels youth baseball, softball. Here’s why
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Eric Eickmeyer, president of the Kirkwood Athletic Association, said the all-volunteer organization is unable to proceed with youth baseball and softball leagues to start the 2022 season.
He said the association was hit hard with flooding in 2019. The lack of games led to a drop in revenue. The arrival of COVID in 2020 made matters worse.
“We didn’t play maybe a week or two, and then last year we only got a few weeks in again because of COVID,” said Eickmeyer.
He’s hoping an ongoing GoFundMe campaign will generate enough funds to bring back leagues. For now, the field will be used for tournaments and rentals.
“The hope is that maybe through the GoFundMe campaign we can use that, coupled with the money that we earn this summer with tournaments and field rentals, to play a full schedule for league games and tournaments next year.”
Eickmeyer estimates 7,000 athletes play baseball and softball on the fields each year. Ages range from 5 to 18. Tournaments can bring in more than 20,000 players a year, according to Eickmeyer.
Dave McKay is a softball coach and a parent. He said the association has meant a great deal to thousands of players and parents.
“A lot of our kids come from all over the place, so this is easy for everybody to get to, and the park is always run well, and fields are in good shape,” said McKay. “It’s been a great place to play over the years.”
He said he’s ready to do whatever he can to help and hopes others will donate what they can.
“It’s been a multi-generational place really for people to come and play,” said McKay. “I just think it’s important to continue to support that and continue to have that available.”
For more information on the fundraiser, visit:
Adapted floor hockey: Dakota United wins PI state title
LeBron James passes Karl Malone for 2nd all-time in scoring
Giannis Antetokounmpo sits Saturday at Target Center
Kirkwood athletic group cancels youth baseball, softball. Here’s why
St. Louis non-profit takes fresh food market to schools
Timberwolves blast Giannis-less Bucks for 10th win in 11 games
Funeral plans set for slain Bonne Terre police officer
Wild acquire Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim
Magic’s Markelle Fultz wins 2021-22 Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award
Class 2A girls basketball state final: Providence Academy gets redemption with 55-53 win over Fergus Falls
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
-
News3 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship