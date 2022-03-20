News
Adrian Heath and Minnesota United keeps control of San Jose with 1-0 win
Adrian Heath continues to own Matias Almeyda.
With a 1-0 win at Allianz Field on Saturday night, the Loons’ manager remained undefeated (5-0-2) against San Jose’s boss since 2019. And to start 2022, Minnesota remained undefeated at 2-0-2, while San Jose stayed winless at 0-3-1.
After Heath’s club rattled off four straight wins and a plus-11 goal differential in 2019-20, Almeyda’s team scratched out two draws in 2021. The Loons returned to the win column Saturday, but it wasn’t as emphatic as previous victories.
Minnesota has averaged two points across its first four games to start this season, which excels the pace for a top four finish in the Western Conference and more resembles the mark of teams that challenge for the Supporters Shield.
After clawing out of an 0-4 start to 2021, Minnesota made the playoffs, but didn’t get a home-field spot that comes with a top-four finish. Their goal this season was make the top four and that pace over the last 10 years in the West has been 1.55.
The Loons have reached this point on the thinnest margin. They have four goals in four games, spread evenly for two 1-0 wins and two 1-1 draws.
Minnesota has done with with four different starting backl ines. Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Hassani Dotson were the latest collection. Kallman and Boxall have been constant, but Dibassy and Dotson started out of position.
Luis Amarilla put the Loons ahead 1-0 in the 33rd minute with a calm left-footed tap in off a cross from Robin Lod. It shouldn’t have been Amarilla’s only goal in the opening 45 minutes.
During an earlier breakout, Amarilla tried to chip Quakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, but put the ball over the crossbar. After the goal, Amarilla put a close shot right into Marcinkowski’s belly and then won the ball back in the final third but again rushed a shot outside the 18-yard box and it went over the goal.
Former Loons captain Francisco Calvo drew boos from fans at Allianz Field late in the first half when the San Jose defender stomped on Robin Lod after Lod had passed the ball away. Referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere played a Minnesota advantage as Lod remained on the grass in pain, and Lauziere came back to give Calvo a yellow card.
Bongi Hlongwane made his first MLS start in place of Franco Fragapane, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury The South African made a nice run into the box, but his low shot was denied by an even better save from Marcinkowski in the 65th minute.
New MNUFC left back Kemar Lawrence arrived in Minnesota on Friday and watched the game from the suite level at Allainz Field. The Jamican, acquired in a deal with Toronto FC, hasn’t played a game since January and will begin training with the club next week. His debut will likely be after the international break against Sounders on April 2 in St. Paul. … Fans in The Wonderwall sections displayed a sing with Chase Gasper’s No. 77 after the left back voluntarily entered the MLS substance abuse and behavioral health treatment program on Wednesday. … Harrison Heath has joined MNUFC as a scout. The son of Adrian Heath played four games for the Loons in 2018.
Adapted floor hockey: Dakota United wins PI state title
Dakota United won its fourth PI Division state title Saturday in Bloomington with a 5-2 victory over Brainerd.
Dakota United, the top seed in the South, knocked off Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka earlier Saturday in the semifinals after bouncing Maple Grove 16-0 in the quarterfinals.
The title is Dakota United’s first since 2016. The team finishes the year with a 9-1 record.
Dakota United is a co-op made up of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Hastings, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rosemount and Two Rivers.
Players on the roster are: Sam Holland, Hayden Hedegaard, Chloe Shibata, Fiona Fitzmann, Jordan Johnson, Alex Jorgenson, Alex Jorgenson, Samantha Jordheim, Sam Gerten, Dominik Albus, Indigo Jaworski, Cayden Needham, Tommy Juberian, Livia Grossbauer and Reece Martin.
CI DIVISION
New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan beat Lakeville/Burnsville/Farmington 12-3 to win the CI Division crown. It’s the co-op’s second state crown, and first since 2014.
New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan finished a perfect 10-0, winning all 10 games by at least six goals.
The roster includes: Carter Tupy, Ryan Swenson, Evan Minar, Landon Malecha, Trystan Seger, Dylan Raaen, Ray Parker, Elliott Soukup, Shane Fredrich and Aaron Adamson.
This weekend marked the first adapted floor hockey state tournaments since 2019, after the last two tournaments were wiped out by the pandemic.
LeBron James passes Karl Malone for 2nd all-time in scoring
WASHINGTON — LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA’s career scoring list Saturday night, surpassing Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Washington.
James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead. He entered the game 19 points behind Malone’s total of 36,928. After a six-point first quarter, James went on a scoring binge in the second that included a dunk and three 3-pointers.
The last of those 3s brought him even with Malone. Then he made a layup off a backdoor cut with 5:20 left in the quarter to move ahead.
Moments later, as Washington’s Tomas Satoransky prepared to shoot free throws, James’ accomplishment was put up on the video screen, and the crowd in Washington gave him a standing ovation. James acknowledged the cheers with a wave of his hand and exchanged a hug with Washington’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a former teammate.
James then checked out of the game and received congratulations from teammates on the sideline.
Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his career. James has a chance to break that record next season if he’s healthy enough.
James passed Malone in the same building where Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals moved past Jaromir Jagr and into third place on the NHL’s career list in goals earlier in the week.
Giannis Antetokounmpo sits Saturday at Target Center
Amid a first-quarter review in the aftermath of the kerfuffle that resulted in the ejections of Patrick Beverley and George Hill, a roar emerged from the large contingent of Milwaukee fans in attendance at Target Center.
“MVP” chants were heard as Giannis Antetokounmpo finally made his way to the Bucks’ bench — it was the only chance those fans had to applaud their favorite player. Antetokounmpo missed Saturday’s contest with knee soreness — a declaration made just a couple hours prior to the game’s tip.
His absence from action was a bummer for the many Bucks fans in attendance — swaths of spectators sporting Milwaukee garb were seen walking the streets of downtown Minneapolis ahead of the game, much as you’d expect when the Packers or Badgers were in town.
But it continued a trend for much of this season — stars miss games against Minnesota. Since the all-star break, Darius Garland sat out Minnesota’s game in Cleveland, Jimmy Butler was out when the team was in Miami, and Antetokounmpo sat Saturday.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said “80 percent” of Minnesota’s game plan was centered around the Finals MVP — and likely best player in the world — and what he does. But it’s been the norm for Minnesota to have to adjust on the fly with major contributors for opponents missing games against Minnesota.
“It seems to be happening, for a while it was every night, with all the COVID issues. But it’s certainly weekly,” Finch said. “You never really know. Fortunately, for us, we’re in a place when we’re putting our game plans together. We kind have been pretty flexible over the last month or so with different looks we’re able to bring. So, our guys are getting better at adjusting on the fly.”
Finch had looked forward to Saturday’s game as a chance to check the Timberwolves out “under the hood” to see how the team stacked up against a true championship contender.
“It’s exactly what we do need, because these are exactly the types of teams we’re going to see in the postseason if we’re lucky enough to get there,” Finch said.
Obviously, Minnesota didn’t quite get that chance Saturday, but there are plenty more opportunities to come over the next week-plus. The Wolves head to Dallas on Monday, and with the Mavericks among the teams jostling with Minnesota to lock in a top-six seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks can’t really afford to have Luka Doncic sit.
“We’ve got this run of games coming up, this is a good start for it. We’ve got to stay ready and focused for sure,” Finch said. “Everyone is going to be a little bit different, but every night you’re going to have some superstar player out there you’re going to have to deal with. Obviously, no Giannis tonight, so we caught a break there. But coming up, it’s going to be a great test for us.”
