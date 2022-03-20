News
Alexander R.M. Boyle: The IRS must be properly funded. Here’s why.
The Internal Revenue Service is the government agency that taxpayers “love to hate,” but starving it to death is bad for the country. The Biden administration’s Build Back Better legislation, which includes critically needed funding for the IRS, in now in limbo. The president has promised to fashion a stripped-down bill that can pass Congress. It is imperative that this funding be approved. Otherwise the IRS’s ability to do its job could grind to a halt.
Since 2010 alone, funding for the IRS has decreased by 20%, while tax returns filed have increased over 13%. Meanwhile, the tax code gets more complex by the year, experienced IRS personnel are retiring and not being replaced, and COVID-related burdens – sending out millions of stimulus payments and monthly child care allowances, for example – have pushed the IRS to its breaking point.
There are several reasons why an underfunded, understaffed IRS is hurting the country.
First, today’s IRS, already dealing with a backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and taxpayer correspondance, received 280 million calls in 2021, of which only 11% were answered.
Taxpayers need and are entitled to better customer service than that, especially when it comes to correctly filing one’s tax returns.
Secondly, IRS studies have documented rampant tax evasion.
The so called “tax gap,” the difference between taxes that are legally owed but go unpaid, is approximately $600 billion per year and growing. Over 10 years, the cumulative “tax gap” will be a staggering $7 trillion. This tax cheating occurs largely with upper income taxpayers, usually businesses organized as partnerships or proprietorships, for which there is no “third party” reporting of revenue earned.
This does not occur with lower and middle income taxpayers who earn salaries and perhaps interest, dividends and even capital gains on securities transactions, all of which is reported to the IRS and properly taxed.
Thus, the cheating contributes substantially to income and wealth inequality and results in an unfair tax system which ultimately places an undue burden on lower income taxpayers.
Only an IRS that is fully staffed with a workforce of highly trained revenue agents and equipped with 21st century technology, including artificial intelligence, could possibly begin to whittle down the “tax gap,” thereby relieving pressure on the federal budget and the national debt. A wealth of information on the “tax gap”, including detailed analyses of its derivation and steps which must be taken over time to reduce it, can be seen on the “shrinkthetaxgap.com” website, run by two former IRS commissioners, a tax lawyer and a former IRS associate chief information officer.
Finally, a properly staffed and resourced IRS would help to restore confidence in government.
Numerous studies have shown that an increasing share of the citizenry has lost faith in the ability of government to solve everyday problems. For most people, the IRS looms large. Charged with collecting all the revenue required to fund the government, the IRS is the most important and often the only agency that the typical person must interact with on an annual basis. An IRS that provides thorough, prompt and professional assistance to taxpayers and at the same time increases revenues by reducing cheating by upper income taxpayers, would contribute enormously to confidence in government.
In addition to improving customer service, properly funding the IRS will raise significant revenue for a range of national spending priorities. Congress’ official scorekeeper, the Congressional Budget Office, determined that funding the IRS will generate hundreds of billions in revenue over 10 years above what it will cost to strengthen the IRS through hiring, training and technology implementation. As a businessman, that’s the kind of investment I can get behind.
Properly funding the IRS should not be a partisan issue.
Let’s make sure that whatever form the Build Back legislation takes, the administration’s plans to fund the IRS are included. It will take time to strengthen tax enforcement, but taxpayers need and deserve an IRS that works for them and not against them. And if that happens, maybe they’ll no longer hate it.
Alexander R.M. Boyle is the former Vice Chairman of the Chevy Chase Bank. He wrote this for the Baltimore Sun.
Readers and writers: From hockey to hospice, a look at two new novels by MN writers
Here are two novels by Minnesotans that go deep into the characters’ minds and hearts, told with compassion and vividly-drawn characters.
In her mind, Leigh still sat for the moment in the Lake Placid decision room. Her whole body convulsed the way it had when Coach Miller had excised her. Only Charlie had been able to make that heartache dissipate even a little. And, she’d kept such terrible secrets from him anyway, secrets whose keepers were right there in Liston Heights. — From “Home or Away”
How much raw emotion can one writer put into a story?
Kathleen West shows us in her luminous new novel “Home or Away,” set in the competitive world of youth hockey in Minnesota, known as the State of Hockey.
Like West’s novel “Are We There Yet?” published last year, “Home or Away” is about family. But the new book is less lighthearted and digs deeply into the feelings of her characters who narrate the story — Leigh MacKenzie; her husband, Charlie; their 9-year-old son, Gus. There’s also Leigh’s former hockey teammate and best friend Suzy Walker, as well as Leigh’s youth hockey-obsessed father, Big Gus.
Leigh and Charlie have lived in Tampa, Fla., but they believe Gus has a real future in hockey if he’s in Minnesota where his talent will flower with the help of Leigh’s brother, a hockey coach.
Leigh herself was a hockey champion, part of a winning national women’s team.
But when Leigh was humiliated by not being selected for the Olympic team, she was shattered. Not only because she felt she deserved a spot on the team, but because she thought she had ensured a good outcome by sleeping with her former coach, Jeff Carlson, who assured her he could influence the decision-makers.. She justifies her behavior by telling herself “whatever it takes” to make the team and that she did nothing wrong because she was over 18.
Devastated and ashamed, Leigh runs home to Liston Heights and throws her hockey equipment down her parents’ basement stairs, vowing never to return to the sport. She also breaks off her friendship with Suzy Walker, with whom she played hockey and shared countless hotel rooms when the team was on the road. She was as good a player as Suzy, but her former friend went on to win two Olympic medals.
Now, Leigh is a hard-driving investment banker, back in her suburban hometown of Liston Heights, where youth hockey (called Squirts) is everything to many parents. Gus soon realizes he played so well in Florida because there was no competition. In Liston Heights, he’s the slowest skater and needs professional coaching to make the top team.
Leigh had fooled herself into thinking she can live a normal life in the small community where both Suzy and Jeff Carlson are coaches. She soon finds out that her past is very much still with her.
When it’s time for the kids to be selected for the A team, Leigh risks her marriage by turning again to Coach Carlson, who sees to it that Gus makes the A team even though he isn’t really ready.
Adding to Leigh’s stress, several women have filed a lawsuit alleging inappropriate behavior by Coach Carlson. Instead of taking Suzy’s advice to join the lawsuit, Leigh plays along with Carlson and his lawyer and writes a letter saying her relationship with the predatory coach was consensual.
Gus, meanwhile, is discovering making the top team isn’t what he really wants. Trying to be better than he is at his age, he struggles through every game, especially when the boy who should have been picked over him finally joins the team.
At what point, West is asking, does winning at all costs empty the soul?
Leigh and Charlie have had a good marriage, but Leigh is obsessed with her work and Charlie, who aspires to be a writer, is responsible for the house and Gus.
After an argument about money and responsibilities, Leigh finds her husband’s unfinished novel and discovers it’s based on her and her failure to make the Olympics. He describes his fictional protagonist as “success-obsessed, hypercompetitive bitch.”
Leigh’s reaction shows West’s insight into characters, which makes her such a good writer:
“These chapters — this book — deflated everything. Suddenly, Charlie wasn’t her unconditional cheerleader who left warm dinner in the oven. Now she could see he understood the extent of her failures. He attached them to her personality flaws. Charlie knew Leigh was, at her core, deficient.” (Charlie tries to tell her it’s fiction but she doesn’t care.)
When Leigh’s secrets about what happened at Lake Placid are revealed, all the adult characters’ histories come together during Gus’s championship game.
Lavinia has to rethink her refusal to play hockey and decide whether she will tell the truth about Coach Carlson and stand with the women who have been groomed and used by him. Maybe she will be a coach, as Suzy suggests.
West, who lives in Minneapolis, is a veteran school teacher. She told her publisher she’s a former hockey mom who loves sports, as do her two sons.
“My parental dance has always been one of trying to discern the level of the children’s investment and match it, while also holding a line on when it’s okay to quit, skip, or sandbag,” she says
“The uncomfortable tension of sports and sports parenting brought me to ‘Home or Away.’ Some of my intensity as a sports mom stems from my own history as an athlete. How much more heightened would I be if I had been an almost-Olympian instead of a Division 3 rank-and-filer?
“The Minnesota youth hockey scene seemed the perfect setting in which to explore these parenting and identity questions. It’s small and cutthroat, and everyone does indeed know everyone, especially in associations like the fictional Liston Heights.”
Critics are loving West’s novel.
From Kirkus Reviews: “… an excellent, deeply layered story that explores how ambition, hope, and dedication impact the choices people make, the secrets they hold close, and the lies they tell themselves and others. … An engrossing, painfully honest story about how far some people will go to chase success. ”
West launches novel
- What: Kathleen West launches her new novel “Home or Away”
- When/Where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29; ModernWell, 2909 Wayzata Blvd. S., Mpls.
- Admission/Registration: $10. Registration required. Go to: magersandquinn.com for information on pre-ordering books.
- Publisher/Price: Berkley ($27)
UNDRESSING LAVINIA by George Rabasa (Tasora Books,$18.95)
There are so many novels being published that deal with dying and death, some better than others. Two-time Minnesota Book Award winner Rabasa (for his story collection “Glass Houses” and novel “Floating Kingdom”), does it beautifully in “Undressing Lavinia.”
This novel was published last fall, but it is still available and it deserves to be read.
Lavinia grew up in Mexico (as did the author) and had a wonderful marriage to Jordi, who is by her side from the moment she learns she has cancer to the last time Jordi undresses her, three years later, to wash her body after death.
Beginning when Lavinia moves into hospice, after two years of debilitating chemo and other treatments, the story moves back and forth in time, as Lavinia recalls her girlhood, her lovers, her life filled with art and her devotion to Jordi.
He, too, has a voice as he ruminates on what life will be like without his wife, and how it pains him to see her fade. He’s sometimes tired, but he’s always there for her, refusing to let her pushy father and brother visit because they upset her with their talk of having her come home to die.
An important voice is that of Lavinia’s best friend, Ysbel. When they were girls in Mexico they unwittingly started a rumor that got one of their popular teachers fired. As she lay dying, Lavinia wants to ask the teacher’s forgiveness but it’s been 20 years and he doesn’t need her forgiveness.
At the center of the story is Lavinia’s deceased lover, Esther, a college professor with whom she had an affair and who she loved deeply. Esther, too, is a ghostly voice.
As Lavinia slips toward death, she is sometimes in a twilight zone:
“… I realize my thoughts were stillborn, words choked in my throat so that I can only rasp a cough. And so I feel (Jordi’s) energy failing and I have never felt so alone. With no star to guide, I wander across a tundra without paths or landmarks. Forward is the same as back, right and left are indistinguishable. I twirl in place like a dervish until I find myself weaving and stumbling, pulled by some invisible string, one step at a time to what is neither ahead nor behind, towards an uncertain goal. This is hell. It is God.”
Lavinia is not a victim. She knows up until the last where she is and fights to hold onto as much “normal” life as she can.
This book is about death, but told with great tenderness and imagination.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: You’re going to have to stay up later for star-gazing
All around us, there have already been signs of spring. Due to a change in the law several years back, daylight savings time has kicked in earlier. If you’re a frequent reader of Skywatch, you know that I’m not a big fan of that change. It means I have to wait until later in the evening to start my star-watching because of the later sunset. I’m retired now, but I had to wake up at 3:30 a.m. when I was working, which didn’t leave much time for sleeping!
This year, Spring officially begins at 10:33 a.m. March 20. The beginning of spring is also known as the vernal equinox, and that’s when the sun starts to rise and set above an imaginary line in the sky called the celestial equator, a projection in the sky of Earth’s terrestrial equator. Until June 21, the sun will arc higher and higher in the sky.
One fallacy about the vernal equinox is that day and night are equally long at 12 hours each. That’s not true because of something called astronomical refraction. The shell of the atmosphere surrounding Earth bends the light coming from the sun, or any other celestial object for that matter. The maximum effect of the bending of light is along the horizon where, from the observer’s perspective, the atmosphere is the thickest. Believe it or not, when the sun appears to be right on the horizon, it’s actually below the horizon. So when you see the sun setting, it’s already been below the horizon for about five minutes. Conversely, in the morning, the sun may appear to be just above the horizon when it’s actually still below the horizon. I know that sounds crazy, but that’s what happens! If you check the sunrise and sunset times for this Thursday, you’ll discover that on that day, the days are already about 10 minutes longer than the nights.
So when do days become equal to nights this time of year? It happened on St. Patrick’s Day!
In the night sky this time of year, one of my favorite signs is the appearance of the bright star Arcturus, the second-brightest nighttime star. When you start to see it rising in the northeast around 9:30 p.m., you know that spring is right around the corner.
Another celestial sign of spring is the Beehive star cluster, located in the very faint constellation Cancer the Crab. You shouldn’t bother trying to find Cancer, though, because it’s one of the faintest constellations in our sky. The Beehive cluster is actually brighter than most of the stars in the constellation. Instead, look in the high southeastern sky about halfway between the brighter constellations Leo the Lion and Gemini the Twins.
If it’s dark enough where you are, the Beehive cluster, known astronomically as Messier object or M-44, looks like a faint patchy cloud. When the ancient Greek astronomer Hipparchus observed it around 130 BC, he registered it as a “cloudy star” in his star catalog. The Romans saw it as a manger and called it Praesepe, Latin for manger.
In the early 1600s, when Galileo poked his telescope toward Praesepe and saw it as a cluster of stars, it got the name Beehive cluster. With a small telescope or even a decent pair of binoculars, you can easily see how it got that moniker.
Astronomically, the Beehive is considered an open star cluster, a group of young stars that emerged out of the same hydrogen gas nebula. Astronomers believe the stars in this cluster are about 600 million years old. While that’s considered a young age for an average star, it is rather old for a cluster of young stars. Many clusters like this are gravitationally broken up before the stars are that old. The Beehive is hanging in there, though. That “teenage mob” of at least 200 stars is over 3,400 trillion miles away and nearly 60 trillion miles wide.
Get ready for spring, but remember, the possible snowfall season continues into late May and early June in Minnesota!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
UPCOMING MIKE LYNCH MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN STARWATCH PROGRAMS
- March 25, 7:45-9:45 p.m. — Golden Lake School in Circle Pines. For more information, call Centennial Community Ed at 763-792-6100 or go to isd12.org/community-education
- March 26, 7:45-9:45 p.m. — Through Siren, Wis., Community Ed. For location and other information call 715-349-7070 or go to cueclass.com
Fact check: Republican statements on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s judicial record
WASHINGTON — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.
That difference will be on display as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson fields loaded questions from Republicans and Democrats, the former mostly opposing her nomination, the latter favoring it.
But the distinction between political and judicial inquiry has already been lost as Republicans in the days before her hearings selectively cited her record to try to make a case against her. They are treating questions from her judge’s life over the years as statements of opinion to portray her as an outlier not deserving of a seat on the high court.
Their assertions on this front don’t stand up to scrutiny:
GOP SEN. JOSH HAWLEY OF MISSOURI: “Judge Jackson has opined there may be a type of ‘less-serious child pornography offender.’ … ’A ‘less-serious’ child porn offender?” — tweet Wednesday.
THE FACTS: She opined no such thing. She asked questions about it.
Jackson was vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission when it held a hearing on sentencing guidelines in 2012.
She told the hearing she was surprised at a Justice Department expert’s testimony that, as she put it, some child-sex offenders may actually “not be pedophiles” but perhaps “loners” looking for like-minded company in child pornography circles. Being surprised by an assertion and wanting to know more are not the same as endorsing it.
“So I’m wondering whether you could say that there is a — that there could be a — less-serious child pornography offender who is engaging in the type of conduct in the group experience level?” she asked the expert witness. “They’re very sophisticated technologically, but they aren’t necessarily that interested in the child pornography piece of it?”
From those questions, Hawley extrapolated that Jackson had drawn conclusions, when she hadn’t.
But several behavioral science researchers testified at that hearing that there may be nonsexual motivations among a portion of child-sex criminals. It is not a radical view. And many judges do see a distinction between those who produce child pornography and those who receive it.
In 2020, in denying compassionate release on medical grounds to a convicted sex offender serving almost six years in prison, Judge Jackson asserted: “The possession and distribution of child pornography is an extremely serious crime because it involves trading depictions of the actual sexual assault of children, and the abuse that these child victims endure will remain available on the internet forever.”
___
REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE: “Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record also includes defending terrorists.” — tweet from RNC Research on Feb. 25.
THE FACTS: That’s misleading on several fronts.
First, she did not defend convicted terrorists but rather suspects. The RNC ignored the presumption of innocence that is at the heart of the legal system. Second, defending people accused of a crime is exactly what defense lawyers are supposed to do. That’s why public defender’s offices exist – to represent suspects who cannot afford a lawyer or who have cases that lawyers for hire don’t want to take.
Jackson was working in the federal public defender’s office in the District of Columbia when she was assigned four Guantanamo Bay detainees, later continuing some of her work with them in private practice. This was after the Supreme Court ruled in 2004 that the detainees could file lawsuits challenging their indefinite detention.
Even those who were charged had those charges dropped, and all were eventually released. None was convicted by the military commissions created to try detainees.
Jackson was going by the textbook when she wrote that under “the ethics rules that apply to lawyers, an attorney has a duty to represent her clients zealously” regardless of the attorney’s personal views.
___
HAWLEY: “Judge Jackson went below the maximum, the minimum, and below what the government requested in every single case for which we can find records, except two. In those two the law required her to impose the sentence the government recommended.” — statement Friday.
THE FACTS: Not so. In most of the child pornography cases where she imposed lighter sentences than federal guidelines suggested, prosecutors or others representing the Justice Department generally argued for sentences that were lighter than those recommended by federal guidelines.
So it is not correct to assert that all but two sentences she handed down in such cases, when she served as a district court judge from 2013 until last year, were “below what the government requested.”
___
HAWLEY: “As far back as her time in law school, Judge Jackson has questioned making convicts register as sex offenders.” — tweet Wednesday.
THE FACTS: That’s fair. She did question mandatory registry of sex offenders back in law school but did not come out explicitly against the practice.
Jackson wrote an unsigned statement for the Harvard Law Review in 1996 that suggested judges should be wary of mixing larger public safety concerns and punitive measures when sentencing sex offenders.
It said in part: “In the current climate of fear, hatred, and revenge associated with the release of convicted sex criminals, courts must be especially attentive to legislative enactments that ‘use public health and safety rhetoric to justify procedures that are, in essence, punishment and detention.‘”
___
This article has been updated to correct that Jackson was a district judge when ruling on child pornography cases, not a circuit court judge.
___
Associated Press writers Hope Yen, Jessica Gresko, Mary Clare Jalonick and Chris Megerian contributed to this report.
___
Find AP Fact Checks at
Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck
