ASK IRA: Do Heat stand alone in their quest for No. 1 in East?

The highfalutin amusements

RANCID BEEF of South St. Paul reports: “Subject: These days.”

“I got sucked into an Internet black hole.

“I was wondering about a frequent panelist on ‘The Match Game.’ I couldn’t remember his name, so off to the Internet I went.

“Turns out it was Dick Martin, which led me to ‘Laugh-In,’ which led me to Lily Tomlin, Jo Anne Worley, and Waylon Flowers, which led me to ‘Solid Gold,’ which led me to ‘Dance Fever,’ which led me to Deney Terrio, which led me to wondering: Why on earth was I reading about Deney Terrio?

“Such a productive Monday night.

“Stupid Internet.”

BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: We beg to differ. Informative, entertaining, unscripted journeys are what the Internet is so very good at — and so very welcome, if you ask us.

Hmmmmmmmm

Grandma Pat, “formerly of rural Roberts, Wisconsin”: “Subject: Where in the World was Aunt Hazel?

“One hundred years ago, in the southern Minnesota town of Blue Earth, my Aunt Hazel made a choice. She had finished Normal School and could have taught in a country school like her sister Helen. Instead, she chose to go to Chicago and work in a bank. She was in her 20s during those Roaring Twenties, after all.

“Some years later she moved to St. Paul, where other members of the family lived. When I was young, I loved to listen to her stories. She told me about her childhood, about famous horses, and about her apartment in Chicago.

“Now, as I go through her old photo albums, it occurs to me that perhaps, just perhaps, I did not hear all of her stories. For instance: Why were many of the photos labeled Florida, California, and Colorado? What kind of a car was she driving, and where was the glamour portrait taken?

“Where in the world were you, Aunt Hazel?”

Come again?

Another episode of creative hearing, reported by RUSTY of St. Paul: “Today I showered, put on my cleanest, most intact underwear, and went to my doctor appointment.

“The nurse went over my history by looking at my electronic chart. Basically spoke what was listed and wanted me to say yes or no:

“‘Allergic to Isoflurane.’

“‘Yes.’

“‘Medications.’ Went over them all.

“‘Never smoked tobacco.’

“‘Correct.’

“‘Never chewed tobacco.’

“‘Right.’

“‘Never bathe.’ Well, that is what I heard coming through her mask: ‘Never bathe.’

“‘Umm, I just took a shower before coming.’

“‘What?!’

”’You said I “never bathe.” Not correct. I do bathe, and I just showered.’

“‘Never VAPE! I said: “Never vape.”‘

“Ah, never vape. She’s lucky, at my age, that I even know what that is. And no, I have never vaped. Especially while bathing.

“I relayed this story later in the day to a friend. She said a friend of hers had taken her 90-year-old dad grocery shopping. At the register, the bagger asked him if he wanted ‘Paper or plastic?’

“Incredulous, he turned to his daughter and said: ‘She just called me a bastard!’”

Life as we know it

Deadly Sins and Downsizing Division

DEBK of Rosemount reports: “This Lent, I am doing battle with envy, the deadly sin excited primarily by my encounters with the library at the Nininger estate of THE ASTRONOMER and his Good Wife. It’s the shelves that get my envy juices to flowing. In my view, the book collection runs too heavily to Kepler and Pascal and their cronies, fellows I know only by reputation. Worse, Caskie Stinnett and Wendell Berry are poorly represented, and Marilynne Robinson is absent entirely. Otherwise, THE ASTRONOMER’s library is a magnificent thing: so many shelves, all logically organized and regularly dusted.

“If THE ASTRONOMER and his Good Wife ever sell their home, they should steel themselves to receive advice from some perky professional stager that ‘today’s buyer’ doesn’t like books and doesn’t want bookshelves. It’s the counsel Taxman and I received when we were preparing our Rosemount house for sale. We ignored the suggestion that we’d ‘do better’ to tear out our bookshelves and ‘reimagine’ our modest upstairs library as ‘electronics space.’ I trust our Nininger friends would do the same in such circumstances.

“Moving to the old farmhouse, which came equipped with no library and no shelves, did require us to part with a great many books. In the five years since, we have come to rue many of the literary dispositions we made. I cast away my teaching copies of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice’ but kept two sets of the James Herriot books, all of the Vince Flynns, and more than a few volumes of flatulence jokes geared to sixth-grade boys. You get the idea: Mistakes were made in the frenzy of downsizing.

“We’ve corrected some of our errors, a process aided by used-book sellers and by the installation of bookshelves in part of the house formerly known as the Top-Secret Room. But there are still gaps, one of which was made known to me a week or so ago as I listened to a podcast by a witty philosopher who was advising listeners to take a close look at Book IV of ‘The Metamorphoses.’ It’s been a half-century since I (perfunctorily) read Ovid, but the podcaster made a strong case for digging out my copy. Alas, a thorough search of our pretend library turned up nothing. Concluding that I had parted company with my college copy of the book, I resolved to order a new one.

“The purchase of anything related to the Greeks or Romans requires consultation with our friend Hesiod, who has more than a passing acquaintance with both of those ancient cultures. Hesiod is busy these days with his own Lenten regimen, part of which is to read ‘The Divine Comedy’ — in Italian. But I figured — rightly, it turns out — that he’d find time to answer my question about which translation of ‘The Metamorphoses’ I should purchase. Ever the teacher, Hesiod began this way: ‘First off, what language do you want to read it in?’”

Our horses, ourselves (cont., cont.)

THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes again: “Subject: Saga of Big River — III.

“I don’t know if it has anything to do with clean living or just plain good luck, but one of the most charming persons ever to be a fixture at Big River Stables was Sister Maryann. She grew up on a farm near Benson, Minnesota, so she wasn’t afraid of hard work. Her job at the university included grounds upkeep — growing and planting flowers and mowing grass. She acquired the name ‘Sister John Deere,’ and it stuck.

“Sister John Deere came out to Big River Stables frequently. She said it was her ‘Hermitage,’ where she could relax and be herself. While certainly not so palatial nor anywhere near so expansive as the home farm of Andrew Jackson, it was an escape of city life for Maryann. She often would stay for the weekend and feed the horses when I was out of town. She could be found riding Nathan, my son’s full-blooded Arabian. She drove my farm tractor, an old 1941 Ford 9N, as if she had done so forever.

“One morning we rode horses down some old, unmaintained trails through the woods. Branches would hang down, draping their leaves across the paths, brushing our faces as our horses meandered towards the river. It seems that there was something particularly refreshing going down those trails. Protected by the trees, the breezes were minimal, yet the scents of the dew-laden grasses and leaves felt amplified. Later in the day, you would not be able to see the sparkling spider webs that collected the dew. Suddenly, from out of nowhere jumped six or eight, certainly a lot, of white-tailed deer. They held their bright white tails upright as they scooted away from us. The horses spooked, and Maryann came crashing down. I felt so bad, but at least she was OK. She lost trust in Nathan from that experience, and afterwards she did ride Knight, our other Arabian. He was as white as the tails on those deer. I usually rode him.

“One April I had a meeting in San Francisco, and Sister John Deere fed the horses and slept with our dog. It turned out that we got more than a foot of snow and she was snowed in for several days until we got back. Actually, she enjoyed the isolation as neighbors came over and helped her out. Everyone around us knew and loved Sister John Deere.”

Radio Days (cont.)

Another chapter from The Gram With a Thousand Rules: “Our little radio station played music most of the day, and since our Music Librarian had been

working in radio for years, she had acquired quite a collection of 78-rpm records. The shelves were stacked, floor to ceiling. Most of them were covered with dust, because she had a handful of favorites which she lugged into the Control Room each day.

“‘The Glow-Worm’ (‘Glow, little glow-worm, glimmer, glimmer’) was her favorite. The poor Engineers saw that on the schedule at least three times every hour, and we had to endure listening to it over our individual wall speakers. When it wasn’t airing, she hummed it as she walked down the halls.

“Her other fetish was gumdrop displays. I never realized how many occasions could be turned into holidays until I went to work at that radio station. With gumdrops and toothpicks, she would make elaborate displays to commemorate every occasion.

“She was very nice to me when I was new on the job, and she helped me organize the filing system. My friend, whom I replaced, was extremely competent at her job in spite of filing everything under Miscellaneous. The file drawers held in proper alphabetical order 26 folders, labeled ‘A-Miscellaneous,’ ‘B-Miscellaneous,’ etc., and on my desk was a large wooden box, stacked high. It was labeled in large block letters: ‘MISCELLANEOUS.’”

Where’ve you gone, Mrs. Malaprop?

THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills: “A political pundit on TV made this observation: ‘Their footprints are all over this.’

“Must have made it difficult to decipher.”

BULLETIN BOARD NOTES: Wednesday morning, a political pundit on the radio referred to “the 800-pound elephant in the room.”

These political pundits are losin’ it!

