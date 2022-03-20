News
Business People: Sleep Number CEO Shelly Ibach to become board chair
OF NOTE: MANUFACTURING/RETAIL
Sleep Number Corp., a Minneapolis-based maker and retailer of specialty beds, announced the election of President and CEO Shelly R. Ibach as board chair, effective May 12. She succeeds Jean-Michel Valette, who served as chair since May 2010 and will remain on the board.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
The Social Lights, a Minneapolis-based social media agency, announced the hires of Greg Swan as chief creative and strategy officer and Stephanie Schafer as managing director and chief operating officer. … Marketing Architects, a Minnetonka-based TV advertising agency, announced the hire of Deb Hagan as vice president of creative.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
WSB, Golden Valley, announced that Shannon McGrath joined the organization as director of asset management planning. McGrath previously was asset management planning director for the
Minnesota Department of Transportation.
ARTS
The Minneapolis Institute of Art announced the selection of Virajita Singh as the museum’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer. Singh previously was with the University of Minnesota, where she has served in the Office for Equity and Diversity, first as assistant vice provost and then associate vice provost.
CONSTRUCTION
Ryan Cos., Minneapolis, announced the appointment of Monique Picou to its board of directors; Picou is vice president of product, technology, strategy and global server operations at Google.
EDUCATION
Marine Village School, Marine on Saint Croix, announced the addition of board members Kelly Pylkas-Bock, educator, and Peter Gardner, Xcel Energy. The newly chartered K-5 school plans to open in September.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bayport-based First State Bank and Trust announced the following staff promotions: Beth Aza to business development officer; Michelle Bredahl, executive vice president–chief operating officer; Erin Crowder, senior vice president–compliance and risk management Officer; Chris Dressel, senior vice president–chief brand officer; Peter Matzek, senior vice president–chief financial officer; John Richards, senior vice president–information technology officer, and Nick Witthoft, senior business analyst officer. … Holmes Murphy, a Minneapolis-based insurance brokerage for business, announced it has promoted Brooks Deibele to enterprise sales leader; he previously was regional market leader for the company’s Minneapolis Employee Benefits team.
HEALTH CARE
Children’s Minnesota, a Twin Cities-based chain of hospitals and clinics focused on pediatric care, announced the promotion of James C. Burroughs II to senior vice president, government and community relations, chief equity and inclusion officer. Burroughs has served as vice president, chief equity and inclusion officer since 2020, and previously as senior director, chief equity and inclusion officer since 2019. … Apple Tree Dental, Mounds View, announced the hire of Chief Strategic Officer Jessica Flotterud. Flotterud previously was dental director of the Union Gospel Mission’s dental clinic, leading to the creation of the nonprofit Hope Dental Clinic, in 2016, where she was executive director until joining Apple Tree.
MANUFACTURING
3M Co., Maplewood, announced that Suzan Kereere, head of global business solutions at Fiserv, has been elected to 3M’s board of directors
MEDIA
Tegna Inc., parent company of Twin Cities NBC-TV affiliate KARE-11, announced the station received a 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for excellence in broadcast, online and documentary journalism. KARE won for “KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual,” which exposed how Minnesota jail officials ignored preventable inmate deaths.
SERVICES
Murphy Logistics, a Minneapolis-based logistic, warehouse and shipping company, announced it has promoted Cory Milczark to vice president of operations. Milczark previously was director of operations.
UTILITIES
Allete, a Duluth-based power and water company serving customers in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, announced that Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Steve Morris has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. He succeeds Robert Adams, who announced plans to retire in June. … Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, Rochester, Minn., announced the hire of Joe Hoffman as director of agency, government relations and chief external affairs officer.
News
Woman shot and killed Friday night in Minneapolis identified
The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office has released the identity of a woman shot and killed Friday on a south Minneapolis sidewalk.
Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin, 30, of St. Cloud, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
It appears the woman was shot when an argument at a gathering escalated into gunfire, investigators said in a news release Friday night.
About 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers in the 5th Precinct responded to reports of the shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South.
Calls to 911 reported that a victim was shot and then put into a vehicle that left the scene. Officers learned that Austin was dropped off at the Hennepin County Medical Center. She died there.
Her death marks the city’s 13th homicide this year.
News
St. Paul man shot Sunday after confronting catalytic converter thieves
A St. Paul man who confronted thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter early Sunday was shot in the arm and chest, police said.
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The shooting occurred about 2:40 a.m. on the 1100 block of Marion Street. The thieves then fled, police said.
The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to Regions Hospital.
News
Man shot and injured in St. Paul Sunday after argument
A man was shot in the chest after an argument with another man on Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. on the 700 block of Marshall Avenue, police said.
The suspected shooter fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital.
The non-life-threatening shooting was the first of two early Sunday.
Later in the night, a man was shot confronting catalytic converter thieves. He is also expected to survive.
