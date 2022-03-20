News
Byron Pringle could fill multiple roles for the Chicago Bears — and the receiver is excited to work with ‘elite’ Justin Fields
When Ryan Poles spoke in loose terms about goals in free agency, he referenced finding hungry players who are willing to bet on themselves — and new wide receiver Byron Pringle matches that criteria, coming with a background the new Chicago Bears general manager knows well.
Pringle said he liked to be one of the first Kansas City Chiefs players in the facility every morning, and that he would regularly pass Poles on his way to or from breakfast, exchanging pleasantries. So, when Poles and coach Matt Eberflus called Pringle to talk about a future with the Bears, the wide receiver knew it would be a good match.
“Somebody that would come to work every day ready to compete at a high level,” Pringle said Sunday morning when asked what Poles saw in him. “I don’t care about no numbers. I want that letter at the end of the game, that W.”
There is a level of projection involved with Pringle, who caught 42 passes for 568 yards (13.5 average) and five touchdowns last season for the Chiefs. He added another 12 catches for 82 yards and three scores in three playoff games, but was the fourth option in that passing attack behind wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman and tight end Travis Kelce.
With a one-year contract that will pay him $4 million with an opportunity to earn another $2 million, Pringle will be thrust into a larger role in a Bears offense that currently has only one other wide receiver with a track record for production in Darnell Mooney.
Pringle gives the Bears a potential slot receiver, as he lined up there for 63.1% of his 568 snaps last season. The Chiefs ran an abundance of 3×1 formations with Kelce flexed out as the X receiver and Pringle on the back side as the No. 2 or No. 3. The Bears don’t have a version of Kelce in their offense, although a source said the team did inquire about McHenry East product Robert Tonyan, who re-signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday after he suffered a torn ACL last season. It is possible new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has plenty in store for Pringle on the outside.
Pringle was particularly effective for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, catching 42 of 60 targets (70%) after making receptions on 25 of 33 targets in 2019 and 2020 combined. Last season, he tied for second in the league averaging 4.1 yards of separation per reception. That’s notable because the Bears struggled there in 2021. Chiefs opponents, of course, were much more worried about Hill and Kelce, but it’s strong evidence Pringle has savvy and nuance to his route-running ability.
A former undrafted free agent from Kansas State in 2018, Pringle suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason finale of his rookie season and then required surgery to repair a sports hernia. He found a niche on special teams and was worked into the offense, and now he arrives to a Bears team working to build an offense around second-year quarterback Justin Fields.
“I see him as an elite quarterback,” Pringle said. “He keeps his legs alive and he definitely knows how to extend plays, and that is something that I did in Kansas City. When the play broke down, I always tried to get in the quarterback’s vision. With him being able to keep plays and drives alive, I know I fit perfect in this offense, especially with a quarterback like Justin Fields.”
The Bears have to replace Allen Robinson after he departed for the Los Angeles Rams in free agency — and there is more work to do at the position. The Chiefs re-signed Josh Gordon and picked up JuJu Smith-Schuster to compensate for the departure of Pringle. Smith-Schuster has a base salary of $3.25 million with an additional $7.5 million in upside.
Poles and his staff will likely be looking closely at wide receivers with at least one of their three Day 2 picks in the April draft. If Pringle is the kind of fit the team hopes, the Bears can address his future after the season.
()
News
Business People: Sleep Number CEO Shelly Ibach to become board chair
OF NOTE: MANUFACTURING/RETAIL
Sleep Number Corp., a Minneapolis-based maker and retailer of specialty beds, announced the election of President and CEO Shelly R. Ibach as board chair, effective May 12. She succeeds Jean-Michel Valette, who served as chair since May 2010 and will remain on the board.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
The Social Lights, a Minneapolis-based social media agency, announced the hires of Greg Swan as chief creative and strategy officer and Stephanie Schafer as managing director and chief operating officer. … Marketing Architects, a Minnetonka-based TV advertising agency, announced the hire of Deb Hagan as vice president of creative.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
WSB, Golden Valley, announced that Shannon McGrath joined the organization as director of asset management planning. McGrath previously was asset management planning director for the
Minnesota Department of Transportation.
ARTS
The Minneapolis Institute of Art announced the selection of Virajita Singh as the museum’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer. Singh previously was with the University of Minnesota, where she has served in the Office for Equity and Diversity, first as assistant vice provost and then associate vice provost.
CONSTRUCTION
Ryan Cos., Minneapolis, announced the appointment of Monique Picou to its board of directors; Picou is vice president of product, technology, strategy and global server operations at Google.
EDUCATION
Marine Village School, Marine on Saint Croix, announced the addition of board members Kelly Pylkas-Bock, educator, and Peter Gardner, Xcel Energy. The newly chartered K-5 school plans to open in September.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bayport-based First State Bank and Trust announced the following staff promotions: Beth Aza to business development officer; Michelle Bredahl, executive vice president–chief operating officer; Erin Crowder, senior vice president–compliance and risk management Officer; Chris Dressel, senior vice president–chief brand officer; Peter Matzek, senior vice president–chief financial officer; John Richards, senior vice president–information technology officer, and Nick Witthoft, senior business analyst officer. … Holmes Murphy, a Minneapolis-based insurance brokerage for business, announced it has promoted Brooks Deibele to enterprise sales leader; he previously was regional market leader for the company’s Minneapolis Employee Benefits team.
HEALTH CARE
Children’s Minnesota, a Twin Cities-based chain of hospitals and clinics focused on pediatric care, announced the promotion of James C. Burroughs II to senior vice president, government and community relations, chief equity and inclusion officer. Burroughs has served as vice president, chief equity and inclusion officer since 2020, and previously as senior director, chief equity and inclusion officer since 2019. … Apple Tree Dental, Mounds View, announced the hire of Chief Strategic Officer Jessica Flotterud. Flotterud previously was dental director of the Union Gospel Mission’s dental clinic, leading to the creation of the nonprofit Hope Dental Clinic, in 2016, where she was executive director until joining Apple Tree.
MANUFACTURING
3M Co., Maplewood, announced that Suzan Kereere, head of global business solutions at Fiserv, has been elected to 3M’s board of directors
MEDIA
Tegna Inc., parent company of Twin Cities NBC-TV affiliate KARE-11, announced the station received a 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for excellence in broadcast, online and documentary journalism. KARE won for “KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual,” which exposed how Minnesota jail officials ignored preventable inmate deaths.
SERVICES
Murphy Logistics, a Minneapolis-based logistic, warehouse and shipping company, announced it has promoted Cory Milczark to vice president of operations. Milczark previously was director of operations.
UTILITIES
Allete, a Duluth-based power and water company serving customers in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, announced that Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Steve Morris has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. He succeeds Robert Adams, who announced plans to retire in June. … Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, Rochester, Minn., announced the hire of Joe Hoffman as director of agency, government relations and chief external affairs officer.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
News
Woman shot and killed Friday night in Minneapolis identified
The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office has released the identity of a woman shot and killed Friday on a south Minneapolis sidewalk.
Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin, 30, of St. Cloud, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
It appears the woman was shot when an argument at a gathering escalated into gunfire, investigators said in a news release Friday night.
About 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers in the 5th Precinct responded to reports of the shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South.
Calls to 911 reported that a victim was shot and then put into a vehicle that left the scene. Officers learned that Austin was dropped off at the Hennepin County Medical Center. She died there.
Her death marks the city’s 13th homicide this year.
News
St. Paul man shot Sunday after confronting catalytic converter thieves
A St. Paul man who confronted thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter early Sunday was shot in the arm and chest, police said.
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The shooting occurred about 2:40 a.m. on the 1100 block of Marion Street. The thieves then fled, police said.
The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to Regions Hospital.
Byron Pringle could fill multiple roles for the Chicago Bears — and the receiver is excited to work with ‘elite’ Justin Fields
Business People: Sleep Number CEO Shelly Ibach to become board chair
Woman shot and killed Friday night in Minneapolis identified
St. Paul man shot Sunday after confronting catalytic converter thieves
Man shot and injured in St. Paul Sunday after argument
What to watch as Jackson’s Supreme Court hearings begin
‘Do the right thing’: How US, allies united to punish Putin
Democratic gains in legislative maps might not last long
Music review: Quince Ensemble breaks the bounds of what choral music can do
Time to retool census? Some think so after minorities missed
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship