Class 2A girls basketball state final: Providence Academy gets redemption with 55-53 win over Fergus Falls
As Maddyn Greenway approached the free-throw line, the tears started to well. With Providence Academy up 54-50 with nine seconds left, she could feel a state championship within her team’s grasp. As she made the first free throw, she let out a deep breath and looked to the rafters. The job was all but done. A job that had felt unfinished for three years.
A last gasp 3-pointer by Fergus Falls cut the lead to two, but with 0.4 seconds remaining, a simple inbound ended it. That’s when Greenway finally let the tears flow. The final scoreboard showed a 55-53 Providence Academy victory over Fergus Falls in the Class 2A state championship.
“Coming so close last year, it really hurt,” said Greenway, fending off another round of tears. “This year we just, we knew we all wanted this and just to have it, it was really exciting.”
Over the last three years, much of Providence Academy’s core has experienced an incremental climb. They were state semifinalists in 2020 but never had the opportunity to take the floor for a state championship spot as the tournament was one of the first sporting events canceled due to the pandemic. In 2021, the team made it a step further, but fell 57-43 to Albany in the state championship game. This year, they were ranked as Class 2A’s top team for a majority of the season. In the state semifinals on Friday, they beat Albany, rectifying that postseason loss. So Saturday, well, that was the final stop on the redemption tour.
“It’s not revenge, but last year we fell short so this is just so much sweeter – to get it back,” Providence Academy coach Connor Goetz said. It’s the program’s second state title, the first coming in 2012.
Providence Academy never trailed at Williams Arena as its interior advantage powered the team during runs and steadied it when Fergus Falls seemed primed to take control.
The Lions won the rebounding advantage 36-30, including 13 offensive rebounds, and outscored Fergus Falls in the paint 32-18. The performance was led by the Counts sisters – Maria, Grace and Hope. Maria, a senior, scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Grace, a junior, scored 17, 10 of which came in the game’s first 10 minutes as she established a presence early, and grabbed six rebounds. Hope, a freshman, did not score but hauled in 10 rebounds.
“We knew we had the interior advantage,” Goetz said. “We have 6-footers, they don’t have anyone over 5-10, so we really wanted to exploit that.”
But who Fergus Falls did have was Ellie Colbeck. Colbeck, a South Dakota State commit, scored 41 points on Saturday, nine points short of the state tournament record and one point short of her personal record. She made 14 of her 31 attempts, including six 3-pointers. The rest of the team took just 15 shots.
“Sounds kind of crazy but sometimes we expect that out of Ellie,” her head coach Josh Steer said.
For large stretches it appeared she couldn’t miss, but Providence Academy hung tough. In a lot of ways, it embodied the team’s last three years. Pressing on and shaking off tough losses, unfortunate breaks and other-worldly opponent performances. But on Saturday, it all paid off.
“These four years, the family and the program we’ve built has been like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Maria Counts said. “…I’m just very proud we got to the end.”
Trudy Rubin: As Putin commits war crimes, how does his war on Ukraine end?
The deliberate Russian bombing of a Mariupol drama theater, where hundreds of women and children were sheltering, is a grim sign of where Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is headed. A Russian pilot bombed the theater even though the word children was written in huge Russian letters on plazas in front and back of the theater, clearly visible from the air.
Having failed to take Kyiv, with his ground forces bogged down, Putin has turned to bombing Ukraine’s major cities into rubble as he did the capital of Chechnya and the historic Syrian city of Aleppo. He wants to terrorize and slaughter civilians until their leaders surrender.
This won’t work with Ukraine, as the courageous Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Congress on Wednesday. “Kyiv doesn’t give up and we have not even thought about it for a second,” he said.
That raises the brutal question of how long Ukrainians can survive, and what could bring Putin’s war to an end.
Can peace talks make progress?
With Putin in charge, don’t expect talks between Ukraine and Russia to advance in the foreseeable future.
The Russian leader is still airing his obscene claim that Zelenskyy’s government is “the pro-Nazi regime in Kyiv” which wants to attack Russia. Never mind that his blitz bombing of civilians imitates Adolf Hitler, and the letter “Z” on Russian military vehicles is regarded in Ukraine as the new swastika.
Still, Israeli news reports (of relevance because Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett is a key intermediary between Russia and Ukraine) have cited a supposed draft of a “peace” deal: Ukraine recognizes Russian sovereignty over Crimea, along with special status for pro-Russian enclaves in the Donbas.
Zelenskyy would have to agree not to seek membership in NATO or the European Union and limit the size of Ukraine’s military. In exchange, Ukraine would get a cease-fire and partial Russian withdrawal from some of the areas it invaded.
Ukraine would supposedly be “neutral” like Finland (although Finland is now debating NATO membership because of Putin’s aggression against Ukraine).
These proposals are not serious. Putin shows no willingness to accept Ukraine’s independence. He broke his 1994 pledge to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty in return for Kyiv giving up its Soviet-era nuclear weapons. Who can believe he wouldn’t try to destroy a “neutral Ukraine”?
Before Zelenskyy inks any deal, he will seek ironclad security guarantees from the West against further Russian aggression. This all but guarantees that Putin is unlikely to accept. And while Ukraine may abandon its goal of joining NATO, Zelenskyy wants to advance quickly toward EU membership, also anathema to Putin.
“I have not seen any meaningful efforts by Russia to bring this war to a conclusion,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. “I don’t see signs that Putin is prepared to stop.” At this point, peace talks are likely a Russian smokescreen to rebuild its battered forces while further destroying Ukraine.
Can Ukraine survive a long-running war of attrition?
“Ukrainians are willing to accept a lot more punishment to avoid being under Putin’s boot,” John Herbst, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, told me. “I can imagine a yearslong stalemate where what you see continues.”
I agree, based on many conversations via WhatsApp with contacts in Ukraine. But the devastation to cities and civilians will be horrendous — far worse than what we have seen already. Despite Putin’s supposed reverence for Russia’s ancient capital, known as Kievan Rus, he is not above pulverizing the city. Ditto for destroying the exquisite and historic port city of Odesa.
If Europe is already struggling to cope with more than 3 million refugees from Ukraine, imagine 15 million, along with millions of Ukrainians running out of food and supplies.
What more can the West do?
First, the U.S. and our allies need to supply Ukraine the weapons that Zelenskyy needs right now from us or our allies. The list extends beyond what President Joe Biden has cited, and is vital to help Kyiv and Odesa meet critical Russian challenges in the next two weeks.
Those weapons include more S-300 long range anti-aircraft systems, as the one new battery supposedly provided by Slovakia is insufficient. They also include anti-ship missiles that can save the port of Odesa. (Norway has them.) And stop fiddling over transferring MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland. Just get it done.
Second, the West needs to start thinking in the long term. Given that the war is not ending anytime soon, we can train Ukrainians now on Patriot anti-missile systems and transfer them to Ukraine in the near future. The U.S. and our allies should also prepare for the economic repercussions of maintaining sanctions for months on Russia. Furthermore, we can plan now for a Western Marshall Plan that will rebuild Ukraine from the ruins once the Russians retreat.
Third, recognize that Putin must be thwarted now lest he become more dangerous in the future. This does not mean a regime change — that is up to the Russian people. But it does mean a diplomatic solution will only become possible once Putin believes he has no other options.
Ukrainians are laying down their lives to fight for their freedom. We must ensure that they succeed.
Rising prices a new challenge for St. Louis food pantry
ST. LOUIS–Loaves and Fishes for St. Louis has found ways to expand services. During the last couple of years, the food pantry and emergency homeless shelter has nearly doubled the number of clients it serves. The problem is the need for help is not slowing down.
“We’re just not growing as fast as the need is growing,” said Steven Verity, the agency’s counselor. “The need is tremendous and especially with food prices going through the roof like they are now, it’s just becoming harder and harder for anybody to be able to afford food.”
Another side effect of rising prices is donors can afford to give less. Verity said, “Whenever gas prices go up, our donations go down.”
The agency hopes to expand in the future and meet the growing need for help. Verity said someone from the agency would be happy to pick up food donations or donations can be dropped off at 2750 McKelvey Road. He asks anyone wishing to donate to contact Loaves and Fishes for St. Louis at 314-291-3857 or by email at [email protected]
Class A girls state title game: Hancock 54, Minneota 43
Kaitlyn Rohloff scored 16 points as Hancock overcame an early 13-2 deficit to claim the Class A state title.
It’s the program’s first state title since 1997.
Hancock trailed 19-14 at the half, but outscored Minneota 40-24 in the second half, shooting 69 percent from the field over the final 18 minutes. Rylee Hanson added 13 for Hancock, while Misti Zempel scored 11.
Minneota entered the state tournament unseeded and came up just one game short of defending its state crown. The Vikings were led by 17 points from McKenna Yost.
