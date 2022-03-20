News
Class 4A girls basketball final: Hopkins puts cap on dominant season with 72-56 win over St. Michael-Albertville
Hopkins put a cap on another standout season with a standout performance on Saturday night at Williams Arena, beating St. Michael-Albertville 72-56 in the Class 4A championship game.
The state’s top-ranked team did to the Knights what they have done to most opponents this season — dominate with superior size and talent. Hopkins’ only loss this season was to a team from Washington, D.C., in January.
The Royals won in 2019, and also earned state titles in 2004, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015. They were the team to beat all season and never let the hype get the best of them.
“I just kept telling them it’s one game at a time,” Hopkins coach Tara Starks said. “You can’t take anything for granted. We wanted to win state — that’s the end game — but it’s one game at a time.”
The game was close for the first eight minutes before the Royals took over. They led 34-18 at halftime behind 16 points from sophomore guard Liv McGill, who finished with a game-high 25.
“With Hopkins you have to come with your ‘A’ game,” said St. Michael-Albertville coach Kent Hamre, whose Knights were led by Tessa Johnson’s 18 points. “We started out fine but then we went into a little bit of a drought.”
Hopkins’ lead grew to 24 with just under 10 minutes to play. The Knights cut their deficit to 66-51 with four minutes to play, but couldn’t get any closer.
Starks pulled her starters with a minute to play with a 16-point lead.
“It felt good, “ Starks said. “I didn’t want to do it until St. Michael pulled their starters. I didn’t want them to go on a run. So when I saw their JV guys go in I knew I could do it and give them a chance to hear from the crowd.”
Gophers’ Gable Steveson wins NCAA wrestling, leaves his shoes on the mat to say goodbye
DETROIT — Gable Steveson pulled off a perfect ending to a near-perfect wrestling career Saturday night.
Steveson, a senior from Apple Valley, won his second consecutive title at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, beating previously unbeaten Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State 6-1 in a 285-pound match Steveson controlled throughout.
Afterward, Steveson performed his traditional backflip across the mat for the enthusiastic sellout crowd, then walked to the middle of the mat to leave his shoes, signifying the end of his amateur wrestling career.
And what a career it has been. Saturday’s win was his 52nd in a row and completed an 18-0 season for the 2021 Olympic champion. Steveson lost two matches in four seasons at Minnesota, both during the final weeks of his freshman year, in the Big Ten tournament final and in the NCAA tournament semifinals.
Steveson finished third in the NCAA as a freshman, then won it all the past two years. He likely would have won in 2020 as well, but the tournament was cancelled by the initial outbreak of COVID-19. He was undefeated that season and was selected the No. 1 seed for the tournament to be held in Minneapolis before it was called off.
Next up for Steveson is a career in WWE and the world of professional wrestling. His older brother Bobby, a former Gophers wrestler himself, already is a member of WWE. Steveson is expected to make his WWE debut this spring.
“It’s done,” Steveson said after the match. “I know what I came to do, and I did it.”
Steveson’s match against Schultz, who was 22-0 going into the final, was never in doubt. Steveson took Schultz down for the first time just five seconds into the first period.
And though Steveson controlled the match throughout, Schultz battled him to the end, making the most of his 21-pound weight advantage to keep the 263-pound Steveson from steamrolling him with his quickness.
Steveson finished with two first-period takedowns, a second-period escape and one point in the third period for riding time. Schultz scored on an escape in the first period and another in the third.
Earlier in the day, Penn State sophomore Greg Kerkvliet, a former star at Simley High School, finished fourth in the 285-pound division. After losing to Steveson 8-3 in the semifinals on Friday night, Kervliet rebounded Saturday to beat Mason Parris of Michigan 6-1 in the consolation semifinals, then lost by medical forfeit to Jordan Wood of Lehigh in the third-place match.
Two other former Minnesota high school wrestling stars, both Gophers now, earned All-American honors.
Patrick McKee, who is from St. Michael, finished fifth at 125 pounds, beating No. 4 seed Brandon Courtney of Arizona State 8-3 in the fifth-place match. McKee was seeded eighth.
Jakob Bergeland, who is from Hugo and graduated from Centennial High School, placed seventh at 141, overwhelming No. 12 seed C.J. Compton of Penn 10-0 in the seventh-place match. Bergeland was seeded 10th.
Penn State cruised to the team championship, crowning five individual champions in the 10 weight classes, matching the tournament record set several times over the past 30 years.
Class 3A girls basketball state final: Herzig powers Totino-Grace to 60-51 win over top-seeded Becker
How good was Totino-Grace guard Hannah Herzig’s first half on Saturday night against Becker in the Class 3A championship game at Williams Arena?
Good enough for fans and media members alike to think about searching the state tournament record book.
The 6-foot senior guard scored 21 points in the first 18 minutes to help the Eagles take a 28-24 lead to the locker room against the top-seeded Bulldogs.
She finished with 31 points, well short of the tournament-record 53 Carlie Wagner of New Richland-H-E-G scored in 2014. But the Eagles earned the coveted prize and their second, holding on for a 60-51 victory.
Herzig used her size to post up shorter defenders, scored on drives to the basket and hit 3s, while also using her length to wreak havoc on the defensive end.
Totino-Grace coach Mary Dengerud said her scouting report told her that Becker would have a hard time containing Herzig. Then Herzig went out and exceeded her coach’s expectations.
“My last performance was pretty good (29 points in the semifinals), so I assumed I wouldn’t be able to have two back-to-back games.” Herzig said. “So I was hoping my whole team would step up, which they did.”
But not before Herzig put on a show.
“We tried to devote attention to her, but she just rose and made unbelievable plays,” said Becker coach Dan Baird. “Her size gave us trouble. You’ve got to give her credit. Fantastic player, fantastic game.”
Becker tied the game early in the second half, but the Eagles never lost the lead. The game remained close until some clutch free throws put the game away.
Herzig said the Eagles weren’t intimidated to play the No. 1-ranked team. She acknowledged that her first-half performance was a bit surreal and had the same reaction to winning the state championship.
“Never in a million years did I think I’d be at the state championship playing with my best friend I’ve played with since fifth grade,” Herzig said in reference to fellow senior Leah Dengerud.
Dengerud, the coach’s daughter, also had a strong game for the Eagles, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
“These two have been doing the job all year,” Mary Dengerud said. “They’ve played together in AAU. I told them that they’d been on these floors before, they’d been (to) the national tournament.
“They brought the team along. The younger players want to be like them.”
Another of Herzig’s AAU teammates and friends, Becker guard Adeline Kent, drew the assignment of trying to contain her.
“I was hoping to shut her down a little bit, but you can only do what you can do,” Kent said. “I tried my best.”
Adrian Heath and Minnesota United keeps control of San Jose with 1-0 win
Adrian Heath continues to own Matias Almeyda.
With a 1-0 win at Allianz Field on Saturday night, the Loons’ manager remained undefeated (5-0-2) against San Jose’s boss since 2019. And to start 2022, Minnesota remained undefeated at 2-0-2, while San Jose stayed winless at 0-3-1.
After Heath’s club rattled off four straight wins and a plus-11 goal differential in 2019-20, Almeyda’s team scratched out two draws in 2021. The Loons returned to the win column Saturday, but it wasn’t as emphatic as previous victories.
Minnesota has averaged two points across its first four games to start this season, which excels the pace for a top four finish in the Western Conference and more resembles the mark of teams that challenge for the Supporters Shield.
After clawing out of an 0-4 start to 2021, Minnesota made the playoffs, but didn’t get a home-field spot that comes with a top-four finish. Their goal this season was make the top four and that pace over the last 10 years in the West has been 1.55.
The Loons have reached this point on the thinnest margin. They have four goals in four games, spread evenly for two 1-0 wins and two 1-1 draws.
Minnesota has done with with four different starting backl ines. Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Hassani Dotson were the latest collection. Kallman and Boxall have been constant, but Dibassy and Dotson started out of position.
Luis Amarilla put the Loons ahead 1-0 in the 33rd minute with a calm left-footed tap in off a cross from Robin Lod. It shouldn’t have been Amarilla’s only goal in the opening 45 minutes.
During an earlier breakout, Amarilla tried to chip Quakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, but put the ball over the crossbar. After the goal, Amarilla put a close shot right into Marcinkowski’s belly and then won the ball back in the final third but again rushed a shot outside the 18-yard box and it went over the goal.
Former Loons captain Francisco Calvo drew boos from fans at Allianz Field late in the first half when the San Jose defender stomped on Robin Lod after Lod had passed the ball away. Referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere played a Minnesota advantage as Lod remained on the grass in pain, and Lauziere came back to give Calvo a yellow card.
Bongi Hlongwane made his first MLS start in place of Franco Fragapane, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury The South African made a nice run into the box, but his low shot was denied by an even better save from Marcinkowski in the 65th minute.
BRIEFLY
New MNUFC left back Kemar Lawrence arrived in Minnesota on Friday and watched the game from the suite level at Allainz Field. The Jamican, acquired in a deal with Toronto FC, hasn’t played a game since January and will begin training with the club next week. His debut will likely be after the international break against Sounders on April 2 in St. Paul. … Fans in The Wonderwall sections displayed a sing with Chase Gasper’s No. 77 after the left back voluntarily entered the MLS substance abuse and behavioral health treatment program on Wednesday. … Harrison Heath has joined MNUFC as a scout. The son of Adrian Heath played four games for the Loons in 2018.
