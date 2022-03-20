Funeral plans set for slain Bonne Terre police officer

After Saturday’s victory over Chicago, the Wild said they weren’t waiting for more reinforcements before Monday’s 2 p.m. trade deadline. They’re getting some anyway.

The Wild sent a third-round pick to Anaheim on Saturday evening for veteran left wing Nicolas Deslauriers. He joins center Tyson Jost, added on Thursday in a deal that sent Nico Sturm to Colorado.

Deslauriers, 31, will be added to the fourth line as “an everyday player,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. He has five goals and five assist in 61 games for Anheim this season, and is 41-41–82 in 486 career games.

Guerin said he likes what he has seen of the Wild over its past six games (4-1-1) but added that Deslauriers “makes us a little bit better. He has a certain abrasiveness to his game that we all like.”

Guerin said Deslauriers is scheduled to arrive in the Twin Cities on Saturday night and be ready to play in the Wild’s next game, Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center.

“He was anxious to get going and I like that when a guy just wants to get going and get right into it,” Guerin said.

After Saturday’s 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks, goaltender Cam Talbot and forward Freddie Gaudreau said the trade deadline is not foremost on the players’ minds, but Talbot said the group was happy with what it has.

“We love this group, and at this time of the year you want to go to battle with the guys that have been there the whole year with you,” he said. I can’t say enough about how our team sticks together and fights for one another and plays hard for one another.”

Guerin said he’s getting a lot of calls from teams and is “mostly listening,” adding that adding players won’t automatically make a team better.

“Nobody knows more than the guys in the dressing room what has to be done,” he said. “It’s just a matter of putting it in motion.”

TALBOT HOT

Talbot hasn’t lost a start since he gave up four goals in a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Feb. 3. The streak started when the Wild reallied to win at Philadelphia on third-period goals by Matt Boldy and Jonas Brodin.

“I feel as good as I’ve felt in a while,” the 12th-year NHL veteran said. “Sometimes it’s just (that) you get one win, and it was kind of a sloppy win in Philly there that started this, but it gives you something to build off of, I think.

“After the third period in Philly when we came back there, I made some saves down the stretch and it snowballs from there. Once you get a little bit of confidence going, you just continue to build off that.”

Talbot made several big saves among his 21 on Saturday, including a stop on a breakaway by Boris Katchouk with the Wild holding a 1-0 lead midway through the third period.

“You know, there’s just those goalies that it seems like they’re big and strong and fast and kind of the whole package,” Gaudreau said of Talbot, “and it’s a privilege to play in front of a guy like that.”

BYE, BYE BLACKHAWKS

The Wild completed a 4-0 season against division rival Chicago on Saturday. The rest of the Central Division has been a different story, 4-7 overall and 2-7 combined against Dallas, Nashville, Colorado and Winnipeg.

Seven of their last 22 regular-season games are against the rest of the Central.

“No game’s more important than another, but you can argue that division games are way more important – especially when you’re fighting for divisional playoffs, top three teams,” winger Ryan Hartman said. “We want to be able to make the playoffs and not just squeak in. We’re trying to climb the leaderboard and that takes beating those teams in our division.”