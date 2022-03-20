News
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Worried you might be at increased risk due to a family history of breast cancer, colon cancer or another potentially deadly top-tier disease? Curious about your genetic ancestry? There’s a database for that, and it’s coming to the Twin Cities in May.
Over the next four years, HealthPartners is seeking at least 100,000 volunteers throughout the metro to add their partial DNA sequence to the fast-growing “myGenetics” database. Results from the saliva testing are integrated into patient health records with the goal of assisting with their clinical care, with the intent of also helping medical researchers across the country better understand how to close key health gaps.
“It’s the wave of the future as we talk about personalized medicine,” said Dr. Steve Connelly, co-executive medical director at Bloomington-based HealthPartners Care Group, in an interview.
No money changes hands between volunteers and HealthPartners, but participants receive an advanced health screening and the chance to improve science research. Other patient benefits include insights into everything from a volunteer’s lactose and gluten tolerance to vitamin D levels and coffee consumption, as well as an Ancestry.com-style analysis of the volunteer’s ancestral origins.
The concept is hardly unprecedented. Helix, the California-based genetics testing lab that maintains the myGenetics database, has similar arrangements with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and three other medical campuses: the University of Arizona, Advent Health in the Orlando suburbs and the Medical University of South Carolina.
“The information in this field is really ballooning,” Connelly said. “It seems like it’s increasing exponentially, which allows us to understand where our gaps are in our ability to treat, and hopefully how to close those gaps and better screen the population.”
DNA AND ‘HEALTHY NEVADA’
Think of genetic testing as a next-level medical checkup using little more than a saliva sample. DNA is the nucleic acid within chromosomes that carry the building blocks of your life, and scientists have found that mapping DNA sequences — literally writing out the base recipe to your body — can reveal key information about where your forbearers came from, your propensity to certain diseases and other personal indicators.
Helix found that as many as 1 in 75 participants in a Nevada screening were at risk for a serious health issue, of which 90 percent would not have been discovered through traditional health screenings.
During the Renown Health Institute’s “Healthy Nevada” project, some 10,000 volunteers signed up for screenings in the first four days, and 40 percent went on to meet with a doctor for a follow-up health care appointment. The overwhelming majority opted in for future research.
The sequencing doesn’t map the patient’s full genome, but it’s enough to screen for a variety of existing or potential cancers, including hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, as well as Lynch syndrome, which is often linked to colon, uterine, bile duct and kidney cancers. It also screens for familial hypercholesterolemia, a chromosome defect that leaves the body unable to remove low-density cholesterol from the blood.
“If they have a gene for breast cancer, we can talk to them about it,” Connelly said. “We can potentially intervene earlier, and it can help guide us to do better research.
“Later, if say someone is developing a new therapeutic for breast cancer, the company may be able to access that data,” said Connelly, noting Helix has taken a “sequence once, query often” approach. “Helix has the ability to conduct research on that genetic code for quite a while.”
Connelly pointed to the example of Keytruda, or Pembrolizumab, an injectable therapeutic widely advertised to treat head, neck and stomach cancers.
“If the person’s cancer has a particular genetic mutation, that drug Keytruda is most effective in those patients to prolong survival or decrease the size of a tumor,” Connelly said. “That’s a concrete example of genetics. We’re just on the precipice of this, but genetics is a way to truly craft personalized care for people with similar conditions. My lung cancer is going to be different than yours. … That’s the wave of the future. We’re just at the tip of the spear of this stuff.”
PATIENT PRIVACY
To ensure patient privacy, personal identifying markers such as names are stripped away from the sequences before they’re shared with medical researchers, though the patient identity is known to HealthPartners and Helix, Connelly said.
Jaclyn Tan Eng, head of marketing for Helix, said third-party health care researchers go through an approval process and sign a contract requiring them to adhere to privacy restrictions. They’ll be able to analyze data in “a secure computing environment” controlled by Helix and will never have access to information that directly identifies participants.
Still, experts caution that patients participating in any genomics research should keep in mind that any information added to their medical record can be viewed by anyone with access to the record.
Dr. Ellen Clayton, a professor of pediatrics, law and health policy at Vanderbilt University Law School not associated with the database, noted that could include a prospective life insurer or disability insurer, if they’ve been authorized.
Health insurance is a different story, as the federal Affordable Care Act mandates that you cannot be denied health insurance because of pre-existing medical conditions. Minnesota, like most states, also has its own Genetic Discrimination Act, which prevents health insurance companies from setting premiums based on the results of genetic tests.
“You have quite a bit of protection for health insurance,” Clayton said. “You have some protection for employment discrimination.”
UNCERTAINTIES
Experts have noted that interpreting the results of genomic testing isn’t always straightforward, and testing doesn’t always yield “yes or no” answers to health questions, especially in an evolving field.
Cells multiply all the time, but they don’t always make perfect copies of themselves. There’s been plenty of scientific literature around ambiguous test results revealing gene mutations that might cause cancer or might not do anything at all.
Some genetic testing companies don’t even bother to report back on mystery mutations, or “variants of uncertain significance,” which surface in as many as 20 percent of tests.
“Like whole body scans, and even things like mammograms, there’s some information that isn’t that useful or is unnecessarily alarming,” said Kenny Beckman, director of the University of Minnesota’s Genomics Center. On the other hand, “there are certainly whole countries who have decided to do this to everybody. Someday your genome will probably be sequenced when you’re born.”
With any research, said Beckman, it’s important to read the fine print and ask how patient information will be used by the private sector. In essence: What’s in it for them?
In the case of the myGenetics database, health providers such as HealthPartners pay Helix to conduct the test itself and to handle the sequencing of the DNA and provide the data, according to a spokesperson.
Information about how to participate in the myGenetics database will be posted closer to the rollout in May at healthpartners.com/genetic-health-testing.
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Joe Biden correctly argues that the struggle between democracy and autocracy is the defining conflict of our time. So which system performs better under stress?
For the last several years the autocracies seemed to have the upper hand. In autocracy, power is centralized. Leaders can respond to challenges quickly, shift resources decisively. China showed that autocracies can produce mass prosperity. Autocracy has made global gains and democracy continues to decline.
In democracies, on the other hand, power is decentralized, often polarized and paralytic. The American political system has become distrusted and dysfunctional. A homegrown would-be autocrat won the White House. Academics have written popular books with titles like “How Democracies Die.”
Yet the past few weeks have been revelatory. It’s become clear that when it comes to the most important functions of government, autocracy has severe weaknesses. This is not an occasion for democratic triumphalism; it’s an occasion for a realistic assessment of authoritarian ineptitude and perhaps instability. What are those weaknesses?
The wisdom of many is better than the wisdom of megalomaniacs.
In any system, one essential trait is: How does information flow? In democracies, policymaking is usually done more or less in public and there are thousands of experts offering facts and opinions. Many economists last year said inflation would not be a problem, but Larry Summers and others said it would, and they turn out to have been right. We still make mistakes, but the system learns.
Often in autocracies, decisions are made within a small, closed circle. Information flows are distorted by power. No one tells the top man what he doesn’t want to hear. The Russian intelligence failure about Ukraine has been astounding. Vladimir Putin understood nothing about what the Ukrainian people wanted, how they would fight or how his own army had been ruined by corruption and kleptocrats.
People want their biggest life.
Human beings these days want to have full, rich lives and make the most of their potential. The liberal ideal is that people should be left as free as possible to construct their own ideal. Autocracies restrict freedom for the sake of order.
So many of the best and brightest are now fleeing Russia. The American ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, points out that Hong Kong is suffering a devastating brain drain. Bloomberg reports, “The effects of the brain drain in sectors such as education, health care and even finance will likely be felt by residents for years to come.
American institutions now have nearly as many top-tier AI researchers from China as from the United States. Given the chance, talented people will go where fulfillment lies.
Organization man turns into gangster man.
People rise through autocracies by ruthlessly serving the organization, the bureaucracy. That ruthlessness makes them aware others may be more ruthless and manipulative, so they become paranoid and despotic. They often personalize power so they are the state, and the state is them. Any dissent is taken as a personal affront. They may practice what scholars call “negative selection.” They don’t hire the smartest and best people. Such people might be threatening. They hire the dimmest and the most mediocre. You get a government of third-raters (witness the leaders of the Russian military).
Ethnonationalism self-inebriates.
Everybody worships something. In a liberal democracy, worship of the nation (which is particular) is balanced by the love of liberal ideals (which are universal). With the demise of communism, authoritarianism lost a major source of universal values. National glory is pursued with intoxicating fundamentalism.
“I believe in passionarity, in the theory of passionarity,” Putin declared last year. He continued: “We have an infinite genetic code.” Passionarity is a theory created by Russian ethnologist Lev Gumilyov that holds that each nation has its own level of mental and ideological energy, its own expansionary spirit. Putin seems to believe Russia is exceptional on front after front and “on the march.” This kind of crackpot nationalism deludes people into pursuing ambitions far beyond their capacity.
Government against the people is a recipe for decline.
Democratic leaders, at least in theory, serve their constituents. Autocratic leaders, in practice, serve their own regime and longevity, even if it means neglecting their people. Thomas J. Bollyky, Tara Templin and Simon Wigley illustrate how life expectancy improvements have slowed in countries that have recently transitioned to autocracies. A study of more than 400 dictators across 76 countries by Richard Jong-A-Pin and Jochen O. Mierau found that a one-year increase in a dictator’s age decreases his nation’s economic growth by 0.12 percentage points.
When the Soviet Union fell, we learned that the CIA had overstated the Soviet economy and Soviet military might. It’s just very hard to successfully run a big society through centralized power.
To me, the lesson is that even when we’re confronting so-far successful autocracies like China, we should learn to be patient and trust our liberal democratic system. When we are confronting imperial aggressors like Putin, we should trust the ways we are responding now.
If we steadily, patiently and remorselessly ramp up the economic, technological and political pressure, the weaknesses inherent in the regime will grow and grow.
Alexander R.M. Boyle: The IRS must be properly funded. Here’s why.
The Internal Revenue Service is the government agency that taxpayers “love to hate,” but starving it to death is bad for the country. The Biden administration’s Build Back Better legislation, which includes critically needed funding for the IRS, in now in limbo. The president has promised to fashion a stripped-down bill that can pass Congress. It is imperative that this funding be approved. Otherwise the IRS’s ability to do its job could grind to a halt.
Since 2010 alone, funding for the IRS has decreased by 20%, while tax returns filed have increased over 13%. Meanwhile, the tax code gets more complex by the year, experienced IRS personnel are retiring and not being replaced, and COVID-related burdens – sending out millions of stimulus payments and monthly child care allowances, for example – have pushed the IRS to its breaking point.
There are several reasons why an underfunded, understaffed IRS is hurting the country.
First, today’s IRS, already dealing with a backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and taxpayer correspondance, received 280 million calls in 2021, of which only 11% were answered.
Taxpayers need and are entitled to better customer service than that, especially when it comes to correctly filing one’s tax returns.
Secondly, IRS studies have documented rampant tax evasion.
The so called “tax gap,” the difference between taxes that are legally owed but go unpaid, is approximately $600 billion per year and growing. Over 10 years, the cumulative “tax gap” will be a staggering $7 trillion. This tax cheating occurs largely with upper income taxpayers, usually businesses organized as partnerships or proprietorships, for which there is no “third party” reporting of revenue earned.
This does not occur with lower and middle income taxpayers who earn salaries and perhaps interest, dividends and even capital gains on securities transactions, all of which is reported to the IRS and properly taxed.
Thus, the cheating contributes substantially to income and wealth inequality and results in an unfair tax system which ultimately places an undue burden on lower income taxpayers.
Only an IRS that is fully staffed with a workforce of highly trained revenue agents and equipped with 21st century technology, including artificial intelligence, could possibly begin to whittle down the “tax gap,” thereby relieving pressure on the federal budget and the national debt. A wealth of information on the “tax gap”, including detailed analyses of its derivation and steps which must be taken over time to reduce it, can be seen on the “shrinkthetaxgap.com” website, run by two former IRS commissioners, a tax lawyer and a former IRS associate chief information officer.
Finally, a properly staffed and resourced IRS would help to restore confidence in government.
Numerous studies have shown that an increasing share of the citizenry has lost faith in the ability of government to solve everyday problems. For most people, the IRS looms large. Charged with collecting all the revenue required to fund the government, the IRS is the most important and often the only agency that the typical person must interact with on an annual basis. An IRS that provides thorough, prompt and professional assistance to taxpayers and at the same time increases revenues by reducing cheating by upper income taxpayers, would contribute enormously to confidence in government.
In addition to improving customer service, properly funding the IRS will raise significant revenue for a range of national spending priorities. Congress’ official scorekeeper, the Congressional Budget Office, determined that funding the IRS will generate hundreds of billions in revenue over 10 years above what it will cost to strengthen the IRS through hiring, training and technology implementation. As a businessman, that’s the kind of investment I can get behind.
Properly funding the IRS should not be a partisan issue.
Let’s make sure that whatever form the Build Back legislation takes, the administration’s plans to fund the IRS are included. It will take time to strengthen tax enforcement, but taxpayers need and deserve an IRS that works for them and not against them. And if that happens, maybe they’ll no longer hate it.
Alexander R.M. Boyle is the former Vice Chairman of the Chevy Chase Bank. He wrote this for the Baltimore Sun.
Readers and writers: From hockey to hospice, a look at two new novels by MN writers
Here are two novels by Minnesotans that go deep into the characters’ minds and hearts, told with compassion and vividly-drawn characters.
In her mind, Leigh still sat for the moment in the Lake Placid decision room. Her whole body convulsed the way it had when Coach Miller had excised her. Only Charlie had been able to make that heartache dissipate even a little. And, she’d kept such terrible secrets from him anyway, secrets whose keepers were right there in Liston Heights. — From “Home or Away”
How much raw emotion can one writer put into a story?
Kathleen West shows us in her luminous new novel “Home or Away,” set in the competitive world of youth hockey in Minnesota, known as the State of Hockey.
Like West’s novel “Are We There Yet?” published last year, “Home or Away” is about family. But the new book is less lighthearted and digs deeply into the feelings of her characters who narrate the story — Leigh MacKenzie; her husband, Charlie; their 9-year-old son, Gus. There’s also Leigh’s former hockey teammate and best friend Suzy Walker, as well as Leigh’s youth hockey-obsessed father, Big Gus.
Leigh and Charlie have lived in Tampa, Fla., but they believe Gus has a real future in hockey if he’s in Minnesota where his talent will flower with the help of Leigh’s brother, a hockey coach.
Leigh herself was a hockey champion, part of a winning national women’s team.
But when Leigh was humiliated by not being selected for the Olympic team, she was shattered. Not only because she felt she deserved a spot on the team, but because she thought she had ensured a good outcome by sleeping with her former coach, Jeff Carlson, who assured her he could influence the decision-makers.. She justifies her behavior by telling herself “whatever it takes” to make the team and that she did nothing wrong because she was over 18.
Devastated and ashamed, Leigh runs home to Liston Heights and throws her hockey equipment down her parents’ basement stairs, vowing never to return to the sport. She also breaks off her friendship with Suzy Walker, with whom she played hockey and shared countless hotel rooms when the team was on the road. She was as good a player as Suzy, but her former friend went on to win two Olympic medals.
Now, Leigh is a hard-driving investment banker, back in her suburban hometown of Liston Heights, where youth hockey (called Squirts) is everything to many parents. Gus soon realizes he played so well in Florida because there was no competition. In Liston Heights, he’s the slowest skater and needs professional coaching to make the top team.
Leigh had fooled herself into thinking she can live a normal life in the small community where both Suzy and Jeff Carlson are coaches. She soon finds out that her past is very much still with her.
When it’s time for the kids to be selected for the A team, Leigh risks her marriage by turning again to Coach Carlson, who sees to it that Gus makes the A team even though he isn’t really ready.
Adding to Leigh’s stress, several women have filed a lawsuit alleging inappropriate behavior by Coach Carlson. Instead of taking Suzy’s advice to join the lawsuit, Leigh plays along with Carlson and his lawyer and writes a letter saying her relationship with the predatory coach was consensual.
Gus, meanwhile, is discovering making the top team isn’t what he really wants. Trying to be better than he is at his age, he struggles through every game, especially when the boy who should have been picked over him finally joins the team.
At what point, West is asking, does winning at all costs empty the soul?
Leigh and Charlie have had a good marriage, but Leigh is obsessed with her work and Charlie, who aspires to be a writer, is responsible for the house and Gus.
After an argument about money and responsibilities, Leigh finds her husband’s unfinished novel and discovers it’s based on her and her failure to make the Olympics. He describes his fictional protagonist as “success-obsessed, hypercompetitive bitch.”
Leigh’s reaction shows West’s insight into characters, which makes her such a good writer:
“These chapters — this book — deflated everything. Suddenly, Charlie wasn’t her unconditional cheerleader who left warm dinner in the oven. Now she could see he understood the extent of her failures. He attached them to her personality flaws. Charlie knew Leigh was, at her core, deficient.” (Charlie tries to tell her it’s fiction but she doesn’t care.)
When Leigh’s secrets about what happened at Lake Placid are revealed, all the adult characters’ histories come together during Gus’s championship game.
Lavinia has to rethink her refusal to play hockey and decide whether she will tell the truth about Coach Carlson and stand with the women who have been groomed and used by him. Maybe she will be a coach, as Suzy suggests.
West, who lives in Minneapolis, is a veteran school teacher. She told her publisher she’s a former hockey mom who loves sports, as do her two sons.
“My parental dance has always been one of trying to discern the level of the children’s investment and match it, while also holding a line on when it’s okay to quit, skip, or sandbag,” she says
“The uncomfortable tension of sports and sports parenting brought me to ‘Home or Away.’ Some of my intensity as a sports mom stems from my own history as an athlete. How much more heightened would I be if I had been an almost-Olympian instead of a Division 3 rank-and-filer?
“The Minnesota youth hockey scene seemed the perfect setting in which to explore these parenting and identity questions. It’s small and cutthroat, and everyone does indeed know everyone, especially in associations like the fictional Liston Heights.”
Critics are loving West’s novel.
From Kirkus Reviews: “… an excellent, deeply layered story that explores how ambition, hope, and dedication impact the choices people make, the secrets they hold close, and the lies they tell themselves and others. … An engrossing, painfully honest story about how far some people will go to chase success. ”
West launches novel
- What: Kathleen West launches her new novel “Home or Away”
- When/Where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29; ModernWell, 2909 Wayzata Blvd. S., Mpls.
- Admission/Registration: $10. Registration required. Go to: magersandquinn.com for information on pre-ordering books.
- Publisher/Price: Berkley ($27)
UNDRESSING LAVINIA by George Rabasa (Tasora Books,$18.95)
There are so many novels being published that deal with dying and death, some better than others. Two-time Minnesota Book Award winner Rabasa (for his story collection “Glass Houses” and novel “Floating Kingdom”), does it beautifully in “Undressing Lavinia.”
This novel was published last fall, but it is still available and it deserves to be read.
Lavinia grew up in Mexico (as did the author) and had a wonderful marriage to Jordi, who is by her side from the moment she learns she has cancer to the last time Jordi undresses her, three years later, to wash her body after death.
Beginning when Lavinia moves into hospice, after two years of debilitating chemo and other treatments, the story moves back and forth in time, as Lavinia recalls her girlhood, her lovers, her life filled with art and her devotion to Jordi.
He, too, has a voice as he ruminates on what life will be like without his wife, and how it pains him to see her fade. He’s sometimes tired, but he’s always there for her, refusing to let her pushy father and brother visit because they upset her with their talk of having her come home to die.
An important voice is that of Lavinia’s best friend, Ysbel. When they were girls in Mexico they unwittingly started a rumor that got one of their popular teachers fired. As she lay dying, Lavinia wants to ask the teacher’s forgiveness but it’s been 20 years and he doesn’t need her forgiveness.
At the center of the story is Lavinia’s deceased lover, Esther, a college professor with whom she had an affair and who she loved deeply. Esther, too, is a ghostly voice.
As Lavinia slips toward death, she is sometimes in a twilight zone:
“… I realize my thoughts were stillborn, words choked in my throat so that I can only rasp a cough. And so I feel (Jordi’s) energy failing and I have never felt so alone. With no star to guide, I wander across a tundra without paths or landmarks. Forward is the same as back, right and left are indistinguishable. I twirl in place like a dervish until I find myself weaving and stumbling, pulled by some invisible string, one step at a time to what is neither ahead nor behind, towards an uncertain goal. This is hell. It is God.”
Lavinia is not a victim. She knows up until the last where she is and fights to hold onto as much “normal” life as she can.
This book is about death, but told with great tenderness and imagination.
