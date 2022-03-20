Letters: Do this, don’t do that with the Minnesota budget surplus

Do’s & Don’ts of the Minnesota state budget surplus from a former accountant.

Don’t:

Fund new or old programs that become additional permanent spending. These decisions should be debated carefully and voted on by the normal budgeting process.

Don’t give it back to taxpayers. What! Why?

The top 20% of earners who contributed the most deserve it, but don’t need it.

Everyone else contributed far less and don’t deserve it.

We don’t need more inflationary spending programs.

Do:

Pay the unemployment insurance owed by businesses to the federal government.

Save at least half for a reserve to borrow from interest-free which will save hundreds of millions of unnecessary bond interest payments in the future.

Pay down some of the massive, accumulated bond debt which will save hundreds of millions of dollars a year in unnecessary bond interest payments right now.

Finally, if we do the above, do consider permanent tax relief for Minnesota taxpayers who are clearly overtaxed.

Bob Andersen, Edina

Far greater threats

I often like Joe Soucheray’s columns even when I disagree with his conclusions. He departed from his usual thoughtfulness and launched into what could only be described as a temper tantrum on Sunday, March 13.

First, if one looks closely at the various proposals for alternative and renewable energy sources, none of them advocate an immediate end to the use of fossil fuels. They all realize that the shift will take time, probably decades, to implement. Even if you don’t believe that climate change is a problem, being dependent on foreign, and often unfriendly, sources of energy is a national security issue.

Second, there is no shortage of oil, gasoline or natural gas in this country. As a nation, we could be entirely energy independent. Current and future leases and drilling are more than sufficient to supply the needs for decades to come. But, as even Fox admitted during the run-up in gas prices in 2008 (George W. Bush was president!), neither the president nor any political party nor any environmental movement controls prices.

The flow of energy products from the ground to the consumer is controlled by for-profit corporations. As a free-market advocate, I’m sure Mr. Soucheray is in favor of these corporations’ pursuit of maximum profits. Right now, there is no incentive for oil companies to pump more as that would only drive down the price they could charge.

Finally, the claim that we will no longer be a free and open America if we develop alternatives to fossil fuel is getting very tiresome. There are far greater threats to our freedom than the possible demise of the internal combustion engine; just look at the front page of the very paper for which Mr. Soucheray writes.

Ken Thielman, Woodbury

Fear makes us timid

Every Sunday there’s a particular takeaway, from the New York Times, or one of the talk shows, or our local newspaper. Something stands out, someone puts his or her finger on the essential question. Last Sunday it came from Edward Lotterman in the Pioneer Press.

“The United States is a highly self-sufficient and self-centered nation,” he writes. “We usually discount the problems of others. Failing to empathize with the true difficulties our deepest friends face will be a bad mistake, but one we probably will make.”

Ukraine is dying. We’re doing some things to help, but not enough.

It happened before in 1940 and 1941 when Germany bombed England while England stood tall, refusing to surrender during the Second World War — and all that while, America sat on its hands.

Yes, I know, we’re afraid. Fear makes us timid, and timidity might save the world, or so we hope.

But we need to keep in mind the consequence of failing to do all we can.

Dictators do not stop when they think they’ve won somewhere. They keep on. Putin is using our timidity as a tool.

We need to do more in Ukraine.

Jean Wulterkens, St. Paul

The (sometimes?) false promise of autocracy

Lawrence Goldstone’s Sunday op/ed concerning the false promise of autocracy (March 13) is quite timely. The increased statist involvement in all aspects of life through stimulus and regulation (carrot and stick), as well as the exaltation of certain positions within government (“highest office in the land” or “leader of the free world”), can convey the idea that we are less and less citizens and increasingly subjects.

Unfortunately, instead of fleshing out the dangers of statist thinking while encouraging an informed and involved citizenry, he routes his argumentation into a partisan corner, linking a romanticized view of autocrats to Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo and Tucker Carlson. His statement, “To many on the right, power has become the only political currency worth cultivating,” is patently false. It is predominantly from the right that substantive political, economic, scientific, medical and moral discourse is occurring. The focus is the polestar of Truth, not government diktat. And the goal is government of the people, by the people and for the people.

By contrast, we find lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, debate suppression, investigating doctors who depart from CDC controls, and other proposed and practiced heavy-handedness emanating from other than the right. The popularity of Marxian thought in various sectors of American culture is just an incipient form of autocracy. And Mr. Goldstone didn’t touch it. I wonder why. Perhaps to him the promise of autocracy is only false when in the wrong hands.

Jim Nash, White Bear Lake