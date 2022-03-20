News
Markieff Morris at center no longer viewed as a stretch for Heat
With Erik Spoelstra there seemingly always is a late-season twist, sometimes offered by the Miami Heat coach shortly before the postseason, sometimes unveiled at the start of the playoffs.
Perhaps that twist already is at hand, with Markieff Morris receiving the minutes at backup center in Friday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at FTX Arena, with Dewayne Dedmon a healthy scratch for the first time since the fifth game of his Heat tenure last April.
For his part, Spoelstra downplayed what certainly appeared as an experiment.
“I wanted to find a game, if I could, to not have to run Dewayne into the ground,” he said, with Dedmon having dealt with back spasms. “Because he’s been dealing with, you know, some things. He’s been able to go, for sure, but this was a good opportunity to give him some rest, feeling good, and get him ready for Monday.”
That is when the Heat resume their schedule, with a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Whether Morris as backup center continues remains to be seen.
But at 6 feet 9, 245 pounds, the same height and just 10 pounds lighter than starting center Bam Adebayo, Morris said he has been here before.
“I’ve played a little bit of the five last year with the Lakers,” Morris said. “I actually played it in the playoffs, the entire playoffs. The game, honestly, is a lot easier at the five, especially now, you don’t have, really, too many centers that are posting up that come off the bench.
“So, for me, it is what it is. You just put me out there, I’ll figure it out. We have the cast to be able to figure it out easy.”
According to Basketball Reference’s positional tracking, Morris spent just 7% of his minutes during the 2020-21 regular season with the Lakers at center, but then 42% of his minutes in the playoffs at center, perhaps again poised for a similar shift.
The last time Morris played a significant amount of the schedule at center was in 2018-19, when he took 54% of his minutes at center in his split season between the Washington Wizards and Thunder.
Like Adebayo, Morris said he is comfortable working from the foul-line area, either then attacking the rim or facilitating.
“I’m capable of making plays from there,” he said. “I can score it, obviously. Yeah, whatever is needed. [Friday], they didn’t do a great job of protecting the rim or helping when I had a small on me, so it was just get it and score. But against other teams that may be coming on a trap, I can pass the ball easy, too. So it’s not a big deal.”
By taking temperature of the option, it provides a runway for continuity these 11 games before the April 16 start of the NBA playoffs.
“I think definitely with whatever it is,” guard Duncan Robinson said, “10 games or so, 11 games, will be about just really locking into who we are and the machinations of how lineups will come together. That way, we don’t need to figure anything out come playoff time. We can just compete.”
The trial run proved efficient and effective, Morris closing with 13 points in his 19:54 in his third game back after missing 58 due to whiplash.
“Obviously he’s like a stretch,” forward Caleb Martin said. “So he does a great job being able to stretch the floor and open up those driving lanes. And obviously he has the ability to shoot it, like a lot of other guys. But that’s what he does, he can score the ball. So guys go to respect that.”
Already some of the minutes have come alongside former Phoenix Suns teammate P.J. Tucker.
“We played five years together in Phoenix,” Morris said. “He’s one of my good friends. He was one of my best friends before I got here. So we have a lot of stuff that we talk about. I know his game to a T. He knows my game to a T. We both do a great job of putting each other in the places that need to be put, so we both succeed. We’ve got that camaraderie on the court.”
Variety St. Louis and St. Louis Boy Scouts launches new program for teens with disabilities
ST. LOUIS – Variety St. Louis has teamed up with St. Louis Boy Scouts to launch a Variety Venturing Crew for teens with disabilities.
The partnership provides St. Louis-area teens with special needs the ability to explore new adventures. The launch of this program unlocks a world of adventure for St. Louis teens with disabilities.
Variety Venturing Crew is a co-ed and youth-led program, and it’s the first of its kind in St. Louis. It provides special needs teens access to customized experiences like archery, camping, fishing, horseback riding, rock climbing and more.
Enrollment in the program is free to teens 14 years of age or older with a medically diagnosed physical or development disability.
The program serves teens living within the 30 surrounding counties in the Great St. Louis / Southern Illinois region.
The program is modeled off the Boy Scouts popular teen-focused Venturing Crew, which launched nationally in 1998. The Boy Scouts and Variety will officially kick off the new program at an event today at the Beaumont Scout Reservation. Teens and children with disabilities will learn about Variety Venturing Crew, go horseback riding and meet other families through Variety.
Variety empowers children with physical and developmental disabilities by giving access to critical medical equipment and therapies, along with Camp and Performing Arts programs, which provide opportunities for recreation, socialization. The goals of both the longtime Venturing Crew and the new Variety Venturing Crew are to encourage teens to explore and learn new passions, make new friends and discover the world around them.
How a St. Paul real estate planner took his ailing startup into overdrive during the pandemic
After two years of working out of coffeeshops, in early 2020 prospects were looking up for D’Angelos Svenkeson and his startup commercial real estate and planning firm, NEOO Partners, just before they got terrible.
Composed at the time of St. Paul-born Svenkeson and co-founder Denetrick Powers of North Minneapolis, NEOO Partners had just landed a key contract with Ramsey County and the Center for Economic Inclusion to coordinate community outreach around the county’s long-term planning.
Then the pandemic hit, and that contract was the only active project they had left on their roster. With commercial prospects on pause, they were whittled down to a single client.
“I said, ‘This is the hardest year we’ve ever had,’ ” said Svenkeson, who runs one of the few Black-owned planning and real estate firms in the Midwest. “We survived losing 90 percent of our revenue in 2020. As a man of faith, I say it’s only through God that we’re able to do what we’re doing now.”
‘TO RENEW THE MIND’
And relative to the dog days of 2020, NEOO Partners is doing a lot more than either man — both of them former real estate managers with Thor Construction — could have anticipated.
The economic-development projects keeping their team busy stretch from the Victoria Theater and Metro Transit “Purple Line” in St. Paul to reconstruction efforts at George Floyd Square and along Lake Street in Minneapolis. Farther afield, there’s riverfront plans in Rochester, Minn., a housing-and-commerce project in Brooklyn Center and on down to the state of Mississippi, where Svenkeson went to graduate school.
NEOO is short for “Ananeoo,” which comes from Ephesians in the Greek New Testament and means “to renew the mind.” With a new bumper crop of clients, it’s as fitting a title as any for the period of transformative change that their small firm is going through and trying to activate for others, some of whom are in their own desperate straits. These days, they’ve hardly had to market themselves. Most of their clients have been inbound.
Svenkeson recently ditched his coat and tie, donned comfy athletic wear, let his once close-cropped hair grow and relocated from one floor to another within the Osborn 370 building on Wabasha Street in downtown St. Paul.
NEOO Partners, which employed just the two founders little more than a year ago, needed to make room for their eighth and ninth employees: Menaka Mohan, a former principal planner for the city of St. Paul, and real estate agent Dionne Gharamu-Nrumaachi, a former housing project manager for the city.
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 18, 2022
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 18, 2022
There’s nothing exotic or unfamiliar about small clients going through hard times for Svenkeson, whose grandfather moved to St. Paul from the deep south to drive buses for Metro Transit. The same holds true for Powers, who got his professional start as a community organizer curating arts festivals with his uncle in North Minneapolis.
In fact, understanding how to talk to people in need has become a kind of calling card for their startup.
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, REAL ESTATE ANALYSIS
Among their recent undertakings, NEOO Partners will lead community engagement and a real estate development analysis of the areas surrounding 17 of the 22 future transit stations that will line the Purple Line, a bus rapid transit corridor that could stretch from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake. That analysis, conducted on behalf of Ramsey County, will look at everything from potential housing to commerce.
“We’re a piece of a very large team, but that’s a significant project,” said Svenkeson, noting they partnered with engineering consultants Toole Design and three other companies to respond to the county’s competitive request for proposals.
They’re also working with the city of Minneapolis on infrastructure planning around East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, commonly known as George Floyd Square after the man who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.
Through a contract with the Lake Street Council, NEOO Partners has helped some 27 businesses along Lake Street heavily impacted by riots and arson to source vendors and line up financing for rebuilding efforts.
“A lot of them are not capitalized to rebuild what they had,” Svenkeson noted. “A lot of the property was depreciated, where construction costs would outpace replacement value. It was about helping them to right-size (their plans) and understanding what funding sources are available. … We haven’t seen a landslide of capital investment.”
RICE STREET TO DALE STREET
Among the limited funding sources that have emerged, they’ve been able to steer business owners to Sunrise Banks and New Markets Tax Credits, a type of federally-authorized investment tool for low-income neighborhoods. The city of Minneapolis has been able to help at least a handful of property owners through its commercial property development fund, which offers 40-year forgivable loans to owners who agree to remain on-site for the long term.
“It’s a really, really catalytic tool to incentivize local ownership of a project,” Svenkeson said. “That covers 20 to 30 percent of a project cost. It’s a tool we can’t wait for St. Paul to adopt. We’re hoping St. Paul is able to do something like that because University Avenue still has a lot of displaced property owners.”
In St. Paul, “it’s also about the people looking to come into the avenue,” he added. “Rice Street to Dale Street, there’s a whole corridor that’s looking a little sleepy right now, that could be activated with (new) community-based businesses and community-based owners.”
Four property owners along Lake Street have hired NEOO Partners to continue on as their real estate consultant, including the owners of the Odd Fellows building, which was once home to the El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub.
“In July of 2021, everything started clicking,” Svenkeson said, motioning over to Powers, who arranged enough contracts last year to keep nine workers fully occupied for more than 18 months. “From July to December, he booked out all of 2022 and into 2023.”
WHAT CHANGED?
If business is looking up compared with 2020, what changed?
Among municipal clients, there’s a growing realization that traditional community engagement around public transit and economic development hasn’t always delivered buy-in from residents and small-business owners, especially in communities of color that may not be closely keyed in to City Hall.
“Business development for us has been 99 percent in-bound,” Svenkeson said. “People have reached out to us as we’ve achieved success with clients.”
NEOO’s approach, Svenkeson said, is to include non-financial assets when they analyze how a business fits into a business corridor’s bigger picture. For instance, bulldozing a beloved ethnic diner to make room for a transit corridor probably isn’t going to win over local residents, boost small business or help promote the project to the general public, unless that diner can be somehow be folded into a new mixed-use business within the project.
Powers said relationship-building is a big part of outreach in neighborhoods accustomed to feeling their priorities have been glossed over.
‘TOOK A LEAP TOGETHER’
Tawanna Black, founder of the Center for Economic Inclusion, recalled relying on NEOO during the pandemic to organize community engagement around Ramsey County’s 10-year economic competitiveness and inclusion plan. When the pandemic hit, Svenkeson and Powers scrapped their “street team” approach and had to pivot to an online format they assembled.
“It was about two entrepreneurs who were going into a project, and really valued each other’s expertise, and took a leap together,” Black said.
The Center for Economic Inclusion plans to connect Black and Latina entrepreneurs enrolled in its upcoming business accelerator to NEOO Partners for guidance in analyzing real estate prospects for potential brick-and-mortar storefronts. Svenkeson said far too often, small new companies get locked into lengthy predatory leases that burn through their starting capital just when they need it most.
The center also plans to work with the planners on a nascent effort to help Black business owners buy the storefront properties they rent.
Svenkeson, who grew up in St. Paul and played football for Central High School, prides himself on being the numbers guy within the firm, with a focus on real estate finance. He spent nearly three years as a vice president of development with Thor Construction after getting his master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Jackson State University in Mississippi.
Powers, a former development manager with Thor, co-founded an e-commerce bow tie company, served as a transit organizer for the Harrison Neighborhood Association and earned a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
ASK IRA: Do Heat stand alone in their quest for No. 1 in East?
Q: Mr. Winderman, I’m going to say it again: We are not scared or ducking anybody. Brooklyn doesn’t scare Miami. Maybe another team would be, but we’re not built to have fear. There are enough key defenders on our roster for those decisive fourth-quarter stops. We just need everyone in rhythm before the playoffs start and it’s Heat in 5. Tell your media friends in Brooklyn to start preparing their excuses for losing now. They will have plenty. — Swann.
A: I’m not saying scared. I’m just saying that there could be paths of lesser resistance. Yes, I appreciate you might have to go through all of the toughest challenges in order to get to the NBA Finals. But there is something to be said about advancing a round or two before an ultimate challenge. And while the Heat have myriad defenders, I’m not sure there is such a thing in today’s NBA as a Kevin Durant stopper (or even a Kyrie Irving stopper). That will have to be schemed. And even then, it will require the collective best. So, no, not Heat in five. In fact, with the Bucks holding out Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday and Joel Embiid to possibly sit out one of the next two for the 76ers, I’m not sure that anyone else necessarily wants No. 1 in the East. And perhaps they know of the potential trap ahead.
Q: You recently wrote, “and I’m not sure that Erik Spoelstra is willing to go 10 deep.” I don’t understand why he does not utilize what he has sitting on the bench and play them all. For instance, it’s pick-on Duncan Robinson day and he gets two quick fouls against him. So Spo sits him down and the substitute also gets two quick fouls against him. Does Spo sit him also? I say yes and go to the third man. These players are thought to bring value to the team. In the playoffs, everyone is ready to play, so play them, even if it’s only for five minutes. That way starters and second team have more of a breather. Your thoughts. — John, Pompano Beach.
A: First, thanks for reading. Now a bunch to unpack. Basketball largely is a sport of continuity. Different players bring different skill sets and require different approaches. So if you constantly are running players in and out of games, cohesion is lost. With some players, you play in transition. With others, it’s more based in the halfcourt. You can play big. You can play small. But you can’t be everything to everyone in 48 minutes. Plus, playing five minutes at a time does not allow for players to warm to situations. So, yes, if there’s foul trouble or an injury, of course you want everyone to be ready. But this is a league about stars, and in the playoffs, nobody matters more than your leading man. So you cater to them, even if it means the 10th man never gets off the bench. That doesn’t mean that 10th, 11th or 12th man can’t have a moment, shouldn’t be ready for his moment. It just means that all the planning goes into maximizing the top of your rotation.
Q: Ira, it seems like teams are sometimes waiting for when Bam Adebayo switches out to a guard on defense. More and more passes are going inside to Bam’s original matchup, who is now being guarded by Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, etc. The result is an easy basket by the opposition. Probably the other team has strategized what to do when Bam switches out and leaves his cover to someone else. Do you think Bam should switch less or is a new strategy on defense needed? — Rich, Plantation.
A: But there also are cases where the preference is the opposing big man being the one with the shot, rather than a dynamic opposing wing (I would think the Heat would be more than willing to cede attempts to Andre Drummond if it meant fewer launches for Kevin Durant, for example). Erik Spoelstra has stressed that such switches are dependent on the opposition, matchups, and are not automatic. And when it comes to the playoffs, there will be a particular defensive scheme for each opponent, which, in turn will mean a distinct defensive scheme in each of those matchups for Bam Adebayo. Bam’s defensive versatility opens myriad options for Spoelstra, ones that likely will be fully explored.
