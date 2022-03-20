News
‘Measure of Revenge’ is a Baffling Disaster
Oscar-winner Melissa Leo is an actor of great resilience, range and resolution. She must also be a performer with abnormal dedication to craft if she could stay awake long enough to get through the shooting of a dog like the sub-mental disaster called Measure of Revenge.
|
MEASURE OF REVENGE ★
Everything about this bomb is inexplicably odd, from the plot to the camerawork to the fact that there is no credit for screenplay—maybe if you see it, you’ll know why. Allegedly “directed” by someone from Malaysia who calls himself “Peyfa”, this mystifying mistake centers on a New York stage star named Lillian Cooper, played with grueling intensity by Ms. Leo. When it opens, she is growling and spitting her way through a closing performance of Macbeth as one of the three witches. Simultaneously she is awaiting the return of her beloved son Curtis, the junkie lead singer in a pop band who is coming home after a long stint in rehab ( played by Michael Weary, who more than lives up to his name). Before you can say “snort this,” Curtis and his pregnant fiance are found dead with traces of a powerful amphetamine in their bloodstreams. The indifferent New York cops pronounce it an overdose, but Lillian has her doubts, so she embarks on a quest for the truth. Was it an accidental O.D. or were they murdered by someone with a grudge? Like the missing screenwriter? While Lillian slowly falls to pieces, she becomes so obsessed with finding her son’s killer that she turns to his former lady drug dealer (a wasted Bella Thorne) for help. The movie painfully chronicles her new career as a vigilante as she stalks her top three suspects who she is convinced provided Curtis with the fatal drugs. As this contrived and totally unconvincing hokum disguised as a thriller drags along, Lillian becomes so obsessed and angered by police incompetence that she buys a gun and turns into a felon herself, seeking revenge dressed like characters from Shakespeare.
How she manages to star every few minutes in new productions of Shakespeare playing Portia, Hamlet and Lady Macbeth is never explained, but she sneaks out of various theaters during other people’s scenes long enough to murder her dead son’s ex-manager, the man who ran his old record company, and a fellow musician who wrote a song about Curtis for his next rock album. The movie is sewer drainage, but it does give Melissa Leo a rare chance to quote lines by the Bard she would never otherwise be asked to deliver. She does it all with broiling dynamism, but this movie is so bad that nobody is likely to notice. In the end, she is walking away from Broadway surrounded by Romeo, Juliet, Desdemona, Cleopatra, and King Lear. This is not just bananas; it’s barbecued Brussels sprouts. But believe me when I tell you that watching Measure of Revenge is even loopier than trying to describe it.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
News
Carlos Correa deal buzz through Twins clubhouse
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sonny Gray had just woken up and was scrolling through his phone Saturday morning when a notification popped up that caught his eye.
“Twins sign (Carlos) Correa,” it read. And Gray, who became a Twin less than a week ago, had to take a moment to fully digest what that news meant.
“I was like ‘Oh, that’s us,’ ” he said. “Didn’t really think anything else of it at the time. I just kind of was like, ‘OK.’ And I saw it and I was like going through it, going through it and I was like, ‘OK, wow. I like it. I like it.”
He’s certainly not alone.
The Twins agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the superstar shortstop in the early hours of Saturday morning. Correa’s deal, which has not yet been made official, includes opt outs after each of the first two seasons.
That’s the news Twins players woke up to on Saturday. Miguel Sanó heard it over the phone from his father; Byron Buxton heard it from his wife while he was in the shower, Ryan Jeffers saw it on social media. By the time players congregated in the clubhouse shortly after, there was a palpable buzz rippling through the room.
“It shows commitment from the front office not to be content with where we are,” Gray said. “We want to continue to get better and it feels like that’s the front office showing us as a locker room, showing us players, ‘Hey, we’re going to continue to try to improve this team.’ ”
It was less than a week ago when the Twins dealt third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Yankees, clearing the $50 million owed to him over the next couple of years off the books. Newly-acquired shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa — he joined the Twins a day earlier as part of a trade with the Rangers — was included in that deal, leaving the Twins with plenty of cash to spend and a gap at shortstop that needed to be filled.
Trevor Story and Correa remained on the market, the last two members of the greatest shortstop class of all time that remained unsigned. The Twins were immediately linked to Story, and inside the clubhouse, that’s who some figured would walk through the doors of Hammond Stadium.
“I knew we had to sign a shortstop and we freed up $50 million, so I was like, ‘OK, we’re going to make a splash somewhere,” Jeffers said. “I was assuming Story. I was ready to sell the number (27, to Story). Got a whole group of lawyers together with an offer sheet and everything.”
But it won’t be Story walking through those doors, and this shortstop, unlike the last, won’t be shipped out of town 36 hours later.
Correa, who was worth 7.2 Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference last season, finished fifth in Most Valuable Player voting, hitting .279 with 26 home runs and a .850 OPS. He paired that with Gold Glove defense, which Gray immediately pointed out will improve the pitching staff as a whole.
Correa also brings with him a wealth of postseason experience, a benefit to a team that’s looking to go from worst to first after a sharp fall in 2021 from atop the American League Central.
“You wake up and go to the field and he’s the guy making the highlight play or hitting a big homer,” reliever Tyler Duffey said. “He wants to be in the moment. He wants to win. He wants to go out and compete and that’s who you want playing shortstop for you. It’s a guy who’s going to go out there every day and put it all on the line to win and that’s who we went out and got.”
And while players in the clubhouse seemingly couldn’t be more excited about the surprising turn of events that led Correa to Minnesota, they appreciate the faith the front office has shown in them and believe there’s more to come.
The Twins also agreed to a one-year deal with reliever Joe Smith on Saturday and are in the market for starting pitching, linked to A’s starters Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea in recent days.
What the front office does next? Count the players among those who can’t wait to see.
“With all the stuff being communicated about teams not trying to win, that kind of being a big topic of the offseason, it’s really great to be part of a team that is clearly trying to win,” Jeffers said. “I think there’s more moves coming. I don’t think we’re done.”
News
Missouri AG drops dozens of school mask lawsuits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has dismissed most of the lawsuits he filed earlier this year against school districts over mask mandates. Schmitt’s office announced Friday that he was dismissing all but seven of the more than 40 lawsuits he filed in January.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports suits against school districts in Normandy, Clayton, University City, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, and the city of St. Charles, would continue. St. Charles no longer has mask rules.
Schmitt’s office had previously said districts that dropped their mask mandates but kept in place “triggers” to allow them to be reinstated if COVID case numbers surged again would remain a party to the suit, but spokesman Chris Nuelle tells the Post-Dispatch the attorney general would refile the lawsuits if districts reinstate the mask mandates.
News
Missouri basketball set to hire Dennis Gates: reports
ST. LOUIS–Hours after ESPN reported that the University of Missouri’s search for Cuonzo Martin’s replacement had focused on Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, more reporting has emerged indicating that a deal with Gates was done, pending confirmation by the school’s Board of Curators.
Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Missouri is “prepared to hire” Gates.
Meetings for the University of Missouri’s Board of Curators require at least 24 hours notice. As of 12:45 Saturday afternoon, no meeting notice had been posted.
Gates, 42, had Cleveland State in the postseason for the second straight year, this time in the NIT, where the Vikings lost Tuesday against Xavier. He took his program to the NCAA tournament last year. In three years as a head coach, Gates is 50-40. The Chicago native and Cal grad would bring extensive high major experience as an assistant at Marquette and Florida State, where he was on the staff of the 2017-2018 Seminoles club that bounced Missouri from the NCAA tournament in Martin’s first season.
Potential candidates have either come off the board or remained unavailable, including San Francisco’s Todd Golden, who is leaving to become head coach at Florida. San Francisco lost late Thursday night in the NCAA tournament to another possible target, Murray State’s Matt McMahon. The Racers now face an easier path to the Sweet 16 after Saint Peters’ upset of Kentucky in the first round, which would further delay Missouri’s search.
‘Measure of Revenge’ is a Baffling Disaster
Carlos Correa deal buzz through Twins clubhouse
Missouri AG drops dozens of school mask lawsuits
Missouri basketball set to hire Dennis Gates: reports
Minnesota public defenders reach deal to avert strike
Russian military slog in Ukraine a ‘dreadful mess’ for Putin
Jets new duo of Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah eager to revive failing tight end unit
WNIT: Gophers play second-round game Sunday at South Dakota State
Chesterfield man dead in I-70 tractor-trailer crash
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac