Music review: Quince Ensemble breaks the bounds of what choral music can do
In a small studio in Lowertown St. Paul, contemporary treble quartet the Quince Ensemble broke the bounds of choral music on Saturday night in a program called “This A Changin’ World.”
The concert took twists and turns, skirting the edges of what voices can do. Melodies, humming, drones, sound effects, and rhythms billowed in intriguing and satisfying ways.
The performance took place at Studio Z, a venue decked out with geometric sculptural pieces that helped create an intimate sound, and added to the venue’s groovy vibe.
In the first half of the performance, the quartet featured music that took inspiration from Woody Guthrie and the Dust Bowl migration of the 1930s. They premiered “Dust Bowl,” (2021) by Evan Williams, set to Langston Hughes’ poem of the same title. The singers —Liz Pearse, Kayleigh Butcher, Amanda DeBoer Bartlett, and Carrie Henneman Shaw — demonstrated intense cohesion as a group, often using eye contact and body language to ride the music’s wispy crescendos and quick stops.
The group then performed “Cassandra, IL,” (2018) by Eliza Brown. The voices stretched, yawned and howled, as Brown’s lyrics of rivers running dry and dust on the rise echoed with poignant beauty.
“The Smallest Gap,” (2019) came next. It was composed by Carrie Henneman Shaw, a familiar face around the Twin Cities as both singer and composer, as well as co-host the Outpost series at the Hook & Ladder. The piece utilized a large glass jar full of small clinking objects that Henneman Shaw rolled around. The singers created instruments of their voices, too. Even their breathing became music.
Michael Miller’s “Guthrie Songs” (2018), used text from two Woody Guthrie tunes — “Going Down the Road,” and “Do Re Mi,” with an additional coda to the former that featured DeBoer Bartlett doing a twangy dialect. It’s a tall order to take well-known lyrics by an American music great and set them to a new composition (Billy Bragg and Wilco did this aptly with Guthrie’s unpublished writings in their folk-rock “Mermaid Avenue” project.) Miller’s attempt succeeded best when it veered the most from the original — capturing a feeling in the abstract, through sounds and odd rhythms. The ending of the piece, using the “Do Re Mi” lyrics, was more performative than the more interesting first section.
Before intermission, Quince Ensemble performed the live premiere of “Dust to Dust,” (2019) by Courtney Bryan. The elegant piece, part of a larger work called “Requiem,” started out humming. The singers sounded rather like a harmonica. Later, their “s” sounds reflected the spirits evaporating into the dusty air.
The second half of the show featured the premiere of Asuka Kakitani’s “Songs of One’s Own” (2021) using texts by Akiko Yosano, Sappho, Mary Shelley, Virginia Woolf, Emily Dickinson, as well as Kakitani’s own text.
Born in Japan and now based in Minnesota, Kakitani is skilled at bringing in overlapping threads together. At times there were melodies and rhythms that played against each other, revving up the tension. One powerful section featured echoing spoken voices supported by vocal sounds from the two other singers. One serendipitous moment happened when the sound of the light rail could be heard outside on Fourth Street. The singers paused, and it seemed almost planned for the sound of the train to take place at that moment. In the last movement of the piece, set on “In This Short Life,” by Emily Dickinson, the harmonies created by the singers were so close together, they sounded robotic, like a Speak & Spell toy. In all it was a momentous work of creative experimentations of musical form.
Next at Studio Z
- What: Sounding Ground Showcase
- When: 7:30 p.m. March 25 and 26
- Where: 275 E. Fourth St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $15; $10 students and seniors
- Capsule: Next up at Studio Z, Zeitgeist presents the work of artists in its Sounding Ground residency program: Queen Drea, Eric M. C. Gonzalez, and Ivan Cunningham.
Time to retool census? Some think so after minorities missed
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Is it time to rethink the census and other surveys that measure changes in the U.S. population?
Policymakers and demographers have been asking that question since results released by the U.S. Census Bureau this month showed Black, Hispanic, American Indian and other minority residents were undercounted at greater rates in 2020 than in the previous decade.
On the top of that, results from a version of its most comprehensive survey that compares year-to-year changes in U.S. life had to be scrapped because disruptions caused by the pandemic produced fewer responses in 2020.
“The current model of coming up with a master address list, mailing everybody an invitation — like you’re inviting people to a party and hoping they respond, and if not, you’re going to track them down — I think it’s an obsolete system,” said Arturo Vargas, CEO of NALEO Educational Fund, a nonpartisan nonprofit that supports Latino political engagement.
The undercounts in the 2020 census were blamed on the pandemic, natural disasters and political interference from the Trump administration, but undercounts of racial and ethnic minorities are nothing new to the census; they’ve been persistent for decades.
In recent years, the cost of censuses and surveys have grown while public participation rates for surveys have declined. The bureau’s biggest between-census effort to take the measure of the U.S. population, the American Community Survey, produces 11 billion statistics from interviews with 3.5 million households each year, and the once-a-decade census tallies every U.S. resident for a count used in divvying up federal funding and congressional seats among the states as well as redrawing political districts.
“What we have today largely is still a 20th century, survey-centric statistical system,” Ron Jarmin, the chief operating officer of the Census Bureau, said last December when he was serving as the agency’s acting director.
Even before the release of the 2020 report card earlier this month, the Census Bureau had been developing new ways of gathering data. Chief among them is the embryonic Frames Program that would combine all kinds of data sets, including administrative records from the private sector and government agencies, as well as surveys and censuses that have been staples of Census Bureau data-gathering for decades.
Under the concept, one data set such as an individual’s IRS file would be linked to another, such as the individual’s Census Bureau survey response. Eventually, data related to people’s addresses, demographics, businesses and jobs would all be linked together.
In 2030, when the next census takes place, the program could help count people with good administrative records or links to other records, and more resources could be devoted toward households that are the hardest to count, Census Bureau Director Robert Santos said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
“We are looking to take advantage of existing technology, and that necessarily includes the merging of large databases on people, not to create a Big Brother society, but to supplement and reduce the burden on our population when it comes time to gather data,” said Santos, who was appointed by President Joe Biden.
Relying on administrative records may have its own problems because some groups, such as people in the country illegally, often have little paper trail.
Besides naming an unusually high number of political appointees to the Census Bureau, the Trump administration unsuccessfully attempted to use administrative records to get a tally of the number of people in the country illegally so they could be eliminated from the count used for allocating congressional seats.
Any effort to revamp how the count is conducted will need to be protected from similar efforts to misuse the count for political purposes, said Paul Ong, a professor emeritus of urban studies at UCLA.
“The 2020 enumeration was a wakeup call,” Ong said. “The Census Bureau has a very important and fundamental function in our society. It is the keeper of our demographic truths.”
From a purely civic perspective, Terri Ann Lowenthal, a former congressional staffer who specializes in census issues, worries a greater reliance on administrative records at the expense of public participation will be one less thing that engages everyone in the U.S., no matter their background.
“If you are in a millionaire’s mansion or living in a tent under a bridge, you matter to the census,” Lowenthal said.
The Census Bureau has been at the forefront of advances in data gathering and processing — whether using punch cards and electronic tabulators at the end of the 19th century or employing the first modern computer installed by a civilian government agency for the 1950 census. For the 2020 census, it tried several new approaches.
For the first time, the internet was the primary mode for answering the census questionnaire, and the 2020 census was the first to use administrative records from places like the Social Security Administration to fill in data gaps for households that didn’t respond. Bureau statisticians also are blending other data sets with census data for the first time to create yearly population estimates.
The Census Bureau could improve the accuracy of the undercounted communities if Congress would allow it to use the statistical method that adjusts the population count to compensate for undercounts, Lowenthal said. That statistical tool has been prohibited for the count used for dividing congressional seats among the states for more than two decades.
Outreach to overlooked communities and more consistent funding from Congress also needs to be in the mix, said Allison Plyer, chief demographer of The Data Center in New Orleans.
“There isn’t going to be a silver bullet,” said Plyer, former chair of the bureau’s scientific advisory committee. “All of these things need to work together in concert.”
Real World Economics: Prepare to share the cost of sanctions
Though even the hap-hazard peace talks are encouraging, Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, and other nations, especially those in Europe, North America plus Australia and New Zealand, continue to ratchet up economic sanctions.
Such sanctions are politically popular in these countries. Governments like to say, and populations like to hear, that something is being done about threatening world developments. Yet sanctions don’t involve military action, which in turn involves real suffering for the U.S. and its allies.
The problem is that the trade or investment activities halted here involve deals between parties in the offending nation and others in the sanctioning nation. These are private, voluntary deals, so one can presume that they were of benefit to both parties. Therefore, imposing sanctions for foreign policy reasons and to help us avoid war still inherently will hurt some U.S. households and businesses, as profitable business ventures, legally undertaken in good faith, are suddenly ended.
Moreover, the effects of ending such business deals unilaterally usually extend beyond the immediate companies or governments actually interacting with counterparts in the culprit country. They ripple out.
Take a concrete example. As Russia opened its economy in recent decades, state-owned vodka enterprises passed into profit-maximizing private ownership. Production became more efficient, and modern marketing extended to foreign countries. In these countries, including our own, liquor distributors vied for contracts to represent the now-dynamic Russian distillers. Quantities imported and distributed burgeoned. Warehouse clerking, billing, marketing, forklift- and truck-driving workers got hired. Some bars specialized in offering exotic niche vodka brands or in offering a panoply of vodka-based cocktails. Restaurants, especially those offering Eastern European cuisine, found Russian-made vodka a popular menu item.
So when a hard-edged trade embargo shuts off Russian exports of vodka to our nation and others, Russian distillers will get hit hard. But so will U.S.-based importers-distributors. There is harm in both countries.
However, the ripples extend on beyond the obvious relationships. Alcohol in vodka may come from rye, potatoes or beet molasses. Growers of these crops will face fewer buyers and lower prices. Distillery, warehouse and trucking workers will get laid off. Ports will load fewer containers and ocean container lines like Maersk will see at least marginally falling business. Then ditto for the mirror-image supply chain in our country, U.S. ports, trucking, warehousing, bars, restaurants.
And, perhaps, consumers. But here the degree of harm depends on the availability of substitutes. Poland, France, Finland and Lithuania produce and export quality vodka. So do U.S. distilleries. And while some drinkers may get satisfaction from Russian vodka surpassing that of all other liquor, some will simply switch to another brand or other type of liquor providing only slightly less satisfaction. A friend always orders a New York Strip steak. Yet if they’re out, sirloins, T-bones, ribeyes and lemon-peppered broiled walleye are available. Her life isn’t destroyed.
This scenario can be extrapolated among any number of other sanctioned Russian exports, including oil. The aggregate harm to Russia depends on the degree to which its total net exports fall. Absolute bans by our nation, Canada and Germany may cause a big reduction, but if Russian exporters are nimble and willing to discount, they may be able to increase sales in China, Nigeria, Indonesia, India or other countries not imposing sanctions.
Oil is a more important case. After days of calls for the action, the Biden administration imposed a total halt on imports of Russian crude oil. Surveys showed that a large majority of people supported that. But misinformation abounds.
The same surveys showed broad support for establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. But when asked if U.S. or other NATO forces should shoot down Russian planes, risking a widening war, only a small number were in favor. Yet, by definition, a no-fly zone is based on willingness to shoot down Russian planes that violate it. Understanding the implications is key.
Similarly, stopping imports of Russian crude will raise gas prices. Americans surveyed don’t want that, but it will happen. Advocates of the measure respond that imports from Russia make up only 1 percent of U.S. crude supply. So, they argue, price increases to U.S. drivers will be small. True, if no other nation follows us. Yet some preceded us and many more are taking the action. Because oil is traded as a global commodity, its price, and by extension our gas prices, are determined by an ongoing global availability of supply — not what one nation exports to another.
Russia is the world’s third largest producer of crude oil and related products, slightly below the United States and Saudi Arabia. But it is the world’s largest net exporter of crude oil plus related oil-well products such as “condensates” and refined products including diesel, jet fuel and liquified petroleum gas. It is the second largest exporter of crude oil per se.
If all of these exports ended, there would be a major shock to world crude oil and refined-product prices. And the U.S. would not somehow be magically exempt. Petroleum is a fungible commodity, a relatively-standardized, durable, transportable, storable substance used practically everywhere. It is tradeable and highly-traded.
Gasoline is a product of mystical importance in our nation and misunderstanding abounds. There is perennial suspicion of political actions or big-company market manipulations that affect prices. A recent letter to the editor asserted that we had been completely oil-energy independent in 2020 but implied that we had cut back output and that is why prices are high: “Open the spigots,” and prices will fall. This contained two errors of fact. Except in some months of the COVID epidemic, we are still a net importer of crude and refined oil. And production is higher in the last quarter of 2021 and the first 10 weeks of 2022 than the average for 2020. Crude pumping is 80% higher than in 2012 at the height of the North Dakota oil boom.
Another common misconception is that if we were self-sufficient, gas prices would be markedly lower, say $1.50 a gallon. But new U.S. wells are high cost and are viable economically only when oil prices are high. And, overall, we are a large exporter as well as importer of petroleum of sundry types.
We are integrated in world oil markets. If Russia’s exports are forced to zero, prices would spike here right along with everywhere else. That won’t happen because China will continue to buy large amounts as will India, another major Russian customer. So total oil in world markets won’t fall by the usual level of Russian exports. But however much world prices rise, U.S. prices will climb to a substantial degree. Thinking anything else is living in cloud-cuckoo-land to use an old German expression.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Slow-moving system brings unsettled weather Monday night through Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – Sunday and Monday will be a beautiful start to the Spring season with temperatures unseasonably warm for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 70s both days.
Clouds increase for Monday ahead of our next slow-moving system. Gusty southerly winds will also return to the region on Monday.
Rain and thunder chances increase Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Widespread rain and possibly some thunder will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute. While some thunder is possible, instability should stay low. At this point severe weather is looking unlikely.
Scattered showers continue at times on Tuesday with another chance of some storms later in the day into the evening hours.
As the closed low pressure system slowly moves northeast of the area we will see showers continue to wrap around the system and impact the region through at least Wednesday night. Showers may linger into Thursday morning as well.
Rain amounts from this system could easily total around 1″ for much of the St. Louis region, with higher amounts to the east and southeast.
