Readers and writers: From hockey to hospice, a look at two new novels by MN writers
Here are two novels by Minnesotans that go deep into the characters’ minds and hearts, told with compassion and vividly-drawn characters.
In her mind, Leigh still sat for the moment in the Lake Placid decision room. Her whole body convulsed the way it had when Coach Miller had excised her. Only Charlie had been able to make that heartache dissipate even a little. And, she’d kept such terrible secrets from him anyway, secrets whose keepers were right there in Liston Heights. — From “Home or Away”
How much raw emotion can one writer put into a story?
Kathleen West shows us in her luminous new novel “Home or Away,” set in the competitive world of youth hockey in Minnesota, known as the State of Hockey.
Like West’s novel “Are We There Yet?” published last year, “Home or Away” is about family. But the new book is less lighthearted and digs deeply into the feelings of her characters who narrate the story — Leigh MacKenzie; her husband, Charlie; their 9-year-old son, Gus. There’s also Leigh’s former hockey teammate and best friend Suzy Walker, as well as Leigh’s youth hockey-obsessed father, Big Gus.
Leigh and Charlie have lived in Tampa, Fla., but they believe Gus has a real future in hockey if he’s in Minnesota where his talent will flower with the help of Leigh’s brother, a hockey coach.
Leigh herself was a hockey champion, part of a winning national women’s team.
But when Leigh was humiliated by not being selected for the Olympic team, she was shattered. Not only because she felt she deserved a spot on the team, but because she thought she had ensured a good outcome by sleeping with her former coach, Jeff Carlson, who assured her he could influence the decision-makers.. She justifies her behavior by telling herself “whatever it takes” to make the team and that she did nothing wrong because she was over 18.
Devastated and ashamed, Leigh runs home to Liston Heights and throws her hockey equipment down her parents’ basement stairs, vowing never to return to the sport. She also breaks off her friendship with Suzy Walker, with whom she played hockey and shared countless hotel rooms when the team was on the road. She was as good a player as Suzy, but her former friend went on to win two Olympic medals.
Now, Leigh is a hard-driving investment banker, back in her suburban hometown of Liston Heights, where youth hockey (called Squirts) is everything to many parents. Gus soon realizes he played so well in Florida because there was no competition. In Liston Heights, he’s the slowest skater and needs professional coaching to make the top team.
Leigh had fooled herself into thinking she can live a normal life in the small community where both Suzy and Jeff Carlson are coaches. She soon finds out that her past is very much still with her.
When it’s time for the kids to be selected for the A team, Leigh risks her marriage by turning again to Coach Carlson, who sees to it that Gus makes the A team even though he isn’t really ready.
Adding to Leigh’s stress, several women have filed a lawsuit alleging inappropriate behavior by Coach Carlson. Instead of taking Suzy’s advice to join the lawsuit, Leigh plays along with Carlson and his lawyer and writes a letter saying her relationship with the predatory coach was consensual.
Gus, meanwhile, is discovering making the top team isn’t what he really wants. Trying to be better than he is at his age, he struggles through every game, especially when the boy who should have been picked over him finally joins the team.
At what point, West is asking, does winning at all costs empty the soul?
Leigh and Charlie have had a good marriage, but Leigh is obsessed with her work and Charlie, who aspires to be a writer, is responsible for the house and Gus.
After an argument about money and responsibilities, Leigh finds her husband’s unfinished novel and discovers it’s based on her and her failure to make the Olympics. He describes his fictional protagonist as “success-obsessed, hypercompetitive bitch.”
Leigh’s reaction shows West’s insight into characters, which makes her such a good writer:
“These chapters — this book — deflated everything. Suddenly, Charlie wasn’t her unconditional cheerleader who left warm dinner in the oven. Now she could see he understood the extent of her failures. He attached them to her personality flaws. Charlie knew Leigh was, at her core, deficient.” (Charlie tries to tell her it’s fiction but she doesn’t care.)
When Leigh’s secrets about what happened at Lake Placid are revealed, all the adult characters’ histories come together during Gus’s championship game.
Lavinia has to rethink her refusal to play hockey and decide whether she will tell the truth about Coach Carlson and stand with the women who have been groomed and used by him. Maybe she will be a coach, as Suzy suggests.
West, who lives in Minneapolis, is a veteran school teacher. She told her publisher she’s a former hockey mom who loves sports, as do her two sons.
“My parental dance has always been one of trying to discern the level of the children’s investment and match it, while also holding a line on when it’s okay to quit, skip, or sandbag,” she says
“The uncomfortable tension of sports and sports parenting brought me to ‘Home or Away.’ Some of my intensity as a sports mom stems from my own history as an athlete. How much more heightened would I be if I had been an almost-Olympian instead of a Division 3 rank-and-filer?
“The Minnesota youth hockey scene seemed the perfect setting in which to explore these parenting and identity questions. It’s small and cutthroat, and everyone does indeed know everyone, especially in associations like the fictional Liston Heights.”
Critics are loving West’s novel.
From Kirkus Reviews: “… an excellent, deeply layered story that explores how ambition, hope, and dedication impact the choices people make, the secrets they hold close, and the lies they tell themselves and others. … An engrossing, painfully honest story about how far some people will go to chase success. ”
West launches novel
- What: Kathleen West launches her new novel “Home or Away”
- When/Where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29; ModernWell, 2909 Wayzata Blvd. S., Mpls.
- Admission/Registration: $10. Registration required. Go to: magersandquinn.com for information on pre-ordering books.
- Publisher/Price: Berkley ($27)
UNDRESSING LAVINIA by George Rabasa (Tasora Books,$18.95)
There are so many novels being published that deal with dying and death, some better than others. Two-time Minnesota Book Award winner Rabasa (for his story collection “Glass Houses” and novel “Floating Kingdom”), does it beautifully in “Undressing Lavinia.”
This novel was published last fall, but it is still available and it deserves to be read.
Lavinia grew up in Mexico (as did the author) and had a wonderful marriage to Jordi, who is by her side from the moment she learns she has cancer to the last time Jordi undresses her, three years later, to wash her body after death.
Beginning when Lavinia moves into hospice, after two years of debilitating chemo and other treatments, the story moves back and forth in time, as Lavinia recalls her girlhood, her lovers, her life filled with art and her devotion to Jordi.
He, too, has a voice as he ruminates on what life will be like without his wife, and how it pains him to see her fade. He’s sometimes tired, but he’s always there for her, refusing to let her pushy father and brother visit because they upset her with their talk of having her come home to die.
An important voice is that of Lavinia’s best friend, Ysbel. When they were girls in Mexico they unwittingly started a rumor that got one of their popular teachers fired. As she lay dying, Lavinia wants to ask the teacher’s forgiveness but it’s been 20 years and he doesn’t need her forgiveness.
At the center of the story is Lavinia’s deceased lover, Esther, a college professor with whom she had an affair and who she loved deeply. Esther, too, is a ghostly voice.
As Lavinia slips toward death, she is sometimes in a twilight zone:
“… I realize my thoughts were stillborn, words choked in my throat so that I can only rasp a cough. And so I feel (Jordi’s) energy failing and I have never felt so alone. With no star to guide, I wander across a tundra without paths or landmarks. Forward is the same as back, right and left are indistinguishable. I twirl in place like a dervish until I find myself weaving and stumbling, pulled by some invisible string, one step at a time to what is neither ahead nor behind, towards an uncertain goal. This is hell. It is God.”
Lavinia is not a victim. She knows up until the last where she is and fights to hold onto as much “normal” life as she can.
This book is about death, but told with great tenderness and imagination.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: You’re going to have to stay up later for star-gazing
All around us, there have already been signs of spring. Due to a change in the law several years back, daylight savings time has kicked in earlier. If you’re a frequent reader of Skywatch, you know that I’m not a big fan of that change. It means I have to wait until later in the evening to start my star-watching because of the later sunset. I’m retired now, but I had to wake up at 3:30 a.m. when I was working, which didn’t leave much time for sleeping!
This year, Spring officially begins at 10:33 a.m. March 20. The beginning of spring is also known as the vernal equinox, and that’s when the sun starts to rise and set above an imaginary line in the sky called the celestial equator, a projection in the sky of Earth’s terrestrial equator. Until June 21, the sun will arc higher and higher in the sky.
One fallacy about the vernal equinox is that day and night are equally long at 12 hours each. That’s not true because of something called astronomical refraction. The shell of the atmosphere surrounding Earth bends the light coming from the sun, or any other celestial object for that matter. The maximum effect of the bending of light is along the horizon where, from the observer’s perspective, the atmosphere is the thickest. Believe it or not, when the sun appears to be right on the horizon, it’s actually below the horizon. So when you see the sun setting, it’s already been below the horizon for about five minutes. Conversely, in the morning, the sun may appear to be just above the horizon when it’s actually still below the horizon. I know that sounds crazy, but that’s what happens! If you check the sunrise and sunset times for this Thursday, you’ll discover that on that day, the days are already about 10 minutes longer than the nights.
So when do days become equal to nights this time of year? It happened on St. Patrick’s Day!
In the night sky this time of year, one of my favorite signs is the appearance of the bright star Arcturus, the second-brightest nighttime star. When you start to see it rising in the northeast around 9:30 p.m., you know that spring is right around the corner.
Another celestial sign of spring is the Beehive star cluster, located in the very faint constellation Cancer the Crab. You shouldn’t bother trying to find Cancer, though, because it’s one of the faintest constellations in our sky. The Beehive cluster is actually brighter than most of the stars in the constellation. Instead, look in the high southeastern sky about halfway between the brighter constellations Leo the Lion and Gemini the Twins.
If it’s dark enough where you are, the Beehive cluster, known astronomically as Messier object or M-44, looks like a faint patchy cloud. When the ancient Greek astronomer Hipparchus observed it around 130 BC, he registered it as a “cloudy star” in his star catalog. The Romans saw it as a manger and called it Praesepe, Latin for manger.
In the early 1600s, when Galileo poked his telescope toward Praesepe and saw it as a cluster of stars, it got the name Beehive cluster. With a small telescope or even a decent pair of binoculars, you can easily see how it got that moniker.
Astronomically, the Beehive is considered an open star cluster, a group of young stars that emerged out of the same hydrogen gas nebula. Astronomers believe the stars in this cluster are about 600 million years old. While that’s considered a young age for an average star, it is rather old for a cluster of young stars. Many clusters like this are gravitationally broken up before the stars are that old. The Beehive is hanging in there, though. That “teenage mob” of at least 200 stars is over 3,400 trillion miles away and nearly 60 trillion miles wide.
Get ready for spring, but remember, the possible snowfall season continues into late May and early June in Minnesota!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
UPCOMING MIKE LYNCH MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN STARWATCH PROGRAMS
- March 25, 7:45-9:45 p.m. — Golden Lake School in Circle Pines. For more information, call Centennial Community Ed at 763-792-6100 or go to isd12.org/community-education
- March 26, 7:45-9:45 p.m. — Through Siren, Wis., Community Ed. For location and other information call 715-349-7070 or go to cueclass.com
Fact check: Republican statements on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s judicial record
WASHINGTON — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.
That difference will be on display as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson fields loaded questions from Republicans and Democrats, the former mostly opposing her nomination, the latter favoring it.
But the distinction between political and judicial inquiry has already been lost as Republicans in the days before her hearings selectively cited her record to try to make a case against her. They are treating questions from her judge’s life over the years as statements of opinion to portray her as an outlier not deserving of a seat on the high court.
Their assertions on this front don’t stand up to scrutiny:
GOP SEN. JOSH HAWLEY OF MISSOURI: “Judge Jackson has opined there may be a type of ‘less-serious child pornography offender.’ … ’A ‘less-serious’ child porn offender?” — tweet Wednesday.
THE FACTS: She opined no such thing. She asked questions about it.
Jackson was vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission when it held a hearing on sentencing guidelines in 2012.
She told the hearing she was surprised at a Justice Department expert’s testimony that, as she put it, some child-sex offenders may actually “not be pedophiles” but perhaps “loners” looking for like-minded company in child pornography circles. Being surprised by an assertion and wanting to know more are not the same as endorsing it.
“So I’m wondering whether you could say that there is a — that there could be a — less-serious child pornography offender who is engaging in the type of conduct in the group experience level?” she asked the expert witness. “They’re very sophisticated technologically, but they aren’t necessarily that interested in the child pornography piece of it?”
From those questions, Hawley extrapolated that Jackson had drawn conclusions, when she hadn’t.
But several behavioral science researchers testified at that hearing that there may be nonsexual motivations among a portion of child-sex criminals. It is not a radical view. And many judges do see a distinction between those who produce child pornography and those who receive it.
In 2020, in denying compassionate release on medical grounds to a convicted sex offender serving almost six years in prison, Judge Jackson asserted: “The possession and distribution of child pornography is an extremely serious crime because it involves trading depictions of the actual sexual assault of children, and the abuse that these child victims endure will remain available on the internet forever.”
___
REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE: “Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record also includes defending terrorists.” — tweet from RNC Research on Feb. 25.
THE FACTS: That’s misleading on several fronts.
First, she did not defend convicted terrorists but rather suspects. The RNC ignored the presumption of innocence that is at the heart of the legal system. Second, defending people accused of a crime is exactly what defense lawyers are supposed to do. That’s why public defender’s offices exist – to represent suspects who cannot afford a lawyer or who have cases that lawyers for hire don’t want to take.
Jackson was working in the federal public defender’s office in the District of Columbia when she was assigned four Guantanamo Bay detainees, later continuing some of her work with them in private practice. This was after the Supreme Court ruled in 2004 that the detainees could file lawsuits challenging their indefinite detention.
Even those who were charged had those charges dropped, and all were eventually released. None was convicted by the military commissions created to try detainees.
Jackson was going by the textbook when she wrote that under “the ethics rules that apply to lawyers, an attorney has a duty to represent her clients zealously” regardless of the attorney’s personal views.
___
HAWLEY: “Judge Jackson went below the maximum, the minimum, and below what the government requested in every single case for which we can find records, except two. In those two the law required her to impose the sentence the government recommended.” — statement Friday.
THE FACTS: Not so. In most of the child pornography cases where she imposed lighter sentences than federal guidelines suggested, prosecutors or others representing the Justice Department generally argued for sentences that were lighter than those recommended by federal guidelines.
So it is not correct to assert that all but two sentences she handed down in such cases, when she served as a district court judge from 2013 until last year, were “below what the government requested.”
___
HAWLEY: “As far back as her time in law school, Judge Jackson has questioned making convicts register as sex offenders.” — tweet Wednesday.
THE FACTS: That’s fair. She did question mandatory registry of sex offenders back in law school but did not come out explicitly against the practice.
Jackson wrote an unsigned statement for the Harvard Law Review in 1996 that suggested judges should be wary of mixing larger public safety concerns and punitive measures when sentencing sex offenders.
It said in part: “In the current climate of fear, hatred, and revenge associated with the release of convicted sex criminals, courts must be especially attentive to legislative enactments that ‘use public health and safety rhetoric to justify procedures that are, in essence, punishment and detention.‘”
___
This article has been updated to correct that Jackson was a district judge when ruling on child pornography cases, not a circuit court judge.
___
Associated Press writers Hope Yen, Jessica Gresko, Mary Clare Jalonick and Chris Megerian contributed to this report.
___
Find AP Fact Checks at
Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck
Zelenskyy says siege of Mariupol involved war crimes
By CARA ANNA
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Sunday the siege of the port city of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.
“To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation.
Russian forces have pushed deeper into the besieged and battered city, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
In the capital, Kyiv, at least 20 babies carried by Ukrainian surrogate mothers are stuck in a makeshift bomb shelter, waiting for parents to travel into the war zone to pick them up. Some just days old, the babies are being cared for by nurses who cannot leave the shelter because of constant shelling by Russian troops who are trying to encircle the city.
The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war’s worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks into the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War II.
“Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it is wiped off the face of the earth,” Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin said from a rubble-strewn street in a video addressed to Western leaders that was authenticated by The Associated Press.
Details also began to emerge Saturday about a rocket attack that killed as many as 40 marines in the southern city of Mykolaiv the previous day, according to a Ukrainian military official who spoke to The New York Times.
Russian forces have already cut Mariupol off from the Sea of Azov, and its fall would link Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, to eastern territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. It would mark a rare advance in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance that has dashed Russia’s hopes for a quick victory and galvanized the West.
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled over the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said. “One of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe is actually being destroyed,” Denysenko said in televised remarks.
The Mariupol city council claimed hours later that Russian soldiers had forcibly relocated several thousand city residents, mostly women and children, to Russia. It didn’t say where, and AP could not immediately confirm the claim.
Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the nearest forces that could assist Mariupol were already struggling against “the overwhelming force of the enemy” and that “there is currently no military solution to Mariupol.”
Despite the siege in Mariupol, many remained struck by Ukraine’s ability to hold back its much bigger, better-armed foe. The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry said Ukraine’s airspace continued to be effectively defended.
“Gaining control of the air was one of Russia’s principal objectives for the opening days of the conflict and their continued failure to do so has significantly blunted their operational progress,” the ministry said on Twitter.
Russia is now relying on stand-off weapons launched from the relative safety of Russian airspace to strike targets within Ukraine, the ministry said.
In Mykolaiv, rescuers searched the rubble of the marine barracks that was destroyed in an apparent missile attack Friday. The region’s governor said the marines were asleep when the attack happened.
It wasn’t clear how many marines were inside at the time, and rescuers were still searching the rubble for survivors the following day. But a senior Ukrainian military official, who spoke to The New York Times on condition of anonymity to reveal sensitive information, estimated that as many as 40 marines were killed, which would make it one of the deadliest known attacks on Ukrainian forces during the war.
Estimates of Russian deaths vary widely, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands. Russia had 64 deaths in five days of fighting during its 2008 war with Georgia. It lost about 15,000 in Afghanistan over 10 years, and more than 11,000 in years of fighting in Chechnya.
Russia’s number of dead and wounded in Ukraine is nearing the 10% benchmark of diminished combat effectiveness, said Dmitry Gorenburg, a researcher on Russia’s security at the Virginia-based CNA think tank. The reported battlefield deaths of four Russian generals — out of an estimated 20 in the fight — signal impaired command, Gorenburg said.
Russia would need 800,000 troops — almost equal to its entire active-duty military — to control Ukraine long-term in the face of armed opposition, said Michael Clarke, former head of the British-based Royal United Services Institute, a defense think tank.
“Unless the Russians intend to be completely genocidal — they could flatten all the major cities, and Ukrainians will rise up against Russian occupation — there will be just constant guerrilla war,” said Clarke.
The Russian military said Saturday that it used its latest hypersonic missile for the first time in combat. Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Kinzhal missiles destroyed an underground warehouse storing Ukrainian missiles and aviation ammunition in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk.
Russia has said the Kinzhal, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the U.S. couldn’t confirm the use of a hypersonic missile.
U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began, though they concede the actual toll is likely much higher. The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees.
Evacuations from Mariupol and other besieged cities proceeded along eight of 10 humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, and a total of 6,623 people left.
Vereshchuk said planned humanitarian aid for the southern city of Kherson, which Russia seized early in the war, could not be delivered because the trucks were stopped along the way by Russian troops.
Ukraine and Russia have held several rounds of negotiations aimed at ending the conflict but remain divided over several issues, with Moscow pressing for its neighbor’s demilitarization and Kyiv demanding security guarantees.
Around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety have been attacked.
At least 130 people survived the Wednesday bombing of a Mariupol theater that was being used a shelter, but another 1,300 were believed to be still inside, Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner, said Friday.
“We pray that they will all be alive, but so far there is no information about them,” Denisova told Ukrainian television.
A satellite image from Maxar Technologies released Saturday confirmed earlier reports that much of the theater was destroyed. It also showed the word “CHILDREN” written in Russian in large white letters outside the building.
Russian forces have fired on eight cities and villages in the eastern Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, including Mariupol, Ukraine’s national police said Saturday. Dozens of civilians were killed or wounded, and at least 37 residential buildings and facilities were damaged including a school, a museum and a shopping center.
In the western city of Lviv, Ukraine’s cultural capital, which was hit by Russian missiles on Friday, military veterans were training dozens of civilians on how to handle firearms and grenades.
“It’s hard, because I have really weak hands, but I can manage it,” said one trainee, 22-year-old Katarina Ishchenko.
___
Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
