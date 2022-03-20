Readers and writers: From hockey to hospice, a look at two new novels by MN writers

Here are two novels by Minnesotans that go deep into the characters’ minds and hearts, told with compassion and vividly-drawn characters.

In her mind, Leigh still sat for the moment in the Lake Placid decision room. Her whole body convulsed the way it had when Coach Miller had excised her. Only Charlie had been able to make that heartache dissipate even a little. And, she’d kept such terrible secrets from him anyway, secrets whose keepers were right there in Liston Heights. — From “Home or Away”

How much raw emotion can one writer put into a story?

Kathleen West shows us in her luminous new novel “Home or Away,” set in the competitive world of youth hockey in Minnesota, known as the State of Hockey.

Like West’s novel “Are We There Yet?” published last year, “Home or Away” is about family. But the new book is less lighthearted and digs deeply into the feelings of her characters who narrate the story — Leigh MacKenzie; her husband, Charlie; their 9-year-old son, Gus. There’s also Leigh’s former hockey teammate and best friend Suzy Walker, as well as Leigh’s youth hockey-obsessed father, Big Gus.

Leigh and Charlie have lived in Tampa, Fla., but they believe Gus has a real future in hockey if he’s in Minnesota where his talent will flower with the help of Leigh’s brother, a hockey coach.

Leigh herself was a hockey champion, part of a winning national women’s team.

But when Leigh was humiliated by not being selected for the Olympic team, she was shattered. Not only because she felt she deserved a spot on the team, but because she thought she had ensured a good outcome by sleeping with her former coach, Jeff Carlson, who assured her he could influence the decision-makers.. She justifies her behavior by telling herself “whatever it takes” to make the team and that she did nothing wrong because she was over 18.

Devastated and ashamed, Leigh runs home to Liston Heights and throws her hockey equipment down her parents’ basement stairs, vowing never to return to the sport. She also breaks off her friendship with Suzy Walker, with whom she played hockey and shared countless hotel rooms when the team was on the road. She was as good a player as Suzy, but her former friend went on to win two Olympic medals.

Now, Leigh is a hard-driving investment banker, back in her suburban hometown of Liston Heights, where youth hockey (called Squirts) is everything to many parents. Gus soon realizes he played so well in Florida because there was no competition. In Liston Heights, he’s the slowest skater and needs professional coaching to make the top team.

Leigh had fooled herself into thinking she can live a normal life in the small community where both Suzy and Jeff Carlson are coaches. She soon finds out that her past is very much still with her.

When it’s time for the kids to be selected for the A team, Leigh risks her marriage by turning again to Coach Carlson, who sees to it that Gus makes the A team even though he isn’t really ready.

Adding to Leigh’s stress, several women have filed a lawsuit alleging inappropriate behavior by Coach Carlson. Instead of taking Suzy’s advice to join the lawsuit, Leigh plays along with Carlson and his lawyer and writes a letter saying her relationship with the predatory coach was consensual.

Gus, meanwhile, is discovering making the top team isn’t what he really wants. Trying to be better than he is at his age, he struggles through every game, especially when the boy who should have been picked over him finally joins the team.

At what point, West is asking, does winning at all costs empty the soul?

Leigh and Charlie have had a good marriage, but Leigh is obsessed with her work and Charlie, who aspires to be a writer, is responsible for the house and Gus.

After an argument about money and responsibilities, Leigh finds her husband’s unfinished novel and discovers it’s based on her and her failure to make the Olympics. He describes his fictional protagonist as “success-obsessed, hypercompetitive bitch.”

Leigh’s reaction shows West’s insight into characters, which makes her such a good writer:

“These chapters — this book — deflated everything. Suddenly, Charlie wasn’t her unconditional cheerleader who left warm dinner in the oven. Now she could see he understood the extent of her failures. He attached them to her personality flaws. Charlie knew Leigh was, at her core, deficient.” (Charlie tries to tell her it’s fiction but she doesn’t care.)

When Leigh’s secrets about what happened at Lake Placid are revealed, all the adult characters’ histories come together during Gus’s championship game.

Lavinia has to rethink her refusal to play hockey and decide whether she will tell the truth about Coach Carlson and stand with the women who have been groomed and used by him. Maybe she will be a coach, as Suzy suggests.

West, who lives in Minneapolis, is a veteran school teacher. She told her publisher she’s a former hockey mom who loves sports, as do her two sons.

“My parental dance has always been one of trying to discern the level of the children’s investment and match it, while also holding a line on when it’s okay to quit, skip, or sandbag,” she says

“The uncomfortable tension of sports and sports parenting brought me to ‘Home or Away.’ Some of my intensity as a sports mom stems from my own history as an athlete. How much more heightened would I be if I had been an almost-Olympian instead of a Division 3 rank-and-filer?

“The Minnesota youth hockey scene seemed the perfect setting in which to explore these parenting and identity questions. It’s small and cutthroat, and everyone does indeed know everyone, especially in associations like the fictional Liston Heights.”

Critics are loving West’s novel.

From Kirkus Reviews: “… an excellent, deeply layered story that explores how ambition, hope, and dedication impact the choices people make, the secrets they hold close, and the lies they tell themselves and others. … An engrossing, painfully honest story about how far some people will go to chase success. ”

West launches novel

What: Kathleen West launches her new novel “Home or Away”

Kathleen West launches her new novel “Home or Away” When/Where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29; ModernWell, 2909 Wayzata Blvd. S., Mpls.

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29; ModernWell, 2909 Wayzata Blvd. S., Mpls. Admission/Registration: $10. Registration required. Go to: magersandquinn.com for information on pre-ordering books.

$10. Registration required. Go to: magersandquinn.com for information on pre-ordering books. Publisher/Price: Berkley ($27)

UNDRESSING LAVINIA by George Rabasa (Tasora Books,$18.95)

There are so many novels being published that deal with dying and death, some better than others. Two-time Minnesota Book Award winner Rabasa (for his story collection “Glass Houses” and novel “Floating Kingdom”), does it beautifully in “Undressing Lavinia.”

This novel was published last fall, but it is still available and it deserves to be read.

Lavinia grew up in Mexico (as did the author) and had a wonderful marriage to Jordi, who is by her side from the moment she learns she has cancer to the last time Jordi undresses her, three years later, to wash her body after death.

Beginning when Lavinia moves into hospice, after two years of debilitating chemo and other treatments, the story moves back and forth in time, as Lavinia recalls her girlhood, her lovers, her life filled with art and her devotion to Jordi.

He, too, has a voice as he ruminates on what life will be like without his wife, and how it pains him to see her fade. He’s sometimes tired, but he’s always there for her, refusing to let her pushy father and brother visit because they upset her with their talk of having her come home to die.

An important voice is that of Lavinia’s best friend, Ysbel. When they were girls in Mexico they unwittingly started a rumor that got one of their popular teachers fired. As she lay dying, Lavinia wants to ask the teacher’s forgiveness but it’s been 20 years and he doesn’t need her forgiveness.

At the center of the story is Lavinia’s deceased lover, Esther, a college professor with whom she had an affair and who she loved deeply. Esther, too, is a ghostly voice.

As Lavinia slips toward death, she is sometimes in a twilight zone:

“… I realize my thoughts were stillborn, words choked in my throat so that I can only rasp a cough. And so I feel (Jordi’s) energy failing and I have never felt so alone. With no star to guide, I wander across a tundra without paths or landmarks. Forward is the same as back, right and left are indistinguishable. I twirl in place like a dervish until I find myself weaving and stumbling, pulled by some invisible string, one step at a time to what is neither ahead nor behind, towards an uncertain goal. This is hell. It is God.”

Lavinia is not a victim. She knows up until the last where she is and fights to hold onto as much “normal” life as she can.

This book is about death, but told with great tenderness and imagination.