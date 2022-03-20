Real World Economics: Prepare to share the cost of sanctions

Though even the hap-hazard peace talks are encouraging, Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, and other nations, especially those in Europe, North America plus Australia and New Zealand, continue to ratchet up economic sanctions.

Such sanctions are politically popular in these countries. Governments like to say, and populations like to hear, that something is being done about threatening world developments. Yet sanctions don’t involve military action, which in turn involves real suffering for the U.S. and its allies.

The problem is that the trade or investment activities halted here involve deals between parties in the offending nation and others in the sanctioning nation. These are private, voluntary deals, so one can presume that they were of benefit to both parties. Therefore, imposing sanctions for foreign policy reasons and to help us avoid war still inherently will hurt some U.S. households and businesses, as profitable business ventures, legally undertaken in good faith, are suddenly ended.

Moreover, the effects of ending such business deals unilaterally usually extend beyond the immediate companies or governments actually interacting with counterparts in the culprit country. They ripple out.

Take a concrete example. As Russia opened its economy in recent decades, state-owned vodka enterprises passed into profit-maximizing private ownership. Production became more efficient, and modern marketing extended to foreign countries. In these countries, including our own, liquor distributors vied for contracts to represent the now-dynamic Russian distillers. Quantities imported and distributed burgeoned. Warehouse clerking, billing, marketing, forklift- and truck-driving workers got hired. Some bars specialized in offering exotic niche vodka brands or in offering a panoply of vodka-based cocktails. Restaurants, especially those offering Eastern European cuisine, found Russian-made vodka a popular menu item.

So when a hard-edged trade embargo shuts off Russian exports of vodka to our nation and others, Russian distillers will get hit hard. But so will U.S.-based importers-distributors. There is harm in both countries.

However, the ripples extend on beyond the obvious relationships. Alcohol in vodka may come from rye, potatoes or beet molasses. Growers of these crops will face fewer buyers and lower prices. Distillery, warehouse and trucking workers will get laid off. Ports will load fewer containers and ocean container lines like Maersk will see at least marginally falling business. Then ditto for the mirror-image supply chain in our country, U.S. ports, trucking, warehousing, bars, restaurants.

And, perhaps, consumers. But here the degree of harm depends on the availability of substitutes. Poland, France, Finland and Lithuania produce and export quality vodka. So do U.S. distilleries. And while some drinkers may get satisfaction from Russian vodka surpassing that of all other liquor, some will simply switch to another brand or other type of liquor providing only slightly less satisfaction. A friend always orders a New York Strip steak. Yet if they’re out, sirloins, T-bones, ribeyes and lemon-peppered broiled walleye are available. Her life isn’t destroyed.

This scenario can be extrapolated among any number of other sanctioned Russian exports, including oil. The aggregate harm to Russia depends on the degree to which its total net exports fall. Absolute bans by our nation, Canada and Germany may cause a big reduction, but if Russian exporters are nimble and willing to discount, they may be able to increase sales in China, Nigeria, Indonesia, India or other countries not imposing sanctions.

Oil is a more important case. After days of calls for the action, the Biden administration imposed a total halt on imports of Russian crude oil. Surveys showed that a large majority of people supported that. But misinformation abounds.

The same surveys showed broad support for establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. But when asked if U.S. or other NATO forces should shoot down Russian planes, risking a widening war, only a small number were in favor. Yet, by definition, a no-fly zone is based on willingness to shoot down Russian planes that violate it. Understanding the implications is key.

Similarly, stopping imports of Russian crude will raise gas prices. Americans surveyed don’t want that, but it will happen. Advocates of the measure respond that imports from Russia make up only 1 percent of U.S. crude supply. So, they argue, price increases to U.S. drivers will be small. True, if no other nation follows us. Yet some preceded us and many more are taking the action. Because oil is traded as a global commodity, its price, and by extension our gas prices, are determined by an ongoing global availability of supply — not what one nation exports to another.

Russia is the world’s third largest producer of crude oil and related products, slightly below the United States and Saudi Arabia. But it is the world’s largest net exporter of crude oil plus related oil-well products such as “condensates” and refined products including diesel, jet fuel and liquified petroleum gas. It is the second largest exporter of crude oil per se.

If all of these exports ended, there would be a major shock to world crude oil and refined-product prices. And the U.S. would not somehow be magically exempt. Petroleum is a fungible commodity, a relatively-standardized, durable, transportable, storable substance used practically everywhere. It is tradeable and highly-traded.

Gasoline is a product of mystical importance in our nation and misunderstanding abounds. There is perennial suspicion of political actions or big-company market manipulations that affect prices. A recent letter to the editor asserted that we had been completely oil-energy independent in 2020 but implied that we had cut back output and that is why prices are high: “Open the spigots,” and prices will fall. This contained two errors of fact. Except in some months of the COVID epidemic, we are still a net importer of crude and refined oil. And production is higher in the last quarter of 2021 and the first 10 weeks of 2022 than the average for 2020. Crude pumping is 80% higher than in 2012 at the height of the North Dakota oil boom.

Another common misconception is that if we were self-sufficient, gas prices would be markedly lower, say $1.50 a gallon. But new U.S. wells are high cost and are viable economically only when oil prices are high. And, overall, we are a large exporter as well as importer of petroleum of sundry types.

We are integrated in world oil markets. If Russia’s exports are forced to zero, prices would spike here right along with everywhere else. That won’t happen because China will continue to buy large amounts as will India, another major Russian customer. So total oil in world markets won’t fall by the usual level of Russian exports. But however much world prices rise, U.S. prices will climb to a substantial degree. Thinking anything else is living in cloud-cuckoo-land to use an old German expression.

Related Articles

Real World Economics: Russia’s end-game is a lose-lose scenario



Real World Economics: Ukraine’s impact? Look to the farm



Real World Economics: No, not ‘everybody’ paid income taxes in the good old days



Real World Economics: Of human bondage, at the state level

St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]