Rising prices a new challenge for St. Louis food pantry

Ken “Hawk” Harrelson spent 42 seasons as a major league baseball broadcast analyst that concluded with hall of fame induction in Cooperstown, N.Y.

The Hawk has been a longtime fan of the Minnesota Twins, who early Saturday startled the baseball world by agreeing to a $105.3 million, three-year free-agent contract with shortstop Carlos Correa.

“The Twins made a statement to the fans that they’re going to be competitive,” he said. “Twins fans are great fans, you know that. They always have been. I think they realized how strong the White Sox are. In that division, if they want to be competitive at all, they’ve got to do something or they’ll just get blown away.

“In the American League, there’s nobody that has more talent than the White Sox. They are really talented.”

So is Correa.

“The kid’s not a good player, he’s a great player. This is a big move for the Twins,” Harrelson said.

Besides a nine-year major league playing career, Harrelson spent a season as general manager of the White Sox. He spent parts of eight decades in the major leagues before retiring three years ago.

Last season with Houston, Correa, 27, was the Platinum Glove winner, awarded to the best defensive player in the American League.

“If you’re going to win at the major league level, the first thing you’ve got to do is catch the ball,” Harrelson said of Correa. “You can’t give the other team 30 outs when you’re getting 27. If you do, you’re going to lose.

“In today’s market, you’ve got to spend money — it’s that simple. If you don’t spend money, you’re going to get killed.”

As good as wide receivers are in the NFL, it’s quarterbacks who primarily make them successful, not the other way around. Green Bay trading Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last week isn’t expected to impact the team as much as people might think.

Look for the Packers to use one of the two picks (Nos. 22 and 53 overall) they received for Adams to trade for a veteran wide receiver, perhaps either Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf.

Bottom line for the Vikings, who haven’t spent much in adding significant free agents: They remain a distant second to the Packers in the NFC North.

Adam Thielen’s contract extension ($18 million over two years) pretty much guarantees the 31-year-old wide receiver will remain with the Vikings for two more seasons.

Thielen benefitted from a market explosion for wide receivers. Jacksonville gave Christian Kirk, 25, who is decent but not great, a $72 million, four-year deal that could be worth as much as $82 million. That contract got Adams, 29, his $141 million, five-year deal.

Just wait until wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s contract is up. Jefferson played for $1.2 million last season in the second year of a $13 million, four-year deal.

If healthy, Jefferson, 23, will make at least $25 million a year on his next contract. The Vikings can negotiate a new deal after this year.

The way it appears, it was Vikings ownership that made the decision to guarantee quarterback Kirk Cousins $70 million rather than rebuild the team under its new, young front office.

Owners Zygi and Mark Wilf have tried for 16 seasons without success to get to a Super Bowl. They were not prepared to start all over, thus the Cousins extension. The plan now appears to be to draft a quarterback in the first round in 2023. This year’s draft isn’t worth using their No. 12 overall pick on a QB.

The Vikings are expected to take a cornerback with their No. 12 pick in next month’s NFL draft. If Ahmad Gardner from Cincinnati is available, he’s expected to be the pick. Otherwise, it will be Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU, provided he’s 100 percent healthy from a foot injury. If not, the safe pick for the Vikings at the position is Trent McDuffie from Washington.

The Vikings are expected to use each of their first three draft picks on defensive players to replacing aging players.

The Wild don’t have the right to renegotiate a new contract for leading scorer (32 goals, 43 assists) Kirill Kaprizov until the last season (2025-26) of his $45 million, five-year deal. Kaprizov, who turns 25 next month, turned down $27 million and three more years when he signed last September.

“Our plan is to sign him long, long term,” owner Craig Leipold said. “I don’t see any reason why he would ever want to leave.”

While Phoenix’s Monty Williams is favored to win NBA coach of the year, the Timberwolves’ Chris Finch deserves consideration. Before the season began, the Wolves were projected to win 36 games by BetOnline.ag. Coming into the weekend, they have won 41.

By the way, ex-Gopher J.B. Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers should be a serious contender for coach of year, too.

If the season ended today, the Timberwolves would have the 19th pick in June’s NBA draft.

Former NBA first-round draft pick Shabazz Muhammad, 29, traded by Utah to the Timberwolves nine years ago, is playing for the San Miguel Beermen and was Filipino player of the week after scoring 57 points with 19 rebounds in a 115-110 victory over the Meralco Bolts the other day.

Head coach Shaheen Holloway of St. Peter’s, which upset Kentucky 85-79 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, is paid $250,000 a year, basketball junkie Frank Jessie points out. Kentucky head coach John Calipari, who is paid $8 million a year, has four assistants paid more than Holloway. Salaries of Caliper’s assistants range from $300,000 to $850,000, each more than Holloway.

Niko Medved, the former Gophers basketball assistant and Roseville High School grad who coached Colorado State into the NCAA tournament, is getting mentioned as an outside candidate for the Missouri job.

Best boys high school basketball team in Minnesota now is Columbia Heights, say people who should know.

Although just a freshman at Gonzaga, Minnehaha Academy grad Chet Holmgren has averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and shot 43.8 percent from three-point range while averaging 3.6 blocks. Those numbers, “Field of 68 Media” points out, are a first in college basketball history.

Another Minnehaha Academy grad, Parker Hines, who played at Augsburg, is on head coach Chauncey Billups’ Portland Trail Blazers staff.

The Twins have hall of fame player and former manager of the year Paul Molitor working with prospects this spring in Fort Myers, Fla.

Daniel Oturu, 22, the 6-foot-8 ex-Gopher, is averaging 15.2 points for Chicago’s Windy City Bulls in the G League.

Some of Minnesota’s all-time greats will be inducted into the State High School Basketball Hall of Fame on April 7 at the Lumber Exchange in Minneapolis, with Dave Lee as emcee: Jim Robinson, Dave Tschimperle, Tom Nordland, Terry Kunze, Vicki Davis, Ziggi Kauls, Mark Landsberger, Frank Wachlarowicz, Barry Wohler, Annie Adamczak Glaven, Kevin Lynch, Sam Jacobson, Larry McKenzie, Brian Cosgriff and Tayler Hill.

Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball coach Jerry Kline, after 22 years doubling as dean of students, next month gives up the position and moves to the school’s physical education department but will continue coaching. Kim Royston, the Raiders’ former football standout, will succeed Kline on an interim basis.

Andy Bischoff, a former dean of students at CDH, is the new tight ends coach of the New York Giants. He has been a NFL assistant with the Bears, Texans and Ravens.

Minneapolis’ Pete Chubb was honored by the Gophers the other day for 50 years service working security for visiting basketball teams at Williams Arena.

Among stars for the two-time Wisconsin state boys hockey champion Hudson Raiders is sophomore Brody Dietz, whose mother Karyn Bye is the former Olympic hockey standout and whose father Cal Dietz is a Gophers strength coach. Hudson’s coach is hometown guy Davis Drewiske, who won a state hockey championship as a player for Hudson, then a NCAA championship playing for the Badgers and a Stanley Cup playing for the Los Angeles Kings.

Senior forward Madigan Goldsworthy, granddaughter of former North Stars legend Bill Goldsworthy and daughter of Minnetonka boys coach Sean Goldsworthy, scored a goal for Gustavus Adolphus against Wisconsin-River Falls in the NCAA Division III women’s hockey quarterfinals.

DON’T PRINT THAT

There is a reason why the Twins’ three-year contract with shortstop Carlos Correa is for $105.3 million instead of a flat $105 million. By adding $100,000 per year, Correa became the highest-paid infielder in the history of baseball. The extra $100,000 pushes Correa past Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, 32, who is paid $35 million on an annual basis.

The only other position player who now makes more than Correa is three-time MVP Angels outfielder Mike Trout, 30, whose base salary is $35.5 million a year.

The Correa deal didn’t get done until midnight Central Daylight Time on Saturday. Scattered across the country were executive baseball chief Derek Falvey, who was in Fort Myers, Fla.; Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, who was either in Arizona or Los Angeles; Twins President Dave St. Peter, who was in Minnesota, and Twins owner Jim Pohlad, who was in Palm Desert, Calif. Falvey did the final contract, which still had to be officially approved, with Boras.

In reality, if Correa, who has contract out-options after each of the first two seasons, has a great season this year, the deal probably is for one year, not three.

It should be noted that the first-ever major league player to have an opt-out contract was a Minnesota Twin: Jack Morris, who used the option after helping win the 1991 World Series to sign with Toronto the following season.

For the Blue Jays in 1992, Morris went 21-6 and pitched them to a World Series championship. It was general manager Andy MacPhail who gave Morris the opt-out contract with the Twins.

The Twins were very much in the hunt for Colorado shortstop Trevor Story on a multi-year deal. But the Correa deal, even for one year, provides better value than would have Story for the Twins.

Despite the amount of money to Correa, Twins payroll remains consistent (between $125 million and $130 million) with the last couple of seasons. Payroll may increase if the Twins are able to add pitching, which they continue to focus on.

With the Correa agreement, and center-fielder Byron Buxton signed, the Twins now have two game-changers.

Pssst: The Twins clubhouse won’t miss loudmouth third baseman Josh Danielson, dispatched to the New York Yankees.

Meanwhile, catcher Gary Sanchez, 29, acquired by the Twins in the deal, won’t be winning a Gold Glove. More significantly, he’ll rival Miguel Sano, who turns 29 in May, for the Twins’ strikeout lead.

Sanchez has struck out 582 times in 2,194 plate appearances in seven seasons. Sano has fanned 1,017 times in 2,788 plate appearances over seven seasons.

Regarding QB Kirk Cousins’ new deal, it’s clear the Vikings wanted to find a way to lower his salary cap hit ($45 million) without extending his contract. But Cousins wouldn’t agree unless he received more money. So between this year and next year, Cousins, who turns 34 in August, gets $70 million ($40 million this year) guaranteed for a 59-59-2 career won-loss record.

It’s interesting that the Vikings are bringing back Cousins, Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith and Dalvin Cook, all of whom have been unvaccinated for COVID-19. Cook’s $8.3 million salary became guaranteed on Saturday.

The Celtics retired Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 jersey the other day. Although the Timberwolves haven’t retired Garnett’s No. 21 jersey, that is expected to happen when Marc Lore and Alex Rodriquez become majority investors next year.

Besides 6-11 Dawson Garcia from Prior Lake and North Carolina, the Gophers are expected to pursue 6-5 Kerwin Walton, also from North Carolina via Hopkins, if the pair enters the transfer portal. Both are sophomores.

Paige Bueckers, the Hopkins grad who is back playing as a sophomore for Connecticut after a knee injury, will be WNBA draft eligible age-wise in 2023. But she’s expected to remain in school for her senior season, then declare for the 2024 draft, when she should be the No. 1 overall pick.

Former Gophers interim athletics director Beth Goetz, who is a.d. at Ball State, is getting mentioned for the Penn State a.d. job, which pays nearly $1.4 milion, per The Athletic.

OVERHEARD

Walter Jocketty, the Minneapolis native and three-time Major League Baseball executive of the year who is now executive advisor to the CEO of the Cincinnati Reds, on Sonny Gray, whom the Twins received from the Reds in a trade last week: “The Twins are getting an established, reliable veteran who is a leader for young pitchers. He’ll give you five, maybe six innings and keep your team in the game. He’s a good guy and good teammate who’s well liked and respected in the clubhouse. We hated to lose him. He’ll definitely help the Twins.”