Slow-moving system brings unsettled weather Monday night through Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – Sunday and Monday will be a beautiful start to the Spring season with temperatures unseasonably warm for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 70s both days.
Clouds increase for Monday ahead of our next slow-moving system. Gusty southerly winds will also return to the region on Monday.
Rain and thunder chances increase Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Widespread rain and possibly some thunder will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute. While some thunder is possible, instability should stay low. At this point severe weather is looking unlikely.
Scattered showers continue at times on Tuesday with another chance of some storms later in the day into the evening hours.
As the closed low pressure system slowly moves northeast of the area we will see showers continue to wrap around the system and impact the region through at least Wednesday night. Showers may linger into Thursday morning as well.
Rain amounts from this system could easily total around 1″ for much of the St. Louis region, with higher amounts to the east and southeast.
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
By CARA ANNA
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia’s military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the port city of Mariupol, where heavy street fighting was underway weeks into a devastating Russian siege.
The fall of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up. But Western military analysts say that even if the surrounded city is taken, the troops battling for control there a block at a time may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.
Three weeks into the invasion, Western governments and analysts see the conflict shifting to a war of attrition, with bogged down Russian forces launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks and seek to sever their supply lines.
The strike on the art school was the second time in less than a week that officials reported an attack on a public building where Mariupol residents had taken shelter. On Wednesday, a bomb hit a theater where more than 1,000 people were believed to be sheltering.
There was no immediate word on casualties from the reported strike on the school, which The Associated Press could not independently verify. Ukrainian officials have not given an update on the search of the theater since Friday, when they said at least 130 people had been rescued and another 1,300 were trapped by rubble.
City officials and aid groups have described dire conditions in Mariupol, where food, water and electricity have run low and the fighting has kept humanitarian convoys from reaching the city. The Russian siege also severed communication lines in Mariupol, making it difficult to verify reports from the city.
The strategic port on the Sea of Azov has been under bombardment for over three weeks and has seen some of the worst horrors of the war. City officials said at least 2,300 people have died, some of whom are buried in mass graves.
“To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to Ukraine. “The more Russia uses terror against Ukraine, the worse the consequences for it.”
Unexpectedly strong Ukrainian resistance has dashed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a fast victory after he ordered the Feb. 24 invasion of his neighbor. In recent days, Russian forces have entered Mariupol, cutting it off from the sea and devastating a massive steel plant. But the city’s fall could prove a costly victory.
“The block-by-block fighting in Mariupol itself is costing the Russian military time, initiative, and combat power,” the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in a briefing.
In a blunt assessment of the war, the think tank concluded that Russia failed in its initial campaign to take the capital of Kyiv, and other major cities quickly and its stalled invasion is creating the conditions for a “very violent and bloody” stalemate.
In major cities across Ukraine, hundreds of men, women and children have already been killed in Russian bombardments, while millions have raced to underground shelters or fled the country.
At least 20 babies carried by Ukrainian surrogate mothers are stuck in a makeshift bomb shelter in Kyiv, waiting for parents to enter the war zone to pick them up. The infants — some only days old — are being cared for by nurses trapped in the shelter by constant shelling from Russian troops trying to encircle the city.
In the hard-hit northeastern city of Sumy, authorities evacuated 71 orphaned babies through a humanitarian corridor, regional Gov. Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said Sunday. He said the orphans, most of whom need constant medical attention, would be taken out of the country.
Russian shelling killed at least five civilians, including a 9-year-old boy, in the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest.
The British Defense Ministry said Russia’s failure to gain control of Ukrainian airspace “has significantly blunted their operational progress,” forcing them to rely on weapons launched from Russia.
A rocket attack on the Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv early Friday killed as many as 40 marines, a Ukrainian military official told The New York Times, in one of the deadliest single attacks on Ukrainian forces.
In a separate strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said a Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka, a city near Mykolaiv. The Russian military said Saturday that it used a Kinzhal for the first time in combat to destroy an ammunition depot in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine.
Russia has said the Kinzhal, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound. The Pentagon says it has not yet confirmed its use in Ukraine.
Konashenkov said Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russian warships from the Caspian Sea were also involved in the strike on the Kostiantynivka fuel depot and destroyed an armor repair plant in northern Ukraine.
Western analysts have played down the hypersonic weapon’s significance, saying it did not give Moscow an extra advantage but was a tool the Kremlin could use to advertise its military might and warn other countries against intervening.
“It’s not a game-changer,” but rather a “message of intimidation and deterrence towards Ukraine and towards the West,” said Valeriy Akimenko, senior research associate at the Conflict Studies Research Centre in England.
While the Kremlin has said Russia is conducting a “special military operation” aimed at legitimate targets, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that Russia’s “incremental gains” have come in part from its use of “brutal, savage techniques.”
U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began but concede the actual toll is likely much higher. The U.N. says nearly 3.4 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees.
Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands. Ukrainian authorities reported that six Russian generals have died. The death of one general was confirmed by his associate and an officers’ group in Russia, but the military has not confirmed any.
Russia would need 800,000 troops — almost its entire active-duty military — to control Ukraine for a prolonged period, according to Michael Clarke, former head of the British-based Royal United Services Institute, a defense think tank.
“Unless the Russians intend to be completely genocidal — they could flatten all the major cities, and Ukrainians will rise up against Russian occupation — there will be just constant guerrilla war,” Clarke said.
Ukraine and Russia have held several rounds of negotiations but remain divided over several issues. Zelenskyy has said he is willing to drop Ukraine’s bid to join NATO but wants certain security guarantees from Russia. Moscow is pressing for Ukraine’s complete demilitarization.
Mariupol authorities said Sunday that nearly 40,000 people had left the city in the last week, the vast majority in their own vehicles, despite ongoing bombardment. That alone amounts to nearly 10% of the city’s prewar population of 430,000.
The Mariupol city council said Saturday that Russian soldiers had forcibly relocated several thousand residents, mostly women and children, to Russia. AP could not confirm the claim.
Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said Sunday that 2,973 people have been evacuated from Mariupol since March 5, including 541 in the last 24 hours.
Some Russians also have fled their country amid a widespread crackdown on dissent. Russia has arrested thousands of antiwar protesters, muzzled independent media and cut access to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.
In Ukraine, Zelenskyy ordered the activities of 11 political parties with links to Russia to be suspended during the period of martial law. The largest of those parties has 44 out of 450 seats in parliament.
“Activities by politicians aimed at discord and collaboration will not succeed,” he said.
Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and other AP journalists around the world contributed.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Markieff Morris at center no longer viewed as a stretch for Heat
With Erik Spoelstra there seemingly always is a late-season twist, sometimes offered by the Miami Heat coach shortly before the postseason, sometimes unveiled at the start of the playoffs.
Perhaps that twist already is at hand, with Markieff Morris receiving the minutes at backup center in Friday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at FTX Arena, with Dewayne Dedmon a healthy scratch for the first time since the fifth game of his Heat tenure last April.
For his part, Spoelstra downplayed what certainly appeared as an experiment.
“I wanted to find a game, if I could, to not have to run Dewayne into the ground,” he said, with Dedmon having dealt with back spasms. “Because he’s been dealing with, you know, some things. He’s been able to go, for sure, but this was a good opportunity to give him some rest, feeling good, and get him ready for Monday.”
That is when the Heat resume their schedule, with a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Whether Morris as backup center continues remains to be seen.
But at 6 feet 9, 245 pounds, the same height and just 10 pounds lighter than starting center Bam Adebayo, Morris said he has been here before.
“I’ve played a little bit of the five last year with the Lakers,” Morris said. “I actually played it in the playoffs, the entire playoffs. The game, honestly, is a lot easier at the five, especially now, you don’t have, really, too many centers that are posting up that come off the bench.
“So, for me, it is what it is. You just put me out there, I’ll figure it out. We have the cast to be able to figure it out easy.”
According to Basketball Reference’s positional tracking, Morris spent just 7% of his minutes during the 2020-21 regular season with the Lakers at center, but then 42% of his minutes in the playoffs at center, perhaps again poised for a similar shift.
The last time Morris played a significant amount of the schedule at center was in 2018-19, when he took 54% of his minutes at center in his split season between the Washington Wizards and Thunder.
Like Adebayo, Morris said he is comfortable working from the foul-line area, either then attacking the rim or facilitating.
“I’m capable of making plays from there,” he said. “I can score it, obviously. Yeah, whatever is needed. [Friday], they didn’t do a great job of protecting the rim or helping when I had a small on me, so it was just get it and score. But against other teams that may be coming on a trap, I can pass the ball easy, too. So it’s not a big deal.”
By taking temperature of the option, it provides a runway for continuity these 11 games before the April 16 start of the NBA playoffs.
“I think definitely with whatever it is,” guard Duncan Robinson said, “10 games or so, 11 games, will be about just really locking into who we are and the machinations of how lineups will come together. That way, we don’t need to figure anything out come playoff time. We can just compete.”
The trial run proved efficient and effective, Morris closing with 13 points in his 19:54 in his third game back after missing 58 due to whiplash.
“Obviously he’s like a stretch,” forward Caleb Martin said. “So he does a great job being able to stretch the floor and open up those driving lanes. And obviously he has the ability to shoot it, like a lot of other guys. But that’s what he does, he can score the ball. So guys go to respect that.”
Already some of the minutes have come alongside former Phoenix Suns teammate P.J. Tucker.
“We played five years together in Phoenix,” Morris said. “He’s one of my good friends. He was one of my best friends before I got here. So we have a lot of stuff that we talk about. I know his game to a T. He knows my game to a T. We both do a great job of putting each other in the places that need to be put, so we both succeed. We’ve got that camaraderie on the court.”
()
Variety St. Louis and St. Louis Boy Scouts launches new program for teens with disabilities
ST. LOUIS – Variety St. Louis has teamed up with St. Louis Boy Scouts to launch a Variety Venturing Crew for teens with disabilities.
The partnership provides St. Louis-area teens with special needs the ability to explore new adventures. The launch of this program unlocks a world of adventure for St. Louis teens with disabilities.
Variety Venturing Crew is a co-ed and youth-led program, and it’s the first of its kind in St. Louis. It provides special needs teens access to customized experiences like archery, camping, fishing, horseback riding, rock climbing and more.
Enrollment in the program is free to teens 14 years of age or older with a medically diagnosed physical or development disability.
The program serves teens living within the 30 surrounding counties in the Great St. Louis / Southern Illinois region.
The program is modeled off the Boy Scouts popular teen-focused Venturing Crew, which launched nationally in 1998. The Boy Scouts and Variety will officially kick off the new program at an event today at the Beaumont Scout Reservation. Teens and children with disabilities will learn about Variety Venturing Crew, go horseback riding and meet other families through Variety.
Variety empowers children with physical and developmental disabilities by giving access to critical medical equipment and therapies, along with Camp and Performing Arts programs, which provide opportunities for recreation, socialization. The goals of both the longtime Venturing Crew and the new Variety Venturing Crew are to encourage teens to explore and learn new passions, make new friends and discover the world around them.
