St. Louis non-profit takes fresh food market to schools

ST. LOUIS–The Bailey Foundation held the first of two mobile pantries Saturday morning at Confluence Preparatory Academy where the drive started at 10 a.m. until supplies lasted.

“Our goal is to really just to transform our region, one community at a time. Really by providing healthy nutritious options, we provide afterschool enrichment activities, and family support programs as well,” Bailey Foundation Executive Director Diarra Warford said.

Fresh fruit, vegetables and pre-packaged goods were just a few of the options available.

“We understand that in order to transform our communities we have to start with educating them on what it is that they need,” Warford said.

She said the next drive will be held at Loyola Academy March 26th 10 a.m. and like Saturday’s drive, until supplies last.

“We know that there’s a need in those communities and they wanted us to collaborate with them to uplift their communities that’s exactly what we’re here to do,” she said.

A live demonstration chef showed families how to create healthy options accompanied with a recipe card.

“I think this is pretty cool. I’ve never been to one of these where they fixed us food and stuff and the food was really good,” Tammy Sipe said.

The rising prices on everything is impacting wallets and pocketbooks so people are making the most now of what they have.

“It just shows a good way of using fresh fruits and vegetables in your meals, and trying to get your kids to eat those things when they don’t,” Sipe said.

Warford said The Bailey Foundation is excited for its next stop and looks forward to holding events at other schools in the coming months.

“We want to continue to add personal value to our communities and we want to show people that we’re here for them.

“I think it’s a really great program,” Sipe said.