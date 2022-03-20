News
St. Louis non-profit takes fresh food market to schools
ST. LOUIS–The Bailey Foundation held the first of two mobile pantries Saturday morning at Confluence Preparatory Academy where the drive started at 10 a.m. until supplies lasted.
“Our goal is to really just to transform our region, one community at a time. Really by providing healthy nutritious options, we provide afterschool enrichment activities, and family support programs as well,” Bailey Foundation Executive Director Diarra Warford said.
Fresh fruit, vegetables and pre-packaged goods were just a few of the options available.
“We understand that in order to transform our communities we have to start with educating them on what it is that they need,” Warford said.
She said the next drive will be held at Loyola Academy March 26th 10 a.m. and like Saturday’s drive, until supplies last.
“We know that there’s a need in those communities and they wanted us to collaborate with them to uplift their communities that’s exactly what we’re here to do,” she said.
A live demonstration chef showed families how to create healthy options accompanied with a recipe card.
“I think this is pretty cool. I’ve never been to one of these where they fixed us food and stuff and the food was really good,” Tammy Sipe said.
The rising prices on everything is impacting wallets and pocketbooks so people are making the most now of what they have.
“It just shows a good way of using fresh fruits and vegetables in your meals, and trying to get your kids to eat those things when they don’t,” Sipe said.
Warford said The Bailey Foundation is excited for its next stop and looks forward to holding events at other schools in the coming months.
“We want to continue to add personal value to our communities and we want to show people that we’re here for them.
“I think it’s a really great program,” Sipe said.
News
Timberwolves blast Giannis-less Bucks for 10th win in 11 games
Anthony Edwards said time and again that he and his knee were “100 percent” after returning from a short absence to rest the knee amid his bout with tendinopathy. Few believed him. The wing didn’t seem to have the same spring in his legs that fans have grown accustomed to seeing.
Then came a breakaway Saturday that put many of those concerns to rest.
Edwards leaked out in transition off a Timberwolves’ steal. Jordan McLaughlin fired the ball up to the wing, who was all alone. That’s when Edwards lifted off.
His monster windmill dunk put Minnesota up 22 with nine minutes to play and put Target Center into a state of euphoria amid Minnesota’s 138-119 win over Milwaukee — the team’s 10th win over its last 11 games.
The win comes in the first of a difficult seven-game stretch in which Minnesota will face many of the league’s top teams. The Timberwolves received a bit of a reprieve hours ahead of Saturday’s home tip, with news that Giannis Antetokounmpo — perhaps the best player in the world — would miss the game with knee soreness.
Still, Milwaukee is the League’s defending champion, and even without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks (44-26) would likely be an above .500 team, and Minnesota trashed them. Edwards led the way, scoring 12 of the team’s first 18 points while taking on the toughest defensive assignment in Milwaukee wing Khris Middleton.
Edwards finished with 25 points on 9 for 16 shooting, making five triples to go with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points of his own along with 11 rebounds.
The win — which secures a winning record this season for the Wolves (42-30) — was the latest in a series of recent impressive offensive performances. The Wolves have had the NBA’s best offense since the calendar flipped to 2022. They’ve scored 124-plus points in eight of their past 11 contests.
Minnesota shot 51 percent from the field, going 22 for 47 from 3-point range.
News
Funeral plans set for slain Bonne Terre police officer
ST. LOUIS–Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Bonne Terre police officer who was killed in a motel shootout early Thursday.
Officer Lane Burns died Thursday after being shot multiple times by a suspect at a Motel 6. Burns and another officer, who was injured, returned fire, killing the suspect. Burns had ten years of experience in law enforcement and six with the Bonne Terre Police Department.
A funeral service will be held at the Mineral Area College Field House in Park Hills on Saturday, March 26. The family will receive visitors starting at 9 am until the service at 12pm. A funeral procession is scheduled to begin at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Missouri at 9 am and will lead to the burial service at the Harvey Cemetery in Carthage, Missouri.
Officer Burns leaves behind a fiance, Shannon Chasteen, and a 9-year-old daughter.
News
Wild acquire Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim
After Saturday’s victory over Chicago, the Wild said they weren’t waiting for more reinforcements before Monday’s 2 p.m. trade deadline. They’re getting some anyway.
The Wild sent a third-round pick to Anaheim on Saturday evening for veteran left wing Nicolas Deslauriers. He joins center Tyson Jost, added on Thursday in a deal that sent Nico Sturm to Colorado.
Deslauriers, 31, will be added to the fourth line as “an everyday player,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. He has five goals and five assist in 61 games for Anheim this season, and is 41-41–82 in 486 career games.
Guerin said he likes what he has seen of the Wild over its past six games (4-1-1) but added that Deslauriers “makes us a little bit better. He has a certain abrasiveness to his game that we all like.”
Guerin said Deslauriers is scheduled to arrive in the Twin Cities on Saturday night and be ready to play in the Wild’s next game, Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center.
“He was anxious to get going and I like that when a guy just wants to get going and get right into it,” Guerin said.
After Saturday’s 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks, goaltender Cam Talbot and forward Freddie Gaudreau said the trade deadline is not foremost on the players’ minds, but Talbot said the group was happy with what it has.
“We love this group, and at this time of the year you want to go to battle with the guys that have been there the whole year with you,” he said. I can’t say enough about how our team sticks together and fights for one another and plays hard for one another.”
Guerin said he’s getting a lot of calls from teams and is “mostly listening,” adding that adding players won’t automatically make a team better.
“Nobody knows more than the guys in the dressing room what has to be done,” he said. “It’s just a matter of putting it in motion.”
TALBOT HOT
Talbot hasn’t lost a start since he gave up four goals in a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Feb. 3. The streak started when the Wild reallied to win at Philadelphia on third-period goals by Matt Boldy and Jonas Brodin.
“I feel as good as I’ve felt in a while,” the 12th-year NHL veteran said. “Sometimes it’s just (that) you get one win, and it was kind of a sloppy win in Philly there that started this, but it gives you something to build off of, I think.
“After the third period in Philly when we came back there, I made some saves down the stretch and it snowballs from there. Once you get a little bit of confidence going, you just continue to build off that.”
Talbot made several big saves among his 21 on Saturday, including a stop on a breakaway by Boris Katchouk with the Wild holding a 1-0 lead midway through the third period.
“You know, there’s just those goalies that it seems like they’re big and strong and fast and kind of the whole package,” Gaudreau said of Talbot, “and it’s a privilege to play in front of a guy like that.”
BYE, BYE BLACKHAWKS
The Wild completed a 4-0 season against division rival Chicago on Saturday. The rest of the Central Division has been a different story, 4-7 overall and 2-7 combined against Dallas, Nashville, Colorado and Winnipeg.
Seven of their last 22 regular-season games are against the rest of the Central.
“No game’s more important than another, but you can argue that division games are way more important – especially when you’re fighting for divisional playoffs, top three teams,” winger Ryan Hartman said. “We want to be able to make the playoffs and not just squeak in. We’re trying to climb the leaderboard and that takes beating those teams in our division.”
