St. Paul man shot Sunday after confronting catalytic converter thieves
A St. Paul man who confronted thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter early Sunday was shot in the arm and chest, police said.
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The shooting occurred about 2:40 a.m. on the 1100 block of Marion Street. The thieves then fled, police said.
The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to Regions Hospital.
Man shot and injured in St. Paul Sunday after argument
A man was shot in the chest after an argument with another man on Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. on the 700 block of Marshall Avenue, police said.
The suspected shooter fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital.
The non-life-threatening shooting was the first of two early Sunday.
Later in the night, a man was shot confronting catalytic converter thieves. He is also expected to survive.
What to watch as Jackson’s Supreme Court hearings begin
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting privately with almost half the members of the Senate, it’s time for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to testify publicly this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, as is expected, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court in its more than 200-year history.
Democrats and President Joe Biden are hoping to win Republican votes for Jackson after three contentious and divisive nomination fights during President Donald Trump’s administration. But it’s unclear so far whether she will have any GOP support.
Several Republicans who met with Jackson praised her legal acumen, broad experience and engaging, empathetic demeanor. But some Republicans on the committee, especially those who might run for president in 2024, are expected to aggressively criticize her record. Jackson was a public defender, a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission and a federal district court judge before she was confirmed as an appellate judge last year.
Jackson was nominated to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he will retire at the end of the high court’s session this summer.
What to watch as Jackson’s hearings start Monday:
FOUR DAYS OF HEARINGS
Similar to past practice, the committee will examine Jackson’s record over four days. She will give an opening statement on Monday, and members of the committee will give their opening remarks. She won’t face questioning until Tuesday and Wednesday, when the 22 committee members will each have 30 minutes to question her. If there is a second round of questioning, they will have 20 minutes each.
Jackson won’t be in the hearing room on Thursday, when legal experts and representatives of the American Bar Association testify on her legal record.
After the hearings conclude, the committee will vote on sending her nomination to the full Senate. Democrats hope to confirm Jackson by April 8, when they leave Washington for a two-week spring recess.
___
FIRST BLACK WOMAN
The court was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Thurgood Marshall are the only two Black men who have been justices — confirmed in 1991 and 1967, respectively. There has never been a Black woman on the court.
Biden pledged during his 2020 campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the court if he had the chance. Some Republicans criticized that pledge, saying it was “offensive” or akin to affirmative action.
But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he doesn’t have a problem with Biden’s pledge. He has signaled to his conference to focus on topics other than Jackson’s race.
___
REPUBLICAN BREAKTHROUGH?
Democrats can confirm Jackson without any Republican support because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tiebreaking vote in the 50-50 Senate. Democrats are still lobbying Republicans they think are open to voting for Jackson in hopes that she will be able to be seated on the court with some bipartisan backing.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins is the most likely Republican to support her, suggesting after a 90-minute meeting this month that she was inclined to vote yes on confirmation. Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joined Collins in voting to confirm Jackson to the appeals court last year, but both have indicated that they may not vote for her this time.
It’s unlikely that any other Republicans will vote for Jackson, though most say they are waiting until after the hearings to decide.
___
GOP LINES OF ATTACK
Republicans who have met with Jackson have given varied reasons that they might not vote for her. They have cited her representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees as a public defender more than a decade ago, the liberal advocacy groups that support her and broad arguments that she may be “soft on crime” because of her record as a public defender.
The most pointed criticism so far has come from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who posted a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday evening that charged her with being soft on pedophiles in her time at the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Democrats and the White House pushed back strongly on his arguments, claiming they were cherry-picked and void of context.
Many Republicans have been muted in their criticism of Jackson, preferring to focus on other election-year issues like inflation. But Hawley and GOP Sens, Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, all committee members, are considering runs for the presidency in 2024 and may try and burnish their conservative credentials by attacking Jackson’s record.
___
PANDEMIC PRECAUTIONS
Like Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate hearings in October 2020, some health precautions will be taken in the committee room. Senators will be spaced out from each other and the general public will not be allowed in.
While the safety measures are to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid a spate of recent cases in the Capitol, they will also serve the purpose of keeping protesters out. Angry protesters flooded the Senate hallways during the 2017 and 2018 confirmations of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, but the public is just beginning to return to the Capitol for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
___
Associated Press writers Jessica Gresko and Mark Sherman contributed to this report.
‘Do the right thing’: How US, allies united to punish Putin
By JOSH BOAK
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just days before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, President Joe Biden quietly dispatched a team to European Union headquarters in Belgium.
These were not spy chiefs or generals, but experts in reading fine print and tracking the flow of money, computer chips and other goods around the world. Their mandate: inflict maximum pain on Russian President Vladimir Putin, making it harder, if not impossible, for him to fund a prolonged war in Ukraine and denying him access to technologies at the core of modern warfare.
There were intense meetings in February in Brussels, Paris, London and Berlin, often running six hours at a time as the allies tried to craft the details of a historic economic blockade, according to Biden administration officials. Some of the exports the U.S. wanted to ban were met with reluctance by the Europeans, who would essentially be telling their own companies to forgo several billion dollars in annual revenues from Russia.
When there was a deadlock, U.S. negotiators would put Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the phone.
“You can say ‘no’ now, but when the body bags are coming out of Ukraine, you’re not going to want to be a holdout,” Raimondo said she told allied counterparts. “Do the right thing.”
Everyone signed on — and before the invasion.
Raimondo said what ultimately drove the agreement and the fast timeline was the threat of Putin’s imminent attack on Ukraine.
“We all got religion fast that it was time to band together and stick together,” she said. “If you cause enough pain, isolate Putin, it will bring this war to an end.”
The wealthiest nations in the world — outside of China — are directly confronting Putin on their preferred terms. They have imposed sanctions in which their strengths intersect with Russia’s vulnerabilities. Russia is reliant on the U.S., the EU, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan for cutting-edge technologies and investment, so the allies decided to cut Moscow off.
It’s a strategic play designed to trap Putin in a downward spiral, as foreign investors pull out their money in response to the atrocities. It’s also a remarkable show of unity that could be tested in the coming weeks by the allies’ own dependence on fossil fuels.
A group of economists estimated Thursday that EU countries have transferred more than 13.3 billion euros ($14.7 billion) to Russia for oil, natural gas and coal since the war began, essentially funding Putin’s war machine.
While the allied talks in the lead-up to the war were critical, the EU was not just waiting around for U.S. direction to act. Bloc members had been consulting for months.
One EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal talks, outlined in an interview as far back as January potential penalties that included the export ban, noting that the EU had held together its coalition on enforcing sanctions since Russia’s 2014 occupation of parts of the Donbas region in Ukraine.
But this time, the U.S. and EU responded to Russia’s aggression with a novel set of policies to cripple Putin’s ability to fight by denying it access to the semiconductors, computers, telecommunications equipment, lasers and sensors integral to war materiel.
This is a supply chain squeeze that will force Russia to raid existing airplanes, tanks and other gear for spare parts — essentially eroding its military and economic capacity. The same U.S. and EU officials dealing with their own supply chain challenges after the pandemic found a way to amplify the problem for Russia through trade regulations.
In a sign of early success, U.S. officials point to the closing of Lada auto plants in Russia and the more than 300 companies that have stopped doing business with Russia. The companies are not just Starbucks, but chipmakers such as Germany’s Infineon that said it stopped all direct and indirect deliveries to Russia as well as technical support.
Within days of the invasion, the allies blocked the foreign assets of Russia’s central bank. Two senior Biden administration officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss the strategy planning and spoke on condition of anonymity. said this option was not initially presented to allies out of concern that Russia could move its money ahead of time. They waited to present the asset freeze until the invasion started and the images of bombings and death compelled the Europeans to almost immediately agree.
The freeze rendered half of the more than $600 billion in Putin’s war chest unusable. While the Russian stock market has been closed and the value of the ruble has plunged, the sanctions are designed so that the financial effects tightens over time. As long as Ukraine is able to hold out with military aid against severe casualties, the sanctions will do more to exhaust Putin.
EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis on Thursday praised the “very good coordination” among nations and said the sanctions “are biting hard. Russia’s financial markets are close to collapse.” He also noted that the sanctions create costs for the allies, though the price is much less than the consequences of the war spreading.
Yet with every new round of sanctions, the unity of the 27 EU members is tested ever more. If imposing a ban on Russian oil and gas comes up, Germany and Italy, both heavily dependent on Russian energy, will be in a tough spot to contain the drive of several eastern member nations like Poland and the Baltic states that want to hit Putin as hard as possible as soon as possible. The U.S. is less dependent on Russian oil and natural gas, making it easier for Biden to ban those imports earlier this month.
There is also the risk that the sanctions will fail to stop Putin or that Russia can still find ways to bring goods into its economy. Trade data analyzed by ImportGenius show that China supplanted Germany in 2021 as the leading source of exports to Russia — and U.S. officials say that Russia has solicited help from the Chinese government.
On Twitter, Olivier Blanchard, former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund and now a fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, equated the sanctions to the bombing of German factories during World War II. Those bombings disrupted the German war machine in ways that made it impossible to prolong an extended fight — and economists had a role in choosing the targets.
For all that has been done, question remain about whether it is enough.
Blanchard recommends expanding the export controls from defense-related production to “anything which disorganizes production” in the Russian economy. If Russian-made refrigerators need a gasket made in the EU, restricting access to that gasket makes it harder for the Russian economy to function, he said.
Tania Babina, a finance professor at Columbia University who was born in Ukraine, said that sanctions tend not to stop dictators and she warned that Putin might ultimately become even more entrenched unless the U.S. and EU take more aggressive action. She said Europeans need to add sanctions that ban the use of Russian oil and natural gas.
“He is going to throw everything to win, will send his grandma to fight if needed,” Babina said. “He cannot lose Ukraine. That is why it is so paramount to cut off Russia’s energy export revenues.”
But Babina noted that there is another far more chilling cost to the allied strategy of sanctions: Ukrainian lives.
“How many people do we let die before Putin runs out of assets?” she asked.
___
Associated Press writer Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this report.
