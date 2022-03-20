News
Sunday Bulletin Board: How do you get from ‘The Match Game’ to Deney Terrio, in just a few simple, unchoreographed steps?
The highfalutin amusements
RANCID BEEF of South St. Paul reports: “Subject: These days.”
“I got sucked into an Internet black hole.
“I was wondering about a frequent panelist on ‘The Match Game.’ I couldn’t remember his name, so off to the Internet I went.
“Turns out it was Dick Martin, which led me to ‘Laugh-In,’ which led me to Lily Tomlin, Jo Anne Worley, and Waylon Flowers, which led me to ‘Solid Gold,’ which led me to ‘Dance Fever,’ which led me to Deney Terrio, which led me to wondering: Why on earth was I reading about Deney Terrio?
“Such a productive Monday night.
“Stupid Internet.”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: We beg to differ. Informative, entertaining, unscripted journeys are what the Internet is so very good at — and so very welcome, if you ask us.
As for today’s Website of the Day . . . well, that might just possibly be overdoing it.
Hmmmmmmmm
Grandma Pat, “formerly of rural Roberts, Wisconsin”: “Subject: Where in the World was Aunt Hazel?
“One hundred years ago, in the southern Minnesota town of Blue Earth, my Aunt Hazel made a choice. She had finished Normal School and could have taught in a country school like her sister Helen. Instead, she chose to go to Chicago and work in a bank. She was in her 20s during those Roaring Twenties, after all.
“Some years later she moved to St. Paul, where other members of the family lived. When I was young, I loved to listen to her stories. She told me about her childhood, about famous horses, and about her apartment in Chicago.
“Now, as I go through her old photo albums, it occurs to me that perhaps, just perhaps, I did not hear all of her stories. For instance: Why were many of the photos labeled Florida, California, and Colorado? What kind of a car was she driving, and where was the glamour portrait taken?
“Where in the world were you, Aunt Hazel?”
Come again?
Another episode of creative hearing, reported by RUSTY of St. Paul: “Today I showered, put on my cleanest, most intact underwear, and went to my doctor appointment.
“The nurse went over my history by looking at my electronic chart. Basically spoke what was listed and wanted me to say yes or no:
“‘Allergic to Isoflurane.’
“‘Yes.’
“‘Medications.’ Went over them all.
“‘Never smoked tobacco.’
“‘Correct.’
“‘Never chewed tobacco.’
“‘Right.’
“‘Never bathe.’ Well, that is what I heard coming through her mask: ‘Never bathe.’
“‘Umm, I just took a shower before coming.’
“‘What?!’
”’You said I “never bathe.” Not correct. I do bathe, and I just showered.’
“‘Never VAPE! I said: “Never vape.”‘
“Ah, never vape. She’s lucky, at my age, that I even know what that is. And no, I have never vaped. Especially while bathing.
“I relayed this story later in the day to a friend. She said a friend of hers had taken her 90-year-old dad grocery shopping. At the register, the bagger asked him if he wanted ‘Paper or plastic?’
“Incredulous, he turned to his daughter and said: ‘She just called me a bastard!’”
Life as we know it
Deadly Sins and Downsizing Division
DEBK of Rosemount reports: “This Lent, I am doing battle with envy, the deadly sin excited primarily by my encounters with the library at the Nininger estate of THE ASTRONOMER and his Good Wife. It’s the shelves that get my envy juices to flowing. In my view, the book collection runs too heavily to Kepler and Pascal and their cronies, fellows I know only by reputation. Worse, Caskie Stinnett and Wendell Berry are poorly represented, and Marilynne Robinson is absent entirely. Otherwise, THE ASTRONOMER’s library is a magnificent thing: so many shelves, all logically organized and regularly dusted.
“If THE ASTRONOMER and his Good Wife ever sell their home, they should steel themselves to receive advice from some perky professional stager that ‘today’s buyer’ doesn’t like books and doesn’t want bookshelves. It’s the counsel Taxman and I received when we were preparing our Rosemount house for sale. We ignored the suggestion that we’d ‘do better’ to tear out our bookshelves and ‘reimagine’ our modest upstairs library as ‘electronics space.’ I trust our Nininger friends would do the same in such circumstances.
“Moving to the old farmhouse, which came equipped with no library and no shelves, did require us to part with a great many books. In the five years since, we have come to rue many of the literary dispositions we made. I cast away my teaching copies of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice’ but kept two sets of the James Herriot books, all of the Vince Flynns, and more than a few volumes of flatulence jokes geared to sixth-grade boys. You get the idea: Mistakes were made in the frenzy of downsizing.
“We’ve corrected some of our errors, a process aided by used-book sellers and by the installation of bookshelves in part of the house formerly known as the Top-Secret Room. But there are still gaps, one of which was made known to me a week or so ago as I listened to a podcast by a witty philosopher who was advising listeners to take a close look at Book IV of ‘The Metamorphoses.’ It’s been a half-century since I (perfunctorily) read Ovid, but the podcaster made a strong case for digging out my copy. Alas, a thorough search of our pretend library turned up nothing. Concluding that I had parted company with my college copy of the book, I resolved to order a new one.
“The purchase of anything related to the Greeks or Romans requires consultation with our friend Hesiod, who has more than a passing acquaintance with both of those ancient cultures. Hesiod is busy these days with his own Lenten regimen, part of which is to read ‘The Divine Comedy’ — in Italian. But I figured — rightly, it turns out — that he’d find time to answer my question about which translation of ‘The Metamorphoses’ I should purchase. Ever the teacher, Hesiod began this way: ‘First off, what language do you want to read it in?’”
Our horses, ourselves (cont., cont.)
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes again: “Subject: Saga of Big River — III.
“I don’t know if it has anything to do with clean living or just plain good luck, but one of the most charming persons ever to be a fixture at Big River Stables was Sister Maryann. She grew up on a farm near Benson, Minnesota, so she wasn’t afraid of hard work. Her job at the university included grounds upkeep — growing and planting flowers and mowing grass. She acquired the name ‘Sister John Deere,’ and it stuck.
“Sister John Deere came out to Big River Stables frequently. She said it was her ‘Hermitage,’ where she could relax and be herself. While certainly not so palatial nor anywhere near so expansive as the home farm of Andrew Jackson, it was an escape of city life for Maryann. She often would stay for the weekend and feed the horses when I was out of town. She could be found riding Nathan, my son’s full-blooded Arabian. She drove my farm tractor, an old 1941 Ford 9N, as if she had done so forever.
“One morning we rode horses down some old, unmaintained trails through the woods. Branches would hang down, draping their leaves across the paths, brushing our faces as our horses meandered towards the river. It seems that there was something particularly refreshing going down those trails. Protected by the trees, the breezes were minimal, yet the scents of the dew-laden grasses and leaves felt amplified. Later in the day, you would not be able to see the sparkling spider webs that collected the dew. Suddenly, from out of nowhere jumped six or eight, certainly a lot, of white-tailed deer. They held their bright white tails upright as they scooted away from us. The horses spooked, and Maryann came crashing down. I felt so bad, but at least she was OK. She lost trust in Nathan from that experience, and afterwards she did ride Knight, our other Arabian. He was as white as the tails on those deer. I usually rode him.
“One April I had a meeting in San Francisco, and Sister John Deere fed the horses and slept with our dog. It turned out that we got more than a foot of snow and she was snowed in for several days until we got back. Actually, she enjoyed the isolation as neighbors came over and helped her out. Everyone around us knew and loved Sister John Deere.”
Radio Days (cont.)
Another chapter from The Gram With a Thousand Rules: “Our little radio station played music most of the day, and since our Music Librarian had been
working in radio for years, she had acquired quite a collection of 78-rpm records. The shelves were stacked, floor to ceiling. Most of them were covered with dust, because she had a handful of favorites which she lugged into the Control Room each day.
“‘The Glow-Worm’ (‘Glow, little glow-worm, glimmer, glimmer’) was her favorite. The poor Engineers saw that on the schedule at least three times every hour, and we had to endure listening to it over our individual wall speakers. When it wasn’t airing, she hummed it as she walked down the halls.
“Her other fetish was gumdrop displays. I never realized how many occasions could be turned into holidays until I went to work at that radio station. With gumdrops and toothpicks, she would make elaborate displays to commemorate every occasion.
“She was very nice to me when I was new on the job, and she helped me organize the filing system. My friend, whom I replaced, was extremely competent at her job in spite of filing everything under Miscellaneous. The file drawers held in proper alphabetical order 26 folders, labeled ‘A-Miscellaneous,’ ‘B-Miscellaneous,’ etc., and on my desk was a large wooden box, stacked high. It was labeled in large block letters: ‘MISCELLANEOUS.’”
Where’ve you gone, Mrs. Malaprop?
THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills: “A political pundit on TV made this observation: ‘Their footprints are all over this.’
“Must have made it difficult to decipher.”
BULLETIN BOARD NOTES: Wednesday morning, a political pundit on the radio referred to “the 800-pound elephant in the room.”
These political pundits are losin’ it!
Website of the Day: “Dick Martin Top 25 Match Game Episodes,” at tinyurl.com/martin-match
News
Letters: Do this, don’t do that with the Minnesota budget surplus
Do’s & Don’ts of the Minnesota state budget surplus from a former accountant.
Don’t:
Fund new or old programs that become additional permanent spending. These decisions should be debated carefully and voted on by the normal budgeting process.
Don’t give it back to taxpayers. What! Why?
- The top 20% of earners who contributed the most deserve it, but don’t need it.
- Everyone else contributed far less and don’t deserve it.
- We don’t need more inflationary spending programs.
Do:
Pay the unemployment insurance owed by businesses to the federal government.
Save at least half for a reserve to borrow from interest-free which will save hundreds of millions of unnecessary bond interest payments in the future.
Pay down some of the massive, accumulated bond debt which will save hundreds of millions of dollars a year in unnecessary bond interest payments right now.
Finally, if we do the above, do consider permanent tax relief for Minnesota taxpayers who are clearly overtaxed.
Bob Andersen, Edina
Far greater threats
I often like Joe Soucheray’s columns even when I disagree with his conclusions. He departed from his usual thoughtfulness and launched into what could only be described as a temper tantrum on Sunday, March 13.
First, if one looks closely at the various proposals for alternative and renewable energy sources, none of them advocate an immediate end to the use of fossil fuels. They all realize that the shift will take time, probably decades, to implement. Even if you don’t believe that climate change is a problem, being dependent on foreign, and often unfriendly, sources of energy is a national security issue.
Second, there is no shortage of oil, gasoline or natural gas in this country. As a nation, we could be entirely energy independent. Current and future leases and drilling are more than sufficient to supply the needs for decades to come. But, as even Fox admitted during the run-up in gas prices in 2008 (George W. Bush was president!), neither the president nor any political party nor any environmental movement controls prices.
The flow of energy products from the ground to the consumer is controlled by for-profit corporations. As a free-market advocate, I’m sure Mr. Soucheray is in favor of these corporations’ pursuit of maximum profits. Right now, there is no incentive for oil companies to pump more as that would only drive down the price they could charge.
Finally, the claim that we will no longer be a free and open America if we develop alternatives to fossil fuel is getting very tiresome. There are far greater threats to our freedom than the possible demise of the internal combustion engine; just look at the front page of the very paper for which Mr. Soucheray writes.
Ken Thielman, Woodbury
Fear makes us timid
Every Sunday there’s a particular takeaway, from the New York Times, or one of the talk shows, or our local newspaper. Something stands out, someone puts his or her finger on the essential question. Last Sunday it came from Edward Lotterman in the Pioneer Press.
“The United States is a highly self-sufficient and self-centered nation,” he writes. “We usually discount the problems of others. Failing to empathize with the true difficulties our deepest friends face will be a bad mistake, but one we probably will make.”
Ukraine is dying. We’re doing some things to help, but not enough.
It happened before in 1940 and 1941 when Germany bombed England while England stood tall, refusing to surrender during the Second World War — and all that while, America sat on its hands.
Yes, I know, we’re afraid. Fear makes us timid, and timidity might save the world, or so we hope.
But we need to keep in mind the consequence of failing to do all we can.
Dictators do not stop when they think they’ve won somewhere. They keep on. Putin is using our timidity as a tool.
We need to do more in Ukraine.
Jean Wulterkens, St. Paul
The (sometimes?) false promise of autocracy
Lawrence Goldstone’s Sunday op/ed concerning the false promise of autocracy (March 13) is quite timely. The increased statist involvement in all aspects of life through stimulus and regulation (carrot and stick), as well as the exaltation of certain positions within government (“highest office in the land” or “leader of the free world”), can convey the idea that we are less and less citizens and increasingly subjects.
Unfortunately, instead of fleshing out the dangers of statist thinking while encouraging an informed and involved citizenry, he routes his argumentation into a partisan corner, linking a romanticized view of autocrats to Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo and Tucker Carlson. His statement, “To many on the right, power has become the only political currency worth cultivating,” is patently false. It is predominantly from the right that substantive political, economic, scientific, medical and moral discourse is occurring. The focus is the polestar of Truth, not government diktat. And the goal is government of the people, by the people and for the people.
By contrast, we find lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, debate suppression, investigating doctors who depart from CDC controls, and other proposed and practiced heavy-handedness emanating from other than the right. The popularity of Marxian thought in various sectors of American culture is just an incipient form of autocracy. And Mr. Goldstone didn’t touch it. I wonder why. Perhaps to him the promise of autocracy is only false when in the wrong hands.
Jim Nash, White Bear Lake
News
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
Worried you might be at increased risk due to a family history of breast cancer, colon cancer or another potentially deadly top-tier disease? Curious about your genetic ancestry? There’s a database for that, and it’s coming to the Twin Cities in May.
Over the next four years, HealthPartners is seeking at least 100,000 volunteers throughout the metro to add their partial DNA sequence to the fast-growing “myGenetics” database. Results from the saliva testing are integrated into patient health records with the goal of assisting with their clinical care, with the intent of also helping medical researchers across the country better understand how to close key health gaps.
“It’s the wave of the future as we talk about personalized medicine,” said Dr. Steve Connelly, co-executive medical director at Bloomington-based HealthPartners Care Group, in an interview.
No money changes hands between volunteers and HealthPartners, but participants receive an advanced health screening and the chance to improve science research. Other patient benefits include insights into everything from a volunteer’s lactose and gluten tolerance to vitamin D levels and coffee consumption, as well as an Ancestry.com-style analysis of the volunteer’s ancestral origins.
The concept is hardly unprecedented. Helix, the California-based genetics testing lab that maintains the myGenetics database, has similar arrangements with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and three other medical campuses: the University of Arizona, Advent Health in the Orlando suburbs and the Medical University of South Carolina.
“The information in this field is really ballooning,” Connelly said. “It seems like it’s increasing exponentially, which allows us to understand where our gaps are in our ability to treat, and hopefully how to close those gaps and better screen the population.”
DNA AND ‘HEALTHY NEVADA’
Think of genetic testing as a next-level medical checkup using little more than a saliva sample. DNA is the nucleic acid within chromosomes that carry the building blocks of your life, and scientists have found that mapping DNA sequences — literally writing out the base recipe to your body — can reveal key information about where your forbearers came from, your propensity to certain diseases and other personal indicators.
Helix found that as many as 1 in 75 participants in a Nevada screening were at risk for a serious health issue, of which 90 percent would not have been discovered through traditional health screenings.
During the Renown Health Institute’s “Healthy Nevada” project, some 10,000 volunteers signed up for screenings in the first four days, and 40 percent went on to meet with a doctor for a follow-up health care appointment. The overwhelming majority opted in for future research.
The sequencing doesn’t map the patient’s full genome, but it’s enough to screen for a variety of existing or potential cancers, including hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, as well as Lynch syndrome, which is often linked to colon, uterine, bile duct and kidney cancers. It also screens for familial hypercholesterolemia, a chromosome defect that leaves the body unable to remove low-density cholesterol from the blood.
“If they have a gene for breast cancer, we can talk to them about it,” Connelly said. “We can potentially intervene earlier, and it can help guide us to do better research.
“Later, if say someone is developing a new therapeutic for breast cancer, the company may be able to access that data,” said Connelly, noting Helix has taken a “sequence once, query often” approach. “Helix has the ability to conduct research on that genetic code for quite a while.”
Connelly pointed to the example of Keytruda, or Pembrolizumab, an injectable therapeutic widely advertised to treat head, neck and stomach cancers.
“If the person’s cancer has a particular genetic mutation, that drug Keytruda is most effective in those patients to prolong survival or decrease the size of a tumor,” Connelly said. “That’s a concrete example of genetics. We’re just on the precipice of this, but genetics is a way to truly craft personalized care for people with similar conditions. My lung cancer is going to be different than yours. … That’s the wave of the future. We’re just at the tip of the spear of this stuff.”
PATIENT PRIVACY
To ensure patient privacy, personal identifying markers such as names are stripped away from the sequences before they’re shared with medical researchers, though the patient identity is known to HealthPartners and Helix, Connelly said.
Jaclyn Tan Eng, head of marketing for Helix, said third-party health care researchers go through an approval process and sign a contract requiring them to adhere to privacy restrictions. They’ll be able to analyze data in “a secure computing environment” controlled by Helix and will never have access to information that directly identifies participants.
Still, experts caution that patients participating in any genomics research should keep in mind that any information added to their medical record can be viewed by anyone with access to the record.
Dr. Ellen Clayton, a professor of pediatrics, law and health policy at Vanderbilt University Law School not associated with the database, noted that could include a prospective life insurer or disability insurer, if they’ve been authorized.
Health insurance is a different story, as the federal Affordable Care Act mandates that you cannot be denied health insurance because of pre-existing medical conditions. Minnesota, like most states, also has its own Genetic Discrimination Act, which prevents health insurance companies from setting premiums based on the results of genetic tests.
“You have quite a bit of protection for health insurance,” Clayton said. “You have some protection for employment discrimination.”
UNCERTAINTIES
Experts have noted that interpreting the results of genomic testing isn’t always straightforward, and testing doesn’t always yield “yes or no” answers to health questions, especially in an evolving field.
Cells multiply all the time, but they don’t always make perfect copies of themselves. There’s been plenty of scientific literature around ambiguous test results revealing gene mutations that might cause cancer or might not do anything at all.
Some genetic testing companies don’t even bother to report back on mystery mutations, or “variants of uncertain significance,” which surface in as many as 20 percent of tests.
“Like whole body scans, and even things like mammograms, there’s some information that isn’t that useful or is unnecessarily alarming,” said Kenny Beckman, director of the University of Minnesota’s Genomics Center. On the other hand, “there are certainly whole countries who have decided to do this to everybody. Someday your genome will probably be sequenced when you’re born.”
With any research, said Beckman, it’s important to read the fine print and ask how patient information will be used by the private sector. In essence: What’s in it for them?
In the case of the myGenetics database, health providers such as HealthPartners pay Helix to conduct the test itself and to handle the sequencing of the DNA and provide the data, according to a spokesperson.
Information about how to participate in the myGenetics database will be posted closer to the rollout in May at healthpartners.com/genetic-health-testing.
News
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Joe Biden correctly argues that the struggle between democracy and autocracy is the defining conflict of our time. So which system performs better under stress?
For the last several years the autocracies seemed to have the upper hand. In autocracy, power is centralized. Leaders can respond to challenges quickly, shift resources decisively. China showed that autocracies can produce mass prosperity. Autocracy has made global gains and democracy continues to decline.
In democracies, on the other hand, power is decentralized, often polarized and paralytic. The American political system has become distrusted and dysfunctional. A homegrown would-be autocrat won the White House. Academics have written popular books with titles like “How Democracies Die.”
Yet the past few weeks have been revelatory. It’s become clear that when it comes to the most important functions of government, autocracy has severe weaknesses. This is not an occasion for democratic triumphalism; it’s an occasion for a realistic assessment of authoritarian ineptitude and perhaps instability. What are those weaknesses?
The wisdom of many is better than the wisdom of megalomaniacs.
In any system, one essential trait is: How does information flow? In democracies, policymaking is usually done more or less in public and there are thousands of experts offering facts and opinions. Many economists last year said inflation would not be a problem, but Larry Summers and others said it would, and they turn out to have been right. We still make mistakes, but the system learns.
Often in autocracies, decisions are made within a small, closed circle. Information flows are distorted by power. No one tells the top man what he doesn’t want to hear. The Russian intelligence failure about Ukraine has been astounding. Vladimir Putin understood nothing about what the Ukrainian people wanted, how they would fight or how his own army had been ruined by corruption and kleptocrats.
People want their biggest life.
Human beings these days want to have full, rich lives and make the most of their potential. The liberal ideal is that people should be left as free as possible to construct their own ideal. Autocracies restrict freedom for the sake of order.
So many of the best and brightest are now fleeing Russia. The American ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, points out that Hong Kong is suffering a devastating brain drain. Bloomberg reports, “The effects of the brain drain in sectors such as education, health care and even finance will likely be felt by residents for years to come.
American institutions now have nearly as many top-tier AI researchers from China as from the United States. Given the chance, talented people will go where fulfillment lies.
Organization man turns into gangster man.
People rise through autocracies by ruthlessly serving the organization, the bureaucracy. That ruthlessness makes them aware others may be more ruthless and manipulative, so they become paranoid and despotic. They often personalize power so they are the state, and the state is them. Any dissent is taken as a personal affront. They may practice what scholars call “negative selection.” They don’t hire the smartest and best people. Such people might be threatening. They hire the dimmest and the most mediocre. You get a government of third-raters (witness the leaders of the Russian military).
Ethnonationalism self-inebriates.
Everybody worships something. In a liberal democracy, worship of the nation (which is particular) is balanced by the love of liberal ideals (which are universal). With the demise of communism, authoritarianism lost a major source of universal values. National glory is pursued with intoxicating fundamentalism.
“I believe in passionarity, in the theory of passionarity,” Putin declared last year. He continued: “We have an infinite genetic code.” Passionarity is a theory created by Russian ethnologist Lev Gumilyov that holds that each nation has its own level of mental and ideological energy, its own expansionary spirit. Putin seems to believe Russia is exceptional on front after front and “on the march.” This kind of crackpot nationalism deludes people into pursuing ambitions far beyond their capacity.
Government against the people is a recipe for decline.
Democratic leaders, at least in theory, serve their constituents. Autocratic leaders, in practice, serve their own regime and longevity, even if it means neglecting their people. Thomas J. Bollyky, Tara Templin and Simon Wigley illustrate how life expectancy improvements have slowed in countries that have recently transitioned to autocracies. A study of more than 400 dictators across 76 countries by Richard Jong-A-Pin and Jochen O. Mierau found that a one-year increase in a dictator’s age decreases his nation’s economic growth by 0.12 percentage points.
When the Soviet Union fell, we learned that the CIA had overstated the Soviet economy and Soviet military might. It’s just very hard to successfully run a big society through centralized power.
To me, the lesson is that even when we’re confronting so-far successful autocracies like China, we should learn to be patient and trust our liberal democratic system. When we are confronting imperial aggressors like Putin, we should trust the ways we are responding now.
If we steadily, patiently and remorselessly ramp up the economic, technological and political pressure, the weaknesses inherent in the regime will grow and grow.
Sunday Bulletin Board: How do you get from ‘The Match Game’ to Deney Terrio, in just a few simple, unchoreographed steps?
Letters: Do this, don’t do that with the Minnesota budget surplus
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Alexander R.M. Boyle: The IRS must be properly funded. Here’s why.
Readers and writers: From hockey to hospice, a look at two new novels by MN writers
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: You’re going to have to stay up later for star-gazing
Fact check: Republican statements on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s judicial record
Zelenskyy says siege of Mariupol involved war crimes
Schedule: Minnesota 2022 high school boys basketball state tournament brackets
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
-
News3 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship