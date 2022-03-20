News
Variety St. Louis and St. Louis Boy Scouts launches new program for teens with disabilities
ST. LOUIS – Variety St. Louis has teamed up with St. Louis Boy Scouts to launch a Variety Venturing Crew for teens with disabilities.
The partnership provides St. Louis-area teens with special needs the ability to explore new adventures. The launch of this program unlocks a world of adventure for St. Louis teens with disabilities.
Variety Venturing Crew is a co-ed and youth-led program, and it’s the first of its kind in St. Louis. It provides special needs teens access to customized experiences like archery, camping, fishing, horseback riding, rock climbing and more.
Enrollment in the program is free to teens 14 years of age or older with a medically diagnosed physical or development disability.
The program serves teens living within the 30 surrounding counties in the Great St. Louis / Southern Illinois region.
The program is modeled off the Boy Scouts popular teen-focused Venturing Crew, which launched nationally in 1998. The Boy Scouts and Variety will officially kick off the new program at an event today at the Beaumont Scout Reservation. Teens and children with disabilities will learn about Variety Venturing Crew, go horseback riding and meet other families through Variety.
Variety empowers children with physical and developmental disabilities by giving access to critical medical equipment and therapies, along with Camp and Performing Arts programs, which provide opportunities for recreation, socialization. The goals of both the longtime Venturing Crew and the new Variety Venturing Crew are to encourage teens to explore and learn new passions, make new friends and discover the world around them.
News
How a St. Paul real estate planner took his ailing startup into overdrive during the pandemic
After two years of working out of coffeeshops, in early 2020 prospects were looking up for D’Angelos Svenkeson and his startup commercial real estate and planning firm, NEOO Partners, just before they got terrible.
Composed at the time of St. Paul-born Svenkeson and co-founder Denetrick Powers of North Minneapolis, NEOO Partners had just landed a key contract with Ramsey County and the Center for Economic Inclusion to coordinate community outreach around the county’s long-term planning.
Then the pandemic hit, and that contract was the only active project they had left on their roster. With commercial prospects on pause, they were whittled down to a single client.
“I said, ‘This is the hardest year we’ve ever had,’ ” said Svenkeson, who runs one of the few Black-owned planning and real estate firms in the Midwest. “We survived losing 90 percent of our revenue in 2020. As a man of faith, I say it’s only through God that we’re able to do what we’re doing now.”
‘TO RENEW THE MIND’
And relative to the dog days of 2020, NEOO Partners is doing a lot more than either man — both of them former real estate managers with Thor Construction — could have anticipated.
The economic-development projects keeping their team busy stretch from the Victoria Theater and Metro Transit “Purple Line” in St. Paul to reconstruction efforts at George Floyd Square and along Lake Street in Minneapolis. Farther afield, there’s riverfront plans in Rochester, Minn., a housing-and-commerce project in Brooklyn Center and on down to the state of Mississippi, where Svenkeson went to graduate school.
NEOO is short for “Ananeoo,” which comes from Ephesians in the Greek New Testament and means “to renew the mind.” With a new bumper crop of clients, it’s as fitting a title as any for the period of transformative change that their small firm is going through and trying to activate for others, some of whom are in their own desperate straits. These days, they’ve hardly had to market themselves. Most of their clients have been inbound.
Svenkeson recently ditched his coat and tie, donned comfy athletic wear, let his once close-cropped hair grow and relocated from one floor to another within the Osborn 370 building on Wabasha Street in downtown St. Paul.
NEOO Partners, which employed just the two founders little more than a year ago, needed to make room for their eighth and ninth employees: Menaka Mohan, a former principal planner for the city of St. Paul, and real estate agent Dionne Gharamu-Nrumaachi, a former housing project manager for the city.
After losing 90 percent of his paying customers/revenue in 2020, why is this man smiling? The same reason he ditched the coat and tie and just hired 7 or more employees…including Menaka Mohan, a former principal planner for the city of St. Paul. pic.twitter.com/LsuXq88OJV
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 18, 2022
There’s nothing exotic or unfamiliar about small clients going through hard times for Svenkeson, whose grandfather moved to St. Paul from the deep south to drive buses for Metro Transit. The same holds true for Powers, who got his professional start as a community organizer curating arts festivals with his uncle in North Minneapolis.
In fact, understanding how to talk to people in need has become a kind of calling card for their startup.
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, REAL ESTATE ANALYSIS
Among their recent undertakings, NEOO Partners will lead community engagement and a real estate development analysis of the areas surrounding 17 of the 22 future transit stations that will line the Purple Line, a bus rapid transit corridor that could stretch from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake. That analysis, conducted on behalf of Ramsey County, will look at everything from potential housing to commerce.
“We’re a piece of a very large team, but that’s a significant project,” said Svenkeson, noting they partnered with engineering consultants Toole Design and three other companies to respond to the county’s competitive request for proposals.
They’re also working with the city of Minneapolis on infrastructure planning around East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, commonly known as George Floyd Square after the man who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.
Through a contract with the Lake Street Council, NEOO Partners has helped some 27 businesses along Lake Street heavily impacted by riots and arson to source vendors and line up financing for rebuilding efforts.
“A lot of them are not capitalized to rebuild what they had,” Svenkeson noted. “A lot of the property was depreciated, where construction costs would outpace replacement value. It was about helping them to right-size (their plans) and understanding what funding sources are available. … We haven’t seen a landslide of capital investment.”
RICE STREET TO DALE STREET
Among the limited funding sources that have emerged, they’ve been able to steer business owners to Sunrise Banks and New Markets Tax Credits, a type of federally-authorized investment tool for low-income neighborhoods. The city of Minneapolis has been able to help at least a handful of property owners through its commercial property development fund, which offers 40-year forgivable loans to owners who agree to remain on-site for the long term.
“It’s a really, really catalytic tool to incentivize local ownership of a project,” Svenkeson said. “That covers 20 to 30 percent of a project cost. It’s a tool we can’t wait for St. Paul to adopt. We’re hoping St. Paul is able to do something like that because University Avenue still has a lot of displaced property owners.”
In St. Paul, “it’s also about the people looking to come into the avenue,” he added. “Rice Street to Dale Street, there’s a whole corridor that’s looking a little sleepy right now, that could be activated with (new) community-based businesses and community-based owners.”
Four property owners along Lake Street have hired NEOO Partners to continue on as their real estate consultant, including the owners of the Odd Fellows building, which was once home to the El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub.
“In July of 2021, everything started clicking,” Svenkeson said, motioning over to Powers, who arranged enough contracts last year to keep nine workers fully occupied for more than 18 months. “From July to December, he booked out all of 2022 and into 2023.”
WHAT CHANGED?
If business is looking up compared with 2020, what changed?
Among municipal clients, there’s a growing realization that traditional community engagement around public transit and economic development hasn’t always delivered buy-in from residents and small-business owners, especially in communities of color that may not be closely keyed in to City Hall.
“Business development for us has been 99 percent in-bound,” Svenkeson said. “People have reached out to us as we’ve achieved success with clients.”
NEOO’s approach, Svenkeson said, is to include non-financial assets when they analyze how a business fits into a business corridor’s bigger picture. For instance, bulldozing a beloved ethnic diner to make room for a transit corridor probably isn’t going to win over local residents, boost small business or help promote the project to the general public, unless that diner can be somehow be folded into a new mixed-use business within the project.
Powers said relationship-building is a big part of outreach in neighborhoods accustomed to feeling their priorities have been glossed over.
‘TOOK A LEAP TOGETHER’
Tawanna Black, founder of the Center for Economic Inclusion, recalled relying on NEOO during the pandemic to organize community engagement around Ramsey County’s 10-year economic competitiveness and inclusion plan. When the pandemic hit, Svenkeson and Powers scrapped their “street team” approach and had to pivot to an online format they assembled.
“It was about two entrepreneurs who were going into a project, and really valued each other’s expertise, and took a leap together,” Black said.
The Center for Economic Inclusion plans to connect Black and Latina entrepreneurs enrolled in its upcoming business accelerator to NEOO Partners for guidance in analyzing real estate prospects for potential brick-and-mortar storefronts. Svenkeson said far too often, small new companies get locked into lengthy predatory leases that burn through their starting capital just when they need it most.
The center also plans to work with the planners on a nascent effort to help Black business owners buy the storefront properties they rent.
Svenkeson, who grew up in St. Paul and played football for Central High School, prides himself on being the numbers guy within the firm, with a focus on real estate finance. He spent nearly three years as a vice president of development with Thor Construction after getting his master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Jackson State University in Mississippi.
Powers, a former development manager with Thor, co-founded an e-commerce bow tie company, served as a transit organizer for the Harrison Neighborhood Association and earned a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
News
ASK IRA: Do Heat stand alone in their quest for No. 1 in East?
Q: Mr. Winderman, I’m going to say it again: We are not scared or ducking anybody. Brooklyn doesn’t scare Miami. Maybe another team would be, but we’re not built to have fear. There are enough key defenders on our roster for those decisive fourth-quarter stops. We just need everyone in rhythm before the playoffs start and it’s Heat in 5. Tell your media friends in Brooklyn to start preparing their excuses for losing now. They will have plenty. — Swann.
A: I’m not saying scared. I’m just saying that there could be paths of lesser resistance. Yes, I appreciate you might have to go through all of the toughest challenges in order to get to the NBA Finals. But there is something to be said about advancing a round or two before an ultimate challenge. And while the Heat have myriad defenders, I’m not sure there is such a thing in today’s NBA as a Kevin Durant stopper (or even a Kyrie Irving stopper). That will have to be schemed. And even then, it will require the collective best. So, no, not Heat in five. In fact, with the Bucks holding out Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday and Joel Embiid to possibly sit out one of the next two for the 76ers, I’m not sure that anyone else necessarily wants No. 1 in the East. And perhaps they know of the potential trap ahead.
Q: You recently wrote, “and I’m not sure that Erik Spoelstra is willing to go 10 deep.” I don’t understand why he does not utilize what he has sitting on the bench and play them all. For instance, it’s pick-on Duncan Robinson day and he gets two quick fouls against him. So Spo sits him down and the substitute also gets two quick fouls against him. Does Spo sit him also? I say yes and go to the third man. These players are thought to bring value to the team. In the playoffs, everyone is ready to play, so play them, even if it’s only for five minutes. That way starters and second team have more of a breather. Your thoughts. — John, Pompano Beach.
A: First, thanks for reading. Now a bunch to unpack. Basketball largely is a sport of continuity. Different players bring different skill sets and require different approaches. So if you constantly are running players in and out of games, cohesion is lost. With some players, you play in transition. With others, it’s more based in the halfcourt. You can play big. You can play small. But you can’t be everything to everyone in 48 minutes. Plus, playing five minutes at a time does not allow for players to warm to situations. So, yes, if there’s foul trouble or an injury, of course you want everyone to be ready. But this is a league about stars, and in the playoffs, nobody matters more than your leading man. So you cater to them, even if it means the 10th man never gets off the bench. That doesn’t mean that 10th, 11th or 12th man can’t have a moment, shouldn’t be ready for his moment. It just means that all the planning goes into maximizing the top of your rotation.
Q: Ira, it seems like teams are sometimes waiting for when Bam Adebayo switches out to a guard on defense. More and more passes are going inside to Bam’s original matchup, who is now being guarded by Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, etc. The result is an easy basket by the opposition. Probably the other team has strategized what to do when Bam switches out and leaves his cover to someone else. Do you think Bam should switch less or is a new strategy on defense needed? — Rich, Plantation.
A: But there also are cases where the preference is the opposing big man being the one with the shot, rather than a dynamic opposing wing (I would think the Heat would be more than willing to cede attempts to Andre Drummond if it meant fewer launches for Kevin Durant, for example). Erik Spoelstra has stressed that such switches are dependent on the opposition, matchups, and are not automatic. And when it comes to the playoffs, there will be a particular defensive scheme for each opponent, which, in turn will mean a distinct defensive scheme in each of those matchups for Bam Adebayo. Bam’s defensive versatility opens myriad options for Spoelstra, ones that likely will be fully explored.
()
News
Sunday Bulletin Board: How do you get from ‘The Match Game’ to Deney Terrio, in just a few simple, unchoreographed steps?
The highfalutin amusements
RANCID BEEF of South St. Paul reports: “Subject: These days.”
“I got sucked into an Internet black hole.
“I was wondering about a frequent panelist on ‘The Match Game.’ I couldn’t remember his name, so off to the Internet I went.
“Turns out it was Dick Martin, which led me to ‘Laugh-In,’ which led me to Lily Tomlin, Jo Anne Worley, and Waylon Flowers, which led me to ‘Solid Gold,’ which led me to ‘Dance Fever,’ which led me to Deney Terrio, which led me to wondering: Why on earth was I reading about Deney Terrio?
“Such a productive Monday night.
“Stupid Internet.”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: We beg to differ. Informative, entertaining, unscripted journeys are what the Internet is so very good at — and so very welcome, if you ask us.
As for today’s Website of the Day . . . well, that might just possibly be overdoing it.
Hmmmmmmmm
Grandma Pat, “formerly of rural Roberts, Wisconsin”: “Subject: Where in the World was Aunt Hazel?
“One hundred years ago, in the southern Minnesota town of Blue Earth, my Aunt Hazel made a choice. She had finished Normal School and could have taught in a country school like her sister Helen. Instead, she chose to go to Chicago and work in a bank. She was in her 20s during those Roaring Twenties, after all.
“Some years later she moved to St. Paul, where other members of the family lived. When I was young, I loved to listen to her stories. She told me about her childhood, about famous horses, and about her apartment in Chicago.
“Now, as I go through her old photo albums, it occurs to me that perhaps, just perhaps, I did not hear all of her stories. For instance: Why were many of the photos labeled Florida, California, and Colorado? What kind of a car was she driving, and where was the glamour portrait taken?
“Where in the world were you, Aunt Hazel?”
Come again?
Another episode of creative hearing, reported by RUSTY of St. Paul: “Today I showered, put on my cleanest, most intact underwear, and went to my doctor appointment.
“The nurse went over my history by looking at my electronic chart. Basically spoke what was listed and wanted me to say yes or no:
“‘Allergic to Isoflurane.’
“‘Yes.’
“‘Medications.’ Went over them all.
“‘Never smoked tobacco.’
“‘Correct.’
“‘Never chewed tobacco.’
“‘Right.’
“‘Never bathe.’ Well, that is what I heard coming through her mask: ‘Never bathe.’
“‘Umm, I just took a shower before coming.’
“‘What?!’
”’You said I “never bathe.” Not correct. I do bathe, and I just showered.’
“‘Never VAPE! I said: “Never vape.”‘
“Ah, never vape. She’s lucky, at my age, that I even know what that is. And no, I have never vaped. Especially while bathing.
“I relayed this story later in the day to a friend. She said a friend of hers had taken her 90-year-old dad grocery shopping. At the register, the bagger asked him if he wanted ‘Paper or plastic?’
“Incredulous, he turned to his daughter and said: ‘She just called me a bastard!’”
Life as we know it
Deadly Sins and Downsizing Division
DEBK of Rosemount reports: “This Lent, I am doing battle with envy, the deadly sin excited primarily by my encounters with the library at the Nininger estate of THE ASTRONOMER and his Good Wife. It’s the shelves that get my envy juices to flowing. In my view, the book collection runs too heavily to Kepler and Pascal and their cronies, fellows I know only by reputation. Worse, Caskie Stinnett and Wendell Berry are poorly represented, and Marilynne Robinson is absent entirely. Otherwise, THE ASTRONOMER’s library is a magnificent thing: so many shelves, all logically organized and regularly dusted.
“If THE ASTRONOMER and his Good Wife ever sell their home, they should steel themselves to receive advice from some perky professional stager that ‘today’s buyer’ doesn’t like books and doesn’t want bookshelves. It’s the counsel Taxman and I received when we were preparing our Rosemount house for sale. We ignored the suggestion that we’d ‘do better’ to tear out our bookshelves and ‘reimagine’ our modest upstairs library as ‘electronics space.’ I trust our Nininger friends would do the same in such circumstances.
“Moving to the old farmhouse, which came equipped with no library and no shelves, did require us to part with a great many books. In the five years since, we have come to rue many of the literary dispositions we made. I cast away my teaching copies of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice’ but kept two sets of the James Herriot books, all of the Vince Flynns, and more than a few volumes of flatulence jokes geared to sixth-grade boys. You get the idea: Mistakes were made in the frenzy of downsizing.
“We’ve corrected some of our errors, a process aided by used-book sellers and by the installation of bookshelves in part of the house formerly known as the Top-Secret Room. But there are still gaps, one of which was made known to me a week or so ago as I listened to a podcast by a witty philosopher who was advising listeners to take a close look at Book IV of ‘The Metamorphoses.’ It’s been a half-century since I (perfunctorily) read Ovid, but the podcaster made a strong case for digging out my copy. Alas, a thorough search of our pretend library turned up nothing. Concluding that I had parted company with my college copy of the book, I resolved to order a new one.
“The purchase of anything related to the Greeks or Romans requires consultation with our friend Hesiod, who has more than a passing acquaintance with both of those ancient cultures. Hesiod is busy these days with his own Lenten regimen, part of which is to read ‘The Divine Comedy’ — in Italian. But I figured — rightly, it turns out — that he’d find time to answer my question about which translation of ‘The Metamorphoses’ I should purchase. Ever the teacher, Hesiod began this way: ‘First off, what language do you want to read it in?’”
Our horses, ourselves (cont., cont.)
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes again: “Subject: Saga of Big River — III.
“I don’t know if it has anything to do with clean living or just plain good luck, but one of the most charming persons ever to be a fixture at Big River Stables was Sister Maryann. She grew up on a farm near Benson, Minnesota, so she wasn’t afraid of hard work. Her job at the university included grounds upkeep — growing and planting flowers and mowing grass. She acquired the name ‘Sister John Deere,’ and it stuck.
“Sister John Deere came out to Big River Stables frequently. She said it was her ‘Hermitage,’ where she could relax and be herself. While certainly not so palatial nor anywhere near so expansive as the home farm of Andrew Jackson, it was an escape of city life for Maryann. She often would stay for the weekend and feed the horses when I was out of town. She could be found riding Nathan, my son’s full-blooded Arabian. She drove my farm tractor, an old 1941 Ford 9N, as if she had done so forever.
“One morning we rode horses down some old, unmaintained trails through the woods. Branches would hang down, draping their leaves across the paths, brushing our faces as our horses meandered towards the river. It seems that there was something particularly refreshing going down those trails. Protected by the trees, the breezes were minimal, yet the scents of the dew-laden grasses and leaves felt amplified. Later in the day, you would not be able to see the sparkling spider webs that collected the dew. Suddenly, from out of nowhere jumped six or eight, certainly a lot, of white-tailed deer. They held their bright white tails upright as they scooted away from us. The horses spooked, and Maryann came crashing down. I felt so bad, but at least she was OK. She lost trust in Nathan from that experience, and afterwards she did ride Knight, our other Arabian. He was as white as the tails on those deer. I usually rode him.
“One April I had a meeting in San Francisco, and Sister John Deere fed the horses and slept with our dog. It turned out that we got more than a foot of snow and she was snowed in for several days until we got back. Actually, she enjoyed the isolation as neighbors came over and helped her out. Everyone around us knew and loved Sister John Deere.”
Radio Days (cont.)
Another chapter from The Gram With a Thousand Rules: “Our little radio station played music most of the day, and since our Music Librarian had been
working in radio for years, she had acquired quite a collection of 78-rpm records. The shelves were stacked, floor to ceiling. Most of them were covered with dust, because she had a handful of favorites which she lugged into the Control Room each day.
“‘The Glow-Worm’ (‘Glow, little glow-worm, glimmer, glimmer’) was her favorite. The poor Engineers saw that on the schedule at least three times every hour, and we had to endure listening to it over our individual wall speakers. When it wasn’t airing, she hummed it as she walked down the halls.
“Her other fetish was gumdrop displays. I never realized how many occasions could be turned into holidays until I went to work at that radio station. With gumdrops and toothpicks, she would make elaborate displays to commemorate every occasion.
“She was very nice to me when I was new on the job, and she helped me organize the filing system. My friend, whom I replaced, was extremely competent at her job in spite of filing everything under Miscellaneous. The file drawers held in proper alphabetical order 26 folders, labeled ‘A-Miscellaneous,’ ‘B-Miscellaneous,’ etc., and on my desk was a large wooden box, stacked high. It was labeled in large block letters: ‘MISCELLANEOUS.’”
Where’ve you gone, Mrs. Malaprop?
THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills: “A political pundit on TV made this observation: ‘Their footprints are all over this.’
“Must have made it difficult to decipher.”
BULLETIN BOARD NOTES: Wednesday morning, a political pundit on the radio referred to “the 800-pound elephant in the room.”
These political pundits are losin’ it!
Website of the Day: “Dick Martin Top 25 Match Game Episodes,” at tinyurl.com/martin-match
Variety St. Louis and St. Louis Boy Scouts launches new program for teens with disabilities
How a St. Paul real estate planner took his ailing startup into overdrive during the pandemic
ASK IRA: Do Heat stand alone in their quest for No. 1 in East?
Sunday Bulletin Board: How do you get from ‘The Match Game’ to Deney Terrio, in just a few simple, unchoreographed steps?
Letters: Do this, don’t do that with the Minnesota budget surplus
HealthPartners seeks 100,000 volunteers for DNA database. Free ancestral analysis comes with it.
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Alexander R.M. Boyle: The IRS must be properly funded. Here’s why.
Readers and writers: From hockey to hospice, a look at two new novels by MN writers
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: You’re going to have to stay up later for star-gazing
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
-
News3 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship