News
Wild acquire Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim
After Saturday’s victory over Chicago, the Wild said they weren’t waiting for more reinforcements before Monday’s 2 p.m. trade deadline. They’re getting some anyway.
The Wild sent a third-round pick to Anaheim on Saturday evening for veteran left wing Nicolas Deslauriers. He joins center Tyson Jost, added on Thursday in a deal that sent Nico Sturm to Colorado.
Deslauriers, 31, will be added to the fourth line as “an everyday player,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. He has five goals and five assist in 61 games for Anheim this season, and is 41-41–82 in 486 career games.
Guerin said he likes what he has seen of the Wild over its past six games (4-1-1) but added that Deslauriers “makes us a little bit better. He has a certain abrasiveness to his game that we all like.”
Guerin said Deslauriers is scheduled to arrive in the Twin Cities on Saturday night and be ready to play in the Wild’s next game, Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center.
“He was anxious to get going and I like that when a guy just wants to get going and get right into it,” Guerin said.
After Saturday’s 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks, goaltender Cam Talbot and forward Freddie Gaudreau said the trade deadline is not foremost on the players’ minds, but Talbot said the group was happy with what it has.
“We love this group, and at this time of the year you want to go to battle with the guys that have been there the whole year with you,” he said. I can’t say enough about how our team sticks together and fights for one another and plays hard for one another.”
Guerin said he’s getting a lot of calls from teams and is “mostly listening,” adding that adding players won’t automatically make a team better.
“Nobody knows more than the guys in the dressing room what has to be done,” he said. “It’s just a matter of putting it in motion.”
TALBOT HOT
Talbot hasn’t lost a start since he gave up four goals in a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Feb. 3. The streak started when the Wild reallied to win at Philadelphia on third-period goals by Matt Boldy and Jonas Brodin.
“I feel as good as I’ve felt in a while,” the 12th-year NHL veteran said. “Sometimes it’s just (that) you get one win, and it was kind of a sloppy win in Philly there that started this, but it gives you something to build off of, I think.
“After the third period in Philly when we came back there, I made some saves down the stretch and it snowballs from there. Once you get a little bit of confidence going, you just continue to build off that.”
Talbot made several big saves among his 21 on Saturday, including a stop on a breakaway by Boris Katchouk with the Wild holding a 1-0 lead midway through the third period.
“You know, there’s just those goalies that it seems like they’re big and strong and fast and kind of the whole package,” Gaudreau said of Talbot, “and it’s a privilege to play in front of a guy like that.”
BYE, BYE BLACKHAWKS
The Wild completed a 4-0 season against division rival Chicago on Saturday. The rest of the Central Division has been a different story, 4-7 overall and 2-7 combined against Dallas, Nashville, Colorado and Winnipeg.
Seven of their last 22 regular-season games are against the rest of the Central.
“No game’s more important than another, but you can argue that division games are way more important – especially when you’re fighting for divisional playoffs, top three teams,” winger Ryan Hartman said. “We want to be able to make the playoffs and not just squeak in. We’re trying to climb the leaderboard and that takes beating those teams in our division.”
News
Magic’s Markelle Fultz wins 2021-22 Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award
The Orlando Magic on Saturday named Markelle Fultz the winner of the 2021-22 Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award — an award that honors a player for outstanding community service.
Fultz, a first-time winner of the award, will be granted $25,000 from the DeVos Family Foundations to donate to the charity of his choice. Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac were among the finalists. Isaac was a co-winner along with Aaron Gordon for 2018-19.
The award, which has usually been given out annually since 1995, was presented during the second Orlando Wine Festival and Auction benefiting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. A panel of representatives based the selection on the last two years of the player’s community work.
“The legacy of our parents lives on through the great work in the Central Florida community by the entire Magic organization,” said Magic chairman Dan DeVos. “We congratulate Markelle as this year’s winner and look forward to the Magic’s continued commitment to the Orlando community.”
Among Fultz’s work in the community during the 2020-22 seasons were:
- Joining Carter and Chuma Okeke in sponsoring the “Drive By Blessing” event, which donated 300 turkeys, pantry and produce items to seniors and families in the community for Thanksgiving last year.
- Sponsoring his annual “Fultzgiving” event in the District of Columbia, which supplied 200 turkeys, pantry and produce items for families and seniors in the community at the Emery Heights Community Center for Thanksgiving 2021.
- Joining Magic coach Jamahl Mosley for a Holiday Surprise for kids by purchasing gift cards for 67 Head Start program children (ages 3-5 years old) for the holidays in 2021.
- Sponsoring 300 at-risk youth to attend games during this season as part of the Share the Magic program.
The Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, which is the Magic’s signature fundraiser for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, debuted in 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled in 2020 and ‘21 and the community enrichment award wasn’t given either year.
Injury updates
Mosley said Carter (sprained left ankle) and Okeke (left knee contusion) practiced Saturday while Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) sat out ahead of Sunday’s home game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder after the trio missed Thursday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons.
Carter, the Magic’s leading scorer since Jan. 1, and Okeke weren’t on the Saturday afternoon injury report for Sunday. Suggs was listed as questionable.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Class 2A girls basketball state final: Providence Academy gets redemption with 55-53 win over Fergus Falls
As Maddyn Greenway approached the free-throw line, the tears started to well. With Providence Academy up 54-50 with nine seconds left, she could feel a state championship within her team’s grasp. As she made the first free throw, she let out a deep breath and looked to the rafters. The job was all but done. A job that had felt unfinished for three years.
A last gasp 3-pointer by Fergus Falls cut the lead to two, but with 0.4 seconds remaining, a simple inbound ended it. That’s when Greenway finally let the tears flow. The final scoreboard showed a 55-53 Providence Academy victory over Fergus Falls in the Class 2A state championship.
“Coming so close last year, it really hurt,” said Greenway, fending off another round of tears. “This year we just, we knew we all wanted this and just to have it, it was really exciting.”
Over the last three years, much of Providence Academy’s core has experienced an incremental climb. They were state semifinalists in 2020 but never had the opportunity to take the floor for a state championship spot as the tournament was one of the first sporting events canceled due to the pandemic. In 2021, the team made it a step further, but fell 57-43 to Albany in the state championship game. This year, they were ranked as Class 2A’s top team for a majority of the season. In the state semifinals on Friday, they beat Albany, rectifying that postseason loss. So Saturday, well, that was the final stop on the redemption tour.
“It’s not revenge, but last year we fell short so this is just so much sweeter – to get it back,” Providence Academy coach Connor Goetz said. It’s the program’s second state title, the first coming in 2012.
Providence Academy never trailed at Williams Arena as its interior advantage powered the team during runs and steadied it when Fergus Falls seemed primed to take control.
The Lions won the rebounding advantage 36-30, including 13 offensive rebounds, and outscored Fergus Falls in the paint 32-18. The performance was led by the Counts sisters – Maria, Grace and Hope. Maria, a senior, scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Grace, a junior, scored 17, 10 of which came in the game’s first 10 minutes as she established a presence early, and grabbed six rebounds. Hope, a freshman, did not score but hauled in 10 rebounds.
“We knew we had the interior advantage,” Goetz said. “We have 6-footers, they don’t have anyone over 5-10, so we really wanted to exploit that.”
But who Fergus Falls did have was Ellie Colbeck. Colbeck, a South Dakota State commit, scored 41 points on Saturday, nine points short of the state tournament record and one point short of her personal record. She made 14 of her 31 attempts, including six 3-pointers. The rest of the team took just 15 shots.
“Sounds kind of crazy but sometimes we expect that out of Ellie,” her head coach Josh Steer said.
For large stretches it appeared she couldn’t miss, but Providence Academy hung tough. In a lot of ways, it embodied the team’s last three years. Pressing on and shaking off tough losses, unfortunate breaks and other-worldly opponent performances. But on Saturday, it all paid off.
“These four years, the family and the program we’ve built has been like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Maria Counts said. “…I’m just very proud we got to the end.”
News
Trudy Rubin: As Putin commits war crimes, how does his war on Ukraine end?
The deliberate Russian bombing of a Mariupol drama theater, where hundreds of women and children were sheltering, is a grim sign of where Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is headed. A Russian pilot bombed the theater even though the word children was written in huge Russian letters on plazas in front and back of the theater, clearly visible from the air.
Having failed to take Kyiv, with his ground forces bogged down, Putin has turned to bombing Ukraine’s major cities into rubble as he did the capital of Chechnya and the historic Syrian city of Aleppo. He wants to terrorize and slaughter civilians until their leaders surrender.
This won’t work with Ukraine, as the courageous Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Congress on Wednesday. “Kyiv doesn’t give up and we have not even thought about it for a second,” he said.
That raises the brutal question of how long Ukrainians can survive, and what could bring Putin’s war to an end.
Can peace talks make progress?
With Putin in charge, don’t expect talks between Ukraine and Russia to advance in the foreseeable future.
The Russian leader is still airing his obscene claim that Zelenskyy’s government is “the pro-Nazi regime in Kyiv” which wants to attack Russia. Never mind that his blitz bombing of civilians imitates Adolf Hitler, and the letter “Z” on Russian military vehicles is regarded in Ukraine as the new swastika.
Still, Israeli news reports (of relevance because Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett is a key intermediary between Russia and Ukraine) have cited a supposed draft of a “peace” deal: Ukraine recognizes Russian sovereignty over Crimea, along with special status for pro-Russian enclaves in the Donbas.
Zelenskyy would have to agree not to seek membership in NATO or the European Union and limit the size of Ukraine’s military. In exchange, Ukraine would get a cease-fire and partial Russian withdrawal from some of the areas it invaded.
Ukraine would supposedly be “neutral” like Finland (although Finland is now debating NATO membership because of Putin’s aggression against Ukraine).
These proposals are not serious. Putin shows no willingness to accept Ukraine’s independence. He broke his 1994 pledge to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty in return for Kyiv giving up its Soviet-era nuclear weapons. Who can believe he wouldn’t try to destroy a “neutral Ukraine”?
Before Zelenskyy inks any deal, he will seek ironclad security guarantees from the West against further Russian aggression. This all but guarantees that Putin is unlikely to accept. And while Ukraine may abandon its goal of joining NATO, Zelenskyy wants to advance quickly toward EU membership, also anathema to Putin.
“I have not seen any meaningful efforts by Russia to bring this war to a conclusion,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. “I don’t see signs that Putin is prepared to stop.” At this point, peace talks are likely a Russian smokescreen to rebuild its battered forces while further destroying Ukraine.
Can Ukraine survive a long-running war of attrition?
“Ukrainians are willing to accept a lot more punishment to avoid being under Putin’s boot,” John Herbst, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, told me. “I can imagine a yearslong stalemate where what you see continues.”
I agree, based on many conversations via WhatsApp with contacts in Ukraine. But the devastation to cities and civilians will be horrendous — far worse than what we have seen already. Despite Putin’s supposed reverence for Russia’s ancient capital, known as Kievan Rus, he is not above pulverizing the city. Ditto for destroying the exquisite and historic port city of Odesa.
If Europe is already struggling to cope with more than 3 million refugees from Ukraine, imagine 15 million, along with millions of Ukrainians running out of food and supplies.
What more can the West do?
First, the U.S. and our allies need to supply Ukraine the weapons that Zelenskyy needs right now from us or our allies. The list extends beyond what President Joe Biden has cited, and is vital to help Kyiv and Odesa meet critical Russian challenges in the next two weeks.
Those weapons include more S-300 long range anti-aircraft systems, as the one new battery supposedly provided by Slovakia is insufficient. They also include anti-ship missiles that can save the port of Odesa. (Norway has them.) And stop fiddling over transferring MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland. Just get it done.
Second, the West needs to start thinking in the long term. Given that the war is not ending anytime soon, we can train Ukrainians now on Patriot anti-missile systems and transfer them to Ukraine in the near future. The U.S. and our allies should also prepare for the economic repercussions of maintaining sanctions for months on Russia. Furthermore, we can plan now for a Western Marshall Plan that will rebuild Ukraine from the ruins once the Russians retreat.
Third, recognize that Putin must be thwarted now lest he become more dangerous in the future. This does not mean a regime change — that is up to the Russian people. But it does mean a diplomatic solution will only become possible once Putin believes he has no other options.
Ukrainians are laying down their lives to fight for their freedom. We must ensure that they succeed.
Wild acquire Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim
Magic’s Markelle Fultz wins 2021-22 Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award
Class 2A girls basketball state final: Providence Academy gets redemption with 55-53 win over Fergus Falls
Trudy Rubin: As Putin commits war crimes, how does his war on Ukraine end?
Rising prices a new challenge for St. Louis food pantry
Class A girls state title game: Hancock 54, Minneota 43
Charley Walters: ‘Hawk’ Harrelson praises Twins’ signing of ‘great’ Carlos Correa
South Florida QB Jacoby Brissett to back up Deshaun Watson in Cleveland after one season with Dolphins
Wild edge Blackhawks late
In ‘Gold’ Zac Efron is Running Out of Hope and Bottled Water
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
-
News3 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records