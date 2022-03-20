News
Zelenskyy says siege of Mariupol involved war crimes
By CARA ANNA
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Sunday the siege of the port city of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.
“To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation.
Russian forces have pushed deeper into the besieged and battered city, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
In the capital, Kyiv, at least 20 babies carried by Ukrainian surrogate mothers are stuck in a makeshift bomb shelter, waiting for parents to travel into the war zone to pick them up. Some just days old, the babies are being cared for by nurses who cannot leave the shelter because of constant shelling by Russian troops who are trying to encircle the city.
The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war’s worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks into the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War II.
“Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it is wiped off the face of the earth,” Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin said from a rubble-strewn street in a video addressed to Western leaders that was authenticated by The Associated Press.
Details also began to emerge Saturday about a rocket attack that killed as many as 40 marines in the southern city of Mykolaiv the previous day, according to a Ukrainian military official who spoke to The New York Times.
Russian forces have already cut Mariupol off from the Sea of Azov, and its fall would link Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, to eastern territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. It would mark a rare advance in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance that has dashed Russia’s hopes for a quick victory and galvanized the West.
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled over the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said. “One of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe is actually being destroyed,” Denysenko said in televised remarks.
The Mariupol city council claimed hours later that Russian soldiers had forcibly relocated several thousand city residents, mostly women and children, to Russia. It didn’t say where, and AP could not immediately confirm the claim.
Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the nearest forces that could assist Mariupol were already struggling against “the overwhelming force of the enemy” and that “there is currently no military solution to Mariupol.”
Despite the siege in Mariupol, many remained struck by Ukraine’s ability to hold back its much bigger, better-armed foe. The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry said Ukraine’s airspace continued to be effectively defended.
“Gaining control of the air was one of Russia’s principal objectives for the opening days of the conflict and their continued failure to do so has significantly blunted their operational progress,” the ministry said on Twitter.
Russia is now relying on stand-off weapons launched from the relative safety of Russian airspace to strike targets within Ukraine, the ministry said.
In Mykolaiv, rescuers searched the rubble of the marine barracks that was destroyed in an apparent missile attack Friday. The region’s governor said the marines were asleep when the attack happened.
It wasn’t clear how many marines were inside at the time, and rescuers were still searching the rubble for survivors the following day. But a senior Ukrainian military official, who spoke to The New York Times on condition of anonymity to reveal sensitive information, estimated that as many as 40 marines were killed, which would make it one of the deadliest known attacks on Ukrainian forces during the war.
Estimates of Russian deaths vary widely, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands. Russia had 64 deaths in five days of fighting during its 2008 war with Georgia. It lost about 15,000 in Afghanistan over 10 years, and more than 11,000 in years of fighting in Chechnya.
Russia’s number of dead and wounded in Ukraine is nearing the 10% benchmark of diminished combat effectiveness, said Dmitry Gorenburg, a researcher on Russia’s security at the Virginia-based CNA think tank. The reported battlefield deaths of four Russian generals — out of an estimated 20 in the fight — signal impaired command, Gorenburg said.
Russia would need 800,000 troops — almost equal to its entire active-duty military — to control Ukraine long-term in the face of armed opposition, said Michael Clarke, former head of the British-based Royal United Services Institute, a defense think tank.
“Unless the Russians intend to be completely genocidal — they could flatten all the major cities, and Ukrainians will rise up against Russian occupation — there will be just constant guerrilla war,” said Clarke.
The Russian military said Saturday that it used its latest hypersonic missile for the first time in combat. Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Kinzhal missiles destroyed an underground warehouse storing Ukrainian missiles and aviation ammunition in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk.
Russia has said the Kinzhal, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the U.S. couldn’t confirm the use of a hypersonic missile.
U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began, though they concede the actual toll is likely much higher. The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees.
Evacuations from Mariupol and other besieged cities proceeded along eight of 10 humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, and a total of 6,623 people left.
Vereshchuk said planned humanitarian aid for the southern city of Kherson, which Russia seized early in the war, could not be delivered because the trucks were stopped along the way by Russian troops.
Ukraine and Russia have held several rounds of negotiations aimed at ending the conflict but remain divided over several issues, with Moscow pressing for its neighbor’s demilitarization and Kyiv demanding security guarantees.
Around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety have been attacked.
At least 130 people survived the Wednesday bombing of a Mariupol theater that was being used a shelter, but another 1,300 were believed to be still inside, Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner, said Friday.
“We pray that they will all be alive, but so far there is no information about them,” Denisova told Ukrainian television.
A satellite image from Maxar Technologies released Saturday confirmed earlier reports that much of the theater was destroyed. It also showed the word “CHILDREN” written in Russian in large white letters outside the building.
Russian forces have fired on eight cities and villages in the eastern Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, including Mariupol, Ukraine’s national police said Saturday. Dozens of civilians were killed or wounded, and at least 37 residential buildings and facilities were damaged including a school, a museum and a shopping center.
In the western city of Lviv, Ukraine’s cultural capital, which was hit by Russian missiles on Friday, military veterans were training dozens of civilians on how to handle firearms and grenades.
“It’s hard, because I have really weak hands, but I can manage it,” said one trainee, 22-year-old Katarina Ishchenko.
Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Schedule: Minnesota 2022 high school boys basketball state tournament brackets
The Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament brackets are set.
Quarterfinals will be split between Target Center and Williams Arena, while all semifinals and finals will be played at Williams Arena.
Quarterfinals will air online at prepspotlight.tv/mshsl with semifinals and finals aired on KSTC-45 and streamed on prep45.com.
Full brackets can be viewed on the MSHSL website. Brackets will be updated here daily.
CLASS 4A
Tuesday’s quarterfinals at Target Center
No. 1 Park Center vs. Andover, 10 a.m.
No. 4 Eastview vs. No. 5 Eden Prairie, 12 p.m.
No. 2 Owatonna vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Wayzata vs. Moorhead, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s semifinals at Williams Arena
10 a.m. and 12 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
2 p.m. and 4 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s final at Williams Arena
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Tuesday’s quarterfinals at Williams Arena
No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. Hermantown, 10 a.m.
No. 4 Mankato East vs. No. 5 Mound Westonka, 12 p.m.
No. 2 Princeton vs. Austin, 2 p.m.
No. 3 DeLaSalle vs. St. Cloud Tech, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s semifinals at Williams Arena
10 a.m. and 12 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 12 p.m.
2 p.m. and 4 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s final at Williams Arena
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 Minneapolis North vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 6 p.m. at Williams Arena
No. 4 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 5 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 8 p.m. at Williams Arena
No. 2 Caledonia vs. Perham, 6 p.m. at Target Center
No. 3 Annandale vs. Pequot Lakes, 8 p.m. at Target Center
Friday’s semifinals at Williams Arena
Williams Arena quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Target Center quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s final at Williams Arena
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS A
Wednesday’s quarterfinals at Williams Arena
No. 1 Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Nevis vs. No. 5 Cherry, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s, 3 p.m.
No. 3 New Life Academy vs. Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals at Williams Arena
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 12 p.m.
3 p.m. and 5 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s final at Williams Arena
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Michigan spoils Gophers’ party, wins Big Ten men’s hockey title in front of record crowd
MINNEAPOLIS – Have you ever had one of those nights where you have a bunch of friends come visit, ready for some fun, and then a group of unruly guests spoils all the good times? If so, you understand how the Minnesota Gophers and their fans feel after Saturday night’s Big Ten playoff championship game.
With a noisy, record-breaking audience on hand and a trophy at stake, the visiting Michigan Wolverines offered little for the home fans to cheer about. Michigan erased an early Gophers lead and survived a late Gophers rally for a 4-3 win to claim the conference’s post-season title.
Mackie Samoskevich had a goal and an assist for the Wolverines, who will be a number one seed in the NCAA tournament when the bracket is announced on Sunday evening. The Gophers got a goal from Jaxon Nelson in the opening minute, and two from Matthew Knies on a power play in the final minute, but saw their nine-game winning streak snapped.
“It’s been a long time since we lost a game,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko, looking ahead to the NCAA tournament. “It’s going to make us better. We needed a game like that to get the cobwebs off after sitting around for a while.”
With the loss Minnesota (24-12-0) will likely fall to a number two seed when the full NCAA field and their first round opponent will be revealed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. The Gophers, who won the Big Ten’s regular season title, got 27 saves from goalie Justen Close, but came up short for the first time since late January.
The notion that we would see a lock-it-down defensive slog typical of many playoff games was spoiled in the opening 77 seconds, when each team scored on its first shot, to elate then quiet the raucous sellout audience.
It started on the opening shift when the Wolverines left the middle of the ice open, allowing Jackson LaCombe to connect with Nelson on a long pass and the latter stuffed a puck past Portillo for a very early lead.
“After we had a rush, it just opened up,” LaCombe said. “I kinda floated one up. Luckily it hit his stick and he went in for the goal.”
Michigan answered at the 1:17 mark and just like that the game was level again.
Michigan took its first lead on a classic “own goal” when Samoskevich fired a puck across the front of the Minnesota goalmouth. Gophers defenseman Mike Koster, looking to deflect the puck away from danger, instead saw the puck deflect off his stick and into the net. Samoskevich was credited with the goal, his 10th of the season.
Michigan got a pair in the second period to open up a commanding lead, and played a stifling defensive game in their own end of the rink all night, severely limiting the Gophers’ ability to make plays around Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo.
“They’re dialed in, they’re driven. They’re champions, they really are,” said Wolverines coach Mel Pearson, who was soaked in the post-game press conference following the team’s celebration. “Off the ice, on the ice, I give them so much credit.”
Portillo finished with 25 saves and was named the playoffs most valuable player as Michigan improved to 29-9-1.
“They have great D and they can all skate and move,” Gophers co-captain Sammy Walker said. “I think we could’ve done a better job of getting pucks to the goal line and kind of working them down low. But they’ve got a good team.”
With Close on the bench and Wolverines in the penalty box late, Knies finally re-engaged the crowd, scoring with just under a minute left and again with 5.8 seconds on the clock, but by then it was too late.
Unlike previous years’ Big Ten playoff games which have had sparse audiences, this was one of the most sought after Gophers home tickets in the past decade. Five sections of students filled one end of the rink more than 30 minutes before the opening faceoff, and a record crowd of 10,774 was announced – the largest in 3M Arena at Mariucci history.
“That was the only disappointing thing is that they were ready to go tonight,” Motzko said of the sellout crowd. “We teased them with the first (goal) and we just never got the second one.”
Class 4A girls basketball final: Hopkins puts cap on dominant season with 72-56 win over St. Michael-Albertville
Hopkins put a cap on another standout season with a standout performance on Saturday night at Williams Arena, beating St. Michael-Albertville 72-56 in the Class 4A championship game.
The state’s top-ranked team did to the Knights what they have done to most opponents this season — dominate with superior size and talent. Hopkins’ only loss this season was to a team from Washington, D.C., in January.
The Royals won in 2019, and also earned state titles in 2004, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015. They were the team to beat all season and never let the hype get the best of them.
“I just kept telling them it’s one game at a time,” Hopkins coach Tara Starks said. “You can’t take anything for granted. We wanted to win state — that’s the end game — but it’s one game at a time.”
The game was close for the first eight minutes before the Royals took over. They led 34-18 at halftime behind 16 points from sophomore guard Liv McGill, who finished with a game-high 25.
“With Hopkins you have to come with your ‘A’ game,” said St. Michael-Albertville coach Kent Hamre, whose Knights were led by Tessa Johnson’s 18 points. “We started out fine but then we went into a little bit of a drought.”
Hopkins’ lead grew to 24 with just under 10 minutes to play. The Knights cut their deficit to 66-51 with four minutes to play, but couldn’t get any closer.
Starks pulled her starters with a minute to play with a 16-point lead.
“It felt good, “ Starks said. “I didn’t want to do it until St. Michael pulled their starters. I didn’t want them to go on a run. So when I saw their JV guys go in I knew I could do it and give them a chance to hear from the crowd.”
