Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera
Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
Lucas fell into singing almost by accident while studying French horn at CSU Sacramento. Curious about opera, she asked the school’s opera director to discuss it with her, and insisted that she sing for him. After getting her offer turned down several times, the director finally relented and when he heard her sing he was so impressed that he asked her if she wanted to take private voice instruction. After graduating she chose singing because it was what came easiest to her. “I found out that I was good at it, decided I wanted to be better at it, and kept focusing my efforts,” Lucas told Observer.
Operatic performances tend to be highly prescribed. There usually isn’t a lot of room for creative experimentation. Performers must look and act a certain way to get certain parts. In some instances, they have to fit into specific costumes. After coming out as trans in 2014, the roles Lucas performed in and the way she performed those roles didn’t change. These were characters, like Wotan in Wagner’s Siegfried, that she had already spent years building up. She wasn’t going to show up with a new version of a character for a performance that was already in progress. She framed her transition to music directors as being just a personal change that wouldn’t have an impact on her stage performance.
Lucas was initially concerned about what performing in male roles in operas would have on her emotionally after transitioning. She didn’t know if she would be able to perform at all. It turned out that she needn’t have worried. “It was so much of a relief to come out that I decided acting on stage is easy when you don’t have to act in real life,” Lucas told Observer. If anything, she now believes she is a stronger performer for it. “Whenever you share something about yourself, whenever you let people in, you become more open as a performer,” said Lucas. “I think anybody who is the most honest version of themselves will be able to make the best art that they’re capable of.”
Like all opera singers performing at the top of their game in traditional operatic roles, Lucas looks for small moments of openness in a score where it is possible for a character to, figuratively, breathe. “I think about characters as multidimensional,” Lucas told Observer. “And maybe the typical characteristics of male and female as far as character development, are sort of on a sliding scale, and not necessarily binary,” For the sinister, male characters she tends to get cast as, she looks for moments in which that character can express vulnerability without breaking operatic conventions.
Lucas kept herself busy during the pandemic while on lockdown in Germany making music videos with her partner, the contralto Ariana Lucas. Their video “Coffee, Gin, and Murder,” filmed partially in the Lucas’s own studio apartment in Karlsruhe, is a spoof on Act 3, Scene I of Wagner’s Siegfried. In the video, Woton (played by Lucas), returns from a quarantine walk in mask and surgical gloves, and summons a grouchy Erda, performed by Ariana Lucas, out of eternal slumber by brewing her an espresso. This video led to a commission for another opera music video, a mini opera, inspired by the Tiger King Netflix series, which was composed, rehearsed and produced within a month. The video, “Exotic v. Baskin: The Micro Opera” turns the bizarre rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin into dramatic opera. Lines from the series are turned into a hilarious avant garde duet: Lucia Lucas, in a mullet and horseshoe mustache, and Ariana Lucas, dressed like a tiger-obsessed flower child, sing, “I need you and you need me/ like a Prince Albert needs a gauge/ like bats in a rage.” The overall effect is zany and powerfully funny.
Based in Germany, Lucia Lucas was able to work steadily through the pandemic and is intent on working as an opera singer for as long as she can. While there was no template for her when she first came out as trans in 2014, now she hopes that singers thinking of coming out will turn to her for guidance. Her advice to singers concerned about how transition could potentially impact their opera careers is to “find out where your voice is most authentic and where you can make the best sound.” For her it was being a baritone. Singing professionally, she reiterates, is extremely hard work and takes long years of training. “You could be a manager at Starbucks and make more than the majority of working opera singers. You can go make money some other way and then do this for fun if you want. But if you want to do this professionally you need to make a good sound.”
Transitioning and staying a baritone worked for Lucas. “It’s about talent and voice and it’s not about identity,” she told Observer. “It’s not that people should get bonus points for their identity, it’s that they shouldn’t be taken away.”
New Crazy Bowls and Wraps opens in Wentzville
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Crazy Bowls and Wraps opened in Wentzville Monday morning.
Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione posted photos of the ribbon-cutting to his Facebook page. He said the restaurant “is now open to the public enjoy.”
The new location is at 1570 Wentzville Parkway. The store had a soft opening Monday and will officially be open to the public at 5 p.m.
Hearing opens for Jackson with pointed questions from GOP
By MARK SHERMAN and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee opened Supreme Court confirmation hearings Monday with pointed but courteous questions for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court.
Jackson, 51, was to give her opening statement later Monday and answer questions on Tuesday and Wednesday from the panel’s 11 Democratic and 11 Republican senators.
Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter. She would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, as well as the first Black woman on the high court.
“It’s not easy being the first. Often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest,” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee chairman, said in support shortly after the proceedings began.
Democrats sought to preemptively rebut Republican criticism of her record on criminal matters as a judge and before that, as a federal public defender and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
“Judge Jackson is not anti-law enforcement. She’s not soft on crime,” Sen. Pat Leahy, D-Vt., said, noting that members of Jackson’s family have worked in law enforcement.
The committee’s senior Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, promised Republicans would “ask tough questions about Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy,” without turning the hearings into a ”spectacle.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., noted that Democrats had opposed some past Republican judicial nominees who were Black or Hispanic, and he said that he and his GOP colleagues wouldn’t be deterred from asking probing questions by Jackson’s race.
He said of some criticism from the left: “Bottom line here is, It’s about ‘We’re all racist if we ask hard questions.’ That’s not going to fly with us.”
Graham has voted for previous Democratic nominees for the Supreme Court and was one of three Republicans to support Jackson’s confirmation as an appellate judge last year. But he suggested he might vote against her this time.
Jackson’s testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender. That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Marshall.
Jackson will be introduced on Monday by Thomas B. Griffith, a retired judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa M. Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
Jackson appeared before the same committee last year, after President Joe Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington, just down the hill from the Supreme Court.
The American Bar Association, which evaluates judicial nominees, on Friday gave Jackson’s its highest rating, unanimously “well qualified.”
Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel of the NAACP, said she is excited to see a Black woman on the verge of a high court seat.
“Representation matters,” Wallace said. “It’s critical to have diverse experience on the bench. It should reflect the rich cultural diversity of this country.”
It’s not yet clear how aggressively Republicans will go after Jackson, given that her confirmation would not alter the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.
Still, some Republicans have signaled they could use Jackson’s nomination to try to brand Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns. Biden has chosen several former public defenders for life-tenured judicial posts. In addition, Jackson served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., highlighted one potential line of attack. “I’ve noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children,” Hawley wrote on Twitter last week in a thread that was echoed by the Republican National Committee. Hawley did not raise the issue when he questioned Jackson last year before voting against her appeals court confirmation.
The White House pushed back forcefully against the criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation.” Sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that Jackson’s record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, “but so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide.”
Hawley is one of several committee Republicans, along with Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who are potential 2024 presidential candidates, and their aspirations may collide with other Republicans who would just as soon not pursue a scorched-earth approach to Jackson’s nomination.
Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.
Jackson once worked as a high court law clerk to Breyer early in her legal career.
Democrats are moving quickly to confirm Jackson, even though Breyer’s seat will not officially open until the summer. They have no votes to spare in a 50-50 Senate that they run by virtue of the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
But they are not moving as fast as Republicans did when they installed Amy Coney Barrett on the court little more than a month after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and days before the 2020 presidential election.
Barrett, the third of President Donald Trump’s high court picks, entrenched the court’s conservative majority when she took the place of the liberal Ginsburg.
Last year, Jackson won Senate confirmation by a 53-44 vote, with three Republicans supporting her. It’s not clear how many Republicans might vote for her this time.
Jackson is married to Patrick Johnson, a surgeon in Washington. They have two daughters, one in college and the other in high school. She is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who also was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2012. Ryan has voiced support for Jackson’s nomination.
Jackson has spoken about how her children have kept her in touch with reality, even as she has held a judge’s gavel since 2013. In the courtroom, she told an audience in Athens, Georgia, in 2017, “people listen and generally do what I tell them to do.”
At home, though, her daughters “make it very clear I know nothing, I should not tell them anything, much less give them any orders, that is, if they talk to me at all,” Jackson said.
Nelly seen disrespecting the Cardinals in Dodgers jersey
ST. LOUIS – If Nelly says he’s proud to be from the Lou, then why did he have on a LA Dodgers jersey.
The Los Angeles Dodgers posted photos of the St. Louis rapper on Twitter. He appeared to be all smiles while taking batting practice.
Nelly fans and Cardinals fans were equally shocked by the photos. Commenters wrote, “take that off,” “this is not cool,” and “you got some ‘splaining to do to the Cardinals faithful!”
In November 2021, Nelly celebrated his 47th birthday by performing at Ballpark Village.
He played in the outside area to a packed crowd. Nelly is touring this fall on his Lil Bit of Music Series. He is playing some gigs with Jimmie Allen and others with Blanco Brown. He was wearing a St. Louis Cardinals hat and a black leather jacket with the words St. Louis on it. Another singer with him was wearing a Cardinals hat.
Fans showed up with shirts and hats supporting Nelly. The singer has even launched his own clothing line with a St. Louis-based streetwear company to represent his hometown with pride.
