Breaking down the likelihood (or unlikelihood) of Donovan Mitchell coming to the Knicks
Ever since Leon Rose took over as Knicks president two years ago, the home run has lurked. It has taken on different forms and players, but it’s always chilling in the background, even if only confirmed once on the record by the team’s brand ambassador, Steve Stoute.
It also makes sense: if not for their networking and relationships with star players as longtime agents with CAA, why hire the inexperienced duo of Rose and William Wesley to run the Knicks’ front office?
“With having Leon in, World Wide Wes and myself, the three of us, we’re the best sort of team as it relates to being able to speak with free agents,’ Stoute said not long after Rose took over. “Our relationship with talent will bring them to New York. They haven’t had this level of talent in the last 10 years that can go out and pitch free agents and convince them why New York is great.’
Of course, we’re still waiting for that superstar to force his way into Rose’s arms. And as this Knicks season careens toward the draft lottery, it’s worth mentioning that the latest candidate played at the Garden on Sunday.
Hello, Donovan Mitchell.
It’s no secret around the NBA that the Knicks are monitoring Mitchell’s situation with the Jazz, hoping against odds they can finagle a deal to bring the All-Star to the home of his youth. There have been rumblings of Mitchell’s discontent in Utah, despite the team’s success, which isn’t surprising because Salt Lake City is among the least appealing markets for NBA players.
Mitchell has plenty of connections to the Knicks, adding to the speculation:
· He’s from the area and played his AAU ball in NYC. He was hoping to get drafted by the Knicks, telling The News in 2018, just a day before he won the dunk contest during his rookie campaign with the Jazz, “Obviously, who wouldn’t want to play back home where they grew up?”
· His father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., works for the New York Mets as the Director of Diversity, Opportunity, Inclusion & Training.
· One of Mitchell’s agents out of the draft was Leon Rose, and the CAA connection has defined the Knicks over the last two years. Here’s what Mitchell said after Rose took over: “I think with Leon — who I know personally — things are going to trend upward. I love Leon to death. He’s a great dude, great person and a really good businessman. So I think they’re going to start going in the right direction when he gets in there.”
· The Knicks current associate head coach, Johnnie Bryant, was one of Mitchell’s favorite assistants with the Jazz.
Unfortunately for the Knicks, there are too many qualifiers to deem Mitchell’s arrival in New York anything more than unlikely. The most important is that he’s under contract with the Jazz through at least 2025. The only hope would be that the Jazz flame out in the playoffs and Mitchell not only demands a trade, but makes it specific to the Knicks. People who know Mitchell doubt he’d turn into such a villain because, “it’s not in his personality.” And even if Mitchell focuses on the Knicks, Danny Ainge just joined the Jazz front office and isn’t known for forsaking leverage.
The Knicks would have to give up the house for a player of Mitchell’s caliber, leaving him without much of a roster to contend in the improved Eastern Conference. So there are plenty of forces fighting against Mitchell coming to the Knicks, at least as of Sunday, when he and the Jazz took their lone season trip to MSG.
The Knicks had a much better opportunity to acquire Mitchell in the 2017 NBA draft, when they took Frank Ntilikina eighth overall and watched Mitchell fall to 12th. That was Phil Jackson’s final move as team president, and apparently it went against the recommendation of Rick Pitino, who coached Mitchell at Louisville.
“I tried to get the Knicks to take (Mitchell), and (they said), ‘Nah,’ they can’t take him at that number,” Pitino once explained. “Because they didn’t think he could play point guard. They questioned certain things.”
()
Veteran reliever Joe Smith joins Twins on one-year deal
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Joe Smith wasn’t trying to follow his former Astros teammate Carlos Correa to Minnesota — in actuality, the reliever agreed to terms with the Twins before Correa did, though news of his deal broke later — but he understands the optics.
“I’ve gotten about 20 texts that have said that,” Smith said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, you’re just following Correa.’ I’m like, ‘I mean if you’re going to pick a shortstop to follow, that’s a pretty good one.’”
While Smith’s signing was certainly overshadowed by Correa’s, the Twins are happy to have the reliever in the fold. Smith’s deal, a one-year, $2.5 million contract, became official on Sunday.
“The people that have spent time around him would say he’s like an all-time teammate, which is awesome to hear,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But he’s here because he can pitch, and he can get guys out. And he’s going to pitch some leverage innings for us. He’s going to go out there, and when we’re winning close ballgames, he’s going to pitch.”
Smith, a Midwesterner who said he chose the Twins in part to be closer to home, is a 37-year-old side-arming righty, who has played for seven different teams prior to signing with the Twins. He sports a 3.09 career earned-run average.
After opting out of the 2020 season for personal reasons — Smith’s mother, Lee, passed away that August of Huntington’s Disease — Smith said the beginning of the 2021 season was tough on him mentally as he tried to get back in the swing of things.
Stepping away for a whole year, Smith said, was a lot harder than he expected it to be. And between that and a forearm issue, it showed on the mound. Smith had a 7.48 ERA at the time he was traded from Houston to Seattle in late July, but post-swap, he posted a 2.00 ERA in the last 23 games he pitched in.
“When you get traded from a World Series contender, it’s not fun. It kind of lights a little fire,” Smith said. “Going over to Seattle, (manager) Scott (Servais) and those guys were unbelievable the way they communicated with me, the opportunities they gave me, how they used me. It was just a good situation. I knew it was coming. I knew I could still pitch.”
The Twins think he can still pitch, too. And they aren’t the only ones. Smith said there were actually “a lot of teams,” calling this offseason, which he said left him “surprised, pleasantly.”
“I think ultimately, after talking to everybody and everybody here with this organization and my family and stuff, it just felt right to come here,” Smith said.
GAME NOTES
Starter Dylan Bundy threw two scoreless innings in his first outing in a Twins’ uniform, an eventual 3-0 Twins’ win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Hammond Stadium. Bundy gave up an infield single to begin his start and ended it by getting Tristan Gray to swing at a slider for his only strikeout of the day.
“Throw two healthy innings and on to the next one — that’s the goal,” Bundy said. “I was wanting to do some stuff to right-handed batters but they only had one in the lineup today, so that was kind of hard to get done. But I was able to get to the slider and that’s what I wanted to throw to the lefty every now and then just to work on it, and it worked a lot better.”
Reliever Taylor Rogers got the third inning, appearing in his first game since a July season-ending finger injury. Rogers struck out all three batters he faced — one swinging, two looking.
Rogers focused on his slider, which he said he basically has to “reteach,” himself every spring coming to Florida from his home in Colorado, where his breaking ball doesn’t move.
“That was kind of the first priority was to see where it’s at game speed and see how I can manipulate it out there,” Rogers said. “Obviously it’s kind of pitch No. 1, make sure that one’s good and then move on to another thing. Just want to make sure checklist (item) No. 1 was checked.”
Tyler Duffey, also making his spring debut, threw a clean inning on Sunday.
DOBNAK SIDELINED
A flair up in Randy Dobnak’s right middle finger, the same one which he strained last year, has led to a shutdown from throwing, Baldelli said. Dobnak missed much of the second half of last season with the injury.
Given the timeline, Baldelli said he expects the injury to take Dobnak out of the Opening Day picture.
“I think we’re resetting right now in a way and allowing his finger to rest,” Baldelli said. “…He was throwing early on when he arrived, yes, but we shut him down and we’re going to give him some time off.”
Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig officially announces reelection run
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig officially announced Sunday that she will run for reelection this fall.
Craig issued a statement Sunday saying enthusiasm for her campaign is strong. Craig was first elected to Congress in 2018. She represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the Twin Cities’ far southeastern suburbs and rural parts of southeastern Minnesota.
Republican Tyler Kistner is also running for the seat. He was named a “National Republican Congressional Committee Young Gun” Wednesday by U.S. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Craig, then a first-term incumbent, beat Kistner by 2 percentage points in the 2020 election, making it the fifth-closest U.S. House race in the nation.
The 2nd District is widely considered Minnesota’s most competitive congressional district. Last week both The Cook Political Report and Larry J. Sabato’s Crystal Ball rated the Craig-Kistner race a toss-up, while Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales said it tilts Democratic.
The district takes in a band of suburbs south of the Twin Cities, including Dakota and Scott counties, plus portions of southern Washington and northwestern Rice counties. The redistricting map issued last month by a special five-judge panel added all of rural LeSueur County to the 2nd and shifted Goodhue and Wabasha counties out of the 2nd and into the rural 1st District.
Before running for Congress, Kistner spent 12 years in the Marine Corps. He and his wife, Marie, live in Prior Lake with their daughter Elodie and son Gabriel.
Craig is a retired newspaper reporter and former medical technology executive who was first elected in 2018 by ousting Republican Rep. Jason Lewis in a rematch of their 2016 race. She lives in Eagan. She and her wife, Cheryl Greene, have four adult sons.
Missouri’s most infamous child kidnapping and murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – More than 50 years after the case was closed, a get-rich-quick plot to hold the son of a Kansas City-area multimillionaire for ransom is still widely regarded as Missouri’s own crime of the century. Nationwide grief over a child lost compounded by an ongoing mystery surrounding the location of missing ransom.
Carl Austin Hall was the son of a well-to-do lawyer. After his parents died, Hall received a substantial inheritance and the family’s 1,100-acre property in Pleasanton, Kansas. He sold the property, left town, and got married. But in the coming years, he squandered his money, got divorced, and became an alcoholic and morphine addict. He got sent to Missouri State Penitentiary after robbing a cab driver of $38. While behind bars, Hall dreamed of one big score that would set him up for life.
When Hall got out of prison on probation, he moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, where he met Bonnie Brown Heady. Like Hall, she had been twice married and was living off a sizeable inheritance from her father. She hosted drunken parties at her home and would occasionally prostitute herself, even though she didn’t need the money. She was drawn to criminals as well. Her first husband was a bank robber who was shot to death by police in the mid-1930s after escaping prison. The year before meeting Hall, she divorced her second husband.
The grand scheme
Hall confided in Heady his goal of cashing in with one grand crime – kidnapping. And he had the perfect target already in mind: Robert Greenlease Sr., a successful Cadillac dealer with a personal worth of tens of millions of dollars. Hall met Greenlease’s eldest son, Paul, many years ago while the two were enrolled in a military school in Boonville. It’s unclear if Hall had any particular animosity against the Greenlease family or if he viewed his encounter with the older Greenlease child as happenstance.
In the summer of 1953, both Hall and Heady visited the Kansas City area to watch the Greenlease family travel around the city and to and from their posh suburb in Mission Hills, Kansas. Initially, Hall and Heady planned on kidnapping the Greenleases’ 11-year-old daughter. They settled on taking the couple’s youngest son, 6-year-old Bobby Greenlease, because he would be easier to subdue.
Hall and Heady enacted their dastardly scheme on the morning of Sept. 28, 1953. Just before 11 a.m., Heady took a cab to Notre Dame de Sion pre-school in Kansas City. Once there, she told a nun at the school she was Bobby’s aunt and that she had come to pick him up because his mother, Virginia, had suffered a heart attack. The nun had no reason to suspect the woman’s story and retrieved Bobby. Although she did not tell the boy about his mother’s alleged condition.
When the nun presented Bobby to Heady, the 6-year-old was all-too-trusting and had no doubts about going along with this woman pretending to be his aunt. The nun would later tell investigators she last saw Bobby and the woman get into the cab together and ride away.
Less than an hour after turning the boy over to Bonnie Heady, the school attempted to call the Greenlease family to inquire about Virginia’s condition. School officials were shocked when they realized they were speaking with Virginia Greenlease herself. Both parties came to the terrifying realization that someone had taken young Bobby. Virginia contacted her husband in a panic. He phoned the Kansas City Police Department and the FBI was called to assist in locating the boy.
The body
Unfortunately, Bobby Greenlease was already dead. After Heady and the boy left the school, they were dropped off at a drugstore where Hall was waiting. Hall drove Heady and Bobby across state lines to Overland Park, Kansas and parked the car in a vacant field. Hall had no intention of allowing the boy to live.
Hall tried to strangle Bobby with a piece of rope but the rope was too short. In a rage, Hall punched the 6-year-old in the face and knocked out a tooth. Hall shoved Bobby to the floor of the car and shot him in the head with a .38-caliber pistol at point-blank range.
Hall and Heady took Bobby’s body and drove to Heady’s home in St. Joseph, Missouri. They wrapped the boy’s body in a plastic bag and placed him in a pre-dug grave at the foot of a trellis in the backyard. Hall and Heady dumped a large quantity of lime onto the bag hoping to eliminate or cover up the smell of a dead body. Hall then planted chrysanthemums over the grave so neighbors wouldn’t be suspicious.
Ransom notes
That evening, Hall wrote the first of several ransom letters to Robert and Virginia Greenlease. He demanded $600,000—equivalent to $6.37 million as of this writing—in $10s and $20s for Bobby’s safe return. In the book “A History of St. Louis Gangsters,” author and former KTVI reporter John Auble wrote that Hall determined a million-dollar ransom would be far too heavy for him to carry. Hall settled on $600,000 after calculating that amount would weigh approximately 80 pounds.
The next day, the Greenleases received another note making the same demands, but this letter was accompanied by a pin or medal that Bobby had been wearing.
Robert Greenlease believed if he paid the money he would get his son back. He reached out to several close friends and associates, including the executive vice president at Commerce Trust Company – Arthur Eisenhower. If that name sounds familiar, it should; his brother was President of the United States at the time. Arthur Eisenhower made sure that every bank clerk handling the ransom money made note of the serial numbers on all of the bills. That list of serial numbers was printed in newspapers around the country.
All told, the Greenleases received six ransom letters and 15 phone calls. They agreed to pay the ransom and complied with Hall’s instructions. On the evening of Oct. 4, 1953, after two prior drop-offs failed, the money was left in a duffel bag at a bridge near Highway 40 just east of Kansas City. Hall made final contact with the Greenleases in the early morning hours of October 5 to confirm he’d retrieved the money and that Bobby would be returned within 24 hours.
With the money in tow, Hall and Heady fled across the state to St. Louis. According to the FBI, Hall bought a pair of metal suitcases and stashed the money in them. Hall rented an apartment on Arsenal Street across from Tower Grove Park. When Heady fell asleep—investigators said she’d been drinking—Hall put $2,000 in her purse from their six-figure haul and left.
According to reporter John Auble, Hall also hired a cab driver to be his personal chauffeur. Hall got a room at the Coral Court, an infamous no-tell motel on Route 66, to plan his next moves. He met up with a prostitute named Sandra O’Day to enlist her to help draw the attention of investigators away from Missouri altogether. O’Day was supposed to fly to Los Angeles in order to mall the Greenlease family a letter Hall had written. Meanwhile, Hall is believed to have bought two garbage cans and a shovel and drove a rental car to a place along the Meramec River in St. Louis County with the intention of hiding the money. Unfortunately for Hall, he didn’t find a good spot to bury the cans and kept the money with him.
The cab driver, an ex-con, contacted his boss at the cab company, Joe Costello.
Costello had mob ties and connections within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. When he heard from his driver that a customer was throwing around a lot of money, Costello reached out to Lt. Louis Shoulders.
Lt. Shoulders and his driver, Patrolman Elmer Dolan, located and arrested Hall at the Town House Hotel on the evening of October 6. Hall had the ransom money with him at the time of his arrest. Between the arrest and Hall’s arrival at the police station, half of the ransom money went missing. We’ll come back to that later.
The arrests
Hall quickly gave up Bonnie Heady’s location and she was arrested that same night. At first, Hall tried to pin the murder on a fictious suspect. Bobby’s remains were recovered on Oct. 7 and moved to a local funeral home. His body was identified by a family dentist before being interred inside a mausoleum at Forest Hill Cemetery in Kansas City.
Hall and Heady finally confessed to kidnapping and killing Bobbie Greenlease on October 11 or October 12, depending on who you believe. John Auble wrote that the two “resigned themselves to being executed.” On Oct. 30, 1953, Hall and Heady appeared in Kansas City federal court and pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murder charges. On Nov. 19, the jury hearing the case recommended the death penalty and the judge signed off on that sentence.
Both Hall and Heady declined any attempt at an appeal and were executed at Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City on Dec. 18, 1953, just 81 days after the kidnapping. Hall was 34 and Heady was 41. Missouri prison authorities moved a second chair into the gas chamber so the pair could be executed at the same time. Heady was reportedly very talkative as she and Hall were led into the chamber and strapped down to their chairs until an annoyed Hall finally told her to be quiet.
Heady is one of four women in American history to be executed by federal authorities.
What happened to the missing ransom money?
Lt. Shoulders and Patrolman Dolan intially claimed to have brought all the money with them to the police station. Witnesses would later testify at a perjury trial that no one ever saw Shoulders and Dolan handling any money or luggage that could have contained such vast sums. Both Shoulders and Dolan were convicted of perjury and sentenced to three-year and two-year terms, respectively.
Dolan would later tell the FBI in 1962 that Shoulders and Joe Costello stole half of the ransom money. Dolan waited until both Shoulders and Costello were dead before speaking to federal investigators out of fear of retribution. He would ultimately receive a pardon from President Lyndon B. Johnson in July 1965. Dolan died in 1973.
Only $300,000 of the ransom money was recovered.The Greenlease case was closed on March 25, 1970.
The $600,000 would be the largest paid ransom in American history until the kidnapping of Virginia Piper in July 1972.
The Coral Court Motel was closed in 1993 and demolished in 1995.
Robert and Virginia Greenlease remained inconsolable after their son’s murder. Robert’s oldest son Paul, a child from an earlier marriage, died at 47 years of age in 1964. Robert passed away on Sept. 17, 1969 at age 87. The couple’s daughter, Virginia Sue Sterk, died in Nov. 1984 at age 42. Virginia Greenlease died on Sept. 24, 2001 at the age of 91. The entire family is buried in Forest Hill Cemetery.
