Car strikes MetroLink train in Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – MetroLink was forced to shuttle riders in the Illinois Metro East for several hours Sunday after a car struck a train.
The crash happened near the Washington Park Station at N. Kingshighway. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that struck the train caught fire.
At least six people from the train were taken to a local hospital for various injuries. The driver was hospitalized as well.
The crash was cleared and Metro resumed service just before 8 p.m.
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.
The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.
It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.
He could released in the next couple of days, the court said.
The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.
Thomas has been on the court since 1991.
What’s Behind Affirm’s $35 Billion Meltdown?
Here is a shocking fact to behold: within the last five months, the market value of Affirm—the widely touted US market leader in the burning-hot Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) sector—has plummeted by about $35 billion. At one point this week Affirm’s market capitalization dipped below $10 billion for the first time since going public in January 2021.
This is especially surprising for at least two reasons: a) the company was founded, and is run, by Max Levchin, who’s usually considered to have magical Wall Street powers; b) Affirm continues to post phenomenal growth numbers (more on this below).
So what is going on?
Yes, fintech and technology stocks in general have had a tough time since late 2021, but Affirm has cratered even relative to that correction, and despite the stock’s upward thrust in recent days. Here is Affirm’s performance over the last six months until Friday’s market close, compared to the tech-loaded Nasdaq index:
This is not what you expect from a company posting 77% annual revenue growth, and total transaction growth of 218%. You can forgive Affirm’s leadership for being a bit flummoxed by this treatment. Levchin told Bloomberg News in mid-February: “The market seems to be having a bit of an identity crisis. We are certainly not.”
There are several theories about Affirm’s plunge. One is a generalized sense of market jitters, not helped by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On March 11, Bloomberg reported that Affirm had
delayed a proposed asset-backed securities sale on Friday after a good portion of it had already been sold to money managers.
A major investor in the top-rated portion of the deal, also its largest tranche at more than $400 million, was said to have backed out at the last minute due to general market volatility that may have led to wider risk premiums than the company wanted, three people with knowledge of the matter said. That AAA slice was almost entirely sold when the transaction was halted, two of the investors said.
Yet it’s clear from the chart above that the company’s market troubles go back months further. The tumble beginning in mid-November suggests that investors were spooked (as in many cases) by the increasing certainty of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat historic inflation. BNPL, after all, is a kind of loan, often an interest-free loan. If rising interest rates make capital more expensive for Affirm to acquire, it stands to reason the company will make less money. The company acknowledged this when it announced earnings in mid-February; it argues, however, that interest rate hikes in the amounts currently contemplated will have only a modest effect on the metric it uses to gauge its financial health (which is revenue-minus-transaction-costs as a percentage of gross merchandise value, or the total amount purchased).
Another theory is that increased competition in the BNPL space is strengthening the negotiating power of retailers, allowing them to pay less to Affirm, especially going forward. There is also the issue of ongoing regulatory investigations of Affirm and other BNPL companies, which could interfere with future growth and profits.
But there is a broader sense that BNPL as it has been practiced is not necessarily what consumers want, or even what BNPL companies want to offer. (An Affirm representative cited to the Observer how tiny the BNPL market is right now, especially in the US, along with projections for growth, and said that BNPL is “a very attractive industry to be in.”)
Maybe. But numerous surveys have shown a large percentage of BNPL incurring debts they couldn’t afford. This week, Bloomberg reported on a survey showing that nearly a quarter of BNPL users end up with increased debt because they use credit cards to pay off the BNPL loan.
The dynamic of a lot of fintech companies that have gone public recalls so vividly the dot-com era; there is a giddy helium around the initial idea and growth that sidesteps any issues of profitability. But once market reality and competition set in, much of that helium shoots out of the stock balloon, and it’s not always obvious, especially in the absence of profit, that it will reinflate.
Is Anthony Edwards the Timberwolves’ new defensive stopper?
No Giannis Antetokounmpo for Milwaukee on Saturday at Target Center meant Khris Middleton was Minnesota’s biggest concern on the defensive end. Which meant it was Anthony Edwards’ responsibility to stop him.
This is the world Edwards and the Wolves live in with Jaden McDaniels out indefinitely with an ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the remainder of the regular season and beyond.
Since that injury, the Wolves have played the Lakers and the Bucks. Edwards was tasked with slowing Middleton and LeBron James. And he did so beautifully. The 20-year-old wing has long declared himself to a be a top-flight defender, and, at least on the ball, he’s proving that to be the case.
Edwards seemed to frazzle both all-star wings, including perhaps the best player ever. He stole the ball from them and gave them few easy looks. He’s asked for the top defensive assignments for a long time now, and given the chance to take them on, he’s winning.
“He just wants to win those matchups. He takes them personally. That’s where you really see his competitiveness come out,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “He does a good job, plays with good hands, keeps his hands back. He can get through screens well, on the ball in particular. He’s physical and he can bother those guys.”
Good defense and Edwards were not synonymous through the guard’s rookie season. Frankly, he can still get lost off the ball from time to time. But put him on the other team’s best player, and Edwards is as locked in as they come.
Edwards said he hasn’t taken on additional film study this week. He doesn’t think he needs it. His instincts often serve him well.
“I just try to guess where he’s going before he dribble. Nine times out of 10 I’m right. I guess that’s what helps me,” Edwards said. “‘Oh he want to go left, I’m just going to cut off his left.’ Majority of the time, I might force him one way, so I know I can cut off the next way. Like sometimes I would guard Westbrook (on Wednesday) and I know they say he wanna go right, so I would force him left because I know he wanna come back right, so I could just body up when he’d come back right and I’d be good.”
That physicality makes Edwards a problem for just about anyone. But there have been plenty of long, athletic, even physical young wings who project out to being solid defenders, but never reach that point. There have been flashes, though, such as this week, that truly suggest Edwards could get there.
“I’ve talked to him about it. I think he can be one of the best two-way players in the league,” Finch said. “Keep putting his mind to the defensive end, keep learning about defensive schemes off the ball, rotations. He’s doing a better and better job of understanding these things. Primarily, his on-the-ball, with Jaden out right now, we’ve really challenged him that he’s gotta step up and take these matchups and win them.”
The gantlet continues this week for Edwards, with Minnesota set to square off with Dallas in an all-important game for seeding purposes on Monday. He’ll likely be tasked with slowing Luka Doncic in that contest, then possibly get the Devin Booker matchup Wednesday against Phoenix, before again facing Doncic on Friday.
“Every night you’re going to have some superstar player out there you’re going to have to deal with,” Finch said of the upcoming schedule.
And it will continue to fall on the shoulders of Minnesota’s young star wing to take on the challenge.
“He can do it. Whatever we need, we expect it from him,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “He’s a very talented player who has a God-given gift in his size and intangibles and we need him to utilize it to the best of his abilities right now. We’re asking a lot of him, not because it’s too much for him, but we know he can handle that. We know he can be the leading scorer on our team and be the leading defender as well. We’re asking him to be great, and we know he can be that.”
