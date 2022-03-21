News
Cleveland Browns defend Deshaun Watson trade, saying they spent ‘tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating’ QB
Deshaun Watson’s complicated past didn’t dissuade the Cleveland Browns from betting on the quarterback’s future.
He’s on Cleveland’s roster, and at this point that’s the only certainty with the talented yet controversial QB.
Watson’s stunning trade to the Browns became official Sunday, capping a whirlwind few days during in which the three-time Pro Bowler — accused by 22 women of sexual harassment or assault — agreed to come to Cleveland after initially telling the team he wouldn’t.
The Browns are taking heat for bringing in Watson with his legal baggage, but the team feels comfortable with its decision.
“We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a team news release. “We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved.
“We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process.”
Desperate to win, the Browns have gone all in for Watson, sending first-round picks the next three seasons to Houston along with a 2023 third-rounder and 2024 fourth-rounder. The Texans will part with Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
Cleveland is also giving Watson, who is still facing civil lawsuits, public scorn and possible NFL discipline, a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.
Last week, the Haslams flew to Houston with general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski and met with Watson to discuss his situation and future. The 26-year-old was also courted by Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans.
The Browns came away satisfied with Watson’s character.
“He was humble, sincere and candid,” the Haslams said. “In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field. … We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts.”
Now that the blockbuster trade is complete, Watson and the Browns are facing tough questions about their new partnership.
For Watson, Cleveland represents a fresh start.
For the Browns, he brings hope along with criticism.
While they become an instant possible Super Bowl contender following another disappointing season, the Browns are also being condemned for taking a player with ongoing legal issues. Nearly two dozen female massage therapists have alleged he assaulted them during rehab sessions.
A grand jury in Texas recently declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, but the civil cases are pending — as is his return to the field.
Watson may face disciplinary action by the NFL, which is conducting an independent investigation about his behavior. Based on precedent, the league could suspend him multiple games for violating its personal conduct policy.
Watson’s arrival has also ended Baker Mayfield’s tumultuous four-year stay as the Browns’ starter. The former No. 1 overall pick asked to be traded last week after learning of Cleveland’s pursuit of Watson and will get his wish.
Indianapolis, Seattle and New Orleans are all possible landing spots for Mayfield.
Although Mayfield had a rough 2021 season after injuring his left shoulder in Week 2, the Browns had publicly stated they expected him to come back as their starter this year before deciding to pursue Watson.
As far as the football in concerned, Watson is a major upgrade. He’s believed to be one of the league’s elite QBs despite not playing last season after requesting a trade. He led the league with 4,823 yards passing in 2020 with 33 touchdown passes.
The Browns have completely overhauled their quarterback situation.
Cleveland acquired Watson and has agreed to sign free agent Jacoby Brissett, a former starter in Indianapolis, as his backup. The Browns also agreed to trade veteran backup Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
And now that they have their quarterback, the Browns are also trying to re-sign free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who played two seasons with Watson in Houston. Clowney had a solid 2021 with the Browns after signing a one-year deal with them.
News
Omar Kelly: These are the best NFL free agents still on the market for Dolphins and other teams
Some of the players still available during free agency might be just as good as those who got signed in last week’s first wave.
Many are still available because of their age or injury history. But plenty of them can still be impactful NFL players.
In fact, the quality and caliber of players still available to sign might be talented enough to build a playoff contender if a team’s quarterback is good enough.
Here’s a look at the best players still searching for a new team as of Sunday:
1. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead — The Saints rarely let players they want to retain get away, which explains why Armstead’s still on the market after a week. The 30-year-old has consistently been one of the best tackles in football since joining the league in 2013 but he has battled numerous injuries, including a knee injury he played through in 2021.
2. Safety Tyrann Mathieu — Mathieu’s knack for consistently being around the ball delivered two consecutive Pro Bowl seasons with Kansas City. The fact that the Chiefs has signed another safety indicates he’ll be moving on, and will probably try to land with a title contender.
3. Pass rusher Za’Darius Smith — Smith was a force with the Packers, recording 26 sacks in 2019 and 2020 season, but he only played one game for Green Bay last year because of a back injury. If the 29-year-old checks out medically he could be the steal of the 2022 free-agent class. But everyone is wondering why a deal with the Ravens didn’t get done last week.
4. Linebacker Bobby Wagner — Wagner had produced 10 straight seasons of 100 or more tackles, and had a career-high 170 last season for the Seahawks before he was released to create cap space. He might not be the elite player he once was, but Wagner is a solid option for teams looking for an experienced, instinctive playmaker.
5. Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney — The former Pro Bowler has totaled at least nine sacks in three of his past four seasons, and has recorded 41 sacks in the 97 games he’s played the past eight seasons. He’ll be 29 this season, which means there’s possibly more production coming from this former No. 1 overall pick.
6. Offensive tackle La’el Collins — Collins’ release from Dallas was followed by a free agent visit to Cincinnati, but the right tackle who has started 71 of the 74 games he’s played, hasn’t signed yet. The soon-to-be 29-year-old will likely have his market set once Armstead picks a team.
7. Receiver Jarvis Landry — This five-time Pro Bowler has been one of the NFL’s premiere slot receivers for most of his eight-year career. The 29-year-old has scored 42 touchdowns on his 688 receptions and 40 carries, but he must prove last year’s injury-impacted season was an aberration, and not the new norm.
8. Center J.C. Tretter — Tretter has started all but one game the past five seasons, where he’s been the leader of the Browns’ forceful rushing attack. This Cornell product recently turned 31, but he still has the skills and leadership needed to help an offensive line improve.
9. Offensive tackle Trent Brown — Brown has had success on both the left and right sides of the offensive line. He can move people in the run game, even though he’ll have his share of losses. He’s been one of the better pass-blocking tackles in the league over the past few years, but his weight and injury concerns have slowed down his free agency process.
10. Linebacker Anthony Barr — Barr, who contributed 72 tackles, 2.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and pulled down three interceptions in the 11 games he played last season, is the type of versatile linebacker who fits into every scheme. A knee injury limited him last season, but he just turned 30 so he could still be productive for another two or three seasons.
11. Receiver Cole Beasley — Beasley is one of the NFL’s most accomplished, and savvy slot receivers. He caught 82 passes in each of the past two seasons, and for his three-year tenure in Buffalo he had 231 catches for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns. If he gets with the right quarterback and offense he could be dynamic playmaker.
12. Safety Marcus Williams — Williams was a steady, well-rounded free safety for the Saints, pulling down 15 interceptions in his first five seasons. The 25-year-old has got a nose for the ball in coverage, but had his best season against the run last season.
13. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks — The 32-year-old has been a run-stuffing force for the past five seasons, but he’s also managed to produced 40.5 sacks in 138 games he’s played. He battled groin and ankle injuries last year that limited him to nine games.
14. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower — His 18 quarterback pressures ranked fourth among off-ball linebackers last season. Hightower will be 32 years old, but he took the 2020 season off so his body is relatively preserved. Problem is, most Patriots standouts fizzle when they leave New England.
15. Pass rusher Trey Flowers — Flowers played 14 games the past two seasons, and contributed only 10.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Lions, who released him last week. The 28-year-old needs to find the right scheme to prove he’s still a forceful outside linebacker.
16. Tailback Leonard Fournette — Fournette gained 812 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season with the Buccaneers. But injuries limited the 27-year-old’s production and playing time. He still has the talent to carry an NFL team’s rushing attack because he’s only 26.
17. Offensive tackle Duane Brown — Brown, who made it to his fifth Pro Bowl last season, has been a solid and reliable starting tackle for the Texans and Seahawks the past 14 seasons. The 36-year-old is scheme diverse, and might have a season or two of starts left in him.
18. Offensive tackle Eric Fisher — Fisher, the No. 1 selection in the 2013 NFL draft, had a decent season with the Colts, proving that a torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs in 2021 wasn’t going to derail his career. But each team must ask how many more starts does the 31-year-old have left?
19. Tailback Melvin Gordon — Gordon gained 918 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns for the Broncos, while sharing the backfield with rookie Javonte Williams. The 28-year-old, who has averaged 4.2 yards per attempt in his career, still has the talent to carry a team’s rushing attack.
20. Linebacker Kwon Alexander — Alexander was a force in his early years with the Buccaneers, but injuries watered down his performance until this past season. The 27-year-old contributed 50 tackles, logged 3.5 sacks, forced one fumble, recovered one fumble, and pulled down one interception in the 12 games he played for the Saints.
21. Cornerback Patrick Peterson — One of the best cornerbacks of the past decade, Peterson hoped to revive his career with a fresh start in Minnesota, but his tenure with the Vikings was underwhelming. Injuries impacted him last season, but at 32 it might be time for him to consider a move to safety.
22. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore — The two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler is no longer the most feared cornerback in the NFL. But the 31-year-old, who started three of the eight games he played with the Panthers last season, could use his 11th season to prove he hasn’t lost a step.
23. Receiver Jamison Crowder — The 28-year-old veteran is a reliable slot receiver who isn’t big, or fast. But he’s experienced, having started 51 games, pulling down 409 receptions for 4,607 yards and 28 touchdowns in his seven seasons.
24. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul — Pierre-Paul still shows flashes, tallying at least two quarterback pressures in six of his nine games last season, but injuries have started to catch up a bit. He’s in Year 12 so his days of being a 1,000-snap defensive lineman are over.
25. Offensive tackle Nate Solder — Solder returned after opting out in 2020 and shifted over to right tackle for the first time since his rookie season in 2011, logging over 900 snaps. At this point the soon to be 34-year-old is best viewed as a swing tackle.
26. Seattle tailback Reshaad Penny — The Seahawks 2018 first-round pick was a disappointment his first three seasons, but became a force last year, gaining 749 rushing yards and scoring six rushing touchdowns on 119 carries. The 26-year-old averaged 6.3 yards per carry last season, and has a 5.6 yards per carry for his career.
27. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell — At this point in Campbell’s 14-year career the only thing missing is a Super Bowl ring. He’s likely trying to latch onto a title contender, and should be able to help them based on the 35-year-old’s recent production. In 15 games with the Ravens last season, Campbell totaled 49 tackles (5 for loss), 16 pressures, 12 quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.
28. Receiver Julio Jones — Jones caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in his one season with the Titans, where a nagging hamstring injury limited him to 10 games. While the 33-year-old is no longer the most dominant receiver in the NFL, he could still be productive if he can stay healthy and gets with the right quarterback.
29. Tight end Jared Cook — Cook is still a consistently productive receiving tight end, as he recorded his fifth straight season with at least 35 receptions and 500 receiving yards. The 35-year-old caught 48 passes for 564 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Chargers last season.
30. Taiback Marlon Mack — Mack hits free agency at just 26 years of age, and has the potential to break off a big play at any moment. Mack tore his Achilles in 2020 but was inactive for stretches this past season just because he had been passed on the depth chart. However, that doesn’t mean he still can’t lead a team’s rushing attack.
News
Byron Pringle could fill multiple roles for the Chicago Bears — and the receiver is excited to work with ‘elite’ Justin Fields
When Ryan Poles spoke in loose terms about goals in free agency, he referenced finding hungry players who are willing to bet on themselves — and new wide receiver Byron Pringle matches that criteria, coming with a background the new Chicago Bears general manager knows well.
Pringle said he liked to be one of the first Kansas City Chiefs players in the facility every morning, and that he would regularly pass Poles on his way to or from breakfast, exchanging pleasantries. So, when Poles and coach Matt Eberflus called Pringle to talk about a future with the Bears, the wide receiver knew it would be a good match.
“Somebody that would come to work every day ready to compete at a high level,” Pringle said Sunday morning when asked what Poles saw in him. “I don’t care about no numbers. I want that letter at the end of the game, that W.”
There is a level of projection involved with Pringle, who caught 42 passes for 568 yards (13.5 average) and five touchdowns last season for the Chiefs. He added another 12 catches for 82 yards and three scores in three playoff games, but was the fourth option in that passing attack behind wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman and tight end Travis Kelce.
With a one-year contract that will pay him $4 million with an opportunity to earn another $2 million, Pringle will be thrust into a larger role in a Bears offense that currently has only one other wide receiver with a track record for production in Darnell Mooney.
Pringle gives the Bears a potential slot receiver, as he lined up there for 63.1% of his 568 snaps last season. The Chiefs ran an abundance of 3×1 formations with Kelce flexed out as the X receiver and Pringle on the back side as the No. 2 or No. 3. The Bears don’t have a version of Kelce in their offense, although a source said the team did inquire about McHenry East product Robert Tonyan, who re-signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday after he suffered a torn ACL last season. It is possible new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has plenty in store for Pringle on the outside.
Pringle was particularly effective for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, catching 42 of 60 targets (70%) after making receptions on 25 of 33 targets in 2019 and 2020 combined. Last season, he tied for second in the league averaging 4.1 yards of separation per reception. That’s notable because the Bears struggled there in 2021. Chiefs opponents, of course, were much more worried about Hill and Kelce, but it’s strong evidence Pringle has savvy and nuance to his route-running ability.
A former undrafted free agent from Kansas State in 2018, Pringle suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason finale of his rookie season and then required surgery to repair a sports hernia. He found a niche on special teams and was worked into the offense, and now he arrives to a Bears team working to build an offense around second-year quarterback Justin Fields.
“I see him as an elite quarterback,” Pringle said. “He keeps his legs alive and he definitely knows how to extend plays, and that is something that I did in Kansas City. When the play broke down, I always tried to get in the quarterback’s vision. With him being able to keep plays and drives alive, I know I fit perfect in this offense, especially with a quarterback like Justin Fields.”
The Bears have to replace Allen Robinson after he departed for the Los Angeles Rams in free agency — and there is more work to do at the position. The Chiefs re-signed Josh Gordon and picked up JuJu Smith-Schuster to compensate for the departure of Pringle. Smith-Schuster has a base salary of $3.25 million with an additional $7.5 million in upside.
Poles and his staff will likely be looking closely at wide receivers with at least one of their three Day 2 picks in the April draft. If Pringle is the kind of fit the team hopes, the Bears can address his future after the season.
News
Business People: Sleep Number CEO Shelly Ibach to become board chair
OF NOTE: MANUFACTURING/RETAIL
Sleep Number Corp., a Minneapolis-based maker and retailer of specialty beds, announced the election of President and CEO Shelly R. Ibach as board chair, effective May 12. She succeeds Jean-Michel Valette, who served as chair since May 2010 and will remain on the board.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
The Social Lights, a Minneapolis-based social media agency, announced the hires of Greg Swan as chief creative and strategy officer and Stephanie Schafer as managing director and chief operating officer. … Marketing Architects, a Minnetonka-based TV advertising agency, announced the hire of Deb Hagan as vice president of creative.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
WSB, Golden Valley, announced that Shannon McGrath joined the organization as director of asset management planning. McGrath previously was asset management planning director for the
Minnesota Department of Transportation.
ARTS
The Minneapolis Institute of Art announced the selection of Virajita Singh as the museum’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer. Singh previously was with the University of Minnesota, where she has served in the Office for Equity and Diversity, first as assistant vice provost and then associate vice provost.
CONSTRUCTION
Ryan Cos., Minneapolis, announced the appointment of Monique Picou to its board of directors; Picou is vice president of product, technology, strategy and global server operations at Google.
EDUCATION
Marine Village School, Marine on Saint Croix, announced the addition of board members Kelly Pylkas-Bock, educator, and Peter Gardner, Xcel Energy. The newly chartered K-5 school plans to open in September.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bayport-based First State Bank and Trust announced the following staff promotions: Beth Aza to business development officer; Michelle Bredahl, executive vice president–chief operating officer; Erin Crowder, senior vice president–compliance and risk management Officer; Chris Dressel, senior vice president–chief brand officer; Peter Matzek, senior vice president–chief financial officer; John Richards, senior vice president–information technology officer, and Nick Witthoft, senior business analyst officer. … Holmes Murphy, a Minneapolis-based insurance brokerage for business, announced it has promoted Brooks Deibele to enterprise sales leader; he previously was regional market leader for the company’s Minneapolis Employee Benefits team.
HEALTH CARE
Children’s Minnesota, a Twin Cities-based chain of hospitals and clinics focused on pediatric care, announced the promotion of James C. Burroughs II to senior vice president, government and community relations, chief equity and inclusion officer. Burroughs has served as vice president, chief equity and inclusion officer since 2020, and previously as senior director, chief equity and inclusion officer since 2019. … Apple Tree Dental, Mounds View, announced the hire of Chief Strategic Officer Jessica Flotterud. Flotterud previously was dental director of the Union Gospel Mission’s dental clinic, leading to the creation of the nonprofit Hope Dental Clinic, in 2016, where she was executive director until joining Apple Tree.
MANUFACTURING
3M Co., Maplewood, announced that Suzan Kereere, head of global business solutions at Fiserv, has been elected to 3M’s board of directors
MEDIA
Tegna Inc., parent company of Twin Cities NBC-TV affiliate KARE-11, announced the station received a 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for excellence in broadcast, online and documentary journalism. KARE won for “KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual,” which exposed how Minnesota jail officials ignored preventable inmate deaths.
SERVICES
Murphy Logistics, a Minneapolis-based logistic, warehouse and shipping company, announced it has promoted Cory Milczark to vice president of operations. Milczark previously was director of operations.
UTILITIES
Allete, a Duluth-based power and water company serving customers in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, announced that Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Steve Morris has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. He succeeds Robert Adams, who announced plans to retire in June. … Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, Rochester, Minn., announced the hire of Joe Hoffman as director of agency, government relations and chief external affairs officer.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
