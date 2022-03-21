News
Coors Light sells out their newly released “Chillollipops”
ST. LOUIS – The beer-flavored lollipops with a foam top don’t have alcohol, but they do taste like Coors Light Beer. The new items are sold in six-packs. They’ve become so popular, so fast, they’re sold out.
Coors says research indicates sucking on lollipops has a calming effect, especially during “March Madness”.
The company says it’s restocking as fast as it can.
News
New Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick — already a Justin Fields fan — plans ‘to keep him as clean as possible’
Lucas Patrick found himself biting his tongue on the sideline during the Green Bay Packers games against the Chicago Bears last season, watching Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields and “hoping this guy doesn’t get loose.”
After signing a two-year, $8 million contract to join the Bears offensive line, Patrick now finds himself on the other side, looking forward to making sure Fields can perform at his highest level.
“I mean, he’s got it,” Patrick said. “He can sling it, he can run it, he can do everything. But what I would say from our games, specifically the game that was here (in Chicago), he’s tough. He stood in there, and he’s tough. And he looked like he dealt with a lot this year not only coming in with that pressure he had but also physically dealing with some of the shots he took and some other things.
“I don’t want to speak too much on statistics, but I’ve had a good track record over the last two years of blocking for a quarterback and keeping him pretty clean. And I plan to keep him as clean as possible so he can make the plays that he was brought in here to make.”
That has to be music to Bears fans’ ears after Fields was sacked 36 times in 12 games in 2021.
In his introductory news conference Friday at Halas Hall, Patrick said he believes he will play center for the Bears but also has learned “in the NFL, it’s ‘be ready to play any position.’ ” Sam Mustipher, whom the Bears tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent, started all 17 games for the Bears at center last season.
Patrick started 11 games at center for the Packers in 2021, stepping in when rookie Josh Myers injured his knee against the Bears. Patrick also played both guard positions during his Packers career, which started when he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016. He ended up starting 34 games for the Packers, including 28 over the last two seasons.
Myers was Fields’ center at Ohio State, and Patrick said they’ve already spoken so he could get a sense for who Fields is as a person. Patrick expects a lot of work ahead as they build their communication and trust.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot of forced relationship conversations,” he said. “Justin’s going to be pretty annoyed by me, maybe. But no, it’ll be fun.”
Patrick, who said he flips a switch from his low-key demeanor when he gets on the field, thinks he excels at center because he can “apply some of my mental strengths and how I approach the game and how I see things, along with the physical approach that I can bring, kind of right at the apex of the offensive line. When you combine those two, you can play a certain way, and that allows me to play football how I think it should be intended, which is physical, tough but smart.”
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers used those same words to describe Patrick when talking with Green Bay reporters in October about how much he trusted him. Rodgers said Patrick could be an elite player at center when he was playing with confidence.
“(I) love the kid,” Rodgers said. “I tell him every single time he’s out there that I love going to battle with him because he’s the kind of a guy you know is going to have your back and you know is going to be in the right position at all time and doing exactly what he’s supposed to be doing — and battle and scrap and claw and fight as hard as he can.
“There’s not a specific value you can put on that because the role that he plays can be priceless at times.”
Patrick said his relationship with Rodgers grew over the years as he tried to prove himself to be professional and consistent — and as he played golf with him. Rodgers called him to congratulate him after he signed with the Bears.
Patrick said there are many things he saw Rodgers do in his preparation that he wants to bring with him to Chicago.
“One of the biggest things that he did was accountability, understanding game scenarios and bringing those up at any time,” Patrick said. “Whether it’s a walk-through, coming up in a few weeks with OTAs or practice, asking a question on, ‘Hey, what do you do in two-minute when you got this much time, two timeouts and you’re on the plus-45? Where’s your head at? Are you thinking yards over out of bounds or are you thinking completion? Mix in a run?’ Just the game-behind-the-game stuff. Just trying to bring as much of that as I can and help with the information that I’ve learned.”
After Patrick signed his deal, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement that Patrick was “a glue guy in the locker room and on the field.”
“Lucas is more than just a football player,” Poles said. “He is going to add leadership to our offensive line and raise the standard of how the Chicago Bears will play with grit, tenacity and finish.”
Patrick believes some of that leadership can come in the form of helping new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as he establishes his offense. Getsy spent seven seasons in Green Bay, most recently as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, and Patrick said he can help explain terminology and objectives of plays to his new teammates.
Patrick called Getsy “brilliant” and said he’s excited to continue his working relationship with him and new assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts.
Those relationships, along with the “amazing financial backing,” helped draw him to the Bears. He choked up a bit when asked about his journey from being an undrafted free agent to earning a big free-agent contract.
“This opportunity is once in a lifetime, in my opinion,” Patrick said. “To go from one historic franchise to the historic franchise in the NFL, it’s Chicago. It speaks for itself. That was too good to pass up.”
As for making the switch in the rivalry, Patrick already struck the right tone.
“I’ve been on the winning side; I’m going to stay on the winning side,” he said. “We’re going to start winning these games. I firmly believe to win a Bears-Packers game you’ve got to be physical, you’ve got to be tough, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
()
News
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
By KEN MORITSUGU
BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.
There was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured. The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, the CAAC said, correcting earlier reports that 133 people had been on board.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an “all-out effort” to be made in the rescue operation, for post-crash arrangements to be handled appropriately and potential safety hazards investigated to ensure complete civil aviation flight safety.
People’s Daily reports that 117 rescuers have already arrived at the crash site. Guangxi fire department is organizing 650 rescuers who are heading to the site from three directions.
The CAAC said it had sent a team of officials, and the Guangxi fire service said work was underway to control a mountainside blaze ignited by the crash.
Satellite data from NASA showed a massive fire just in the area of where the plane went down at the time of the crash.
Calls to China Eastern offices were not immediately answered. State media said local police first received calls from villagers alerting the crash around 2:30 p.m. (0630 GMT). Guangxi provincial emergency management department said contact with the plane was lost at 2:15 p.m. (0615 GMT).
Chicago-based Boeing Co. said it was aware of the initial reports of the crash and was “working to gather more information.” Boeing stock dropped over 8% in pre-market trading early Monday.
Shanghai-based China Eastern is one of China’s top three airlines, operating scores of domestic and international routes serving 248 destinations.
China Eastern’s flight No. 5735 had been traveling at around 30,000 feet when suddenly, just after 0620 GMT, the plane entered a deep dive at its cruising altitude speed of 455 knots (523 mph, 842 kph), according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute and a half of whatever went wrong.
The plane stopped transmitting data just southwest of the Chinese city of Wuzhou.
The aircraft was delivered to China Eastern from Boeing in June 2015 and had been flying for more than six years.
Boeing began delivering the 737-800 to customers in 1997 and delivered the last of the series to China Eastern in 2020. It made over 5,200 of the narrow-body aircraft, a popular, single-aisle commuter plane.
The twin-engine, single aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights. China Eastern operates multiple versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.
The deadliest crash involving a Boeing 737-800 came in January 2020, when Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight, killing all 176 people on board.
The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. China’s aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.
China’s last deadly crash of a civilian jetliner was in 2010.
___
Associated Press researcher Yu Bing, news assistant Caroline Chen and writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed.
News
ASK IRA: Do the Heat need a big-minutes test run with Victor Oladipo?
Q: Do you anticipate a jump in Victor Oladipo’s minutes before the playoffs to test his durability and fit with multiple lineups? — Al, Kendall.
A: It certainly is possible, but it hardly is trending in that direction, with Victor Oladipo first given the second night of a back-to-back off for rest, and then this latest setback with back spasms. Beyond that, it’s not as if Erik Spoelstra has to move to such a direction, considering Caleb Martin already is back and Spoelstra has a rotation he still has to whittled from 10 deep. But if Spoelstra does want to go “big” with Oladipo minutes, perhaps it will come during one of the two remaining back-to-back sets, while others sit out. Still, without mixing Victor in with the regulars, it’s debatable how valuable such minutes would be.
Q: Was the 2016-17 team a lesson for Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra? With all due respect, championships aren’t built around Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo, et al. Dedmon was out of the NBA for a reason. Martin was cut by the Hornets for a reason. Duncan Robinson and Max Strus went undrafted for a reason. Fans get emotionally attached to some players, but championship rosters focus on a few select talented individuals. Rotation players normally have their moments in the sun during the regular season. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: But players also evolve. And even the most talented of players need supporting casts. With the Heat already having shown the ability to take a player from Point A to Point B, there certainly remains the possibility of moving on to Point C and beyond. It takes more than lottery picks to build a championship village.
Q: What does Pat Riley turning 77 mean? — Elliot.
A: That a year from now he will be turning 78? There appears to be no indication that Pat Riley is slowing down or wants to slow down. Now, perhaps another championship will create a transition moment. But the respect for the Godfather endures and burns quite brightly.
()
Coors Light sells out their newly released “Chillollipops”
New Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick — already a Justin Fields fan — plans ‘to keep him as clean as possible’
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
ASK IRA: Do the Heat need a big-minutes test run with Victor Oladipo?
Free agency or the draft? Ravens have roster needs to consider after first wave of deals. | ANALYSIS
Live updates: Ammonia leak contaminates area in east Ukraine
Julius Randle struggles as Knicks fall to Jazz, 108-93
Mental health made worse during the pandemic
Vikings could have roughly $20 million cap room if Danielle Hunter money converted to signing bonus
Julius Randle struggles, Knicks fall to Jazz, 108-93
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding