Connect with us

Entertainment

Did host Trevor Noah pull strings to get Kanye West’s Grammy performance banned?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Kanye’s performance was yanked from this year’s Grammy Awards due to “concerning online behavior”

The post Did host Trevor Noah pull strings to get Kanye West’s Grammy performance banned? first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Body Language 101: Kendall Jenner leads Devin Booker around like a child

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

google news

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker dined with friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber, at Giorgio Baldi

The post Body Language 101: Kendall Jenner leads Devin Booker around like a child first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Rachel Zegler ‘not invited’ to the Oscars

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

Rachel Zegler 'not invited' to the Oscars 2
google news

  Published by BANG Showbiz English     Rachel Zegler is “not invited” to the Oscars. The 20-year-old actress starred as Maria in 2021 remake of ‘West Side Story’ – which has been nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture – but will not be in attendance at the upcoming ceremony because she did…

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Waka Flocka fan returns his stolen jewelry after 4 years

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

google news

A Waka Flocka fan returned the rapper’s custom jewelry after holding on to it for four years

The post Waka Flocka fan returns his stolen jewelry after 4 years first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending