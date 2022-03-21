News
Ex-wife accuses Senate candidate Eric Greitens of abuse
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.
The sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri. A public affairs professor at the University of Texas, she sought divorce from Eric Greitens after a sex scandal which led to his resignation as governor in June 2018. She’s now asking the court to move the custody case to Austin in part to spare her children from renewed public attention as Eric Greitens tries to mount a political comeback.
Eric Greitens’ campaign did not immediately comment Monday. An attorney for Greitens couldn’t be reached for comment. The allegations could complicate his bid to emerge from Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary as the GOP nominee and potentially jeopardize his party’s chance to hold onto a key Senate seat in the general election.
In the affidavit, Sheena Greitens casts her ex-husband as someone who threatened to use his political connections and influence in order to destroy her reputation to win custody of the children.
“Prior to our divorce, during an argument in late April 2018, Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home,” Sheena Greitens wrote in the filing. “I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home,” later adding that his “behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by his hair.”
Once a swing state, Missouri has become more reliably Republican in recent years. But the race to succeed retiring Sen. Roy Blunt is nonetheless receiving national attention because some in the GOP establishment are anxious that, with the allegations released on Monday and previous scandals, Greitens would face vulnerabilities against a Democrat. And with the Senate evenly divided, the GOP can’t afford to lose what would otherwise be a safe seat.
Greitens was a rising GOP star after his 2016 election, a charismatic former Navy SEAL officer and Rhodes Scholar who founded a nonprofit benefiting veterans. He didn’t hide his ambition, either, reserving the website EricGreitensForPresident.com.
Republicans weren’t the only ones who courted him. A former Democrat, Greitens was approached by House Democratic campaign officials about running for Congress before the 2010 elections.
But that all seemed to fade after he was indicted on an invasion-of-privacy charge in February 2018 in St. Louis, accused of taking a compromising photo of his hairstylist without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair. In short order, a Missouri House committee began investigating campaign finance issues, and Greitens faced a second felony charge in St. Louis, accused of providing his political fundraiser with the donor list of his veterans’ charity.
Sheena Greitens said her ex-husband admitted to her that he had, in fact, taken a compromising photo of his hairstylist that led to the felony invasion of privacy charge. But she says in the affidavit that he warned her that she could face legal trouble of her own if she ever disclosed that fact. She later learned that was not the case.
Eric Greitens mostly kept a low profile after his resignation in 2018. That changed last year after the Missouri Ethics Commission found “probable cause” that Greitens’ campaign broke campaign finance law, but also “found no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens, individually.”
Greitens said the ruling “fully exonerated” him.
Sheena Greitens’ affidavit, however, offers a bleak picture of his waning days as governor. At one point, she said, Eric Greitens purchased a gun but refused to tell her where it was. He also threatened to kill himself “unless I provided specific public political support,” she wrote.
The behavior was so alarming, she wrote, that on three separate occasions in February, April and May 2018, “multiple people other than myself were worried enough to intervene to limit Eric’s access to firearms.”
At one point, Eric Greitens made a reference to the fact that he had the children — and she didn’t — while trying to persuade Sheena Greitens to delete emails she had sent to the family therapist seeking help, according to the affidavit.
“Eric threatened to accuse me of child abuse if I did not delete the emails and convince the therapist to delete them,” she wrote.
She also said that during the same phone call, Eric Greitens berated her as a “hateful, disgusting, nasty, vicious … lying b – – – h” while accusing her of providing information about him to prosecutors and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper.
A few weeks later, he grew angry and confronted her when she tried to fly with the children to her parents’ house, she said.
He “threatened to come to the airport and have me arrested for kidnapping and child abuse, saying that because of his authority as a former governor who had supported law enforcement, the police would support him and not believe me.”
In 2020, after informing Eric Greitens that she accepted a job at the University of Texas, she said he threatened “to use his political influence to get my job offer revoked.”
Her ex-husband’s reemergence in politics has been taxing, Sheena Greitens said in the affidavit. Meanwhile, his past ability to influence law enforcement and appoint judges, as well as the even greater power he would obtain as a senator are “extremely intimidating,” she wrote.
“Now that Eric is a candidate for federal office, public interest in my life, my relationship with Eric and the breakdown thereof, and the existence of issues of custody between Eric and me are being re-kindled and brought back into central public discussion,” Sheena Greitens wrote.
“The weight of these facts and the intimidation they cause” justifies moving the case to Texas, she wrote, where “the reach of his power and influence is significantly less.”
___
Slodysko reported from Washington.
Hearing opens for Jackson with pointed comments from GOP
By MARK SHERMAN and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee opened Supreme Court confirmation hearings Monday, with Republicans promising pointed questions for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Democrats full of praise for the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court.
Jackson, 51, was to give her opening statement later Monday and answer questions on Tuesday and Wednesday from the panel’s 11 Democratic and 11 Republican senators.
Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter. She would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, as well as the first Black woman on the high court.
“It’s not easy being the first. Often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest,” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee chairman, said in support shortly after the proceedings began.
Democrats sought to preemptively rebut Republican criticism of her record on criminal matters as a judge and before that, as a federal public defender and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
“Judge Jackson is not anti-law enforcement. She’s not soft on crime,” Sen. Pat Leahy, D-Vt., said, noting that members of Jackson’s family have worked in law enforcement.
The committee’s senior Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, promised Republicans would “ask tough questions about Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy,” without turning the hearings into a ”spectacle.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., noted that Democrats had opposed some past Republican judicial nominees who were Black or Hispanic, and he said that he and his GOP colleagues wouldn’t be deterred from asking probing questions by Jackson’s race.
He said of some criticism from the left: “Bottom line here is, It’s about ‘We’re all racist if we ask hard questions.’ That’s not going to fly with us.”
Graham has voted for previous Democratic nominees for the Supreme Court and was one of three Republicans to support Jackson’s confirmation as an appellate judge last year. But he suggested he might vote against her this time.
Jackson’s testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender. That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Marshall.
Jackson will be introduced on Monday by Thomas B. Griffith, a retired judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa M. Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
Jackson appeared before the same committee last year, after President Joe Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington, just down the hill from the Supreme Court.
The American Bar Association, which evaluates judicial nominees, on Friday gave Jackson’s its highest rating, unanimously “well qualified.”
Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel of the NAACP, said she is excited to see a Black woman on the verge of a high court seat.
“Representation matters,” Wallace said. “It’s critical to have diverse experience on the bench. It should reflect the rich cultural diversity of this country.”
It’s not yet clear how aggressively Republicans will go after Jackson, given that her confirmation would not alter the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.
Still, some Republicans have signaled they could use Jackson’s nomination to try to brand Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns. Biden has chosen several former public defenders for life-tenured judicial posts. In addition, Jackson served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., highlighted one potential line of attack. “I’ve noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children,” Hawley wrote on Twitter last week in a thread that was echoed by the Republican National Committee. Hawley did not raise the issue when he questioned Jackson last year before voting against her appeals court confirmation.
The White House pushed back forcefully against the criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation.” Sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that Jackson’s record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, “but so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide.”
Hawley is one of several committee Republicans, along with Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who are potential 2024 presidential candidates, and their aspirations may collide with other Republicans who would just as soon not pursue a scorched-earth approach to Jackson’s nomination.
Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.
Jackson once worked as a high court law clerk to Breyer early in her legal career.
Democrats are moving quickly to confirm Jackson, even though Breyer’s seat will not officially open until the summer. They have no votes to spare in a 50-50 Senate that they run by virtue of the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
But they are not moving as fast as Republicans did when they installed Amy Coney Barrett on the court little more than a month after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and days before the 2020 presidential election.
Barrett, the third of President Donald Trump’s high court picks, entrenched the court’s conservative majority when she took the place of the liberal Ginsburg.
Last year, Jackson won Senate confirmation by a 53-44 vote, with three Republicans supporting her. It’s not clear how many Republicans might vote for her this time.
Jackson is married to Patrick Johnson, a surgeon in Washington. They have two daughters, one in college and the other in high school. She is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who also was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2012. Ryan has voiced support for Jackson’s nomination.
Jackson has spoken about how her children have kept her in touch with reality, even as she has held a judge’s gavel since 2013. In the courtroom, she told an audience in Athens, Georgia, in 2017, “people listen and generally do what I tell them to do.”
At home, though, her daughters “make it very clear I know nothing, I should not tell them anything, much less give them any orders, that is, if they talk to me at all,” Jackson said.
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra on Sweet 16 Hurricanes, ‘They’re like must-see TV’
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took time Sunday night to get emotional about basketball. No, not his team or even the NBA playoff race. Rather the increasingly compelling story of the Miami Hurricanes’ run the Sweet 16 of the NBA Tournament.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said of the success of Jim Larrañaga’s team. “We all watched it as a staff [Sunday] night, and all the games. UM has a really fun team to watch.
“I even texted that Coach L after the game. They’re like must-see TV. I love how they play. I love how they defend, and share the ball offensively. It looks like they’re having a lot of fun, as well they should be.
“It’s a great time of year and well-earned for them to get on to that next round.”
The weekend provided to be a split-screen experience, with Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn focused his alma mater Notre Dame losing in the Round of 32.
“I had to watch the Notre Dame game, too, because of somebody on my staff,” Spoelstra said with a wry grin, as he prepared for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. “He’s in a poor mood after that.”
A day earlier, Spoelstra watched former Heat championship forward and assistant coach Juwan Howard guide Michigan into the Sweet 16.
“It also was really cool to see Michigan advance, as well,” Spoelstra said.
“And you just see how much of an impact Juwan is having on young men in a leadership role. That doesn’t mean everything is perfect. But he is a true mentor, a leader, somebody that’s invested in young players’ lives. And you just see it every single one of their games, how much they respect him and how hard they play for him, how they play together, because of the culture and style of play that he’s created there. That’s not a coincidence.”
The true Juwan
Spoelstra said he was particularly heartened about the moment when Howard, in the wake of his team’s upset victory, provided a shoulder to lean on and a consoling hug to sobbing Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler after the Volunteers were eliminated.
It was a moment in sharp contrast to the blow Howard delivered earlier in the season to a Wisconsin assistant coach during a postgame handshake line that led to a five-game suspension.
“A cool moment with Juwan and that young player after the game,” Spoelstra said.
“What happened after the game, offering some really kind words to that young player, that’s the Juwan Howard we all know. He has so many of those kind of stories that nobody has any idea about them because it wasn’t on camera. But it was cool for everybody else to see that side of him.”
Oladipo update
Spoelstra downplayed guard Victor Oladipo remaining behind and missing a second consecutive game due to back spasms.
“He’s just rehabbing and trying to get ready for Wednesday,” he said, with the Heat on Wednesday night hosting the Golden State Warriors on FTX Arena.
As for 36-year-old power forward P.J. Tucker, he is off the injury report, after previously being list with a knee soreness.
And, no, Tucker said Monday, he is not looking for time off.
“I feel like when you stop, then that’s when you’re kind of accepting the mentality that you need rest, that you’re tired,” he said. “It’s a mentality. Over the years, you just want to grind, you want to play, you want to win every single night, and not skip.”
Trial, error
Spoelstra said he did not see a need to go out of his way to experiment with rotation options ahead of the playoffs since they likely will happen organically.
“I just think the schedule will lend itself to some opportunities if guys are in or out of the lineup,” he said, with the Heat with two sets of back-to-back games remaining. “We’ve been dealing with that all year long.
“I’ve mentioned this last week, that this is our norm. I’m not expecting anything different. We’ve been in this world all season. I really commend the way the guys have adjusted to it, and different lineups, and not making excuses for it. Now it’s become a big-time strength of ours.”
()
Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera
Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
Lucas fell into singing almost by accident while studying French horn at CSU Sacramento. Curious about opera, she asked the school’s opera director to discuss it with her, and insisted that she sing for him. After getting her offer turned down several times, the director finally relented and when he heard her sing he was so impressed that he asked her if she wanted to take private voice instruction. After graduating she chose singing because it was what came easiest to her. “I found out that I was good at it, decided I wanted to be better at it, and kept focusing my efforts,” Lucas told Observer.
Operatic performances tend to be highly prescribed. There usually isn’t a lot of room for creative experimentation. Performers must look and act a certain way to get certain parts. In some instances, they have to fit into specific costumes. After coming out as trans in 2014, the roles Lucas performed in and the way she performed those roles didn’t change. These were characters, like Wotan in Wagner’s Siegfried, that she had already spent years building up. She wasn’t going to show up with a new version of a character for a performance that was already in progress. She framed her transition to music directors as being just a personal change that wouldn’t have an impact on her stage performance.
Lucas was initially concerned about what performing in male roles in operas would have on her emotionally after transitioning. She didn’t know if she would be able to perform at all. It turned out that she needn’t have worried. “It was so much of a relief to come out that I decided acting on stage is easy when you don’t have to act in real life,” Lucas told Observer. If anything, she now believes she is a stronger performer for it. “Whenever you share something about yourself, whenever you let people in, you become more open as a performer,” said Lucas. “I think anybody who is the most honest version of themselves will be able to make the best art that they’re capable of.”
Like all opera singers performing at the top of their game in traditional operatic roles, Lucas looks for small moments of openness in a score where it is possible for a character to, figuratively, breathe. “I think about characters as multidimensional,” Lucas told Observer. “And maybe the typical characteristics of male and female as far as character development, are sort of on a sliding scale, and not necessarily binary,” For the sinister, male characters she tends to get cast as, she looks for moments in which that character can express vulnerability without breaking operatic conventions.
Lucas kept herself busy during the pandemic while on lockdown in Germany making music videos with her partner, the contralto Ariana Lucas. Their video “Coffee, Gin, and Murder,” filmed partially in the Lucas’s own studio apartment in Karlsruhe, is a spoof on Act 3, Scene I of Wagner’s Siegfried. In the video, Woton (played by Lucas), returns from a quarantine walk in mask and surgical gloves, and summons a grouchy Erda, performed by Ariana Lucas, out of eternal slumber by brewing her an espresso. This video led to a commission for another opera music video, a mini opera, inspired by the Tiger King Netflix series, which was composed, rehearsed and produced within a month. The video, “Exotic v. Baskin: The Micro Opera” turns the bizarre rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin into dramatic opera. Lines from the series are turned into a hilarious avant garde duet: Lucia Lucas, in a mullet and horseshoe mustache, and Ariana Lucas, dressed like a tiger-obsessed flower child, sing, “I need you and you need me/ like a Prince Albert needs a gauge/ like bats in a rage.” The overall effect is zany and powerfully funny.
Based in Germany, Lucia Lucas was able to work steadily through the pandemic and is intent on working as an opera singer for as long as she can. While there was no template for her when she first came out as trans in 2014, now she hopes that singers thinking of coming out will turn to her for guidance. Her advice to singers concerned about how transition could potentially impact their opera careers is to “find out where your voice is most authentic and where you can make the best sound.” For her it was being a baritone. Singing professionally, she reiterates, is extremely hard work and takes long years of training. “You could be a manager at Starbucks and make more than the majority of working opera singers. You can go make money some other way and then do this for fun if you want. But if you want to do this professionally you need to make a good sound.”
Transitioning and staying a baritone worked for Lucas. “It’s about talent and voice and it’s not about identity,” she told Observer. “It’s not that people should get bonus points for their identity, it’s that they shouldn’t be taken away.”
