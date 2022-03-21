News
Family of man fatally shot on train in Missouri sues Amtrak
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a man who was killed on an Amtrak train in Missouri is suing the railway company over its handling of the shooting.
The family of 30-year-old Richie Terell Aaron Jr., of Independence, alleges in the lawsuit that Amtrak should have stopped the train after the shooting and that the company has lax security.
The Kansas City Star reports Aaron was shot on Jan. 14 as the train arrived at the Lee’s Summit station, where the alleged shooter got off.
The lawsuit alleges the train continued on to Independence, despite pleas from passengers to get help for Aaron. The family is seeking at least $100 million from Amtrak and the alleged shooter.
Francis Howell Sparks cheerleaders shine at Special Olympics state basketball games
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Special Olympics state basketball games took place across the St. Louis area over the weekend; but there was another group participating from the sidelines.
The Francis Howell School District’s Sparks Cheer Team had a busy weekend. They performed Friday night and then attended a dance with all of the athletes. Then on Saturday morning, they were on the sidelines putting all of their energy into pumping up the Francis Howell Special Olympics Basketball Team.
Francis Howell School District’s director of Special Olympics Eddie Mulholland loves having the Sparks involved in the games.
“The Special Olympics organization doesn’t necessarily have a cheerleading competition, but we wanted to create a team for our athletes that wanted to be cheerleaders and support the programs and showcase their talent at events throughout the year,” Mulholland said.
The program started four years ago and they’re led by volunteer coach Malerie Cole.
“They are cheerleaders, just like their peers, just like other cheerleaders they see on TV, and just seeing that confidence, and that smile, and the friendships just exude through them is just amazing,” Cole said.
All of the team members say they look forward to their weekly practices and seeing their friends.
Not only do the cheerleaders enjoy it, but so do the buddies. Sophia Hake, 13, is a member of the Francis Howell Junior Vikings Cheerleading Squad. She started helping out with the Sparks this season and immediately gravitated toward Sparks cheerleader Claire Valvero.
“It makes her have fun, and she’s happy, and it makes me happy,” Hake said.
Coach Cole said the program is growing every year, and they accept cheerleaders from all over the area. Participants do not have to be inside of the Francis Howell School District.
The Sparks are also currently raising funds for new uniforms. Click here to learn more.
Young Twins infielders excited to learn from Carlos Correa
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Royce Lewis didn’t have a clue where his dad was leading him as they headed down toward the field at Angel Stadium, but he figured something special must be going on because his dad’s tendency was to show up for games late, not early.
As dad and son walked, the younger Lewis, 16 at the time, figured they were going to have a meal at the Lexus Diamond Club. But no, William Lewis had other plans.
Off to his left, Royce Lewis saw Angels star Mike Trout, meeting with a young fan. They were going to meet Trout, he figured. But when the Angels star left, he was confused once again.
Two minutes later, out came Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, one of Lewis’s favorite players.
“He was like, ‘Hey, you’re Royce, right?’ And it made my day,” Lewis said. “… I remember him saying, ‘Hopefully if you work hard, you’ll be 1-1 (in the draft) like me,’ or something like that. It did happen so I wanted to tell him. I think he’d get a little kick out of it.”
Lewis, who like Correa went first overall in the draft, is among a group of middle infielders in the Twins’ clubhouse who are eager to spend this spring around Correa, learning what they can from the 27-year-old star.
Correa and the Twins came to an agreement on a three-year, $105.3 million deal on Saturday. The deal has not been made official yet as Correa still has to complete a physical.
The contract includes two opt-outs, so it’s possible — and seems likely — that Correa’s stay in Minnesota will only be one season. But for however long he’s around, there are plenty of younger players hoping to learn what’s made him so successful.
“To have a player of that caliber just being in the clubhouse and being able to watch him, observe and see how he goes about his business is huge for guys like me, because it’s a really big learning thing, especially from one of the best in the game,” shortstop/center fielder Austin Martin said. “I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to work with him, just to see how he operates and goes about his business.”
Spencer Steer, who was the Twins’ third-round pick in 2016 and finished last year at Double-A, said he’s planning on being a “sponge” around Correa. He’s interested in watching how Correa goes about getting ready on a daily basis, and he also hopes to have a chance to talk to Correa about his approach at the plate.
Nick Gordon met Correa and chatted with him briefly briefly when the Twins played the Astros last season. He’s excited for a chance to be “learning from the best.”
“You kind of get to know someone, get to know guys by going around them and then you’re going to see the things they do well and how they add it to their games and things like that, and you can try to make yourself better, make your game better, take things that you can add to yourself,” Gordon said.
For Lewis, Correa is an “evolutionized Derek Jeter,” another one of the shortstops he idolized growing up, and is physically everything he “grew up aspiring to be.” Lewis said watching Correa set records — he will become the highest paid infielder by average annual value ever — has made him even more excited.
“I think that I have the same talent and ability, and if I can take his expertise and his wisdom away from him and use it for my game and maybe have the Carlos Correa stamp to my name, then a lot of other teams might be interested and hopefully the Twins appreciate it,” Lewis said.
With so many players eager to tap into his knowledge before he’s even set foot in the Twins’ clubhouse, his former Astros teammate Joe Smith — the reliever’s deal with the Twins became official on Sunday —says Correa’s just the right guy for that.
“In a clubhouse setting, he’s a tremendous leader,” Smith said. “The way he prepares, he’s going to make everybody better. It doesn’t matter if you’re an infielder, outfielder, pitcher, the guy’s baseball IQ is off the charts. He just makes people better. I can’t wait for him to get here.”
WNIT: South Dakota State ends Minnesota’s season
Time ran out on Minnesota’s WNIT campaign, specifically in the third quarter of a second round game against South Dakota State.
After pulling to within 33-30 at intermission on Deja Winters’ 3-pointer, the Gophers couldn’t buy a basket in a decisive third quarter as South Dakota State advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 78-57 victory at Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D.
The Gophers were one of two losing teams invited to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and proved they belonged when they rallied past Green Bay in the opening round. But the Jackrabbits, the regular-season champions of the Summit League, outscored Minnesota 26-10 in the third quarter to bring a 59-40 lead into the final frame.
The Gophers pulled within 59-45 on consecutive baskets by Winters but South Dakota State used a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach, 69-45 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.
Haleigh Timmer scored a game-high 24 points, and Myah Selland added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits (25-9), who will meet the winner of Monday night’s game between Drake and Northern Iowa in the regional semifinals.
Gophers point guard Sara Scalia had her string of double-digit scoring games broken, held to eight points on 3-of-14 shooting, and Kadi Sissoko – who had averaged 19 points in her past five games — who played in foul trouble for much of the game and finished with nine points in just 16 minutes.
Winters and Gadiva Hubbard, graduate seniors playing their last games, each scored 11 points for Minnesota, which bows out with a 15-18 record after finishing 7-11 in the Big Ten this season.
