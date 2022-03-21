News
Former Rams punter Hekker ‘grateful’ to St. Louis fans
LOS ANGELES – Days after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams and signing with the Carolina Panthers, Johnny Hekker posted a message to Rams fans on Instagram to thank them for their years of support. That includes you, St. Louis.
“To my fans in St. Louis, Los Angeles and around the world, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the amazing ways you have supported and encouraged me and my family,” Hekker wrote.
Hekker signed with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. In Week 2 of his rookie season, Hekker threw the first and only touchdown of his career on a fake field goal.
No. 6 made note of that historic moment in his Instagram post, which happened in the Edward Jones Dome in front of more than 53,000 fans.
He also made mention of “nights out at OB Clark’s that usually ended in karaoke down the street.”
Hekker has gone on to be a four-time All Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler (2013, 2015-2017). In December 2019, he was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
News
Wild newcomer Nicolas Deslauriers knows his role: ‘I’ll do the five minutes’
Nicolas Deslauriers knows Marcus Foligno well from their time together with the Buffalo Sabres. They have stayed in contact over the years, filling a similar role for their respective teams, neither man afraid to drop the gloves at a moment’s notice.
Now they’re teammates once again.
In an effort to make the Wild a little more gritty up front, general manager Bill Guerin acquired the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night in exchange for a third-round pick. The move gives the Wild another player with the size and strength needed to succeed in the postseason.
That’s something the 31-year-old Deslauriers takes a lot of pride in. Though it took him some time to figure out where he fits in the NHL, there’s no doubt he knows his role at this point in his career.
Need proof? Asked about his skill set on Sunday afternoon, Deslauriers jokingly responded, “What skill set?” He knows he’s never going to be a 20-goal scorer in the league. He’d probably be lucky to reach the 10-goal mark again after doing it once earlier in his career.
That’s more than OK with Deslauriers.
“I wish I could score 19 goals like Moose,” Deslauriers said in reference to Foligno’s impressive production this season. “My skill set is not that good.”
Because of that, Deslauriers made it clear that he doesn’t want Foligno to feel obligated to drop the gloves night in and night out.
“I want to be that guy doing it,” Deslauriers said. “I want him to be on the ice. I’ll be in the box. I’ll do the five minutes. I think that’s what I bring.”
Among other things. He has also developed into solid penalty killer, and despite his self-deprecating remarks, has the ability to chip in on the offensive end in a pinch.
It sounds like Deslauriers will make his Wild debut on Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. He practiced alongside fellow newcomer Tyson Jost and opposite Brandon Duhaime on Sunday morning at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.
“Made sure that I came in and got a practice before a game,” Deslauriers said. “Might as well go right at it.”
He arrived in the Twin Cities on Saturday night with a few suitcases, his hockey bag and a bunch of suits.
“That’s pretty much it,” Deslauriers said. “There’s still a lot of stuff at home. I can’t pack everything. Wish I could put my kids in a suitcase. That’s not how it works.”
Luckily for Deslauriers, he knows Foligno and has some connections with various players on the Wild roster.
“I came from a team that’s really young to a veteran team,” Deslauriers said. “The mentality is different. You come in and fit right in. It makes it easy on me for sure.”
As for his run-ins with Matt Dumba over the years, Deslauriers smiled and responded, “I’ve had some run-ins with a lot of people.”
Those things comes with the territory of his role.
News
Prized free-agent tackle Terron Armstead to visit Dolphins; La’el Collins goes to Bengals
A week-long wait in free agency for the Miami Dolphins to address what is likely the NFL’s most glaring hole at offensive tackle finally is seeing some movement.
The Dolphins reportedly are hosting the free-agent cycle’s most prized player at the position in New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead on Monday after he travels Sunday night, according to NFL Network.
The development came after former Dallas Cowboys right tackle, La’el Collins, probably the second-best tackle in this free-agent cycle, agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier Sunday.
Collins’ decision gives Miami’s pursuit of Armstead an all-or-nothing feel for improvement at tackle after the Dolphins haven’t locked in a player at the position since free-agent negotiations opened last Monday. The Cowboys tried to trade Collins before releasing him, which made him available to sign with any team he desired.
Armstead, who turns 31 before the start of the 2022 season, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2018 to 2020. He has spent his entire nine-year career with the Saints as a third-round pick out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, blocking for future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees for much of that time.
Armstead would immediately enhance the Dolphins at a position where Jesse Davis struggled all season on the right side, as did rookie Liam Eichenberg on the left side and second-year blocker Austin Jackson before he was moved inside to left guard. All three are under contract for 2022, but Davis is a candidate to be released if the team needs to add cap space for a big acquisition.
Former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams was Miami’s first offensive line addition of this free agency period, reaching an agreement on Tuesday. The Dolphins have since officially announced his signing.
Armstead’s 6-foot-5, 304-pound presence would upgrade the Dolphins’ pass protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third season and beef up Miami’s run-blocking as new coach Mike McDaniel’s run-based offense will feature the outside-zone scheme. He also could bring a veteran voice to a line that is relatively young, with Eichenberg, Jackson, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones, Greg Little and Larnel Coleman all 25 or younger, as well as Williams.
While a premium NFL tackle, Armstead has also struggled to stay on the field in his career, missing roughly a third of his games. Armstead missed nine games in 2021, including the final four with a knee injury. He was out for the Saints’ 20-3 Monday night loss to the Dolphins on Dec. 27.
The Dolphins already reached agreements with eight outside free agents as of Sunday evening: Williams, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield, fullback Alec Ingold and special teamer Keion Crossen as outside free-agent acquisitions.
They also locked in defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year deal Monday to keep him in Miami, and tight end Mike Gesicki signed his franchise tag tender after being placed on the tag last week. Linebackers Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett, tight end Durham Smythe, wide receiver Preston Williams and safety Sheldrick Redwine have also re-signed with the team. Cornerback Nik Needham had a second-round tender placed on him in his restricted free agency.
Several guards landed elsewhere while the Dolphins signed Williams. Laken Tomlinson, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers where he played under McDaniel, went to the New York Jets instead reuiniting with another former 49ers assistant turned AFC East head coach in Robert Saleh. Another veteran first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021, Rodger Saffold, went from the Titans to the Bills. Brandon Scherff, considered by many as the top guard in this free agency class, went from Washington to to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fellow guard Alex Cappa went from the Buccaneers to the Bengals, who also added Ted Karras. Former Miami Hurricane and Davie Western High grad Jon Feliciano landed with the Giants after a tenure with the Bills.
If the Dolphins were looking to upgrade from Michael Deiter at center, various top options stayed put between Ryan Jensen in Tampa Bay, Ben Jones with the Titans and Brian Allen with the Los Angeles Rams. Former Ravens center Bradley Bozeman went to the Carolina Panthers.
News
Breaking down the likelihood (or unlikelihood) of Donovan Mitchell coming to the Knicks
Ever since Leon Rose took over as Knicks president two years ago, the home run has lurked. It has taken on different forms and players, but it’s always chilling in the background, even if only confirmed once on the record by the team’s brand ambassador, Steve Stoute.
It also makes sense: if not for their networking and relationships with star players as longtime agents with CAA, why hire the inexperienced duo of Rose and William Wesley to run the Knicks’ front office?
“With having Leon in, World Wide Wes and myself, the three of us, we’re the best sort of team as it relates to being able to speak with free agents,’ Stoute said not long after Rose took over. “Our relationship with talent will bring them to New York. They haven’t had this level of talent in the last 10 years that can go out and pitch free agents and convince them why New York is great.’
Of course, we’re still waiting for that superstar to force his way into Rose’s arms. And as this Knicks season careens toward the draft lottery, it’s worth mentioning that the latest candidate played at the Garden on Sunday.
Hello, Donovan Mitchell.
It’s no secret around the NBA that the Knicks are monitoring Mitchell’s situation with the Jazz, hoping against odds they can finagle a deal to bring the All-Star to the home of his youth. There have been rumblings of Mitchell’s discontent in Utah, despite the team’s success, which isn’t surprising because Salt Lake City is among the least appealing markets for NBA players.
Mitchell has plenty of connections to the Knicks, adding to the speculation:
· He’s from the area and played his AAU ball in NYC. He was hoping to get drafted by the Knicks, telling The News in 2018, just a day before he won the dunk contest during his rookie campaign with the Jazz, “Obviously, who wouldn’t want to play back home where they grew up?”
· His father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., works for the New York Mets as the Director of Diversity, Opportunity, Inclusion & Training.
· One of Mitchell’s agents out of the draft was Leon Rose, and the CAA connection has defined the Knicks over the last two years. Here’s what Mitchell said after Rose took over: “I think with Leon — who I know personally — things are going to trend upward. I love Leon to death. He’s a great dude, great person and a really good businessman. So I think they’re going to start going in the right direction when he gets in there.”
· The Knicks current associate head coach, Johnnie Bryant, was one of Mitchell’s favorite assistants with the Jazz.
Unfortunately for the Knicks, there are too many qualifiers to deem Mitchell’s arrival in New York anything more than unlikely. The most important is that he’s under contract with the Jazz through at least 2025. The only hope would be that the Jazz flame out in the playoffs and Mitchell not only demands a trade, but makes it specific to the Knicks. People who know Mitchell doubt he’d turn into such a villain because, “it’s not in his personality.” And even if Mitchell focuses on the Knicks, Danny Ainge just joined the Jazz front office and isn’t known for forsaking leverage.
The Knicks would have to give up the house for a player of Mitchell’s caliber, leaving him without much of a roster to contend in the improved Eastern Conference. So there are plenty of forces fighting against Mitchell coming to the Knicks, at least as of Sunday, when he and the Jazz took their lone season trip to MSG.
The Knicks had a much better opportunity to acquire Mitchell in the 2017 NBA draft, when they took Frank Ntilikina eighth overall and watched Mitchell fall to 12th. That was Phil Jackson’s final move as team president, and apparently it went against the recommendation of Rick Pitino, who coached Mitchell at Louisville.
“I tried to get the Knicks to take (Mitchell), and (they said), ‘Nah,’ they can’t take him at that number,” Pitino once explained. “Because they didn’t think he could play point guard. They questioned certain things.”
()
