News
Hearing opens for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick
By MARK SHERMAN and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday opened the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court.
Jackson, 51, is to give her opening statement later Monday and answer questions on Tuesday and Wednesday from the panel’s 11 Democratic and 11 Republican senators.
Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter. She would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, as well as the first Black woman on the high court.
“It’s not easy being the first. Often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest,” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee chairman, said shortly after the proceedings began.
The committee’s senior Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, promised Republicans would “ask tough questions about Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy,” without turning the hearings into a ”spectacle.”
Jackson’s testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender. That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Marshall.
Jackson will be introduced on Monday by Thomas B. Griffith, a retired judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa M. Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
Jackson appeared before the same committee last year, after President Joe Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington, just down the hill from the Supreme Court.
The American Bar Association, which evaluates judicial nominees, on Friday gave Jackson’s its highest rating, unanimously “well qualified.”
Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel of the NAACP, said she is excited to see a Black woman on the verge of a high court seat.
“Representation matters,” Wallace said. “It’s critical to have diverse experience on the bench. It should reflect the rich cultural diversity of this country.”
It’s not yet clear how aggressively Republicans will go after Jackson, given that her confirmation would not alter the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.
Still, some Republicans have signaled they could use Jackson’s nomination to try to brand Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns. Biden has chosen several former public defenders for life-tenured judicial posts. In addition, Jackson served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., highlighted one potential line of attack. “I’ve noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children,” Hawley wrote on Twitter last week in a thread that was echoed by the Republican National Committee. Hawley did not raise the issue when he questioned Jackson last year before voting against her appeals court confirmation.
The White House pushed back forcefully against the criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation.” Sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that Jackson’s record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, “but so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide.”
Hawley is one of several committee Republicans, along with Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who are potential 2024 presidential candidates, and their aspirations may collide with other Republicans who would just as soon not pursue a scorched-earth approach to Jackson’s nomination.
Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.
Jackson once worked as a high court law clerk to Breyer early in her legal career.
Democrats are moving quickly to confirm Jackson, even though Breyer’s seat will not officially open until the summer. They have no votes to spare in a 50-50 Senate that they run by virtue of the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
But they are not moving as fast as Republicans did when they installed Amy Coney Barrett on the court little more than a month after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and days before the 2020 presidential election.
Barrett, the third of President Donald Trump’s high court picks, entrenched the court’s conservative majority when she took the place of the liberal Ginsburg.
Last year, Jackson won Senate confirmation by a 53-44 vote, with three Republicans supporting her. It’s not clear how many Republicans might vote for her this time.
Jackson is married to Patrick Johnson, a surgeon in Washington. They have two daughters, one in college and the other in high school. She is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who also was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2012. Ryan has voiced support for Jackson’s nomination.
Jackson has spoken about how her children have kept her in touch with reality, even as she has held a judge’s gavel since 2013. In the courtroom, she told an audience in Athens, Georgia, in 2017, “people listen and generally do what I tell them to do.”
At home, though, her daughters “make it very clear I know nothing, I should not tell them anything, much less give them any orders, that is, if they talk to me at all,” Jackson said.
News
Wild trade for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in blockbuster move
Marc-Andre Fleury won a Stanley Cup with Bill Guerin during their time together in Pittsburgh. No doubt both men are hoping history repeats itself in Minnesota.
In a blockbuster move that sent shock waves across the league on Monday morning, the Wild acquired Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press. The trade had been rumored for the past couple of weeks.
Though it’s likely Fleury will be the guy moving forward, Wild coach Dean Evason confirmed that Cam Talbot will start against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. He would not answer any questions about the trade.
This story will be updated.
News
Illinois fines Blue Cross for failing to report ‘material change’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Target 3 investigation that revealed Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois never notified state regulators about a “material change” in its network is starting to hit the company’s bottom line.
The Illinois Department of Insurance announced a $339,000 fine against the state’s largest health insurance company in a Monday morning press release “for violating the material change notice requirement in the state’s Network Adequacy and Transparency Act.”
Illinois law requires insurance companies to notify state regulators of a “material change” in its network of available doctors and specialists within 15 days. Target 3 investigators first asked the Department of Insurance whether Blue Cross reported a material change on February 22nd. The request, and a subsequent flurry of FOIA requests, triggered several meetings at the department until the fine was handed down one month later.
“This fine should serve as notice that we will require insurers to maintain adequate provider networks and uphold all consumer protections under the law,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said.
The penalty represents the first public enforcement action from the Pritzker administration, which until now had opted to stay out of a private contract dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield and Springfield Clinic. The agency said it would have been unethical and inappropriate for the state to tilt the scales in a private business matter, but ultimately acknowledged that only one party in the dispute had broken the law.
The fine will cost Blue Cross $1,000 per day for every day it is out of compliance with the law. It is the first of its kind ever issued since the state adopted the new baseline requirements for network adequacy in 2017.
“The Department found that the company did not properly file updated network adequacy filings
following the termination of its contract with Springfield Clinic which serves approximately 100,000
consumers in Central Illinois,” DOI spokeswoman Caron Brookens said. “After months of delay, the Department finally received BCBS’s final filing for its network adequacy review on Thursday. The Department determined that the filings were 244 days late and 95 days late, accumulating a total fine of $339,000.”
The law was adopted five years ago under the Rauner administration, but the agency still has not adopted rules to aggressively enforce it. Other fines could still come down once the department completes its ongoing investigation, especially if it finds Blue Cross Blue Shield’s material change diminished patients’ affordable access to health care, including in drive time, distance, and wait times to see a doctor.
State and federal laws provide special continuity of care protections for pregnant mothers, cancer patients, and other patients undergoing critical medical care; however, cancer patients and pregnant mothers impacted by Blue Cross Blue Shield’s business decisions were stuck with “astronomical” medical bills and were left to navigate a “ghost network” of doctors in a dead-end directory online.
“I’m glad that the Department of Insurance is cracking down on abusers and hope they continue to be vigilant to protect consumers to be sure they have adequate access to doctors and specialists and other care in their areas,” House Majority Leader Greg Harris (D-Chicago) said in response.
Lawmakers are preparing to hold a hearing in the House Insurance Committee to examine Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois’ hardball negotiation tactics with Springfield Clinic. One House Democrat has called to revoke the company’s special tax-exempt status.
Two weeks ago, Blue Cross Blue Shield insisted that kicking Springfield Clinic out of its network of providers had not constituted a “material change” in its network. A spokesperson for the company has not yet responded to requests for comment.
“We’re disappointed that the company continues to evade acknowledging this material change,” Department of Insurance Director Dana Popish Severinghaus said. “Under Illinois law, the removal of a major health system, like Springfield Clinic, is a material change that could render a network, or parts of a network, inadequate. We are committed to exercising the Department’s full authority to protect consumers from being harmed in a corporate contract dispute.”
Springfield Clinic officials have not yet responded to requests for comment.
News
Ravens, Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard agree to 3-year extension
The Ravens and Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ricard, a Pro Bowl selection the past three seasons, is expected to be be one of the highest-paid fullbacks in the NFL. As he entered free agency, he’d signaled on social media that he expected a deal more in line with those of tight ends, who typically earn higher salaries.
Ricard is one of the NFL’s most punishing run blockers, but with tight end Nick Boyle sidelined by injuries for much of the past two seasons, he’s developed in pass protection and as a receiver. Over the first half of last season, quarterback Lamar Jackson was most dangerous as a downfield passer when Ricard was on the field.
“I’m trying to be that player, to be a perennial Pro Bowler and really be that guy that makes a big difference,” Ricard said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun in November. “I’m trying to go out there and really open up lanes anyway I can, just be physical. And I pride myself on being known as Pancake Pat, because that’s the kind of blocks I try to give every Sunday. Just finish guys. And by doing that, putting them on their back — I feel like if I get a stalemate or don’t feel like I move a guy well, then that’s a loss for me.”
This article will be updated.
