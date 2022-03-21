News
Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
#25. Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#24. Weber Grill Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1147 Saint Louis Galleria, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1159
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. LongHorn Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2317 N Highway 67, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. Texas de Brazil
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1137 Saint Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. 1904 Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 777 River City Casino Blvd River City Casino, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1019
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
#20. Carnivore
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5257 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3002
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Surf & Sirloin
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1806
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Final Cut Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 777 Casino Center Dr Hollywood Casino, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. LongHorn Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3642 S Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2101 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3006
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
#15. The Capital Grille
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 101 S Hanley Rd Suite 250, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Texas Roadhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1220 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-7225
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Sam’s Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10205 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4029
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Tucker’s Place
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3939 Union Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4322
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1855 S. Lindbergh, Saint Louis, MO 63131
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
#10. Kobe Steak House of Japan
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 17A W County Ctr Suite A102, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-3730
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Ruth’s Chris Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (429 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 315 Chestnut St Hyatt Hotel, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1813
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Citizen Kane’s Steak House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 133 W Clinton Pl, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5809
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Tucker’s Place Soulard
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2117 S 12th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-4128
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
#5. The Tenderloin Room
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 232 N Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1276
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. 801 Chophouse St. Louis
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 137 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Carmine’s Steak House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (497 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 20 S 4th St Walnut St., Saint Louis, MO 63102-1809
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Kreis Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Twisted Tree
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
News
Caleb Martin embodies a Heat mixed metaphor, running fly patterns, producing homerun plays
When it comes to load management, it has proven quite the load for Miami Heat management to get forward Caleb Martin to take time off.
Consistently having played through ankle soreness, and refusing to miss more than three games with a hyperextended left knee, Martin again is keeping energy up at a time when others are staggering to the April 10 regular-season finish line.
For coach Erik Spoelstra, it is a welcomed element as he juggles considerable injury absences elsewhere on the roster.
“Yeah, he’s that definition of a Swiss Army knife,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. “You can plug him into a lot of different roles, with different lineups, and he’ll find a way to make it work.
“And that’s a credit to him and his versatility, how he works on his game. He can defend so many different positions. We’ve missed that, he presence on the ball.”
It is the energy that has been embraced since Martin’s arrival, passion that led the Heat converting his two-way deal into a standard contract, now seemingly essential to the playoff roster.
Continually, the 6-foot-5 forward has made the little things count.
“Those plays in between, those are winning plays that don’t necessarily show up anywhere,” Spoelstra said. “But they’re the hustle plays, the deflections, extra possessions, the tip-outs, the cuts, all of those different things just contribute to winning in a big-time way.”
The waiting was the hardest part, with Martin back in Friday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at FTX Arena.
“It felt good to be back,” Martin said. “Obviously, I’m always trying to play. If I can go, I’m going to go.”
Still, as a precaution, the Heat again had him listed as questionable for Monday night due to the hyperextended knee.
“Obviously, it’s around the time I have to be smart and obviously the coaches want me to be smart and take care of my body,” he said. “But it was pretty easy to get back in rhythm.
“It took a little bit just trying to find my spots and just getting in there and playing with new guys and stuff like that, that is getting implemented. But I think it was pretty easy.”
And with that, back to being off to the races, consistently providing a moving target in transition for the outlet passes of center Bam Adebayo and point guard Kyle Lowry.
“Obviously anytime Kyle has the ball, trying to be a wide receiver,” Martin said of his fly patterns. “And obviously Bam and him pushing the pace, too, off the rebounds, you never will be asleep when it’s time to go with them guys.
“They’re always looking to push the pace and they’re always looking up. They like to mix in homerun plays.”
For Martin, the thought is that his perpetual motion eases the burden on others, whether it’s Adebayo and Lowry alongside, or the second unit.
“With me,” he said. “I just try to do my job regardless of if it’s them of somebody else in, to create pressure on the wings and make sure I run guys out of plays and just run with a purpose. So, yeah, it’s always fun.
“And it’s really crazy to me that Gabe [Vincent] has picked up a lot from Kyle doing that, too. I feel the same style when Gabe’s in, too, he’s pushing the pace, he’s looking up, he’s trying to throw passes and throw lobs. So, he’s really picked a lot from Kyle and it’s really shown from him.”
Monday was Vincent’s turn to take a rest, sidelined by a bruised right big toe.
No matter, with there seemingly always a running partner for Martin.
“We play the right way,” Vincent said.
()
News
A person riding a mini bike struck and killed by another car
NORTH ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police were called to the corner of North Florissant and Bremen around midnight last night after a person riding a mini bike was struck by another car.
The victim had been part of a memorial ride for an ATV rider, who was killed in another crash last week.
The mini bike victim died at the hospital.
Police say there are certain dangers associated with riding mini bikes at night. With little to no headlight, taillights, or reflectors, it can make it really difficult for drivers to see.
Police say the two occupants in the car are cooperating with police.
No further information has been provided.
News
Coors Light sells out their newly released “Chillollipops”
ST. LOUIS – The beer-flavored lollipops with a foam top don’t have alcohol, but they do taste like Coors Light Beer. The new items are sold in six-packs. They’ve become so popular, so fast, they’re sold out.
Coors says research indicates sucking on lollipops has a calming effect, especially during “March Madness”.
The company says it’s restocking as fast as it can.
Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Caleb Martin embodies a Heat mixed metaphor, running fly patterns, producing homerun plays
A person riding a mini bike struck and killed by another car
Coors Light sells out their newly released “Chillollipops”
New Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick — already a Justin Fields fan — plans ‘to keep him as clean as possible’
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
ASK IRA: Do the Heat need a big-minutes test run with Victor Oladipo?
Free agency or the draft? Ravens have roster needs to consider after first wave of deals. | ANALYSIS
Live updates: Ammonia leak contaminates area in east Ukraine
Julius Randle struggles as Knicks fall to Jazz, 108-93
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding