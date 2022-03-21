News
Julius Randle struggles, Knicks fall to Jazz, 108-93
Donovan Mitchell demonstrated why he’s a superstar worthy of chasing. But Julius Randle’s struggles—along with his familiar hot temper—didn’t do a good job selling New York as a destination.
Mitchell, who grew up close to the Knicks practice facility in Westchester, put on a show at MSG on Sunday night, dropping 36 points and ruining the Knicks chances at moving closer to the final play-in spot.
Mitchell is seen around the league as a potential trade target for the Knicks, whether this summer or down the road, but he’s under contract in Utah until at least 2025 and would need to force his way out like James Harden or Ben Simmons.
As it stands, the Jazz (45-26) are much better than the Knicks (30-41). Mitchell is obviously a big part of that calculus, as he demonstrated Sunday with seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts. But the 23-year-old is also current teammates with the NBA’s top rim protector, Rudy Gobert, who stifled the Knicks on Sunday.
Randle was a mess again while missing 16 of his 22 shot attempts, drawing boos from the MSG crowd after a costly turnover in the fourth quarter. He was the main culprit of another fourth-quarter Knicks dud, when their reserves cut the deficit to 4 before the starters returned to quickly blow it.
Randle’s frustration boiled over again, as the 27-year-old had to be held back from confronting Gobert after the final buzzer. Gobert, who finished with four blocks and 14 points, tried to ease the tension but Randle was still bothered enough to make a scene.
In his last three games, Randle has shot (15-for-62). RJ Barrett wasn’t much better Sunday, shooting 8 for 20 for 24 points in 42 minutes. The Knicks were outscored by 20 points with Barrett on the court.
With the Hawks falling to the Pelicans earlier Sunday, the Knicks had an opportunity to cut their deficit to four games out of the final play-in spot. It was more significant since the Knicks host the Hawks on Tuesday.
Instead, the Knicks remained five games out and could be completely buried Tuesday by Trae Young and the Hawks.
Mitchell did his part on Sunday.
News
Hundreds attend vigil for fallen Bonne Terre officer
BONNE TERRE, Mo – More than 400 people in the St. Francios County community attended a vigil Sunday in honor of Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns, who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Thursday morning.
As the city mourns the loss of Officer Burns, his impact on the community during his six years of service for the department lives on.
“He’s pulled me over a couple of times and he’s one of the best cops here in Bonne Terre; and he will be really missed by a lot of people,” said Sherry Hopkins.
The vigil was held on the football field at North County Senior High. Hundreds of people attended to show their support. Welcoming people into the facility was Shannon Chasteen, Burns’ fiancée.
“This is exactly how myself and his family would want him to be remembered for his life and what a hero he was,” Chasteen said.
Though Chasteen must say goodbye to Burns, she’ll hold onto the memories others shared with her about her late fiancé. Coincidentally, Burns ordered a surprise gift for Chasteen the night before he lost his life. The gift arrived at their home on Friday, and inside the box was a customized necklace with Officer Burns’ badge number on the front and “1093” on the back, which is code for “I’m safe.” Chasteen says it was an emotional gift to receive, but it’s now her most prized possession.
U.S. Missionary Chaplin Kevin Kappler led attendees through a prayer, candle light ceremony, moment of silence, and time of community discussion throughout the vigil. Local Board Member for Backstoppers Sherri Pratt helped organize the vigil and says today was a moment for all who knew, loved, and worked with Officer Burns to find some encouragement.
Officer Burns is survived by his two young children.
News
Spring heralded in Twin Cities with warmth and sunshine — but it won’t last
The first day of spring brought a heady dose of sunshine and warmth to the Twin Cities, with the mercury soaring to 59 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for the first time since November.
And Monday is expected to be even warmer with a possible high of 67 degrees, according to Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
The last time temperatures hit at least 59 degrees was on Nov. 7, when it was 62 degrees, he said.
The unseasonable warmth, however, will be short lived.
Cooler temperatures and all day rain are predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of the rain turning to slushy snow on both nights.
There will be some sunshine and clearing on Thursday but temperatures for the rest of the week will remain in the 40s, which is right around normal for this time of year, Hasenstein said.
News
Wendell Carter Jr. scores career-high 30 in Magic’s win over Thunder
Ahead of Sunday’s home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley wanted to see how his team would respond defensively after allowing a combined 284 points and two 50-point scorers in the previous two games.
The Thunder, the league’s lowest-scoring team who were without their top-three scorers, shot 32.6% (30 of 92) and didn’t have enough firepower to be the same offensive threats as the Brooklyn Nets or Detroit Pistons.
While the Magic experienced their own offensive struggles, Wendell Carter Jr.’s career-best performance lifted Orlando to a 90-85 win over the Thunder.
Carter scored a career-high 30 points (12-of-15 shooting, 2 of 3 on 3-pointers) to go along with 16 rebounds and 2 assists to give the Magic their first win since the start of their homestand.
He scored his previous career-high of 28 during his rookie season while with the Chicago Bulls against the Pistons on Nov. 30, 2018. It was the first time he scored 30 points since high school.
“A lot of credit to my teammates,” Carter said. “They found me a lot on the rolls and in the dunker [spot]. Whenever I was spacing, they found me. A lot of credit to them. I saw it as an opportunity to help my team out.”
The Magic (19-53) struggled for most of Sunday, shooting 38.6% (32 of 83) and turning the ball over 21 times for 23 Thunder points.
But when they needed a jolt offensively, Carter stepped up, scoring 10 points in the final 5 1/2 minutes as part of a 17-9 run the Magic ended the game with. Carter secured his career-high with a putback layup with 1:08 remaining to give Orlando an 85-81 lead.
Tre Mann missed a 3-pointer on the next possession and the Magic closed out the win with free throws from Cole Anthony (6 points, 7 assists) and Chuma Okeke (8 points, career-high 11 rebounds) to end their losing streak at three games.
Franz Wagner had 11 points (3 of 12), 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
“His dominance,” Mosley responded when asked what impressed him the most about Carter’s performance. “His ability to understand what his physical presence is, what his voice is and what it means to this team. That’s the biggest thing for me with Wendell. He did a great job of commanding the basketball as well as being a presence of both sides of the floor.”
Carter’s performance is part of a late-season breakout.
He’s averaged 20.2 points and 12 rebounds in his nine games since the All-Star break and has been the team’s leading scorer (17.7 points) since Jan. 1.
The Thunder (20-51) were led by Darius Bazley’s 18 points. They were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness), Lu Dort (left shoulder surgery) and Josh Giddey (right hip soreness).
The Magic will wrap up their six-game homestand against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday before playing the Thunder in Oklahoma City Wednesday.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
