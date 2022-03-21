News
Minnesota Twins help St. Paul waive youth baseball, softball fees this summer
Through a partnership with the Minnesota Twins, the city of St. Paul is waiving fees this summer for youth RBI baseball and softball (ages 9-8) and machine pitch (ages 7-8). T-ball participants will receive a free glove.
Registration for the city’s summer sports programs opened March 1 and runs through March 31. Participants may register for any service area or recreation center activity regardless of home address.
Also offered this summer is Lacrosse for ages 7-12.
For more information, visit StPaul.gov/youthsports.
Omar Kelly: The top free agents still available for NFL teams shopping for help
Some of the players still available during free agency might be just as good as those who got signed in last week’s first wave.
Many are still available because of their age or injury history. But plenty of them can still be impactful NFL players.
In fact, the quality and caliber of players still available to sign might be talented enough to build a playoff contender if a team’s quarterback is good enough.
Here’s a look at the best players still searching for a new team as of Sunday:
Offensive tackle Terron Armstead — The Saints rarely let players they want to retain get away, which explains why Armstead’s still on the market after a week. The 30-year-old has consistently been one of the best tackles in football since joining the league in 2013 but he has battled numerous injuries, including a knee injury he played through in 2021.
Safety Tyrann Mathieu — Mathieu’s knack for consistently being around the ball delivered two consecutive Pro Bowl seasons with Kansas City. The fact that the Chiefs has signed another safety indicates he’ll be moving on, and will probably try to land with a title contender.
Pass rusher Za’Darius Smith — Smith was a force with the Packers, recording 26 sacks in 2019 and 2020 season, but he only played one game for Green Bay last year because of a back injury. If the 29-year-old checks out medically he could be the steal of the 2022 free-agent class. But everyone is wondering why a deal with the Ravens didn’t get done last week.
Linebacker Bobby Wagner — Wagner had produced 10 straight seasons of 100 or more tackles, and had a career-high 170 last season for the Seahawks before he was released to create cap space. He might not be the elite player he once was, but Wagner is a solid option for teams looking for an experienced, instinctive playmaker.
Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney — The former Pro Bowler has totaled at least nine sacks in three of his past four seasons, and has recorded 41 sacks in the 97 games he’s played the past eight seasons. He’ll be 29 this season, which means there’s possibly more production coming from this former No. 1 overall pick.
Receiver Jarvis Landry — This five-time Pro Bowler has been one of the NFL’s premiere slot receivers for most of his eight-year career. The 29-year-old has scored 42 touchdowns on his 688 receptions and 40 carries, but he must prove last year’s injury-impacted season was an aberration, and not the new norm.
Center J.C. Tretter — Tretter has started all but one game the past five seasons, where he’s been the leader of the Browns’ forceful rushing attack. This Cornell product recently turned 31, but he still has the skills and leadership needed to help an offensive line improve.
Linebacker Anthony Barr — Barr, who contributed 72 tackles, 2.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and pulled down three interceptions in the 11 games he played last season, is the type of versatile linebacker who fits into every scheme. A knee injury limited him last season, but he just turned 30 so he could still be productive for another two or three seasons.
Receiver Cole Beasley — Beasley is one of the NFL’s most accomplished, and savvy slot receivers. He caught 82 passes in each of the past two seasons, and for his three-year tenure in Buffalo he had 231 catches for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns. If he gets with the right quarterback and offense he could be dynamic playmaker.
Safety Marcus Williams — Williams was a steady, well-rounded free safety for the Saints, pulling down 15 interceptions in his first five seasons. The 25-year-old has got a nose for the ball in coverage, but had his best season against the run last season.
Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks — The 32-year-old has been a run-stuffing force for the past five seasons, but he’s also managed to produced 40.5 sacks in 138 games he’s played. He battled groin and ankle injuries last year that limited him to nine games.
Linebacker Dont’a Hightower — His 18 quarterback pressures ranked fourth among off-ball linebackers last season. Hightower will be 32 years old, but he took the 2020 season off so his body is relatively preserved. Problem is, most Patriots standouts fizzle when they leave New England.
Pass rusher Trey Flowers — Flowers played 14 games the past two seasons, and contributed only 10.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Lions, who released him last week. The 28-year-old needs to find the right scheme to prove he’s still a forceful outside linebacker.
Tailback Leonard Fournette — Fournette gained 812 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season with the Buccaneers. But injuries limited the 27-year-old’s production and playing time. He still has the talent to carry an NFL team’s rushing attack because he’s only 26.
Offensive tackle Duane Brown — Brown, who made it to his fifth Pro Bowl last season, has been a solid and reliable starting tackle for the Texans and Seahawks the past 14 seasons. The 36-year-old is scheme diverse, and might have a season or two of starts left in him.
Offensive tackle Eric Fisher — Fisher, the No. 1 selection in the 2013 NFL draft, had a decent season with the Colts, proving that a torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs in 2021 wasn’t going to derail his career. But each team must ask how many more starts does the 31-year-old have left?
Tailback Melvin Gordon — Gordon gained 918 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns for the Broncos, while sharing the backfield with rookie Javonte Williams. The 28-year-old, who has averaged 4.2 yards per attempt in his career, still has the talent to carry a team’s rushing attack.
Linebacker Kwon Alexander — Alexander was a force in his early years with the Buccaneers, but injuries watered down his performance until this past season. The 27-year-old contributed 50 tackles, logged 3.5 sacks, forced one fumble, recovered one fumble, and pulled down one interception in the 12 games he played for the Saints.
Cornerback Patrick Peterson — One of the best cornerbacks of the past decade, Peterson hoped to revive his career with a fresh start in Minnesota, but his tenure with the Vikings was underwhelming. Injuries impacted him last season, but at 32 it might be time for him to consider a move to safety.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore — The two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler is no longer the most feared cornerback in the NFL. But the 31-year-old, who started three of the eight games he played with the Panthers last season, could use his 11th season to prove he hasn’t lost a step.
Receiver Jamison Crowder — The 28-year-old veteran is a reliable slot receiver who isn’t big, or fast. But he’s experienced, having started 51 games, pulling down 409 receptions for 4,607 yards and 28 touchdowns in his seven seasons.
Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul — Pierre-Paul still shows flashes, tallying at least two quarterback pressures in six of his nine games last season, but injuries have started to catch up a bit. He’s in Year 12 so his days of being a 1,000-snap defensive lineman are over.
Offensive tackle Nate Solder — Solder returned after opting out in 2020 and shifted over to right tackle for the first time since his rookie season in 2011, logging over 900 snaps. At this point the soon to be 34-year-old is best viewed as a swing tackle.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell — At this point in Campbell’s 14-year career the only thing missing is a Super Bowl ring. He’s likely trying to latch onto a title contender, and should be able to help them based on the 35-year-old’s recent production. In 15 games with the Ravens last season, Campbell totaled 49 tackles (5 for loss), 16 pressures, 12 quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.
Receiver Julio Jones — Jones caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in his one season with the Titans, where a nagging hamstring injury limited him to 10 games. While the 33-year-old is no longer the most dominant receiver in the NFL, he could still be productive if he can stay healthy and gets with the right quarterback.
Tight end Jared Cook — Cook is still a consistently productive receiving tight end, as he recorded his fifth straight season with at least 35 receptions and 500 receiving yards. The 35-year-old caught 48 passes for 564 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Chargers last season.
Taiback Marlon Mack — Mack hits free agency at just 26 years of age, and has the potential to break off a big play at any moment. Mack tore his Achilles in 2020 but was inactive for stretches this past season just because he had been passed on the depth chart. However, that doesn’t mean he still can’t lead a team’s rushing attack.
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh – Suh might not be the same dominant force he was in his prime, but the 35-year-old still managed 37 quarterback pressures on over 700 snaps, so he may want to keep going. Last year he contributed 27 tackles and six sacks for the Buccaneers.
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – Beckham’s run with the Rams proved he’s clearly still a dynamic playmaker, and that his lackluster performance in Cleveland had more to do with the quarterback throwing to him than his talent level. But tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl means he’ll face a 9-12 month rehab, which might stifle his market.
Ex-wife accuses Senate candidate Eric Greitens of abuse
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.
The sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri. A public affairs professor at the University of Texas, she sought divorce from Eric Greitens after a sex scandal which led to his resignation as governor in June 2018. She’s now asking the court to move the custody case to Austin in part to spare her children from renewed public attention as Eric Greitens tries to mount a political comeback.
Eric Greitens’ campaign did not immediately comment Monday. An attorney for Greitens couldn’t be reached for comment. The allegations could complicate his bid to emerge from Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary as the GOP nominee and potentially jeopardize his party’s chance to hold onto a key Senate seat in the general election.
In the affidavit, Sheena Greitens casts her ex-husband as someone who threatened to use his political connections and influence in order to destroy her reputation to win custody of the children.
“Prior to our divorce, during an argument in late April 2018, Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home,” Sheena Greitens wrote in the filing. “I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home,” later adding that his “behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by his hair.”
Once a swing state, Missouri has become more reliably Republican in recent years. But the race to succeed retiring Sen. Roy Blunt is nonetheless receiving national attention because some in the GOP establishment are anxious that, with the allegations released on Monday and previous scandals, Greitens would face vulnerabilities against a Democrat. And with the Senate evenly divided, the GOP can’t afford to lose what would otherwise be a safe seat.
Greitens was a rising GOP star after his 2016 election, a charismatic former Navy SEAL officer and Rhodes Scholar who founded a nonprofit benefiting veterans. He didn’t hide his ambition, either, reserving the website EricGreitensForPresident.com.
Republicans weren’t the only ones who courted him. A former Democrat, Greitens was approached by House Democratic campaign officials about running for Congress before the 2010 elections.
But that all seemed to fade after he was indicted on an invasion-of-privacy charge in February 2018 in St. Louis, accused of taking a compromising photo of his hairstylist without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair. In short order, a Missouri House committee began investigating campaign finance issues, and Greitens faced a second felony charge in St. Louis, accused of providing his political fundraiser with the donor list of his veterans’ charity.
Sheena Greitens said her ex-husband admitted to her that he had, in fact, taken a compromising photo of his hairstylist that led to the felony invasion of privacy charge. But she says in the affidavit that he warned her that she could face legal trouble of her own if she ever disclosed that fact. She later learned that was not the case.
Eric Greitens mostly kept a low profile after his resignation in 2018. That changed last year after the Missouri Ethics Commission found “probable cause” that Greitens’ campaign broke campaign finance law, but also “found no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens, individually.”
Greitens said the ruling “fully exonerated” him.
Sheena Greitens’ affidavit, however, offers a bleak picture of his waning days as governor. At one point, she said, Eric Greitens purchased a gun but refused to tell her where it was. He also threatened to kill himself “unless I provided specific public political support,” she wrote.
The behavior was so alarming, she wrote, that on three separate occasions in February, April and May 2018, “multiple people other than myself were worried enough to intervene to limit Eric’s access to firearms.”
At one point, Eric Greitens made a reference to the fact that he had the children — and she didn’t — while trying to persuade Sheena Greitens to delete emails she had sent to the family therapist seeking help, according to the affidavit.
“Eric threatened to accuse me of child abuse if I did not delete the emails and convince the therapist to delete them,” she wrote.
She also said that during the same phone call, Eric Greitens berated her as a “hateful, disgusting, nasty, vicious … lying b – – – h” while accusing her of providing information about him to prosecutors and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper.
A few weeks later, he grew angry and confronted her when she tried to fly with the children to her parents’ house, she said.
He “threatened to come to the airport and have me arrested for kidnapping and child abuse, saying that because of his authority as a former governor who had supported law enforcement, the police would support him and not believe me.”
In 2020, after informing Eric Greitens that she accepted a job at the University of Texas, she said he threatened “to use his political influence to get my job offer revoked.”
Her ex-husband’s reemergence in politics has been taxing, Sheena Greitens said in the affidavit. Meanwhile, his past ability to influence law enforcement and appoint judges, as well as the even greater power he would obtain as a senator are “extremely intimidating,” she wrote.
“Now that Eric is a candidate for federal office, public interest in my life, my relationship with Eric and the breakdown thereof, and the existence of issues of custody between Eric and me are being re-kindled and brought back into central public discussion,” Sheena Greitens wrote.
“The weight of these facts and the intimidation they cause” justifies moving the case to Texas, she wrote, where “the reach of his power and influence is significantly less.”
___
Slodysko reported from Washington.
Hearing opens for Jackson with pointed comments from GOP
By MARK SHERMAN and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee opened Supreme Court confirmation hearings Monday, with Republicans promising pointed questions for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Democrats full of praise for the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court.
Jackson, 51, was to give her opening statement later Monday and answer questions on Tuesday and Wednesday from the panel’s 11 Democratic and 11 Republican senators.
Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter. She would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, as well as the first Black woman on the high court.
“It’s not easy being the first. Often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest,” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee chairman, said in support shortly after the proceedings began.
Democrats sought to preemptively rebut Republican criticism of her record on criminal matters as a judge and before that, as a federal public defender and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
“Judge Jackson is not anti-law enforcement. She’s not soft on crime,” Sen. Pat Leahy, D-Vt., said, noting that members of Jackson’s family have worked in law enforcement.
The committee’s senior Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, promised Republicans would “ask tough questions about Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy,” without turning the hearings into a ”spectacle.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., noted that Democrats had opposed some past Republican judicial nominees who were Black or Hispanic, and he said that he and his GOP colleagues wouldn’t be deterred from asking probing questions by Jackson’s race.
He said of some criticism from the left: “Bottom line here is, It’s about ‘We’re all racist if we ask hard questions.’ That’s not going to fly with us.”
Graham has voted for previous Democratic nominees for the Supreme Court and was one of three Republicans to support Jackson’s confirmation as an appellate judge last year. But he suggested he might vote against her this time.
Jackson’s testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender. That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Marshall.
Jackson will be introduced on Monday by Thomas B. Griffith, a retired judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa M. Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
Jackson appeared before the same committee last year, after President Joe Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington, just down the hill from the Supreme Court.
The American Bar Association, which evaluates judicial nominees, on Friday gave Jackson’s its highest rating, unanimously “well qualified.”
Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel of the NAACP, said she is excited to see a Black woman on the verge of a high court seat.
“Representation matters,” Wallace said. “It’s critical to have diverse experience on the bench. It should reflect the rich cultural diversity of this country.”
It’s not yet clear how aggressively Republicans will go after Jackson, given that her confirmation would not alter the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.
Still, some Republicans have signaled they could use Jackson’s nomination to try to brand Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns. Biden has chosen several former public defenders for life-tenured judicial posts. In addition, Jackson served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., highlighted one potential line of attack. “I’ve noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children,” Hawley wrote on Twitter last week in a thread that was echoed by the Republican National Committee. Hawley did not raise the issue when he questioned Jackson last year before voting against her appeals court confirmation.
The White House pushed back forcefully against the criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation.” Sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that Jackson’s record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, “but so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide.”
Hawley is one of several committee Republicans, along with Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who are potential 2024 presidential candidates, and their aspirations may collide with other Republicans who would just as soon not pursue a scorched-earth approach to Jackson’s nomination.
Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.
Jackson once worked as a high court law clerk to Breyer early in her legal career.
Democrats are moving quickly to confirm Jackson, even though Breyer’s seat will not officially open until the summer. They have no votes to spare in a 50-50 Senate that they run by virtue of the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
But they are not moving as fast as Republicans did when they installed Amy Coney Barrett on the court little more than a month after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and days before the 2020 presidential election.
Barrett, the third of President Donald Trump’s high court picks, entrenched the court’s conservative majority when she took the place of the liberal Ginsburg.
Last year, Jackson won Senate confirmation by a 53-44 vote, with three Republicans supporting her. It’s not clear how many Republicans might vote for her this time.
Jackson is married to Patrick Johnson, a surgeon in Washington. They have two daughters, one in college and the other in high school. She is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who also was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2012. Ryan has voiced support for Jackson’s nomination.
Jackson has spoken about how her children have kept her in touch with reality, even as she has held a judge’s gavel since 2013. In the courtroom, she told an audience in Athens, Georgia, in 2017, “people listen and generally do what I tell them to do.”
At home, though, her daughters “make it very clear I know nothing, I should not tell them anything, much less give them any orders, that is, if they talk to me at all,” Jackson said.
