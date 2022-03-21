News
Nelly seen disrespecting the Cardinals in Dodgers jersey
ST. LOUIS – If Nelly says he’s proud to be from the Lou, then why did he have on a LA Dodgers jersey.
The Los Angeles Dodgers posted photos of the St. Louis rapper on Twitter. He appeared to be all smiles while taking batting practice.
Nelly fans and Cardinals fans were equally shocked by the photos. Commenters wrote, “take that off,” “this is not cool,” and “you got some ‘splaining to do to the Cardinals faithful!”
In November 2021, Nelly celebrated his 47th birthday by performing at Ballpark Village.
He played in the outside area to a packed crowd. Nelly is touring this fall on his Lil Bit of Music Series. He is playing some gigs with Jimmie Allen and others with Blanco Brown. He was wearing a St. Louis Cardinals hat and a black leather jacket with the words St. Louis on it. Another singer with him was wearing a Cardinals hat.
Fans showed up with shirts and hats supporting Nelly. The singer has even launched his own clothing line with a St. Louis-based streetwear company to represent his hometown with pride.
News
MN federal courts lift mask mandate
Minnesota’s four federal courthouses no longer require employees and visitors to wear face masks indoors.
The U.S. District Courts lifted the mandate Monday morning.
“Masks and social distancing are encouraged but no longer required for entry,” the court system said in a message to attorneys and other interested parties.
The federal courts began requiring masks in May 2020, two months after the first coronavirus case was discovered in the state.
Criminal and civil jury trials are being conducted in-person, but the courts continue to hold many other hearings by videoconference.
The Minnesota Supreme Court made masks optional in the state court system on March 7, citing declining coronavirus case and hospitalization numbers. The chief judges for each district may require masks if county case rates are high.
News
‘The Outfit’ Is an Unusually Well-Tailored Mob Movie
It’s fitting that Mark Rylance plays a Savile Row tailor in The Outfit as the film itself feels tailor-made to the British actor. It’s a movie that relies on the sort of nuance Rylance has mastered, and he unfolds the layers of his character, Leonard, with the same precision that goes into crafting a custom suit. Leonard has relocated from London to Chicago, where he cuts and tailors suits for a family of gangsters, and the success of the story hinges on the audience never quite knowing where Leonard stands or what he might know.
THE OUTFIT ★★★ (3/4 stars)
The film was written by Graham Moore, best known as the screenwriter of 2014’s The Imitation Game, and Johnathan McClain, with Moore stepping behind the camera to direct for the first time. Moore, who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Imitation Game, knows how to create a sense of tension in his script, deftly buoying up the action when needed. Often The Outfit is slow and methodical, but it’s a pace that fits the story. While it is about the mob and guns are fired, The Outfit is more psychological than it is about shoot-outs.
The scenes take place exclusively inside Leonard’s shop, which the filmmakers built on a soundstage in London, and confining things so tightly only adds to the tension. Leonard’s assistant Mable (a well-cast Zoey Deutch) is dating Ritchie (a less-well-cast Dylan O’Brien), the mob boss’ son. One evening, Francis (Johnny Flynn), the Boyle family’s volatile right-hand man, drags Richie into the tailor shop, bleeding from a gunshot wound. Things unravel quickly as Leonard is drawn into the situation, seemingly against his will. Flynn’s Francis is a live-wire, sparks flying off him in all directions, and pitting him against Leonard, a composed, precise man, is particularly compelling.
As the night unfolds, more and more goes amiss and it becomes clear that Leonard might have his own agenda. Rylance plays this perfectly, the conflicts clear on his face as Leonard is confronted with unplanned chaos and shifting allegiances. Also great is Simon Russell Beale, who plays the Boyle family patriarch Roy, an imposing figure who feels more complex than simply a mafia leader. Moore directs his cast with ease, allowing the actors to find their own way in each scene, and he clearly thought carefully about how much to reveal when. The culmination of the secrets and the growing tautness results in a tumultuous climax that feels just unexpected enough. By the time all the cards are on the table, you care deeply about Leonard, another tribute to Rylance’s performance.
The Outfit is a very different film than The Imitation Game, although both stories rely on historical detail and a central character who is relatively complicated. This is a simpler narrative, even for its twists, and occasionally slows down a bit too much. But The Outfit hints at a very interesting career to come from Moore, who grew up the film’s setting of Chicago. It’s also a masterful showcase for Rylance, who is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s best actors. While The Outfit not the most original story, here, under Moore’s direction, it’s very well told.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
News
Omar Kelly: Terron Armstead is the piece, the player the Dolphins are missing
Only three types of players typically hit free agency in the NFL.
The first are the players whose teams believe will be paid more than they are worth.
The next group is comprised of veterans who are in their 30s.
And the final batch is made up of players who have struggled to stay healthy and have durability concerns.
Terron Armstead fits into all three of those categories, and that’s the only reason the Dolphins are fortunate enough to have him in town this week, listening to their sales pitch about possibly joining the team.
New head coach Mike McDaniel can’t let Armstead leave South Florida without signing a contract — no matter the cost. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is capable of transforming Miami’s lackluster offensive line into a forceful unit, one that complements the run-heavy, outsize zone running style McDaniel plans to install this spring.
Who cares if that means making Armstead the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL for two seasons, which is all NFL contracts come down to these days since all but the guaranteed money is fake. Owner Steve Ross has never shied away from making standouts like Karlos Dansby, Mike Wallace, Brandon Albert, Ndamukong Suh and Xavien Howard the highest-paid players at their respective positions.
Armstead, who will turn 31 in July, played through a knee injury last season, but you’d never tell based on how he effectively moved opposing linemen around in the trenches, opening up running lanes for the Saints.
The 6-foot-5, and fit 304-pounder, who has started 93 of the 97 NFL games he’s played, is a bulldozer.
There’s risk associated with signing him, but that’s no different than any other free agent or draft pick the Dolphins could add this offseason to bolster the offensive line, which has often disappointed Dolphins fans the past three seasons.
Fail to close the deal with Armstead, who is more athlete than offensive lineman, and we’re again rolling the dice on Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Jesse Davis and Robert Hunt, who have struggled throughout their brief NFL careers.
And that’s part of the issue — the origin of this desperation associated with Miami’s pursuit of Armstead. General manager Chris Grier’s evaluation, and selection of offensive linemen since he took over as the team’s top football executive in 2018 has been troublesome.
And that’s putting it nicely.
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Connor Williams, who the Dolphins signed to a two-year, $14 million deal in the first round of free agency last week, is a nice player. He’s a decent NFL starter, which his contract reflects. But Williams, who has played left guard most of his NFL career, is a supporting actor on a respectable offensive line.
Armstead, who owns the NFL combine record for running the fastest 40-time (4.71) of any offensive linemen, is a box office star, a talent who can make everyone around him perform up to a higher standard.
He’s an offensive linemen in the Trent Williams mold, a talent McDaniel can build his running game around much like he built the 49ers rushing attack around Williams, and that’s exactly what the Dolphins are missing.
Expecting to find that type of talent in the draft, especially with Grier’s draft history, is risky.
So if the Dolphins intend on building this forceful rushing attack that can provide balance to the offense, giving Tua Tagovailoa the ground game he needs to be successful, this deal has to get done unless a medical examination advises otherwise.
Miami might not be Armstead’s first choice, which is evident from his week-long wait to see how the Saints fared in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, which they lost to Cleveland.
But that doesn’t mean Armstead and the Dolphins, who likely are the highest bidders, can’t agree to a deal.
Miami can provide Armstead financial security — say $48-50 million in guaranteed money — and potentially generational wealth.
The Dolphins would also be providing him the opportunity to transform their troublesome offensive line.
It shouldn’t be too challenging for Armstead to imagine himself as the player who turned one of the NFL’s weakest offensive lines into one of its most feared because that’s what his legacy could be if he buys into what McDaniel and these coaches are selling, and signs on the dotted line, finishing his career in Miami.
