New Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick — already a Justin Fields fan — plans ‘to keep him as clean as possible’
Lucas Patrick found himself biting his tongue on the sideline during the Green Bay Packers games against the Chicago Bears last season, watching Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields and “hoping this guy doesn’t get loose.”
After signing a two-year, $8 million contract to join the Bears offensive line, Patrick now finds himself on the other side, looking forward to making sure Fields can perform at his highest level.
“I mean, he’s got it,” Patrick said. “He can sling it, he can run it, he can do everything. But what I would say from our games, specifically the game that was here (in Chicago), he’s tough. He stood in there, and he’s tough. And he looked like he dealt with a lot this year not only coming in with that pressure he had but also physically dealing with some of the shots he took and some other things.
“I don’t want to speak too much on statistics, but I’ve had a good track record over the last two years of blocking for a quarterback and keeping him pretty clean. And I plan to keep him as clean as possible so he can make the plays that he was brought in here to make.”
That has to be music to Bears fans’ ears after Fields was sacked 36 times in 12 games in 2021.
In his introductory news conference Friday at Halas Hall, Patrick said he believes he will play center for the Bears but also has learned “in the NFL, it’s ‘be ready to play any position.’ ” Sam Mustipher, whom the Bears tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent, started all 17 games for the Bears at center last season.
Patrick started 11 games at center for the Packers in 2021, stepping in when rookie Josh Myers injured his knee against the Bears. Patrick also played both guard positions during his Packers career, which started when he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016. He ended up starting 34 games for the Packers, including 28 over the last two seasons.
Myers was Fields’ center at Ohio State, and Patrick said they’ve already spoken so he could get a sense for who Fields is as a person. Patrick expects a lot of work ahead as they build their communication and trust.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot of forced relationship conversations,” he said. “Justin’s going to be pretty annoyed by me, maybe. But no, it’ll be fun.”
Patrick, who said he flips a switch from his low-key demeanor when he gets on the field, thinks he excels at center because he can “apply some of my mental strengths and how I approach the game and how I see things, along with the physical approach that I can bring, kind of right at the apex of the offensive line. When you combine those two, you can play a certain way, and that allows me to play football how I think it should be intended, which is physical, tough but smart.”
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers used those same words to describe Patrick when talking with Green Bay reporters in October about how much he trusted him. Rodgers said Patrick could be an elite player at center when he was playing with confidence.
“(I) love the kid,” Rodgers said. “I tell him every single time he’s out there that I love going to battle with him because he’s the kind of a guy you know is going to have your back and you know is going to be in the right position at all time and doing exactly what he’s supposed to be doing — and battle and scrap and claw and fight as hard as he can.
“There’s not a specific value you can put on that because the role that he plays can be priceless at times.”
Patrick said his relationship with Rodgers grew over the years as he tried to prove himself to be professional and consistent — and as he played golf with him. Rodgers called him to congratulate him after he signed with the Bears.
Patrick said there are many things he saw Rodgers do in his preparation that he wants to bring with him to Chicago.
“One of the biggest things that he did was accountability, understanding game scenarios and bringing those up at any time,” Patrick said. “Whether it’s a walk-through, coming up in a few weeks with OTAs or practice, asking a question on, ‘Hey, what do you do in two-minute when you got this much time, two timeouts and you’re on the plus-45? Where’s your head at? Are you thinking yards over out of bounds or are you thinking completion? Mix in a run?’ Just the game-behind-the-game stuff. Just trying to bring as much of that as I can and help with the information that I’ve learned.”
After Patrick signed his deal, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement that Patrick was “a glue guy in the locker room and on the field.”
“Lucas is more than just a football player,” Poles said. “He is going to add leadership to our offensive line and raise the standard of how the Chicago Bears will play with grit, tenacity and finish.”
Patrick believes some of that leadership can come in the form of helping new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as he establishes his offense. Getsy spent seven seasons in Green Bay, most recently as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, and Patrick said he can help explain terminology and objectives of plays to his new teammates.
Patrick called Getsy “brilliant” and said he’s excited to continue his working relationship with him and new assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts.
Those relationships, along with the “amazing financial backing,” helped draw him to the Bears. He choked up a bit when asked about his journey from being an undrafted free agent to earning a big free-agent contract.
“This opportunity is once in a lifetime, in my opinion,” Patrick said. “To go from one historic franchise to the historic franchise in the NFL, it’s Chicago. It speaks for itself. That was too good to pass up.”
As for making the switch in the rivalry, Patrick already struck the right tone.
“I’ve been on the winning side; I’m going to stay on the winning side,” he said. “We’re going to start winning these games. I firmly believe to win a Bears-Packers game you’ve got to be physical, you’ve got to be tough, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
By KEN MORITSUGU
BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.
There was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured. The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, the CAAC said, correcting earlier reports that 133 people had been on board.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an “all-out effort” to be made in the rescue operation, for post-crash arrangements to be handled appropriately and potential safety hazards investigated to ensure complete civil aviation flight safety.
People’s Daily reports that 117 rescuers have already arrived at the crash site. Guangxi fire department is organizing 650 rescuers who are heading to the site from three directions.
The CAAC said it had sent a team of officials, and the Guangxi fire service said work was underway to control a mountainside blaze ignited by the crash.
Satellite data from NASA showed a massive fire just in the area of where the plane went down at the time of the crash.
Calls to China Eastern offices were not immediately answered. State media said local police first received calls from villagers alerting the crash around 2:30 p.m. (0630 GMT). Guangxi provincial emergency management department said contact with the plane was lost at 2:15 p.m. (0615 GMT).
Chicago-based Boeing Co. said it was aware of the initial reports of the crash and was “working to gather more information.” Boeing stock dropped over 8% in pre-market trading early Monday.
Shanghai-based China Eastern is one of China’s top three airlines, operating scores of domestic and international routes serving 248 destinations.
China Eastern’s flight No. 5735 had been traveling at around 30,000 feet when suddenly, just after 0620 GMT, the plane entered a deep dive at its cruising altitude speed of 455 knots (523 mph, 842 kph), according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute and a half of whatever went wrong.
The plane stopped transmitting data just southwest of the Chinese city of Wuzhou.
The aircraft was delivered to China Eastern from Boeing in June 2015 and had been flying for more than six years.
Boeing began delivering the 737-800 to customers in 1997 and delivered the last of the series to China Eastern in 2020. It made over 5,200 of the narrow-body aircraft, a popular, single-aisle commuter plane.
The twin-engine, single aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights. China Eastern operates multiple versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.
The deadliest crash involving a Boeing 737-800 came in January 2020, when Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight, killing all 176 people on board.
The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. China’s aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.
China’s last deadly crash of a civilian jetliner was in 2010.
Associated Press researcher Yu Bing, news assistant Caroline Chen and writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed.
ASK IRA: Do the Heat need a big-minutes test run with Victor Oladipo?
Q: Do you anticipate a jump in Victor Oladipo’s minutes before the playoffs to test his durability and fit with multiple lineups? — Al, Kendall.
A: It certainly is possible, but it hardly is trending in that direction, with Victor Oladipo first given the second night of a back-to-back off for rest, and then this latest setback with back spasms. Beyond that, it’s not as if Erik Spoelstra has to move to such a direction, considering Caleb Martin already is back and Spoelstra has a rotation he still has to whittled from 10 deep. But if Spoelstra does want to go “big” with Oladipo minutes, perhaps it will come during one of the two remaining back-to-back sets, while others sit out. Still, without mixing Victor in with the regulars, it’s debatable how valuable such minutes would be.
Q: Was the 2016-17 team a lesson for Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra? With all due respect, championships aren’t built around Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo, et al. Dedmon was out of the NBA for a reason. Martin was cut by the Hornets for a reason. Duncan Robinson and Max Strus went undrafted for a reason. Fans get emotionally attached to some players, but championship rosters focus on a few select talented individuals. Rotation players normally have their moments in the sun during the regular season. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: But players also evolve. And even the most talented of players need supporting casts. With the Heat already having shown the ability to take a player from Point A to Point B, there certainly remains the possibility of moving on to Point C and beyond. It takes more than lottery picks to build a championship village.
Q: What does Pat Riley turning 77 mean? — Elliot.
A: That a year from now he will be turning 78? There appears to be no indication that Pat Riley is slowing down or wants to slow down. Now, perhaps another championship will create a transition moment. But the respect for the Godfather endures and burns quite brightly.
Free agency or the draft? Ravens have roster needs to consider after first wave of deals. | ANALYSIS
The first week of free agency brought surprises, both good and bad, to Baltimore: a playmaking safety, Marcus Williams, signed to a long-term contract; the arrival of two mammoth starting linemen, right tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce; and a disappearing deal with another former Raven, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.
General manager Eric DeCosta was never expected to patch up the holes in the Ravens’ roster during the first wave of free agency, or even by the second or third wave. The team has 10 picks in the NFL draft, including four in the top 100, and salary cap constraints. Ravens officials must spend what capital they have wisely.
But as the pool of free agent dwindles, 90-man rosters take shape and next month’s draft approaches, DeCosta will have to decide where to focus the Ravens’ team-building efforts. Will he spend to fill a need in free agency, or does a rookie offer better value for a franchise with Super Bowl aspirations? Here’s a look at where the Ravens can turn at five key positions.
Center: Free agency
The market for top-tier centers didn’t take long to develop. Former Raven Ryan Jensen rejoined Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year, $40 million contract extension. Ben Jones re-signed with the Tennessee Titans on a two-year, $14 million deal. Brian Allen returned to the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $21.8 million deal. And Bradley Bozeman, coming off his best season in Baltimore, agreed Friday to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.
That’s left the Ravens with slim pickings in free agency. Their best option is JC Tretter, the longtime Browns stalwart whom Cleveland released last week as it cleared salary cap space for a potential acquisition of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tretter, 31, has been one of the NFL’s most consistent centers since arriving in Cleveland in 2017, missing just one game in that span — because of the coronavirus. His health is a question mark, however, with ankle and knee injuries rarely allowing him to practice fully.
The Ravens’ in-house options, Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon, should figure prominently in their plans. Other free agents include former Carolina Panther Matt Paradis, who’s coming off a torn ACL, will turn 33 in October and is better suited for a zone-running scheme. In the draft, the Ravens have been linked to Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, a first-round talent who likely offers less value than the team’s other options at No. 14 overall.
Defensive line: Both
Pierce’s three-year, $16.5 million deal will be the Ravens’ biggest move up front, but it won’t be their last. Between the possible departures of Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis and Calais Campbell — and considering Pierce’s injury-filled 2021 season — the front office will have to replenish the depth chart with young, capable linemen.
Campbell’s return would help stabilize the Ravens’ interior, and his availability after a week of free agency suggests a smaller market than expected. But with Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington developing into solid pieces, Campbell is more luxury than necessity. The Ravens also need depth at nose tackle, where it shouldn’t be hard to find rotational players for cheap. Ellis never cost the Ravens more than $1.1 million over any of his three seasons in Baltimore.
With Pierce’s arrival, Georgia’s Jordan Davis, a nearly immovable, 341-pound defensive tackle, makes less sense for the Ravens in the draft at No. 14. But other Bulldogs teammates could fit the bill. Travon Walker, who can also line up as an edge defender, has more potential than production but likely won’t fall out of the top 10. Devonte Wyatt, who like Walker soared up draft boards after a breakout NFL scouting combine, has explosive pass-rushing potential and could be targeted in the middle of the first round.
Edge rusher: Draft
The Ravens have been active in free agency, but not necessarily effective. They showed interest in Emmanuel Ogbah (18 sacks since 2020), but he re-signed with the Miami Dolphins on a four-year, $65.4 million extension last Monday. Then they had an agreement with Smith, a two-time Pro Bowl pick released by the Green Bay Packers, but their four-year, $35 million deal fell apart Thursday as the market for pass rushers ramped up.
Now the Ravens may have to thread the needle in free agency. Edge rushers like Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram III, Jerry Hughes, Derek Barnett, Jason Pierre-Paul and recent Raven Justin Houston are proven veterans but unlikely targets for multiyear deals. While one-year deals commit less guaranteed money, they also offer less flexibility to teams with as little cap space as the Ravens.
The Ravens can find elite pass-rush talent in the draft, but there’s likely one less first-round option. Michigan’s David Ojabo could miss a significant portion of his rookie season after reportedly tearing his Achilles tendon at the Wolverines’ pro day Friday. Even if he slips, Purdue’s George Karlaftis and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II are expected to be top-25 picks and could be instant-impact contributors.
Inside linebacker: Both
The Ravens’ most impactful moves of the offseason here could be staffing decisions. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was the Ravens’ linebackers coach for three seasons before leaving to take over as Michigan’s defensive coordinator in 2021. Zach Orr, a beloved defender during his short-lived playing career in Baltimore, replaced Rob Ryan as the team’s third inside linebackers coach in as many seasons.
A new voice could help smooth out former first-round pick Patrick Queen’s game, but there’s still a void next to him. Josh Bynes, 32, is an obvious re-signing candidate, and he’s expressed a desire to remain in the city where he started his NFL career. Bynes wouldn’t be a big-money signing — certainly not as expensive as perennial Pro Bowl selection Bobby Wagner would be — and he’d lend the group a veteran voice. Special teams standouts Chris Board and L.J. Fort, who’ve often stepped in on passing downs, also fit the mold as potential depth additions.
In the draft, the Ravens probably won’t spend one of their top picks on an inside linebacker. But with Malik Harrison’s disappointing 2021 leaving the team short on young, starter-level players, the Ravens will have to invest in at least one Day Two or Day Three prospect.
Cornerback: Draft
With Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens’ inside-outside flexibility, the Ravens don’t need to worry too much about who’ll replace slot cornerback Tavon Young. That’s a good thing. If the team wants to add a free agent, there’s a wide range of skill sets available, from outside corners like Steven Nelson to nickel backs like Bryce Callahan to aging but versatile veterans like Joe Haden.
But in an AFC North that now has two potential All-Pro quarterbacks on the schedule — the Browns’ Watson and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow — the Ravens are better off finding long-term solutions in their back end. Humphrey and Williams are signed through 2026. Stephens has three more years on his rookie deal. Safety Chuck Clark is set to hit free agency in 2024.
Considering the Ravens’ recurring injury woes, that’s not enough secondary security. If DeCosta doesn’t sign Marcus Peters to a contract extension before next offseason, the team will need to find a new outside cornerback soon. The best help is in the draft. Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner likely won’t make it to No. 14, but LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. is a potential star with serious injury questions. Washington’s Trent McDuffie is a lower-risk, lower-reward prospect. Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. is another first-round talent who could fall because of injuries.
