News
Oladipo remains out for Heat, with Vincent also sidelined; Butler questionable vs. 76ers
Victor Oladipo’s reintegration into the Miami Heat rotation remains on hold, with the veteran guard to miss his second consecutive game when the Heat play Monday night, not on the trip for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Held out of Friday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder due to lower-right back spasms, Oladipo received that same designation for Monday. Combined with the decision to hold him out of the March 12 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for rest on the second night of a back-to-back set, it means that, including Monday, Oladipo will have missed three of the past four games, after returning March 7 from May quadriceps surgery.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra downplayed the back issue when he addressed it before the game against the Thunder.
“I think it’s just the added workload,” he said. “You can do everything behind the scenes and all the conditioning and it’s not like real game action. But we’ll definitely be able to manage it. He’s already starting to feel a lot better.”
The Heat also will be without guard Gabe Vincent, who is listed out due to a bruised right big toe. It will be the first injury absence of the season for Vincent, who has started seven of the past 10 games. Vincent’s only missed action this season has been for five games in NBA health-and-safety protocols in January, as well as the four games he was held out by coach’s decision.
Vincent made the trip.
Listed as questionable are Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin, who both traveled Sunday.
Butler missed the victory over the Thunder with a sprained right ankle, again listed with that ailment. He has missed four of the past eight games, one due to the ankle, one due to sinus congestion and two due to an irritated left big toe.
Martin is listed with a hyperextended left knee, an injury that had him out of three consecutive games prior to Friday’s return.
In addition, the Heat have returned two-way guard Kyle Guy to their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, while recalling two-way guard Javonte Smart from the Skyforce.
Bounce back
Not listed on the injury report was guard Tyler Herro, who landed awkwardly after a third-quarter shot in Friday’s victory, limped to the locker, but then returned shortly thereafter.
“He’s young,” Spoelstra said. “It scared him more than anything. It just felt awkward. When he fell, he twisted his ankle and his knee a little bit. Once he was able to gather himself and get a feel for it, go back to the locker room, get checked out by the trainers and doc, they gave him the go-ahead and you could see that he was moving fine after that.”
Board battle
With the Heat experimenting with smaller lineups, including Markieff Morris at center, Martin said it means everyone on the floor having an eye on the boards.
“That just means we have to take more pride on the perimeter, to come in and grab more rebounds,” Martin said. “We’ve got to do our job as the wings and the guards, to come and help the bigs. Because obviously that’s one thing ‘Kief emphasized when he came in at the five. He said, ‘Look, I’m just going to the big off the board. You all come in and get you all seven apiece.’
“That just says a lot of the guys that come in, that play selfless basketball. He’s been out for months. So he easily could have been like, ‘Hey, you all box out, let me get my seven.’ “
Tough choices
Monday’s game follows an 8:30 p.m. Sunday home game for the 76ers against the Toronto Raptors, which could lead to availability issues.
“I know they have options, and they were going to talk to me,” center Joel Embiid said. “The goal is obviously to win a championship, and at some point, you’ve got to think about what’s gonna take us there.
“I have to be extremely fresh for the playoffs, so I would imagine I would sit a game or two to finish the year.”
()
News
Al-Quadin Muhammad embraces the chance to keep playing for Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus: ‘He brings the juice’
Al-Quadin Muhammad provides the Chicago Bears a player familiar with the scheme and demands of the new coaching staff as the defense transitions to a 4-3 base front.
Muhammad, who signed a two-year, $10 million contract, will play defensive end, effectively replacing Khalil Mack, whom the Bears traded Wednesday to the Los Angeles Chargers for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-round selection in 2023.
Muhammad is the first player general manager Ryan Poles signed who has experience playing for new coach Matt Eberflus. Muhammad is coming off his best season with the Indianapolis Colts with 48 tackles, a career-high six sacks and 13 quarterback hits in 17 games.
He won’t be the disruptive edge force Mack was, but he fits the scheme and is a two-way player who is solid versus the run as the Bears look to fit him in with Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson.
“The appreciation I have for Coach Eberflus is the love that he has for the game,” Muhammad said Sunday. “He’s the same guy every day. High-energy guy. He brings the juice. Nobody wants to win more than Eberflus, and I think a lot of people around here are going to see that. We’re all in this business to win, to win a Super Bowl. He’s going to give you his all.
“I mean, who wouldn’t want to play for a guy that brings the juice, that wants to win, that’s the same guy every day?”
Muhammad, who played for the Colts last season on a one-year, $2.92 million contract, said the scheme isn’t difficult to learn.
“I had to figure out the message that (Eberflus) was giving,” Muhammad said. “And I had to figure out how to do it on a consistent basis. I had to figure out how to do it every day. I had to change my perspective, change my mindset and I had to really just buy in.
“It wasn’t hard to buy in because the way the scheme is set up. If you’re not playing at a fast pace, you’re not running to the ball, punching at the ball, stripping at the ball, just 11 guys to the ball, you’re not going to play. I bought in to that immediately and I train that way during the offseason. Getting to the ball is always on my mind.
“That’s pretty much what he’s about, just having eight, nine, 10, all 11 guys to the ball. You’ve got a special defense if you’ve got 11 guys running to the ball.”
The Bears are overhauling the defense. They signed Nicholas Morrow to play linebacker alongside Roquan Smith and signed Justin Jones to play defensive tackle after their largest would-be signing to date fell through when Larry Ogunjobi failed a physical.
Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson was re-signed to a one-year, $1.77 million contract that is fully guaranteed. The Bears have more pieces to add in the secondary and along the defensive line.
()
News
Steve Nash still expects Ben Simmons to play this season
Despite the lingering back injury delaying Ben Simmons’ Nets debut, head coach Steve Nash still believes the All-Star forward will suit up for his team before the end of this season.
“I’m fully expecting to have him this year. That’s where my head’s at,” Nash said of Simmons after Sunday’s practice at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City.
The Nets’ schedule, however, may dictate otherwise.
There are 11 games left in the regular season and Simmons still has yet to participate in a full team practice after more than a month since the blockbuster trade that swapped him and James Harden. He originally missed games in order to ramp up his conditioning after sitting out the entire first half of the season in Philadelphia, but increasing his workload flared-up a pre-existing back condition that continues to hamper the All-NBA forward.
Nash said Simmons had an MRI, which showed “a sprain, or something like that.” Simmons has since received an epidural — a pain-killer injected into the lower back — with the intention of helping Simmons recover faster and play through his condition.
Nash had no update on whether the epidural has effectively been helping Simmons better work through his injury. It’s a line of questioning that will persist until Simmons returns to the floor or is ruled out for the season.
“It is what it is,” Nash said. “I wish I could tell you guys more. It’s all I’ve got.”
Before Friday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Nash said Simmons has regressed in his on-court condition. He was doing individual workouts (one-on-zero), including shooting work with Nets’ player development coach Kyle Korver, but he’s now solely focused on back rehab. The Nets traditionally require three high-intensity workouts from a player recovering from injury before clearing him to play.
Simmons is nowhere near clearing that benchmark. On Sunday, for example, while his teammates practiced, Simmons did what Nash described as “physio.”
“The physical therapist just works on his rehabilitation,” Nash said. “I wasn’t on [the table] working on him. They do what they do in a clinical setting and try to improve his condition. … A lot of bio-mechanical work, manual therapy, all sorts of stuff to get him in a position to start to move in the right sequence and fashion.”
But it doesn’t mean he’s any closer to running, jumping, defending, passing or playing with the teammates who are relying on his impact on the floor to substantiate this team’s claim as a championship contender. The Nets are trying to compensate for the lack of on-court chemistry with Simmons by building familiarity with him off the court.
“I think we all do a good job of keeping him engaged and keeping him in the loop with everything,” said big man Andre Drummond, who came over with Simmons from Philadelphia in the Harden trade. “He’s at all the shootarounds, he’s at practice whenever he’s not rehabbing. So he’s always around, it’s not like he’s not around us. He’s on the planes, he’s with us on team trips. He’s there with us. Just waiting for him to come back and play.”
Simmons is the Nets’ final domino. The Nets appear to have accepted their short-term fate that Kyrie Irving (unvaccinated, ineligible in NYC) will only be available for three more road games this season. If they survive the play-in tournament, they will have home-court advantage for only three games of each series, meaning Irving will be available in the playoffs more often than not.
He just won’t be available every game.
The same goal is ideal for Simmons, but it’s unclear whether there’s enough time for him to feasibly work through a back injury and get in game shape. The Nets final game of the regular season is April 10 at Barclays Center against the Indiana Pacers.
Even if he does, as one of the primary ball handlers and playmakers, he’ll still have to learn his teammates on the floor, in games that count.
“We’ve gotta treat this s— like pickup,” Drummond said with a laugh. “We’ve gotta go out there, just take the best five and try to make it work, try to build chemistry while we’re out there.
“I think the best thing about our team is we have guys that’s experienced, guys who’ve been in the league five-, seven-plus years, so I think with that, we’ll be able to figure it out.”
()
News
Cleveland Browns defend Deshaun Watson trade, saying they spent ‘tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating’ QB
Deshaun Watson’s complicated past didn’t dissuade the Cleveland Browns from betting on the quarterback’s future.
He’s on Cleveland’s roster, and at this point that’s the only certainty with the talented yet controversial QB.
Watson’s stunning trade to the Browns became official Sunday, capping a whirlwind few days during in which the three-time Pro Bowler — accused by 22 women of sexual harassment or assault — agreed to come to Cleveland after initially telling the team he wouldn’t.
The Browns are taking heat for bringing in Watson with his legal baggage, but the team feels comfortable with its decision.
“We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a team news release. “We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved.
“We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process.”
Desperate to win, the Browns have gone all in for Watson, sending first-round picks the next three seasons to Houston along with a 2023 third-rounder and 2024 fourth-rounder. The Texans will part with Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
Cleveland is also giving Watson, who is still facing civil lawsuits, public scorn and possible NFL discipline, a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.
Last week, the Haslams flew to Houston with general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski and met with Watson to discuss his situation and future. The 26-year-old was also courted by Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans.
The Browns came away satisfied with Watson’s character.
“He was humble, sincere and candid,” the Haslams said. “In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field. … We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts.”
Now that the blockbuster trade is complete, Watson and the Browns are facing tough questions about their new partnership.
For Watson, Cleveland represents a fresh start.
For the Browns, he brings hope along with criticism.
While they become an instant possible Super Bowl contender following another disappointing season, the Browns are also being condemned for taking a player with ongoing legal issues. Nearly two dozen female massage therapists have alleged he assaulted them during rehab sessions.
A grand jury in Texas recently declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, but the civil cases are pending — as is his return to the field.
Watson may face disciplinary action by the NFL, which is conducting an independent investigation about his behavior. Based on precedent, the league could suspend him multiple games for violating its personal conduct policy.
Watson’s arrival has also ended Baker Mayfield’s tumultuous four-year stay as the Browns’ starter. The former No. 1 overall pick asked to be traded last week after learning of Cleveland’s pursuit of Watson and will get his wish.
Indianapolis, Seattle and New Orleans are all possible landing spots for Mayfield.
Although Mayfield had a rough 2021 season after injuring his left shoulder in Week 2, the Browns had publicly stated they expected him to come back as their starter this year before deciding to pursue Watson.
As far as the football in concerned, Watson is a major upgrade. He’s believed to be one of the league’s elite QBs despite not playing last season after requesting a trade. He led the league with 4,823 yards passing in 2020 with 33 touchdown passes.
The Browns have completely overhauled their quarterback situation.
Cleveland acquired Watson and has agreed to sign free agent Jacoby Brissett, a former starter in Indianapolis, as his backup. The Browns also agreed to trade veteran backup Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
And now that they have their quarterback, the Browns are also trying to re-sign free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who played two seasons with Watson in Houston. Clowney had a solid 2021 with the Browns after signing a one-year deal with them.
()
Oladipo remains out for Heat, with Vincent also sidelined; Butler questionable vs. 76ers
Al-Quadin Muhammad embraces the chance to keep playing for Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus: ‘He brings the juice’
Steve Nash still expects Ben Simmons to play this season
Cleveland Browns defend Deshaun Watson trade, saying they spent ‘tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating’ QB
Omar Kelly: These are the best NFL free agents still on the market for Dolphins and other teams
Byron Pringle could fill multiple roles for the Chicago Bears — and the receiver is excited to work with ‘elite’ Justin Fields
Business People: Sleep Number CEO Shelly Ibach to become board chair
Woman shot and killed Friday night in Minneapolis identified
St. Paul man shot Sunday after confronting catalytic converter thieves
Man shot and injured in St. Paul Sunday after argument
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship